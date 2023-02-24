Man United outduel Barcelona in Europa League clash of giants

You are here

Manchester United's Antony, right, scores his side's second goal during the Europa League playoff second leg match against Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday. (AP)
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

  • Antony’s winner secured United a 2-1 win on the night and 4-3 aggregate victory to advance to the last 16
MANCHESTER: Manchester United got the better of Barcelona to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as Antony’s winner secured a 2-1 win on the night and 4-3 aggregate victory on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had given Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford.

But the La Liga leaders were again undone with the step up to the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.

The fact that two of the continent’s giants were clashing at this stage of Europe’s second tier competition was evidence that both have fallen on harder times in recent years.

But United are riding the crest of a wave in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge as the Red Devils remain in the hunt for trophies on four fronts.

United could end a six-year wait for silverware when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday.

But they left nothing in reserve to secure their biggest European scalp since dumping Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League last 16 in dramatic fashion in 2019.

United are now unbeaten at Old Trafford in 18 games dating back to September but were forced to come from behind for the second time in the tie.

Bruno Fernandes missed a glorious chance to give the home side the lead inside three minutes when his angled drive was repelled by the foot of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona were unbeaten in all competitions stretching back to October, when they were dumped out of the Champions League group stage at the hands of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Despite their rise domestically under Xavi Hernandez to usurp Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, the Catalans again came unstuck in a big European test.

The visitors even failed to take advantage of a gift with the opening goal.

Fernandes foolishly stretched out an arm to catch Alejandro Balde and French referee Clement Turpin infuriated Old Trafford by pointing to the spot.

David De Gea got a hand to Lewandowski’s penalty, but the ball rebounded in off the post on 18 minutes.

Barca were without the class and creativity of Pedri and Gavi in midfield due to injury and suspension respectively.

However, Xavi’s men went onto control the remainder of the first half without ever threatening to extend their advantage.

Ten Hag responded by replacing the ineffectual Wout Weghorst with Antony at half-time and got the desired response within two minutes.

Fernandes, restored to his preferred central midfield role, picked out Fred, who fired low past Ter Stegen.

United still needed a big moment by De Gea to prevent the momentum swinging back toward the Catalan giants as he tipped over Jules Kounde’s header from point-blank range.

Antony has flattered to deceive since being reunited with Ten Hag after an £86 million move from Ajax.

However, the Brazilian delivered a moment of quality befitting of that price tag for the winner 17 minutes from time.

After Alejandro Garnacho and Fred saw efforts blocked, the ball sat up nicely for Antony to curl the ball beyond the outstretched arm of Ter Stegen.

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury
RIO DE JANEIRO: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The US Open champion’s next opponent will be a Serbian player — either Laslo Djere or Dusan Lajovic, who play later Thursday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced — No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer
  • The cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks
PALM HARBOR, Florida: Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

“It means so much to me for all my friends and family to lend so much support,” Stephenson said in a statement. “I have had some negative challenges in my career and managed to survive. This is just another tough hole that is ‘uphill and against the wind.’ See you on my next downhill and downwind hole!”

Stephenson was among the first to raise the profile of women’s golf, part of that the design of former LPGA Tour Commissioner Ray Volpe.

She backed up her celebrity by winning 16 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors. She was lacking only the Kraft Nabisco Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.

She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019 and also received the Order of Australia Medal.

Her foundation supports disabled military veterans and first responders.

Di Maria hat trick powers Juve past Nantes into Europa League round of 16

Di Maria hat trick powers Juve past Nantes into Europa League round of 16
  • Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper during the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven
MANCHESTER: Angel Di Maria scored a hat trick as Juventus advanced in the Europa League playoffs by beating Nantes 3-0.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate to ensure another of Europe’s giants will play in the round of 16.

World Cup winner Di Maria opened the scoring at Stade de la Beaujoire in the fifth minute and doubled the lead in the 20th from the penalty spot after Nicolas Pallois was sent off for a handball in the box.

The Argentine completed his hat trick in the 78th.

Sporting Lisbon also reached the next round after Pedro Goncalves scored twice in a 4-0 win at Midtjylland to secure a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Midtjylland’s Paulinho was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusen needed penalties to win an epic against Monaco after the score ended 5-5 on aggregate.

Monaco had won the first leg in Germany 3-2, but losing 3-1 going into the last 10 minutes at the Stade Louis II, it needed a Breel Embolo goal in the 84th to send the match into extra time.

But that only delayed Leverkusen’s celebrations as the German team won the shootout 5-3.

FAN ATTACKS SEVILLA GOALKEEPER

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan who ran onto the field in the Spanish team’s game at PSV Eindhoven.

