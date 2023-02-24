Ukraine to set up $500m insurance fund for cargo ships entering ports

You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Vessels are seen as they await inspection under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye, in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul on Dec. 11, 2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

  • "We’re working on resuming delivery & expanding the range of products," Kubrakov said
  • Ukraine said this week it would ask Turkiye and the United Nations to start talks to roll over the Black Sea grain deal
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine will offer compensation for possible damages to civilian vessels entering its ports, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday, as Kyiv tries to boost exports that are vital for its war-hit economy.
Ukraine is a major producer and exporter of agricultural products, metals and chemical goods but has faced blockades of Black Sea ports since Russia’s invasion a year ago and only food cargo can be shipped abroad.
Kubrakov said on Twitter that Ukraine’s parliament had approved a law to set up a $500 million insurance fund.
“We’re working on resuming delivery & expanding the range of products. I invite countries of the civilized world & interested businesses to cooperate,” Kubrakov said.
Ukraine said this week it would ask Turkiye and the United Nations to start talks to roll over the Black Sea grain deal that was agreed last year, seeking an extension of at least one year that would include the ports of Mykolaiv.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the UN and Turkiye last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo
Updated 26 min 10 sec ago
AP

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo

2 Pakistani brothers home after release from Guantanamo
  • Pakistan arrested Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani on suspicion of links to al-Qaida in 2002 in Karachi, the country's southern port and largest city
  • The Rabbanis' releases come months after a 75-year-old Pakistani, Saifullah Paracha, was freed from Guantanamo
Updated 26 min 10 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistani brothers held by the United States at Guantanamo Bay detention facility for two decades were freed and returned home on Friday to be reunited with their families, officials said.
Pakistan arrested Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani on suspicion of links to Al-Qaeda in 2002 in Karachi, the country’s southern port and largest city. That same year, Ramzi Binalshibh, a top Al-Qaeda leader, was arrested by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence on a tip from the CIA.
The Rabbanis’ releases come months after a 75-year-old Pakistani, Saifullah Paracha, was freed from Guantanamo.
The Foreign Ministry later Friday released a statement welcoming the brothers’ release.
“We are pleased that these Pakistani nationals have finally reunited with their families,” the ministry said, adding that it had “coordinated an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate repatriation” of the two brothers.
Earlier in the day, Pakistani lawmaker Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, chairman of the human rights committee in the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament, tweeted that the Rabbanis had landed at the Islamabad airport.
“There was no trial, no court proceedings, no charges against them. Congratulations on their release. Thank you Senate of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.
Khan later told The Associated Press that the brothers were on their way to Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where their families live.
The brothers’ release was the latest US move toward emptying and shutting down Guantanamo Bay. Former President George W. Bush’s administration set it up to house extremist suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
US officials accused the brothers of helping Al-Qaeda members with housing and other logistical support. The brothers alleged torture while in CIA custody before being transferred to Guantanamo. US military records describe the two as providing little intelligence of value, and that they did not recant statements made during interrogations on the grounds they were obtained through physical abuse.
The US Defense Department announced their repatriation in a statement Thursday.
In Islamabad, Amina Masood Janjua, who heads the Defense of Human Rights Pakistan group, said the two were from an impoverished family.
“Their family members suffered a lot after their arrest and transfer to Guantanamo,” she told the AP.
Janjua has been campaigning for the release of suspects arrested in Pakistan after the 9/11 attacks. She is the wife of Masood Ahmad Janjua, a businessman who went missing in 2005 in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Since then, she has been fighting a legal battle for his release and that of others.
A close family friend of the Rabbanis told the AP on Friday that Pakistani authorities had formally informed the family about their imminent release and return to Pakistan.
The family friend, who is Pakistani and refused to be identified by name, fearing for his own safety, said the younger Rabbani learned painting during his detention at Guantanamo, and that he was expected to bring with him some of those paintings.
He said Ahmed Rabbani frequently went on hunger strikes and that prison officials fed him through a tube. He said Ahmed remained on nutritional supplements up to his release.
Guantanamo at its peak in 2003 held about 600 people considered terrorists by the US Supporters of using the detention facility for suspected terrorists say that holding them prevented attacks. Critics say the military detention and courts subverted human rights and constitutional rights and undermined America’s standing abroad.
Thirty-two detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, including 18 eligible for transfer if stable third-party countries can be found to take them, the Pentagon says. Many are from Yemen, considered too plagued with war and extremist groups and too devoid of services for freed Yemeni detainees to be sent there.
Nine of the detainees are defendants in slow-moving military-run tribunals. Two others have been convicted.

