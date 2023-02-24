You are here

Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties

Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties
Jordan’s investment minister Kholoud Saqqaf and Canada’s senate president George Furey discussed economic and investment ties during a meeting in Amman on Friday. (AFP/File)
Arab News

Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties

Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties
  • Free trade agreement will strengthen economic cooperation, investment minister says
  • Jordan a ‘safe destination’ for investment because of its security and stability, Furey believes
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Investment Minister, Kholoud Saqqaf, and Canadian Senate Speaker George Furey discussed economic and investment ties during a meeting in Amman on Friday.
Saqqaf said that agreements signed between the two countries will play a major role in “revitalising” joint trade and developing partnerships, given Canada’s expertise in economic development and investment, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
The minister said the “many” agreements signed between Jordan and Canada included a free trade deal, the first to be signed by Canada with an Arab country, as well as a double taxation prevention agreement, and a protection and encouragement agreement.
Canada is one of the targeted countries in an investment promotion strategy prepared by the investment ministry for 2023-2026 to attract more investment to Jordan, Saqqaf said.
“The Jordanian government, under royal directives, seeks to make Jordan a destination for investments and has embarked on introducing many reforms to the business environment. A new law and bylaw for regulating the investment environment were approved within the best international practices,” she added.
Furey commended Jordan’s efforts in economy and investment, noting that the kingdom is a “safe” destination for investment because of its security and stability, and encouraging investment environment.

Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year

Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year

Global Markets – Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: World shares limped toward their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, though investors took heart from a brief dip in government bond yields as the incoming Bank of Japan chief ruled out an early end to its super-easy monetary policy, according to Reuters.

There was focus too on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a “special military operation,” as calls for peace, but also warnings about a wider escalation, came from both Washington and Beijing.

Europe’s markets couldn’t maintain what had been a positive start with the pan region Euro Stoxx 600 dipping 0.1 percent, Wall Street futures pointing to a red start there later and MSCI’s main worldwide index down 0.2 percent for the day and 1.7 percent for the week.

Europe’s moves were partly offset by a pause in this month’s sharp rise in global borrowing costs — a reversal of January’s trend.

Overnight, Kazuo Ueda, who will take over as governor of the Bank of Japan in April, had told a confirmation hearing that ultra-low interest rates were still needed to support Japan’s fragile economy, warning of the dangers of responding to cost-driven inflation with monetary tightening.

Europe’s benchmark bond yields dipped back from 2011 highs as Germany, the bloc’s industrial power-house said its economy shrank by slightly more than initially predicted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The dollar was higher again too ahead of US personal consumption expenditures price index data for January, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure. The index is expected to be up 0.4 percent from a month earlier, compared with 0.3 percent the previous month.

Close Brothers Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer, Robert Alster, said markets were upbeat about the strength of consumer spending in many of the major economies at the moment but also wary about inflation staying higher for longer and extending the rise in interest rates.

“That is why were are all hanging on each data point,” Alster said. “There is a feeling it is going to be volatile, a bit like being cautiously optimistic skating on thin ice” he added. “We are virtually neutral now on all asset classes.”

Unwelcome Anniversary 

Wall Street was pointing lower again having ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory for the first time in five sessions, although it too remains on course for its worst week of the year.

The expectations that US interest rates might need to rise for longer meant the dollar index, which measures the top world currency against six of its main peers, was up 0.25 percent at a seven-week high of 104.859. On Thursday, an unexpected fall in new claims for unemployment and a revised uptick in the fourth-quarter PCE price index, suggested some lasting strength in the world’s largest economy.

“The US dollar index should extend its rise toward 106 if today’s US PCE deflators lift the US Treasury 2Y yield above the 4.5-4.75 percent Fed Funds Rate range,” said analysts at DBS Bank.

A year on from Russia sending its troops into Ukraine, the focus remained the loss of life and long-term geopolitical implications, although the spillovers of the war have had a major impact on financial markets.

Aaron Dunn, co-head of value equity at Eaton Vance, said the most obvious had been the sharp increase in oil and gas and agricultural prices when the war broke out. Notably though, most of those moves have been completely reversed.

“You have basically retracted a fair amount of the gains in most of the energy markets in the back half of 2022,” Dunn said, highlighting that the slump in natural gas prices following a mild winter meant gas use was now replacing coal again in Europe.

“That has helped the global economic picture,” he explained. “The big question is now the top line, the economic performance, and in that respect China’s reopening will play an outsized role in the direction we go from here.”

The overnight comments from BOJ head-elect Ueda on Japan’s easy-money policy had seen Japan’s Nikkei share index close up 1.3 percent, while its five-year government bond yield eased to 0.235 percent.

Ten-year Japanese bonds didn’t trade on Friday due to thin liquidly, after breaching the upper limit of the BOJ’s policy cap for two straight days. But the yen turned choppy as data also showed core consumer inflation hitting a 41-year high, keeping pressure on the BOJ to phase out its stimulus program.

