At least 33 dead in southern Italy after migrant shipwreck

Above, an Italian police rigid-hulled inflatable boat patrols near the migrant rescue ship Mare Jonio in international waters of the Italian island of Lampedusa. (Reuters)
Updated 26 February 2023
Reuters

  • The ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn Sunday
ROME: At least 33 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.

Some 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, ANSA said, adding that more bodies were spotted in the water.

The current provisional death toll of 33 will “certainly” rise, the news agency said.

“Several dead are reported among the migrants, (and) about 40 survivors,” the national firefighters’ department wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding the migrants’ ship had run aground by the coast.

The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the ship, while AGI, another Italian news agency, said a baby and several children were among the dead.

The vessel, bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather, Adnkronos said.

The Italian coast guard, reported to be on the scene with firefighters and other police forces, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea. The so-called central Mediterranean route is known as one of the world’s most dangerous.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, 20,333 people have died or gone missing in the central Mediterranean since 2014.

Topics: Italy

Indian women lead way closing gender gap in aviation industry

Indian women lead way closing gender gap in aviation industry
  • Women make up more than 12% of pilots in India
  • At one flight school, 70% of recruited students are female
NEW DELHI: When Hana Mohsin Khan decided to switch careers and become a pilot around six years ago, she stepped into a male-dominated industry where women are trying to reverse the trend.

She pushed through despite discouragements from her relatives and the 33-year-old is now among more than 1,000 female pilots in India, the highest proportion globally according to an estimate by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

Women make up in excess 12 percent of all pilots in the south Asian country, more than double compared to the US, the world’s largest aviation market.

“India offers an inspiring story for female pilots,” Khan, who formerly worked in media and event management, told Arab News.

“Girls from small towns and cities are now aspiring and dreaming big. It is they who want to become pilots.”

India’s aviation industry made headlines upon reaching new heights in gender equality, despite the country ranking 135th among 146 nations on the 2022 Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum.

With the country’s history of discrimination against women, Khan said that women’s representation in aviation “sends a different message.”

Over the years, she has received inquiries from girls throughout the country inspired by her achievements.

“When someone tells me I am her inspiration, I feel I have achieved more than what I have aspired to do,” Khan said.

Operations director at Flying Academy India, Suresh Kumar Elangovan, told Arab News that government incentives, including scholarships, had also motivated Indian women to try their hand at becoming professional pilots.

“Seventy percent of students who get recruited are women,” he said. “Women are getting more preferences from airlines if you look at the hiring trend.”

Studies showed that female pilots had fewer safety incidents compared to their male counterparts.

Elangovan noted that most candidates at Flying Academy, a flight school with bases in the US and Europe, came from rural areas, adding that financial status had not deterred the aspiring pilots from achieving their goals.

“The new aspirational generation wants to explore uncharted territory,” he said.

India has had a long history of recruiting female pilots and is reaping fruits from those early efforts today, former executive director of flag carrier Air India, Jitendra Bhargava, said.

When the country’s public pilot training institute, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, was established in the 1980s, “a couple of seats were reserved for girls” by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the trend continued in the private sector.

“That was another contributing factor in the growth of female pilots,” Bhargava added. “Some of the girl children of female pilots also opted for their mothers’ career.”

Girls from all walks of life were encouraged to pursue a career in aviation, and “the biggest enabler is the banking loan that they get easily,” Bhargava said.

“All these have a multiplier effect in the growth of female pilots in India.”

Topics: pilots women India

Number of people stripped of UK citizenship up alongside successful appeals

Arab News

  • Change in law in 2022 eased process by which government can remove citizenship
  • Citizenship deprivation highlighted by case of Shamima Begum, whose latest appeal was rejected on Wednesday
LONDON: The UK has seen a significant increase in people being stripped of their citizenship by the government, but has also witnessed more successful appeals against such decisions, new data has revealed.