The fan threw a punch at Dmitrovic before being wrestled to the ground by the keeper during the incident which happened late in the match at the PSV Stadium.

Dmitrovic appeared to be unhurt and the fan was quickly surrounded by players from both teams before being led off the field to jeers from the crowd.

Sevilla progressed despite losing 2-0 at PSV Eindhoven, advancing 3-2 on aggregate.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury trade verbals, vow knockout finishes at pre-fight press conference

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury trade verbals, vow knockout finishes at pre-fight press conference
  • Both fighters criticized the other and vowed to end their opponents’ boxing career in devasting fashion on Sunday
  • Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6-0, 4 KO) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing
RIYADH: The increasing buzz ahead of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury scaled new heights tonight as the pair came face-to-face and exchanged heated words at the traditional pre-fight press conference in Saudi Arabia.

Billed as ‘The Truth’, Paul v Fury is the latest must-see sports event for young Saudi Arabians and the world. Two previous postponements have only intensified the animosity between the bitter rivals, and their back and forth war of words continued at Riyadh’s Al Faisaliah Hotel.

Both fighters criticized the other and vowed to end their opponents’ boxing career in devasting fashion on Sunday, setting the scene for an unmissable spectacle under the lights in Diriyah as one of professional boxing’s greatest rivalries reaches an epic climax. With each fighter promising a knockout finish, the thousands in attendance and millions watching around the world will finally witness the truth come out. Both put their reputations and unbeaten records on the line in one of the most anticipated match-ups in recent history.

“He’s a good boxer, I give him that credit,” stated Paul. “He’s fast, strong, he’s got that length with those inflatable arms — I don’t even know how his arms look like that. But there’s nothing he can do to stop me. He doesn’t have power. He couldn’t knock out Daniel Bocianski. He couldn’t knock out the taxi drivers he’s been put in there with, who have a combined record of 20 wins and 250 losses. He’s never been eight rounds and he’s going to be in the deep waters and drown. I promise that.”

Having initially gained international fame and popularity as an actor and social media personality, Paul (6-0, 4 KO) has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the world of boxing since turning his attentions to sport. Now a global phenomenon, ‘The Problem Child’ did not hold back on his personal feelings toward Fury, giving a scathing assessment in front of the world’s cameras and those in attendance.

“Tommy Fury has no idea what he’s getting himself into. He has delusional confidence right now, but it’s going to be a rude awakening for him on Sunday,” Paul continued. “He’s just a puppet who doesn’t think for himself. His brother and dad tell him what to say and he just acts like them. I really do wish him all the best. I hope he had a good camp and his weight’s good because he’s going to need everything to survive just a couple of rounds. He’s getting knocked out early for sure.”

Previously a reality television star in his native UK, Fury has looked impressive in his professional campaign so far, emerging victorious in each of his eight previous contests to amass a perfect 8-0 record with four wins coming by stoppage. Nicknamed ‘TNT’ because of his huge power and knockout ability, Fury has no doubts about this weekend’s winner and has given his prediction for the fight — an emphatic finish within the scheduled eight rounds.

“It’s a foregone conclusion I win this fight and Jake Paul won’t hear the final bell. As soon as I land flush, it’s over,” said Fury. “Preparations have gone really well ahead of this fight. I’ve trained too hard, sparred too many decent guys and have too much experience for there to be any other outcome. There’s nothing Jake Paul does inside that ring that has me worried. He’s delusional for believing he’s going to win — I’m levels above him and he’s going to find that out the hard way.”

For Fury, the boxing world is following his career with great interest given he comes from the famous fighting family of the same name. The half-brother of Tyson Fury, the unbeaten WBC and lineal heavyweight champion widely considered one of the best boxers of all-time, and cousin of Hughie Fury, a top contender in the heavyweight division, he insists the fans will see his ability to handle expectations with a knockout win on fight night.

“My last name’s Fury, so there’s always pressure and this is no different,” he added. “I handle pressure well and everyone will see that on the night. I’ll soak it up, enjoy the occasion, and get the win within the distance. This is my time now.”

Besides an epic main event, The Truth also features a mouth-watering undercard that promises to deliver an action-packed evening of drama and excitement for all in attendance. Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world title on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in evening’s co-main event, with both seeking to emerge with the cruiserweight division’s most coveted prize.

Rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez. Almaayouf made his professional debut on the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ undercard last August and is looking to emulate his first round stoppage victory last time out in front of a sell-out crowd.

