Dominant Swiatek claims first Dubai Tennis Championships final spot against Krejcikova

Swiatek celebrates reaching the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (DDF)
Updated 25 February 2023
  • World No.1 and 2021 Dubai finalist will compete for the silver coffee pot trophy
  • Sister act sees Chan duo get through gripping semi-final against No.3 seeds to make it to Saturday’s Doubles final at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
DUBAI: World No.1 Iga Swiatek remains on course to make it back-to-back titles on the WTA Tour after storming into the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final with an impressive victory over fifth seed Coco Gauff in front of a delighted Center Court crowd on Friday evening.

Swiatek will need to be at her silky best for Saturday’s showdown after Barbora Krejcikova upset birthday girl Jessica Pegula 6-1, 5-7, 6-0, to book a second appearance in the Dubai final. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, lost to Garbine Muguruza two years ago.

Swiatek is in impressive form and needed just 88 minutes to see off American teenage sensation Gauff 6-4, 6-2. The three-time Grand Slam champion, who had a day off on Thursday after quarter-final opponent Karolina Pliskova withdrew with illness, took control of the match early, breaking Gauff’s serve twice in the first set.

Having dropped just three games in her first two matches this week, the in-form Pole broke in the first game of the second set and raced into a 4-0 lead. Gauff held her next two service games, but Swiatek broke in the seventh and comfortably held serve to secure a place in her first Dubai final. Following her victory, she took time to scribble a message on the TV camera, before revealing who the message was aimed at.

“I took my time because I didn’t know whether to write in Polish or English. My dad is coming for the final. It’s not often he comes to matches so I just wanted to ask him and pressure him,” said the World No.1, who has now beaten Gauff in six consecutive matches without dropping a set. “Coco is a great player. I knew it was going to be tough and I just had to focus on myself and stick to my tactics. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.” 

There was no birthday luck on court for World No.3 Pegula, who became the latest big-name victim to fall to Krejcikova this week. The Czech star came into Friday’s clash in confident mood having already beaten two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the last 16 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

Looking comfortable on Center Court, Krejcikova raced to a 6-1 first-set win. Pegula dug deep in set two, breaking serve in game 12 to take the match into a third set. However, her opponent, a multiple Grand Slam doubles winner, wasn’t about to hand out any gifts on Pegula’s 29th birthday, storming the deciding set 6-0.

Having beaten the World No. 2 and No. 3 this week, she is in confident mood for Saturday’s final.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence. I think my game is improving with every match and I’m really happy with that,” said Krejcikova. “Tomorrow is going to be a new match, new day, different player, different day, definitely. I just have to sleep well and try to prepare the best way because I’m going to be playing the best player in the world.”

“I have to say, it’s always a huge challenge. I love challenges. I expect it’s going to be really difficult because she’s in great form. I believe that I’m playing well, as well. I think that I can find a plan that can push her (onto the back foot). I believe that I have a chance,” added the World No. 30, who beat Swiatek in the Ostrava WTA final last year.

Meanwhile, sisters Hao-ching and Latisha Chan continued their dream run in Dubai with a second successive victory over top-ranked opponents to book their place in Saturday’s Doubles final. Having beaten No. 1 seeds Gauff and Jessica Pegula in an intense quarter-final clash, the Taiwanese sisters saw off third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 in an all-action semi-final on Center Court.

  • Field headed by world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, defending champion Andrey Rublev
  • ‘Every year, we strive to make the event more compelling,’ organizer says
DUBAI: Top seed Novak Djokovic heads an impressive list of Grand Slam winners who will face off against some of the game’s rising stars at the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after Saturday’s draw threw up some intriguing clashes.

Besides the world No. 1 and recent Australian Open winner, the ATP 500 field includes four other players from the world top 10 who between them have collected 26 major titles.

Djokovic will start his quest for a sixth Dubai title against a qualifier or lucky loser, while defending champion and second seed Andrey Rublev will face Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, ranked 67th in the world, in the round of 32.

“I feel good to be back in Dubai, it’s a great feeling and I would love to go as far as possible,” Rublev said.

“Last time I played Filip he destroyed me quite easily, I couldn’t do anything, so we will see. It will be a nice game and I hope I play better than last time.”