Between January and September 2022, 354 challenges were lodged against decisions to strip individuals of their UK citizenship. At least 75 of those decisions were successfully overturned across the year.

According to The Observer newspaper, those figures mark an increase from 2021, which saw 120 appeals and 33 decisions overturned, and 119 appeals the previous year with 37 reversed. In 2013-14, there were just 13 challenges.

The government eased the process by which it is able to strip citizenship without warning, following the passing into law of the Nationality and Borders Act in April 2022.

The powers allow the home secretary, currently Suella Braverman but an office occupied by Priti Patel for most of the period in question, to issue citizenship deprivation orders in circumstances pertaining to “the public good,” including for offenses related to terrorism and extremism.

“The news that so many people have overturned attempts to strip them of their citizenship is welcome, as no one should be at risk of being made stateless,” said Fizza Qureshi, CEO of the Migrants’ Rights Network.

“However, it does raise serious concerns about the government’s determination and intention to pursue such draconian measures.”

The practice has drawn close attention in the UK due to the case of Shamima Begum, the young woman from London who fled the UK in 2015 with two school friends to join Daesh in Syria.

Begum, 23, is currently in a camp in northern Syria, having had her British citizenship revoked in 2019.

This caused controversy because although her UK-based parents are Bangladeshi citizens, she is not, effectively leaving her stateless.

On Wednesday, Begum lost her latest appeal against the decision, despite uncertainty over how she came to be in Syria and questions about her culpability on account of her age at the time.

The decision was described by one former intelligence officer as “a travesty of justice.” Huda Mukbil, who worked with British and Canadian state security agencies, told The Observer: “They even recognize she was a child and was trafficked into Syria; there was a breach of duty on behalf of the state (the UK) to make sure she doesn’t leave the country.”

Zehrah Hasan, advocacy director at the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, told The Observer: “People who’ve been born and raised here should feel safe in the knowledge that this is their home, regardless of skin color or where their parents were born.

“The home secretary’s use of citizenship deprivation orders — which are eight times more likely to be used against racialized people than white Britons — is discriminatory and draconian, and the courts clearly agree, as we can see from the huge number of rulings they’ve overturned.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Observer: “Deprivation of citizenship is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organized criminals.

“Deprivation of citizenship only happens after careful consideration of the facts, in accordance with international law. Each case is assessed individually on its merits and always comes with the right of appeal.”

Topics: UK Shamima Begum

Bombing in crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan kills 5

AP

QUETTA: A bombing at a crowded bazaar in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday killed at least five people and wounded 16, authorities said amid a surge in violence in this South Asian nation.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Barkhan, about 600 kilometers (360 miles) northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital.
Sajjad Afzal, the local police chief, said the bomb was apparently rigged to a motorcycle and was detonated by remote control. Apart from inflicting casualties, the bombing also left several shops at the market badly damaged. Rescuers took the wounded to hospital, Afzal said.
Baluchistan has long struggled with a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.
Authorities claim to have quelled the insurgency but violence has persisted. The restive province has seen attacks by both the Pakistani Taliban and the Daesh group.
Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the chief minister of Baluchistan, condemned the bombing, describing it as a terrorist attack.
“Terrorists are trying to create uncertainty through such attacks to achieve their nefarious goals, but we will not allow these anti-state elements to succeed,” he said without specifically blaming anyone.

Topics: Pakistan bombing

Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability

Reuters

  • Russian leader says West an indirect accomplice to the ‘crimes’ committed by Ukraine
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

