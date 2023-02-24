You are here

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom
Juan Carlos Salazar during his visit (SPA)
Arab News

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization has praised Saudi Arabia for its pioneering work in the air travel sector during a visit to the Kingdom.

Juan Carlos Salazar met with the President of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, during which the pair discussed the national strategy for the Kingdom’s aviation sector –  which aims at enhancing cooperation and partnership with international organizations.

It also focuses on boosting the efficiency of the operation and upgrading services at the Kingdom's airports in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Discussions also covered ways to enhance joint support between GACA and ICAO to upgrade the civil aviation systems at the regional and international levels.

During the visit, the ICAO secretary general and his accompanying delegation toured the headquarters of Riyadh-based Cooperative Aviation Security Program - Middle East.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Salazar commended the Kingdom’s pioneering role and its constant support of ICAO’s member states and its activities and programs, including hosting CASP’s headquarters in Riyadh.

He also commended the tremendous development the Kingdom has witnessed in all fields, especially the civil aviation sector, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom’s active roles and effective participation in all the ICAO’s initiatives and programs, said SPA in its report.

The delegation also paid a visit to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where they were briefed on the facility’s services and procedures to improve the travel experience.

The visit is the latest step by Saudi Arabia to boost its aviation sector.

Earlier in February, GACA signed an agreement with its UK counterpart to strengthen ties in the area of safety while encouraging fresh investment in the Kingdom. 

Aimed at improving the quality of safety management of all aviation operators in Saudi Arabia, the deal will help GACA keep up to date with the latest developments in the sector.

The agreement will also help create an attractive environment for investors, while facilitating the expected economic growth in the sector as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA report added that this deal underlines GACA’s keenness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and train national professionals in the field, in line with the objectives of the next stage, which will witness the introduction of new air transport types and with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) aviation

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Emerging market stocks fell over 1 percent on Friday, on track for their fourth weekly decline, as US-China tension weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited US inflation data for signs on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rise trajectory, according to Reuters.

The MSCI EM equities index slipped 1.4 percent and was set for a weekly fall of 2.5 percent.

Geopolitical tensions added to a downbeat mood driven by fears of more interest rate rises by the Fed, with two US officials saying on Thursday that the US was set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, at a time of heightened tension with China.

China’s yuan fell to seven-week lows against the dollar, while Chinese stocks closed down 1 percent, weighing across EM assets.

Investors will also closely monitor data on the personal consumption index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to try to assess the pace of interest rate increases.

The data, expected at 1330 GMT, is likely to show core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, moderated slightly on a yearly basis in January from a month ago.

“There are geopolitical tensions, not just Taiwan, but Russia-Ukraine as well. I think these are probably less of a risk than US interest rates and the dollar uncertainty,” said Jon Harrison, managing director, EM Macro Strategy at TS Lombard.

Emerging market stocks had a bumper start to 2023 but equities pulled back sharply in February falling 5.5 percent as signs of strength in the US economy brought worries about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Regional currencies were down 0.5 percent, set for their third weekly decline.

In central and eastern Europe, Hungary’s forint was flat against the euro.

The Turkish lira hit a record low, weakening to beyond 18.88 against the dollar, with a government official saying that the recent earthquake disaster would keep inflation above 40 percent in the run-up to elections scheduled for June.

The South African rand edged 0.7 percent lower against the dollar as investors were reluctant to price more risk into local markets.

South African state power utility Eskom has appointed its chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, as interim chief executive officer with immediate effect after the current CEO was asked to leave.

In India, the venue for a G20 financial leaders meeting, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Russian officials of being “complicit” in atrocities in Ukraine, while host India avoided mentioning the year-long war in inaugural remarks. 

Topics: emerging markets global markets

Oil updates – Gains as Russian output cuts offset rising inventories

Oil updates – Gains as Russian output cuts offset rising inventories
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Oil updates – Gains as Russian output cuts offset rising inventories

Oil updates – Gains as Russian output cuts offset rising inventories
Updated 52 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the US and concerns over global economic activity, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.78 percent, to $82.85 per barrel by 0917 GMT after earlier rising by over $1. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.78 percent, to $75.98.

The benchmarks ended about 2 percent higher in the previous session on Russia’s plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25 percent in March, which exceeded its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

“Higher-than-expected US crude oil inventories continue to challenge the oil demand outlook, but expectations for lower Russian production have an offsetting impact,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

US inventories are at their highest level since May 2021.

US crude stocks rose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, data from the US Energy Information Administration said.

And indications that Russian crude and refined products are accumulating on tankers floating at sea weighed further on the supply outlook.

JP Morgan said in a note on Friday that it sees short-term prices more likely to drift lower toward the $70s than rise “as global growth headwinds strengthen and excess ‘dark’ inventory exacerbated by a flooding of Russian oil is worked off.”

