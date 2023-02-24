Jordanian minister, Canadian Senate speaker discuss economic, investment ties

AMMAN: Jordan’s Investment Minister, Kholoud Saqqaf, and Canadian Senate Speaker George Furey discussed economic and investment ties during a meeting in Amman on Friday.
Saqqaf said that agreements signed between the two countries will play a major role in “revitalising” joint trade and developing partnerships, given Canada’s expertise in economic development and investment, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
The minister said the “many” agreements signed between Jordan and Canada included a free trade deal, the first to be signed by Canada with an Arab country, as well as a double taxation prevention agreement, and a protection and encouragement agreement.
Canada is one of the targeted countries in an investment promotion strategy prepared by the investment ministry for 2023-2026 to attract more investment to Jordan, Saqqaf said.
“The Jordanian government, under royal directives, seeks to make Jordan a destination for investments and has embarked on introducing many reforms to the business environment. A new law and bylaw for regulating the investment environment were approved within the best international practices,” she added.
Furey commended Jordan’s efforts in economy and investment, noting that the kingdom is a “safe” destination for investment because of its security and stability, and encouraging investment environment.