Meantime, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3 percent, for a hefty weekly drop of 2.5 percent.

In particular, Chinese blue chips tumbled 1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 percent after comments from US officials that Washington would increase the number of troops helping train Taiwan’s forces.

In the bond markets, the key Treasury yield, or the cost for the US government to borrow in the international debt markets, eased to as far as 3.8590 percent before climbing back to 3.9101 percent.

Benchmark European yields flip-flopped too, dipping after Germany, the bloc’s industrial power-house, said its economy shrank by slightly more than initially predicted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

They popped up again ahead of US trading though with Germany’s 10-year government bond yield last up at 2.49 percent having hit a 2011 high earlier in the week after stronger-than-expected euro zone PMI data.

In the oil market, Brent crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $82.84 while US West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 0.8 percent at $75.99.

Gold was fractionally higher at a spot price of $1,824.89 per ounce although it was on course for a fourth straight weekly drop.
 

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom

International Civil Aviation Organization chief praises Saudi Arabia in visit to Kingdom
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization has praised Saudi Arabia for its pioneering work in the air travel sector during a visit to the Kingdom.

Juan Carlos Salazar met with the President of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, during which the pair discussed the national strategy for the Kingdom’s aviation sector –  which aims at enhancing cooperation and partnership with international organizations.

It also focuses on boosting the efficiency of the operation and upgrading services at the Kingdom's airports in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Discussions also covered ways to enhance joint support between GACA and ICAO to upgrade the civil aviation systems at the regional and international levels.

During the visit, the ICAO secretary general and his accompanying delegation toured the headquarters of Riyadh-based Cooperative Aviation Security Program - Middle East.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Salazar commended the Kingdom’s pioneering role and its constant support of ICAO’s member states and its activities and programs, including hosting CASP’s headquarters in Riyadh.

He also commended the tremendous development the Kingdom has witnessed in all fields, especially the civil aviation sector, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom’s active roles and effective participation in all the ICAO’s initiatives and programs, said SPA in its report.

The delegation also paid a visit to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, where they were briefed on the facility’s services and procedures to improve the travel experience.

The visit is the latest step by Saudi Arabia to boost its aviation sector.

Earlier in February, GACA signed an agreement with its UK counterpart to strengthen ties in the area of safety while encouraging fresh investment in the Kingdom. 

Aimed at improving the quality of safety management of all aviation operators in Saudi Arabia, the deal will help GACA keep up to date with the latest developments in the sector.

The agreement will also help create an attractive environment for investors, while facilitating the expected economic growth in the sector as the Kingdom aims to diversify its revenue sources, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA report added that this deal underlines GACA’s keenness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and train national professionals in the field, in line with the objectives of the next stage, which will witness the introduction of new air transport types and with the Saudi Vision 2030.

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks

Emerging Markets – US-China tension, rate rise worries pull down EM stocks
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: Emerging market stocks fell over 1 percent on Friday, on track for their fourth weekly decline, as US-China tension weighed on sentiment, while investors awaited US inflation data for signs on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate rise trajectory, according to Reuters.

The MSCI EM equities index slipped 1.4 percent and was set for a weekly fall of 2.5 percent.

Geopolitical tensions added to a downbeat mood driven by fears of more interest rate rises by the Fed, with two US officials saying on Thursday that the US was set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, at a time of heightened tension with China.

China’s yuan fell to seven-week lows against the dollar, while Chinese stocks closed down 1 percent, weighing across EM assets.

Investors will also closely monitor data on the personal consumption index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to try to assess the pace of interest rate increases.

The data, expected at 1330 GMT, is likely to show core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, moderated slightly on a yearly basis in January from a month ago.

“There are geopolitical tensions, not just Taiwan, but Russia-Ukraine as well. I think these are probably less of a risk than US interest rates and the dollar uncertainty,” said Jon Harrison, managing director, EM Macro Strategy at TS Lombard.

Emerging market stocks had a bumper start to 2023 but equities pulled back sharply in February falling 5.5 percent as signs of strength in the US economy brought worries about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Regional currencies were down 0.5 percent, set for their third weekly decline.

In central and eastern Europe, Hungary’s forint was flat against the euro.

The Turkish lira hit a record low, weakening to beyond 18.88 against the dollar, with a government official saying that the recent earthquake disaster would keep inflation above 40 percent in the run-up to elections scheduled for June.

The South African rand edged 0.7 percent lower against the dollar as investors were reluctant to price more risk into local markets.

South African state power utility Eskom has appointed its chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, as interim chief executive officer with immediate effect after the current CEO was asked to leave.

In India, the venue for a G20 financial leaders meeting, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Russian officials of being “complicit” in atrocities in Ukraine, while host India avoided mentioning the year-long war in inaugural remarks. 

