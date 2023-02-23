Three Arab carbon storage facilities capture 10% of global CO2: Arab Monetary Fund 

You are here

Coal alone represents 40 percent of the total growth in emissions at the global level (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Three carbon storage facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar capture 10 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide annually, according to an Arab Monetary Fund official. 

Abdul Rahman Al-Hamidi, director general and chairman of the organization, revealed that the facilities captured around 40 million tons in 2020. 

The announcement was made during the conference on enhancing the transition to a circular carbon economy to support sustainable development currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.  

Al-Hamidi noted that the circular carbon economy approach can enable the reduction of greenhouse emissions, improve resource efficiency, and promote sustainable economic development in Arab countries. 

The circular carbon economy is a framework for managing and reducing carbon emissions through 4Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle, and remove.  

With numerous challenges of energy security, the circular carbon economy provides an opportunity not only to reduce carbon emissions, but also to drive economic growth and create new job opportunities, Al-Hamidi added.  

Carbon dioxide emissions that come from coal consumption surged to reach 15.3 gigatons in 2021. Coal alone represents 40 percent of the total growth in emissions at the global level. 

Al-Hamidi said: “With the expansion of the uses of energy sources and the fluctuation of their prices, attention is directed directly to fossil fuel sources, especially oil and gas, to classify them as primarily responsible for emissions of greenhouse gases harmful to the environment, especially carbon dioxide, in light of what the globe has been witnessing in recent years.”  

The Arab region has performed well in terms of energy efficiency through the provision of affordable energy, according to data revealed by the World Energy Council.  

As for energy security, it fell below expectations. The region contains nearly 50 percent of the world’s oil reserves, and around 40 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves. 

Al-Hamidi further noted that the Arab world has the resources and experience to transition into a circular carbon economy.  

“We have abundant natural resources, such as solar and wind energy, to create low-carbon energy systems, so we can develop innovative technologies and business models that support the transition to a circular economy and create new job opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, emissions management, and recycling,” added Al-Hamidi.  

Numerous Arab countries have set ambitious goals for renewable energies in the medium and long term, to be achieved in the horizons of 2030 and 2050 while also committing to reducing fossil energy sector emissions.  

RIYADH: Dar Al Arkan has become one of the first Saudi brands to list on the London Stock Exchange via its international arm Dar Global with a valuation of SR2.25 billion ($600 million). 

Founded in 1994, Dar Al Arkan is one of the largest real estate companies in the Kingdom and has successfully admitted Dar Global to the Standard Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to the main market of the London Stock Exchange. 

Since its establishment in 2017, Dar Global has offered international real estate by focusing on developing projects across the Middle East and Europe including countries like Qatar, Oman, London, and Spain. 

“This is an extremely proud moment for us. After pioneering a distinct approach to development in the Kingdom’s real estate sector, we believe it is time to further diversify the group’s offerings across international communities with Dar Global,” Yousef Al-Shelash, Dar Al Arkan chairman, said in a statement. 

The company also collaborates with global brands including Missoni, W Hotels, Versace, Elie Saab, Automobili Pagani and Automobili Lamborghini. 

“London is the ideal venue as Dar Global looks to access a larger pool of investors and partners to support its expansion ambitions in the global luxury real estate landscape. We thank the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia for facilitating and supporting our global expansion and assisting us in spreading the brand of Saudi Arabia globally,” Al-Shelash added. 

The company currently has 11 under-development projects in six different countries including Urban Oasis and the Da Vinci Tower in Dubai and Sidra in Bosnia which are set to be completed by the final quarter of 2023.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 116.43 points — or 1.13 percent — to close at 10,153.30 on Thursday, extending Tuesday’s 101 points and Monday’s 122 points topple, after the bourse was closed on Wednesday.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.23 percent to 1,383.84, the parallel market Nomu ascended 0.58 percent to 19,128.36.

TASI’s total trading turnover was SR4.02 billion ($1.07 billion) as 96 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 113 receded.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. took the biggest hit as its share price fell 5.97 percent to SR66.10.

Halwani Bros. Co., Savola Group, Gulf Insurance Group, and Saudi Electricity Co. stocks also took a severe beating.

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu emerged as the best-performing stock on Thursday as it closed 3.81 percent higher at SR54.50.

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest gained.

On the announcements front, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. informed the exchange that it registered a net loss after zakat and tax of SR1.24 billion in 2022 from a profit of SR2.39 billion in 2021 due to a decrease in average selling prices and an increase in average feedstock prices.

Revenues declined 11.85 percent to SR12,656.21 billion in 2022 from SR11,157.02 billion.

The company also booked a loss after zakat and tax of SR791.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, against a profit of SR449.28 million in the year-ago period. Saudi Kayan’s share price fell 1.91 percent to SR12.30.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 40 percent rise in net profit to SR1.02 billion in 2022 from SR730.70 million in 2021.

Earnings per share increased to SR5.78 last year from SR4.18 in 2021. The company’s net written premiums rose 22.19 percent to SR13.80 billion in 2022 from SR11.29 billion.

Bupa Arabia also garnered negative incurred claims of SR10.92 billion in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, from SR9.04 billion in 2021. The company’s share price moved up slightly to SR156.40.

United International Transportation Co., also known as Budget Saudi, reported a 15 percent hike in net profit of SR252 million for 2022 from SR219.9 million during the previous year.

Budget Saudi’s share price closed flat at SR54.1.