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will face 2017 Dubai winner Andy Murray in the opening round, with Djokovic a potential quarterfinal opponent. With all five qualifiers sitting on Djokovic’s half of the draw, third seed Daniil Medvedev, who could meet the Serb in the semifinals, will also face a qualifier in the round of 32.

“Over the years, this tournament has created terrific excitement in Dubai and grown to become one of the world’s best-regarded tournaments,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“We have a very strong lineup this year and the draw has produced some fascinating matches that will excite our loyal fans. Every year, we strive to make the event more compelling and give tennis fans from both the UAE and overseas the maximum amount of fun. We look forward to an exciting week of tennis and wish all the players the best of luck.”

Elsewhere in the opening round, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the world No. 16 and seventh seed in Dubai, will play world No. 52 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, while Canadian fourth seed and world No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who could face Zverev in the quarterfinals, opens his account against French-born American Maxime Cressy, the world No. 37.

In the same half of the draw, sixth seed Karen Khachanov, who could face Rublev in the quarters, starts his run against Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

British No. 1 Daniel Evans, who will play Croatian eighth seed and world No. 20 Borna Coric in the first round, believes the late February heat in Dubai will challenge the field.

“We get very hot conditions on tour, but we start a little later here. It’s always difficult when it’s hot and a lot of players may not be prepared to go when it’s this sort of temperature,” said the world No. 29, who lives in Dubai.

Speaking during the draw, Salah Tahlak, joint chief operating officer of Dubai Duty Free and tournament director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, said: “The draw has opened the door to some thrilling confrontations between elite players and we cannot wait for the competitions to begin.”

Tahak also named the three players who had received wild cards into the main draw.

The first is Australia’s Thannasi Kokkinakis, who memorably partnered Nick Kyrgios to doubles glory at the 2022 Australian Open. Kokkinakis will face a qualifier in the round of 32.

The second is Tunisian veteran Malik Jaziri who will play Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is set to retire after the Dubai tournament.

The third is Alexei Popyrin, a 23-year-old Australian who lives in Dubai. He will play a qualifier in his first appearance in the tournament and could face Murray or Hurkacz in the last 16.

Popyrin, a product of the CF Tennis Academy, said he knew the event well, having worked there as a ball boy.

“Being a ball kid here so many years ago is one of my fondest memories,” he said.

“Back then as a ball kid on center court, it was always my dream to play in Dubai. To get that opportunity is great privilege and honor, and I want to thank everyone who participated in handing me the wildcard.

“I always told myself that if I ever made it I would thank all the ball kids, but to be honest I don’t really do that — so thank you to all of them in advance,” laughed the world No. 84.

  • The 19-year-old Spaniard notched his third win in three matches against 32-year-old Lajovic
RIO DE JANEIRO: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clawed back a break in both sets and dominated the tiebreaker to beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) on Friday in the ATP Rio Open quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Spaniard notched his third win in three matches against 32-year-old Lajovic, including a quarterfinal win over the 80th-ranked Serbian in the quarterfinals at the Argentina Open last week.

Alcaraz went on to win that title to cement his return from a four-month injury layoff that saw him miss the Australian Open.

On Friday he will face either Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry or sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina for a place in the Rio final, where he’d be seeking to defend the title that made him the youngest ever winner of an ATP 500 tournament last year.

Second-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie booked his semifinal berth with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Bolivian Hugo Dellian.

Norrie, trying to reach his third final of the year, will face Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat compatriot Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Alcaraz improved his perfect record in 2023 to 7-0, but he had to figure some things out along the way.

“It was a very complicated match,” Alcaraz said. “Dusan has a great forehand, a great backhand, a great serve, very good shots, and today he has shown it, he has given a recital.

“But I was solid. In the end, I was very happy to have solved those problems.”

Alcaraz trailed 2-4 in both sets, reeling off the last four games of the first before finding himself in another battle in the second.

He belted 32 winners to Lajovic’s 13 and won 16 of 17 points at the net.

But 25 unforced errors contributed to the difficulties that saw him go down an early break in both sets.

In the second, he broke back with a stinging backhand winner to level the set at 4-4.

He led 40-0 in the 11th game only to surrender his serve and saved a set point on the way to a break in the next game that forced the tiebreaker.

“Those moments are where the very good players differ from the rest of the players, and I try to play at my highest level,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz, whose five titles last year included the US Open and made him the youngest-ever world No. 1, was dominant throughout the decider, putting it away on his first match point with a forehand passing winner.