“I’m certainly taking on a tougher test with an opponent who’s been in a professional ring more times than I have, but I embrace this challenge and welcome the opportunity,” he revealed. “Each fight comes with pressure because I’m representing far more than myself and the sport of boxing, however diamonds emerge when the necessary pressure is applied and I will come through this test on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, history will be made in the evening’s preliminary bouts when Ragad Al-Naimi becomes the first Saudi female boxer to make her professional debut against Perpetual Okaidah. Female participation in boxing has never been higher across the Kingdom and Al-Naimi is proud to be performing on The Truth undercard in front of a home crowd.

“I’m excited to compete professionally for the first time in Saudi Arabia and I’m honored to be a part of this event, which really highlights the sustained efforts of the Ministry of Sport and Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation to grow our sport locally,” she said. “I’ve been training hard twice a day and really pushing myself in the build-up to this fight. I’m confident in my abilities and look forward to seeing my opponent in my ring.”

Having embraced openness and collaboration across the world, the entire Kingdom will be in the corners of their hometown heroes Sunday night. Across the country, sports participation is up from 13 percent to 23 percent in just four years — with the Ministry of Sport now aiming to reach 40 percent by 2030. Impressive displays by Almaayouf and Al-Naimi are sure to support this objective, especially with the Saudi sports industry now providing opportunities to over 22,000 nationals and 48.2 percent of people across the country practicing physical and sporting activities at least 30 minutes a week.

The Truth and Jake Paul v Tommy Fury promises to be an unmissable spectacle from Diriyah’s purpose-built arena and is part of Diriyah Season’s second edition, which presents a series of world-class international sports and entertainment events from the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and UNESCO heritage site.

Earlier tonight, the press conference proceedings also featured a Special Guest Panel including former world heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, current undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney, perennial heavyweight contender and The Truth promoter Derek Chisora, and Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of Skill Challenge Entertainment. The quartet discussed the evolution of boxing in Saudi Arabia and what the future holds for boxing in the Kingdom.

Click here to book tickets for The Truth. Tickets are available from SAR 180. For VISA entry information, fans should go to https://visa.visitsaudi.com/ for information on how to apply.

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad

Al-Hilal advance to Asian Champions League semifinal with 1-0 defeat of Foolad
  • Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri found space in a central area and fed Marega who fired a shot back across the keeper and into the corner for the winner
  • Foolad’s Sasan Ansari: We deserved to win, played well, and not many teams have put Al-Hilal under pressure like us
RIYADH: Al-Hilal defeated Foolad of Iran 1-0 on Thursday to move into the semifinal of the Asian Champions League to keep alive their hopes of a fifth title — and keep the flag flying for Saudi Arabia.

It was far from an easy game but a late, late goal from Moussa Marega was just enough.

With Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab losing 2-1 to Al-Duhail of Qatar — who now await the winners on Sunday on home soil — the pressure was on Al-Hilal against a team making their first appearance at this stage of the competition.

It was far from a classic performance, but the kind of result that Al-Hilal have ground out on numerous occasions over the years as they have become the most successful team in Asian Champions League history, with four titles.

Ramon Diaz, coach of the defending champions, started captain Salman Al-Faraj following his return from injury. The Argentine was rewarded with domination of possession but few clear chances.

The Iranians were dangerous going forward, despite the resignation earlier in the week of coach Javid Nekounam.

Al-Hilal’s one effort on target in the first half came after 13 minutes with a low shot from Luciano Vietto from just outside the penalty area that was comfortably saved by Austrian goalkeeper Christopher Knett.

Foolad had the better chances and they could have scored three times. First, an unmarked Hamid Bouhamdan headed over from close range, then Ehsan Pahlevan forced a good save from Abdullah Al-Mayouf, before Roberto Torres also went close.

The 18-time Saudi Arabian champions pushed and probed but rarely looked like scoring, and at the break Diaz had much to ponder.

He brought on Saud Abdulhamid and it almost paid immediate dividends as the substitute raced down the right and sent over a perfect low cross that Vietto just failed to convert.

After 64 minutes, Vietto curled a loose ball from the edge of the area toward the left of the Iranian net, but Knett was there to dive and push the ball away.

Foolad went close when Mohammad Hazbavi headed a corner against the crossbar and Aref Aghasi’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Time was running out when, with just three minutes remaining, Al-Hilal found the winner.

Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri found space in a central area and fed Marega who fired a shot back across the keeper and into the corner.

It was cruel on the Iranians who had chances to win but, as many sides have found in the past, Al-Hilal have a knack of winning when not at their best.

Foolad’s Sasan Ansari said after the match: “We deserved to win, played well, and not many teams have put Al-Hilal under pressure like us.

“We had chances and if we had taken them, we would have won the game.”

The Riyadh giants will know that they will have to be better against Al-Duhail on Sunday, but at this stage it is results, not performances, that matter.