The bank also said it expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production in order to limit oil price declines.

For the week, oil prices are largely flat, after the previous week’s declines of about 4 percent, dragged also by concerns about rising interest rates that could strengthen the dollar and curb fuel demand.

Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting indicated that a majority of officials remained hawkish on inflation and tight labor market conditions, signalling further monetary tightening.

The prospect of further rate hikes supported the dollar index, which was set for a fourth-straight week of gains. The index is now up about 2.5 percent for the month.

A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Topics: Oil Brent crude

Oil

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
  • “Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” Biden said
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON,: US President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard Inc. CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, betting the India-born executive’s ties to the private sector and emerging markets will jump-start the 77-year-old institution’s overhaul to better address climate change.
Biden’s nomination on Thursday of Banga, 63, now a US citizen, all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding, as it races to help developing countries address climate change.
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday said it expects to select a new president by early May to replace David Malpass, who announced his resignation last week after months of controversy sparked by his initial refusal to say if he accepted the scientific consensus on climate change, and pressure by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for him to adopt “bolder” reforms.
“I think the speed of the nomination, less than 48 hours after the WB board launched the process, reflects a desire to discourage any challengers and wrap it up quickly,” said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and a former US Treasury official.
Biden noted Banga’s decades of experience building global companies and public-private partnerships to fund responses to climate change and migration and said he had a proven track record working with global leaders.
“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” Biden said in a statement, hailing the business executive’s Indian roots and knowledge of the challenges facing developing countries and ability to mobilize private capital to tackle big problems.
Banga’s work in India and other emerging markets, his “obsession” with expanding financial inclusion, and his deep knowledge of new technologies could help bridge the divide between rich countries and emerging markets, said Luis Alberto Moreno, who worked closely with Banga while serving as president of the Inter-American Development Bank.
“He can really be a force for change,” Moreno said, noting that Banga enjoyed the trust of financial markets.
India was expected to support Banga’s candidacy, according to Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the former top economic adviser to the Indian government who now serves as India’s executive director at the International Monetary Fund. “It’s an elegant solution.”
The bank has historically been headed by someone from the United States, its largest shareholder, while a European heads the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but developing countries and emerging markets have pushed to widen those choices.
Banga’s nomination is the first to be made public, but the bank will accept nominations from other member countries through March 29. Germany, another major shareholder, this week said the job should go to a woman since the bank has never been headed by a woman.
A senior US administration official said they did not know if other countries would nominate candidates for the post.
Asked about Washington’s decision not to nominate a woman, the official said Banga had “a personal conviction and excellent track record promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the work that he does” and would bring that view to the bank.
But Jeff Hauser, who heads the progressive Revolving Door Project, demanded Biden retract the nomination of a top official from a “rapacious international private equity firm” who had previously worked only in private sector firms.
“Neither private equity, nor MasterCard, nor Citigroup, nor PepsiCo, nor Nestlé, nor Dow promote shared prosperity. They all do vastly more to exacerbate inequality than to fight it,” he said in a statement.
Oxfam International said the next bank president should be chosen through a transparent global process. “The World Bank is not a US bank, a commercial bank, or a private equity firm. For a job of this stature, we need more than a tap on the shoulder from President Biden.”
Banga is vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm that administration officials said has invested over $800 million in EV charging solutions, solar power and sustainable farming.
He retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard, where administration officials noted that he helped 500 million unbanked people join the digital economy, averted layoffs of the bank’s 19,000 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and led work on climate, gender and sustainable agriculture.
Vice President Kamala Harris said Banga brought “great insight, energy and persistence” to his role as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, which has mobilized $4.2 billion in public, private and nonprofit funds to advance economic opportunity in northern Central America.

Topics: World Bank Ajay Banga

Pakistan’s FX reserves rise by $66m to $3.26bn, says central bank

Pakistan’s FX reserves rise by $66m to $3.26bn, says central bank
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

Pakistan’s FX reserves rise by $66m to $3.26bn, says central bank

Pakistan’s FX reserves rise by $66m to $3.26bn, says central bank
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $66 million to $3.258 billion in the week ending Feb. 17, it said on Thursday, while its total liquid foreign reserves stood at $8.726 billion.

Pakistan, which is a $350 billion economy, is facing economic turmoil, with a balance of payment crisis and only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover three weeks of imports.

Islamabad is expecting external financing inflows after a deal with the International Monetary Fund is finalized, something that is likely this month.

If the IMF deal is done and approved by its board, that will issue a $1 billion funding that will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral inflows.

China approved the refinancing of $700 million on Wednesday, the Pakistani Finance Ministry said. The money had been expected to be credited to the central bank’s reserves this week. 

Topics: Pakistan FX default economy State Bank of Pakistan