  • The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev
  • Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks
DOHA: Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.

The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

“He’s a legend,” Medvedev said of Murray. “Today was just unbelievable, the way he won.”

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.

“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the Scot said in his on-court interview. “I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.”

Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

“Confidence matters, because (Auger-Aliassime) had (three) set points,” Medvedev said. “I managed to just stay in there and it was enough to win.”

  • Finalist here two years ago, the Czech player produced a stunning comeback to deliver the Australian Open champion her first defeat of 2023
  • 18-year-old US star Coco Gauff reaches final four with assured display over compatriot Madison Keys; now faces World No. 1 Iga Swiatek
DUBAI: World No. 30 Barbora Krejcikova produced a stunning comeback to deliver Aryna Sabalenka her first defeat of 2023 and send last month’s Australian Open champion crashing out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships under the lights. The Czech’s reward? A semifinal clash against American Jessica Pegula, who received a walkover when her opponent Karolina Muchova withdrew with an abdominal injury.

Krejcikova, a 2021 French Open Singles winner and 10-time Grand Slam Doubles winner, reached the Singles final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2021. Yet she looked destined for defeat on Thursday when Sabalenka picked up where she left off in a from-behind victory over reigning champion Jelena Ostapenko the previous night. On that occasion, after losing the first set, Sabalenka had dropped just two games to close out the win, and that high level of play continued against Krejcikova, delivering a bagel to claim the first set 6-0.

It took Krejcikova 44 minutes just to get on the board with an imperious Sabalenka, ranked No. 2 in the world and having broken to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, looking all but confirmed to book her place in the final four.

But Krejcikova had other plans.

“I came with a strategy,” she said. “I mean, at the beginning it wasn’t really working, but I just felt like ‘keep going and ‘just try to do your best.’ I expected it was going to be really difficult, but then also, on the other hand, I felt like I have a belief that I can play with these girls. Even with the best ones, I believe I can beat them.”

And beat them she can. Turning devastation to elation, the 2021 Dubai finalist fought back to win 11 of the final 15 games and end Sabalenka’s 13-match unbeaten streak 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1.

“In the middle of the second set, I don’t know exactly how it was, but I broke her at some point and from there I just loosened up a little bit more,” she added. “I started to feel my shots a little bit better and felt that I was getting in control.”

Friday’s semifinal with World No. 3 Pegula provides Krejcikova an early chance to make up for her defeat to the American in the quarterfinals at last month’s Australian Open. It’s not a chance she intends to let slip by.

“I’m looking forward for the revenge because in Australia I lost to her,” she said. “I definitely want to go there again and enjoy the match, fight for every single ball. If I’m able to do that, I definitely have a chance.”

Earlier in the evening, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff produced a steady and assured performance to defeat compatriot Madison Keys 6-2, 7-5 to set up her own semifinal with World No. 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek. Gauff served well and kept Keys on the run, and even when her older, more experienced opponent broke back after losing her serve, Gauff stayed calm and efficiently wrapped up the second set.

Considered the next big thing, Gauff has faced Swiatek five times, and each has ended in straight-set defeats. On the prospect of facing the Pole in what is only her second WTA 1000 semifinal, Gauff was typically pragmatic.

“I mean, no pressure,” she said. “She’s playing at the top of her game. It’s going to be a challenge, but, to be honest, I think it’s a good match-up just to see where I can maybe improve on. You know, there’s no pressure for me. I’m just going to go out there swinging. Whatever happens, happens. You just kind of have to go in believing you can win even when the odds seem stacked against you.”

  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury
RIO DE JANEIRO: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The US Open champion’s next opponent will be a Serbian player — either Laslo Djere or Dusan Lajovic, who play later Thursday.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

The Spaniard won the Argentina Open title last Sunday having dropped only one set in the tournament.

In Rio, though, Alcaraz has been far less dominant against both rivals he has faced — No. 556 Mateus Alves, who Alcaraz beat 6-4, 6-4, and No. 86 Fognini.

Alcaraz took a 3-0 lead over Fognini in the first set, but a run of unforced errors allowed the Italian to fight back and win in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, Alcaraz once again had a 3-0 advantage but saw the Italian recover and stage a comeback, but the teenager’s energy and strong forehands prevailed.