Arabian Cement Co. also announced that it had clocked a 12 percent jump in net profit to SR181 million in 2022 from SR161 million in 2021 due to a rise in the profit share of associate companies, an increase in other income, and a decrease in finance costs. The company’s share price dipped slightly to SR35.1.

Meanwhile, ACWA Power Co. started the commercial operation of the 100 MW central tower in the Noor Energy 1 project on Feb. 20. The project is the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The total capacity under commercial operation reached 517 MW out of a total of 950 MW, which is generated by concentrated solar power and photovoltaic panels. The utility company’s share price moved marginally up to SR138.80.

RIYADH: US-based hospitality firm Collective Retreats has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project NEOM to open a sustainable retreat in Trojena, the mountain destination located in the north-western part of the Kingdom. 

The project has been named Collective Trojena, and it is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2026, according to a press release. 

The retreat will feature approximately 60 open-air guest rooms and meeting spaces, along with water features, communal campfires and culinary experiences. 

It is also expected to offer direct access to various activities in Trojena which include, skiing and snowboarding, high-altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, and water sports. 

“Trojena provides the ultimate backdrop to achieve this mission in ways we never imagined.  In addition to giving a global audience a new perspective on this spectacular mountain setting, we are committed to demonstrating that luxury travel should not be extractive and it’s possible to both preserve the environment and deliver extraordinary guest experiences,” said Collective Retreats CEO and Founder Peter Mack. 

Philip Gullett, executive director and region head at Trojena, said that Collective Retreats’ innovative thinking and passionate commitment to sustainability make the American firm the ideal partner for the NEOM project. 

Gullett added: “Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in Trojena and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the NEOM project.” 

Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena and in December 2022, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Peter Fitzhardinge, head of Tourism Marketing at NEOM, said the event will showcase NEOM’s  innovation.

“NEOM is all about innovation. I think now, not only we have to launch Trojena to show the vision, but we have to also showcase how we can bring Asian winter games into reality for people to come and participate in winter sports in NEOM,” said Fitzhardinge.

RIYADH: Egypt recorded the highest-ever foreign direct investment in a single quarter during July to September 2022, amounting to $3.3 billion, according to the country’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. 

The Prime Minister said in a press conference that the country recorded a 94 percent growth in foreign investment on a year-on-year basis.  

Foreign direct investments in Egypt during the last fiscal year, 2021-2022, reached the highest in 10 years amounting to $8.9 billion.  

Egypt’s economy has been experiencing turbulence ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in a rise in oil and commodity prices.  

In December, the International Monetary Fund agreed to provide Egypt with $3 billion through a 46-month agreement within the Extended Fund Facility framework.  

The decision made it possible to disburse an immediate payment of $347 million to help meet the needs of the balance of payments and support the budget.  

The IMF expected the agreement to encourage investments into the country worth approximately $14 billion from international and regional partners including Gulf countries.  

Gulf allies pledged Egypt with $20 billion in deposits and investments to support the country’s economy.  

The Egyptian currency was devalued by 22 percent against the US dollar in January 2023, increasing losses to 93 percent over the preceding 12 months as a result of the IMF’s terms to leave the exchange rate of the local currency flexible.

“The permanent shift to a flexible exchange rate system will mitigate the severity of external shocks and prevent the re-emergence of imbalances and will allow monetary policy to focus on reducing inflation gradually,” Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said in a statement.  

She added that structural reforms will also help reduce the state’s footprint as well as ensure fair competition between the public and private sectors, promoting the private sector, and enhancing governance and transparency.  

Moreover, the IMF estimates that Egypt will face an external financing gap of $16 billion in the next 46 months.  

RIYADH: Scopa Industries will be the main partner of the World Defense Show 2024 set to take place in Riyadh next year, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

Andrew Pearcey, the CEO of the World Defense Show, and Fawaz Al-Aqeel, the group CEO for Defense and Security Sector of Scopa's mother company Ajlan & Bros. signed the deal at the pavilion of the General Authority for Military Industries at the International Defense Exhibition 2023 currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.  

Pearcey revealed that the exhibition plans to develop partnerships with national entities operating in the fields of military, defense and security.  

He added that this shows the advancement of the defense industry, and will attract major international companies into the Saudi market. 

The previous WDS attracted 600 exhibitors, over 100 military delegations, and 85 participating countries and witnessed an attendance of more than 65,000 visitors overall.  

Following the successful inaugural edition in 2022 that saw SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) worth of deals being signed, the second WDS will be held on Feb. 4 to 8, 2024. 

Under the title “Equipped for Tomorrow,” the 2024 gathering will showcase the future of air, land, sea, space, and security defense technologies. 

The show, founded by the Saudi General Authority for Military Industries, is dedicated to creating a global business-to-business defense industry event. 

At the announcement of the event’s return, Pearcey said: “The incredible feedback we received from the industry, following the success of our first edition, has propelled us to continue growing and enhancing the offering of the show. 

“It is crucial that we work alongside all our partners to ensure we continue to evolve all areas of the show.” 

It offers the chance for participants to network, find new opportunities, and explore live demonstrations in an expanded venue for 2024. 

Hosting exhibitors from 45 countries, WDS 2024 will aim to provide a platform for the global defense industry, highlighting the future of defense, and contributing to a more collaborative sector. 

It will also offer a pathway for government entities and the private sector to work together toward localizing 50 percent of domestic defense equipment and services expenditure in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. 