Topics: US Pakistan Guantanamo Bay

Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging

Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging

Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging
  • Macron "underlined the concern of fighting any evasion of the sanctions in place,"
  • The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the conflict
Updated 24 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Turkiye’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “fight” Russian evasion via Turkiye of Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.
Macron “underlined the concern of fighting any evasion of the sanctions in place,” his Elysee Palace office said, after he spoke to Erdogan by phone on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
He added that “pressure on and isolation of Russia must be increased” to force Moscow to “give up” on its attack, the presidency said.
Erdogan has been able to maintain relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin by refusing to join Western sanctions on Russia and ramping up bilateral trade during the war.
The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the conflict.
Turkiye hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.
Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkiye for truce talks.
His office said that he called for a “just peace” in Ukraine in a Friday phone call with Putin.

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn

UK food shortages to last until May, farmers warn
  • Poor weather in Morocco, Spain hampering delivery of fruit, vegetables
  • Farmers warn it is too late for domestic producers to make up shortfall before summer
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK could face food shortages until May following bad weather in North Africa and delayed planting at home, a leading farming association has warned.

The Lea Valley Growers Association said supply chain issues currently affecting Moroccan farmers would be exacerbated by UK farmers delaying planting crops due to high energy costs.

The North African country has experienced weeks of cold temperatures, rain and flooding, which have affected farmers’ and suppliers’ ability to harvest and transport crops.

The UK has to import many unseasonal fruit and vegetables in winter, with Morocco and Spain — which has also suffered adverse weather conditions — leading producers of items such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and aubergines

The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told the BBC that its food supply chains continue to be “highly resilient” in the face of the disruption, despite Environment Secretary Therese Coffey saying on Thursday that shortages could last a month.

Lee Stiles, secretary of the LVGA, said only a quarter of the expected crops from Morocco and Spain were being delivered.

“The majority of tomatoes, peppers and aubergines are not going to be around in big volumes until May,” Stiles told the BBC.

“Some Lea Valley pack houses have closed for a few days due to lack of deliveries, and others are losing workers as they could only offer three hours work a day instead of full shifts over the last few weeks.”

The significant drop in deliveries has led to a number of supermarkets placing restrictions on the quantity of certain fruit and vegetables from Morocco and Spain that customers can buy.

Stiles also blamed the supermarkets for the shortages for not paying UK farmers enough to incentivize increasing production before bad weather struck Morocco and Spain. “It’s too late for UK growers to step in and try and make up some of the shortfall,” he said.

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year
  • Zelensky’s anniversary message of defiance, Fighting rages on in Ukraine’s north, east and south
  • Global leaders to impose new sanctions on Russia and its allies
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters
KYIV: The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight, a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing “we will defeat everyone” and global leaders set to impose new sanctions on Russia and countries supporting its war effort.
In a video message, Zelensky said: .”..we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone.”
“This is how it began on February 24, 2022,” he said, sitting behind a desk and recalling how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago as the world reeled from Russia’s act of war.
“The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”
Zelensky described 2022 as a year of resilience, courage, pain, and unity.
“Its main conclusion is that we have survived. We had not been defeated. And we will do everything to win this year!“
As fighting raged on in Ukraine’s east and south, its allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colors of blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags, with hands on their hearts, gathered at a vigil in London holding a banner: “If you stand for freedom, stand for Ukraine.”
“There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia pull out and stop fighting.
There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no — Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.
Russia’s ally China abstained on the UN vote.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the action at the United Nations as “useless.”
The Ukraine military reported increased Russian activity in the east and south as the anniversary approached, with at least 25 towns and villages in three northern regions along the Russian border under fire.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year to seize Kyiv and topple the pro-European government, but those hopes were dashed by a fierce defense and Russian military blunders.
Ukraine counter-offensives in late 2022 grabbed back much of the territory it had lost. Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine.
TRENCH WARFARE
The war, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to protect its sovereignty, has settled into attritional trench warfare, with rising losses on both sides, particularly this year in fighting in and around the eastern town of Bakhmut.
Some US and Western officials estimate Russia’s casualties at nearly 200,000 dead and wounded, while in November the top US general said more than 100,000 troops on each side had been killed or wounded.
It is impossible to independently verify casualties in what has become the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country and tens of thousands of civilians have been killed.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of war crimes, but it denies targeting civilians.
The war has damaged the world economy and a Cold War chill has set into international relations, with Putin raising the spectre of nuclear weapons and signalling a desire to double down on the conflict, despite major battlefield defeats.
With Zelensky insisting on Moscow’s withdrawal, the prospects of peace appear bleak.
“We don’t know when the war will end. But what we do know is that when the war ends, we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Thursday.
“We need to prevent Russia from chipping away at European security,” he said.
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Zelensky to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia’s war effort.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would provide an additional $2 billion in assistance and new G7 sanctions will target countries that are seeking to backfill products that are denied to Russia because of sanctions.
G20 financial leaders meeting near Bengaluru, in India, must condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on Friday, adding that Europe was working on new sanctions against Moscow.
“Sanctions will be more and more efficient, more and more effective,” said Le Maire, speaking on the first day of the G20 meeting.
India, which holds the current G20 presidency, does not want the bloc to discuss additional sanctions and is pressing to avoid using the word “war” in the communique to describe the year-old conflict, G20 officials told Reuters.
The United States has said China is considering providing weapons to Russia, which could intensify the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO on the other.
Putin on Thursday hailed “new frontiers” in ties between Moscow and Beijing and said China’s leader Xi Jinping would visit. Xi is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on Friday, though some analysts have cast doubt on whether China’s efforts to act as peacemaker will go beyond rhetoric.
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a position paper on Friday that dialogue and negotiation were the only viable ways to resolve the conflict.
Ukraine and its allies say the invasion is an unjustified land grab aimed at subjugating a sovereign state.
Further ratcheting up tension, Putin announced plans on Thursday to deploy new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year. This week, he suspended Russia’s participation with the United States in the New START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, on nuclear arms control.