“In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine NATO Vladimir Putin

The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task

AP

The calculus of war: Tallying Ukraine toll an elusive task

  • Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering
GENEVA: Quantifying the toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine remains an elusive goal a year into the conflict.
Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering. Precize figures may never emerge for some of the categories international organizations are attempting to track.
UN human rights experts count civilians killed and wounded, but know their tally falls significantly short. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has provided an updated accounting of their troop losses.
Even the scope of the weaponry that Western countries have sent Ukraine is murky.
Here’s a look at some of the numbers as Friday marks one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, with no end to the war in sight.
THE EVOLUTION OF AN INVASION
Roughly 5,000 missile strikes, 3,500 airstrikes and 1,000 drone strikes: Firepower that Russia has launched against Ukraine over the past year, according to Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Hromov, a senior official in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
18: The percentage of total Ukrainian land controlled by Russian forces as of Thursday, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank. That’s down from 27 percent on March 23, before Ukrainian counteroffensives recaptured vast swaths of land — but up from the 7 percent held by Russia and Russia-aligned separatists before Feb. 24, 2022, as part of an armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea that year.
71,905: Potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults — that are under investigation by Ukraine’s prosecutor-general. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” recorded in a public database, has independently verified 639 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war.
 

THE CASUALTIES
8,006: Confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, through Feb. 15, according to the UN human rights office. The office uses strict methodology and says verification of thousands of reported casualties is still pending in Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk.
3,382: Civilian deaths in Ukraine recorded by the UN rights office for March 2022, the highest number for a single month of the war.
13,287: Civilians injured in the conflict over the last year, according to the UN
5,937: Russia’s most recent count, from September, of its troops killed in Ukraine since February 2022.
Around 200,000: Western Estimate of Russian troops killed and wounded. Britain’s Ministry of Defense has estimated 40,000-60,000 Russian troops have died fighting in Ukraine.
9,000 : Ukraine’s most recent count, of its troops losses since the invasion provided in August by Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.
More than 100,000: Estimate of Ukrainian troops killed or wounded, according to Western officials.
REFUGEES AND DISPLACED PEOPLE
8.1 million: Refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, based on figures provided by national governments. The number includes more than 5.2 million in over 40 European and central Asian countries, including nearly 1.6 million in Poland, over 880,000 in Germany and nearly 2.9 million who went to Russia, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR.
5.4 million: People who were driven from their homes but stayed inside Ukraine, according to a Jan. 23 count by the International Organization for Migration. The number of internally displaced people peaked in early May 2022, when IOM reported there were more than 8 million.
5.6 million: Ukrainians who have returned to their homes, either from within Ukraine or abroad, according to the latest IOM figures.
17.6 million: People in Ukraine needing humanitarian aid, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
ECONOMIC COST
$138 billion: The total damage caused to Ukraine’s infrastructure due to the war, according to the latest Kyiv School of Economics figure from Jan. 24.
33 percent: Minimum drop in Ukraine’s gross domestic product in 2022 expected by the International Monetary Fund. Final numbers are pending.
2.2 percent: Expected decline in Russia’s GDP in 2022, according to the IMF.
30 percent: Decline in the value of Ukrainian exports in 2022, as reported by the World Trade Organization
16 percent : Increase in the value of Russian exports in 2022, according to the WTO. It noted that the volume of Russian exports may have declined slightly, but the value was up because of price increases for fuels, fertilizers and cereals that Russia produces.
INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
$113 billion: Emergency funding for the Ukraine response approved by US Congress last year. Includes about $62 billion to be provided through the Defense Department, nearly half of it for weapons, training and other “direct security assistance,” and $46 billion through the State Department and US Agency for International Development, according to the Pentagon and an inter-departmental report issued last month.
$78 billion: Total US commitments made directly to Ukraine over most of last year and through Jan. 15, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The Germany-based institute says its figure excludes funds that were over-reported, have gone unused, or actually go to Ukraine’s neighbors or to US domestic programs. Its tally doesn’t include more recent US pledges to Ukraine, such as for 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
$59 billion (55 billion euros): Total commitments to Ukraine from European Union member nations and EU institutions, according to IFW Kiel.
$14 billion (13 billion euros): Pledges and allocations from non-country donors, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
50 percent: Rough estimate by IFW-Kiel of aid disbursed as a percentage of commitments made by various donors.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