Oil updates – Prices drop as rising inventories offset Russian output cuts

Oil updates – Prices drop as rising inventories offset Russian output cuts
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Oil updates – Prices drop as rising inventories offset Russian output cuts

Oil updates – Prices drop as rising inventories offset Russian output cuts
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell below $82 a barrel on Friday as rising inventories in the US and concerns over global economic activity offset the prospect of lower Russian exports.

Brent crude futures were down 57 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $81.64 a barrel by 1423 GMT, having risen by more than $1 earlier in the session.

West Texas Intermediate US crude futures were down 69 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $74.70.

On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, benchmark Brent crude was about 15 percent lower than a year earlier. It hit a 14-year high of nearly $128 a barrel on Mar. 8, 2022.

Both benchmarks rose about 2 percent in the previous session on Russia’s plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25 percent in March, which exceeded its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

US inventories are at their highest level since May 2021.

US crude stocks rose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, data from the US Energy Information Administration said.

And indications that Russian crude and refined products are accumulating on tankers floating at sea weighed further on the supply outlook.

JP Morgan said in a note on Friday that it sees short-term prices more likely to drift lower toward the $70s than rise “as global growth headwinds strengthen and excess ‘dark’ inventory exacerbated by a flooding of Russian oil is worked off.”

The bank also said it expects the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production in order to limit oil price declines.

For the week, oil prices are largely flat, after the previous week’s declines of about 4 percent, weighed also by concerns about rising interest rates that could strengthen the dollar and curb fuel demand.

Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting indicated that a majority of officials remained hawkish on inflation and tight labor market conditions, signalling further monetary tightening.

The prospect of further rate hikes supported the dollar index, which was set for a fourth-straight week of gains. The index is now up about 2.5 percent for the month.

A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies. 

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank

Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
  • “Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” Biden said
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON,: US President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard Inc. CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, betting the India-born executive’s ties to the private sector and emerging markets will jump-start the 77-year-old institution’s overhaul to better address climate change.
Biden’s nomination on Thursday of Banga, 63, now a US citizen, all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding, as it races to help developing countries address climate change.
The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday said it expects to select a new president by early May to replace David Malpass, who announced his resignation last week after months of controversy sparked by his initial refusal to say if he accepted the scientific consensus on climate change, and pressure by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for him to adopt “bolder” reforms.
“I think the speed of the nomination, less than 48 hours after the WB board launched the process, reflects a desire to discourage any challengers and wrap it up quickly,” said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and a former US Treasury official.
Biden noted Banga’s decades of experience building global companies and public-private partnerships to fund responses to climate change and migration and said he had a proven track record working with global leaders.
“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” Biden said in a statement, hailing the business executive’s Indian roots and knowledge of the challenges facing developing countries and ability to mobilize private capital to tackle big problems.
Banga’s work in India and other emerging markets, his “obsession” with expanding financial inclusion, and his deep knowledge of new technologies could help bridge the divide between rich countries and emerging markets, said Luis Alberto Moreno, who worked closely with Banga while serving as president of the Inter-American Development Bank.
“He can really be a force for change,” Moreno said, noting that Banga enjoyed the trust of financial markets.
India was expected to support Banga’s candidacy, according to Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the former top economic adviser to the Indian government who now serves as India’s executive director at the International Monetary Fund. “It’s an elegant solution.”
The bank has historically been headed by someone from the United States, its largest shareholder, while a European heads the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but developing countries and emerging markets have pushed to widen those choices.
Banga’s nomination is the first to be made public, but the bank will accept nominations from other member countries through March 29. Germany, another major shareholder, this week said the job should go to a woman since the bank has never been headed by a woman.
A senior US administration official said they did not know if other countries would nominate candidates for the post.
Asked about Washington’s decision not to nominate a woman, the official said Banga had “a personal conviction and excellent track record promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the work that he does” and would bring that view to the bank.
But Jeff Hauser, who heads the progressive Revolving Door Project, demanded Biden retract the nomination of a top official from a “rapacious international private equity firm” who had previously worked only in private sector firms.
“Neither private equity, nor MasterCard, nor Citigroup, nor PepsiCo, nor Nestlé, nor Dow promote shared prosperity. They all do vastly more to exacerbate inequality than to fight it,” he said in a statement.
Oxfam International said the next bank president should be chosen through a transparent global process. “The World Bank is not a US bank, a commercial bank, or a private equity firm. For a job of this stature, we need more than a tap on the shoulder from President Biden.”
Banga is vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm that administration officials said has invested over $800 million in EV charging solutions, solar power and sustainable farming.
He retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard, where administration officials noted that he helped 500 million unbanked people join the digital economy, averted layoffs of the bank’s 19,000 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and led work on climate, gender and sustainable agriculture.
Vice President Kamala Harris said Banga brought “great insight, energy and persistence” to his role as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, which has mobilized $4.2 billion in public, private and nonprofit funds to advance economic opportunity in northern Central America.