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?

What is China’s peace proposal for Ukraine War?
  • China announced it hopes to act as a mediator, offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting
Updated 24 February 2023
AP

TAIPEI: One year into Russia’s war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.
The proposal follows China’s recent announcement that it is trying to act as mediator in the war that has re-energized Western alliances viewed by Beijing and Moscow as rivals. China’s top diplomat indicated that the plan was coming at a security conference this week in Munich, Germany.
With its release, President Xi Jinping’s government is reiterating China’s claim to being neutral, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the invasion. The document echoes Russian complaints that Western governments are to blame for the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion and criticizes sanctions on Russia.
At the Munich meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed skepticism about Beijing’s position before the plan’s release. He said China has provided non-lethal assistance that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and said the US has intelligence that Beijing is “considering providing lethal support.” China has called the allegation a “smear” and said it lacks evidence.
WHAT HAS CHINA PROPOSED?
China’s proposal calls for a cease-fire and peace talks, and an end to Western sanctions against Russia. It says “relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions” and “do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.”
It says sovereignty of all countries should be upheld, though it doesn’t specify what that would look like for Ukraine, and the land taken from it since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
The proposal condemns a “Cold War mentality,” a rebuke of the United States and NATO, the US-European military alliance. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the proposal says. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a promise that Ukraine will not join the bloc before the invasion.
Other points call for a cease-fire, peace talks, protection for prisoners of war and stopping attacks on civilians, keeping nuclear power plants safe and facilitating grain exports.
DOES CHINA BACK RUSSIA IN ITS WAR ON UKRAINE?
China has offered contradictory statements regarding its stance. It says Russia was provoked into taking action by NATO’s eastward expansion, but has also claimed neutrality on the war.
Ahead of Russia’s attack, Xi and Putin attended the opening of last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and issued a statement that their governments had a “no limits” friendship. China has since ignored Western criticism and reaffirmed that pledge.
Putin has said he expects Xi to visit Russia in the next few months. China has yet to confirm that.
China is “trying to have it both ways,” Blinken said Sunday on NBC.
“Publicly, they present themselves as a country striving for peace in Ukraine, but privately, as I said, we’ve seen already over these past months the provision of non-lethal assistance that does go directly to aiding and abetting Russia’s war effort.”
HAS CHINA PROVIDED SUPPORT TO RUSSIA?
China’s support for Russia has been largely rhetorical and political. Beijing has helped to prevent efforts to condemn Moscow at the United Nations. There is no public evidence it is currently supplying arms to Russia, but the US has said China is providing non-lethal support already and may do more.
Blinken, at the Munich conference, said the United States has long been concerned that China would provide weapons to Russia. “We have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia,” he said.
Blinken said he expressed to the Chinese envoy to the meeting, Wang Yi, that “this would be a serious problem.”
NATO’s chief said Wednesday he had seen some signs that China may be ready to provide arms and warned that would be it would be supporting a violation of international law.
Russian and Chinese forces have held joint drills since the invasion, most recently with the South African navy in a shipping lane off the South African coast.
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed doubt about US concerns Monday.
“I’m not sure because Russia needs also helmets, life vests, etc., etc. And I think that if China will help them … it will not (be) the weaponry. It will (be) some kinds of like clothes,” Reznikov said in Kyiv.

