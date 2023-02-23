You are here

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road
Kevin Jones, 36, and Thomas McGrath, 24, were jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. (GMP)
2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road
  • Vehicles were being driven at more than twice the permitted speed limit
  • Drivers sentenced to 4 years and 8 months, banned from driving for 5 years after release
LONDON: Two men have received prison sentences for causing the death of an 8-year-old British Muslim boy by dangerous driving, the Metro reported on Thursday.

Kevin Jones, 36, and Thomas McGrath, 24, were driving their cars at more than twice the speed limit on a road in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, in July 2020.

Jones’ BMW hit Safiullah Asif as he crossed the road while playing with his brother and cousin, the Metro reported. The child died in hospital two days later.

While Jones stopped his car after the crash, McGrath did not.

Both men were sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving after appearing at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday. They will each face a five-year driving ban on their release.

Police Constable Adam Scott, an officer with Greater Manchester’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, told The Sun: “First of all, our thoughts remain with the family of Safiullah Latif Asif, who grieve and miss their son every single day.

“We are pleased with today’s result, and we hope that this goes some way to help Safiullah’s family, knowing that both Jones and McGrath are off the streets and cannot hurt anyone else.

“This was an extremely serious road traffic collision, and we would urge everyone to adhere to speed limits and behave in a responsible way on the roads.

“As this case has shown, standards of driving like this result in the loss of lives, and in this case a young boy’s life.”

Malaysia wants relations to reach 'higher level' with Saudi Arabia, PM says 

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 
Updated 13 sec ago
NOR ARLENE TAN 

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 
  • Malaysia, Saudi Arabia agree to finalize talks on establishing coordination council 
  • FM wants to explore new opportunities through Saudi’s Vision 2030 
Updated 13 sec ago
NOR ARLENE TAN 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to improving relations and exploring new areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday, as the two countries agree to finalize discussions on establishing a bilateral coordination council. 

Talks to form the Saudi Arabia-Malaysia Coordination Council have been ongoing since September 2020, and the matter was again discussed in a meeting between Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh earlier this week. 

The Malaysian premier, in a series of tweets posted on Thursday, congratulated Saudi leaders for the Kingdom’s Founding Day and said his government is committed to boosting ties. 

“Malaysia is committed to elevating the brotherly relations with the Kingdom to a higher level, especially in trade, investment, education, and culture as well as exploring new potential areas of cooperation,” Anwar said. 

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1961. The Kingdom has long funded mosques and schools across the Southeast Asian nation, while also providing scholarships for Malaysians to study in the Gulf country. The Southeast Asian country was also one of the countries King Salman visited in his 2017 Asian tour. 

The Malaysian foreign minister arrived in Riyadh on Sunday for a state visit and met top officials and leaders of international organizations based in the Kingdom, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 

The new areas of bilateral cooperation can be explored through the SMCC, Kadir wrote on Twitter. 

The council will serve as the main platform for future cooperation across sectors and ministries between the two countries, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, adding that both countries agreed to increase bilateral trade. 

“These include finding space and opportunities through Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which is indeed a very good development agenda to be explored together,” Zambry said, as quoted in a statement. 

Shahriman Lockman, director of special projects at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Kuala Lumpur, said the SMCC will be key for Malaysia. 

“The SMCC is essential to Malaysia primarily because it wants to take part in the epochal transformation that’s taking place in Saudi Arabia,” Lockman told Arab News. 

“Malaysia sees how Saudi Arabia is reorienting its economy and society for an era in which oil and gas are likely to play a less significant role than they do today,” he said. 

“People in the Malaysian foreign policy establishment realize that we should be plugged into that transformation sooner rather than later.” 

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden's NATO bid, talks to resume in March

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March
  • Stoltenberg told Reuters he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters mid-March
  • "My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit,"
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he saw progress in stalled talks with Turkiye on Sweden’s membership bid and aimed to have both Sweden and Finland join the alliance by the time of its July summit.
Stoltenberg told Reuters he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters mid-March “to address the challenges we face when it comes to Turkish ratification of the Swedish accession protocol.”
Stoltenberg, who met Erdogan last week in Ankara, sounded more upbeat on the topic than in past months.
“I see progress,” he said in an interview. “My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit,” due to take place in Lithuania from July 11-12.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkiye.
Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring what Turkiye considers members of terrorist groups, and has demanded their extradition as a step toward giving Sweden’s NATO membership its green light.
Talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkiye have been stalled since January after a copy of the Qur'an was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO allies that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden, though Budapest has said it aims to take that step for both countries in early March.
Stoltenberg said that, regardless of the outstanding ratification, both Nordic states were safer than before their NATO application.
“As part of the accession process, several NATO allies, including the United States, have issued bilateral security assurances,” he said.
“So it’s inconceivable that Finland or Sweden will face any military threats from Russia without NATO reacting.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there would be no threat to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, but that Moscow would respond if the US-led alliance bolstered military infrastructure in the two Nordic countries.
He has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the NATO alliance eastwards toward his borders as a reason for what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine 'will prevail', Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
  • Ahead of the war’s first anniversary on February 24, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Russia was planning a missile attack to mark the day
Updated 29 min 53 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday expressed confidence in his country’s victory over invading Russian forces with fears mounting of strikes on the war’s first anniversary.
The nearly year-long conflict has seen Western leaders step up their support for Kyiv, and on Thursday G7 ministers discussed new sanctions on Russia as the UN General Assembly prepared to vote on a motion calling for “lasting” peace.
“We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land,” Zelensky said on social media.
In the capital Kyiv, which saw Russian troops at its doorstep at the start of the invasion last February and relentless attacks on energy infrastructure since, residents remained defiant.
“This has been the most difficult year of my life and that of all Ukrainians,” said Diana Shestakova, 23, who works for a publishing house and whose boyfriend has spent the last year away in the army.
“I am sure that we will be victorious, but we don’t know how long we will have to wait and how many victims there are still to come.”
In the western city of Lviv, a Swiss artist projected images in honor of Ukraine on public buildings on Wednesday night, covering them in blue and yellow peace doves and Ukrainian tridents.
Ahead of the war’s first anniversary on February 24, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Russia was planning a missile attack to mark the day.
“February 23-24, they have two dates,” Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview to newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda, adding: “Believe me, we have survived this more than 20 times already.”
The year-long conflict has devastated swathes of Ukraine, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and according to Western sources, has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.
In India, Group of Seven finance ministers met in the city of Bengaluru to discuss further sanctions and more financial help for Ukraine.
They urged the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to deliver a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of March.
A senior US official has said that the United States and its G7 allies planned to unveil “a big new package of sanctions” around the anniversary, including measures to crack down on the evasion of existing sanctions.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the G7 meeting that the unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the last 12 months “had a very significant negative effect on Russia so far.”
The latest Western leader to visit the Ukrainian capital, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tweeted that Madrid would “stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe” after arriving in Kyiv by train and before meeting President Zelensky.
In New York, the UN General Assembly was on Thursday to bring to a vote a motion backed by Kyiv and its allies calling for a “just and lasting peace.”
“Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the world body on Wednesday.
The Kremlin’s UN ambassador accused the West of being “ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war” to defeat Russia.
And Russian leader Vladimir Putin vowed to strengthen his country’s defense capabilities as he laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow before meeting soldiers in Red Square under blue skies and brisk temperatures.
Russia will equip troops with “new strike systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems,” he said, hailing Russian soldiers fighting “heroically” in Ukraine and defending “our historical lands.”
Russia’s “unbreakable unity is the key to our victory,” he said.
While US President Joe Biden paid a hugely symbolic trip to Kyiv to show support this week, strengthened Russo-Chinese ties were on display in Moscow as Putin met Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.
Their meeting, during which Beijing presented its views toward a “political settlement” in Ukraine, came after Washington and NATO voiced concern that China could be preparing to supply Russia with weapons.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito's 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News Japan

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan celebrates Emperor Naruhito’s 63rd birthday
  • The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi congratulated Emperor Naruhito on his 63rd birthday, according to Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Japan.
The Ambassador attended the official reception held at the Imperial Court in Tokyo. He expressed his sincere wishes for the emperor’s good health and happiness.

 


Al-Fahadi also congratulated Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Hayashi in turn congratulated the Ambassador and Saudi Arabia’s leaders on Saudi Founding Day.

Prince Harry 'boasting' over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister

Prince Harry ‘boasting’ over Taliban kills: UK defense minister
  • Royal ‘let down’ former military colleagues with comments in memoir: Ben Wallace
  • Ben Wallace: ‘For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them’
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry was “boasting” over his recollection of killing 25 Taliban fighters and has “let down” his former military colleagues, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a radio interview, The Times reported.

The minister is the most senior figure to criticize the prince over his comments, which were part of the recently released memoir “Spare.”

In the book, Prince Harry claims to have killed 25 fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot during the War in Afghanistan.

He said: “So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.

“When I found myself plunged in the heat and confusion of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board. Bad people eliminated before they could kill good people.”

Wallace, who served with the armed forces in Northern Ireland and elsewhere, said during the interview on LBC: “Look, I think you’d have to ask Prince Harry … I frankly think boasting about tallies or talking about tallies does two things.

“It distorts the fact that the army is a team game. For an infanteer to go over the top, that person is supported by hundreds of people behind them, whether they’re in headquarters in Britain, whether they’re in the royal logistic corps, who helped them get there.

“It’s a team, and so it’s not about who can shoot the most or who doesn’t shoot the most.

“If you start talking about who did what, what you are actually doing is letting down all those other people, because you’re not a better person because you did and they didn’t.”

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Wallace spoke about his military experience in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The (Irish Republican Army) were very, very active. We had over 100 incidents: would-be bombings, shootings, riots.

“We had two soldiers die, one murdered, one committed suicide. There were some scary times, but I never felt scared.

“I can remember lying in bed and hearing a machine gun open up against the fence a few meters away from me. I was on the way to the cookhouse and they threw some grenades against the fence that blew up. Someone tried to throw a bomb at me once.”

Prince Harry has faced criticism from the UK’s military community over his memoir.

Derek Hunt, who campaigns for veteran mental health welfare, and whose son Nathan served in Afghanistan and later committed suicide, condemned “Spare” in comments to MailOnline.

He said: “However he tries to justify his comments, what he said cannot be unsaid. This is too painful for too many people to be discussed so loosely in public.

“Veterans were not crying out for this debate, they have spent years trying to forget about the realities of combat, such as taking people’s lives.

“If the disclosure was part of his therapy, then it should have stayed between him and his therapist.

“I think he has brought back a lot of memories for those men and women who served and are trying to forget. If all this was for their benefit, then Harry has made a mistake.”

