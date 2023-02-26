You are here

Australia win Women's T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title

Australia win Women’s T20 World Cup for 3rd straight title
Australia’s Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy with teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup. (Reuters)
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

  • Australia has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played
Updated 26 February 2023
AP

CAPE TOWN: Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, beating host South Africa by a comfortable 19 runs to underline its status as the best team in the world with a third straight title.

Australia has now won six of the eight T20 World Cups played.

The latest victory at Newlands came through a disciplined bowling and fielding effort from the Australians, who batted first and scored 156-6, then shut down South Africa’s batters, who never came close.

South Africa finished well short on 137-6.

Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen all took a wicket each for Australia, but it was a team effort in the field as the Aussies’ big-match temperament shone through.

Australia was playing in its seventh straight final.

Australia’s total was built on opener Beth Mooney’s 74 from 53 balls and 29 off 21 from Gardner, who was promoted to No. 3.

No one else got past 20 but it was enough.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored for South Africa with 61 from 48 and the host had a glimpse of a chance when it needed 59 off the last five overs with Wolvaardt still there.

But Schutt trapped Wolvaardt lbw in the 17th over and South Africa’s hopes of a maiden title in its first appearance in a final went with her.

Elsewhere, in men’s cricket, Tayyab Tahir made an impressive debut in the Pakistan Super League with a half-century that lifted Karachi Kings to a 66-run victory over table-toppers Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Tayyab’s brilliant 65 off 46 balls propelled Karachi to 167-3 as he shared a 109-run stand with Matthew Wade, who made a nearly run-a-ball 46.

Multan, playing their first away game after winning four out of five at home, were bowled out for 101 in 16.3 overs with Shoaib Malik (3-16) and left-arm South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3-18) doing most of the damage.

James Vince provided Karachi with a whirlwind start by smashing two sixes and three fours in his blistering knock of 27 off 12 balls before he skied a catch to David Miller at mid-on after Multan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to field.

Tayyab and Wade then raised a century stand before both perished in fast bowler Ihsanullah’s return spell in the late overs.

Ihsanullah, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, raised his tally to 14 in six games when he had Tayyab trapped leg before wicket off a delivery that slanted into the right-hander before uprooting Wade’s offstump with a pacey ball that was clocked at 151.4 kph.

Rizwan (29) and Shan Masood (25) provided Multan with a steady start of 41 off 30 balls before Karachi went for a successful television referral against Masood after he edged fast bowler Akif Javed and the umpire ruled in the batter’s favor.

Malik then had in-form Rilee Rossouw (7) clean bowled before holding onto a catch at mid on as Miller (7) tried a big hit against Shamsi.

Topics: Australia Women's T20 World Cup South Africa T20 cricket

Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille

Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille

Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille
  • Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Lionel Messi got the other goal as the World Cup final stars combined to give French league leader Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win at title challenger Marseille.
Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals, and he matched Edinson Cavani’s PSG club-record tally of 200 in the process on Sunday.
What better place to do it than at bitter rival Marseille, where PSG lost in the French Cup earlier this month without the injured Mbappé in the team? This time, PSG was without the injured Neymar but didn’t miss the Brazil star.
A win would have moved second-place Marseille within two points of defending champion PSG. Instead, Marseille trails by eight points with only 13 rounds remaining.
“Everyone put in the right effort,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.
Galtier is from Marseille and played for the club as a gritty defender, which means some Marseille fans are simply unable to understand why he is coaching PSG.
Galtier had to be restrained after the final whistle as he went over to confront an irate Marseille fan leaning over and heckling him near the dugout.
Mbappé became only the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final when France lost on penalty kicks to Argentina last December, with an inspirational Messi netting twice in a thrilling final.
This time they combined on each other’s goals to quieten a Stade Velodrome crowd full of belief after the recent cup win against a PSG side reeling from five defeats in its 12 previous games.
But after Nuno Tavares missed a great chance for Marseille, an exquisite pass from Messi near the halfway line sent Mbappé sprinting through for a typically clinical finish in the 25th minute.
“He’s a player from another planet,” Marseille coach Igor Tudor said about Mbappé.
Four minutes later Mbappé found space down the left and picked out Messi — who saved PSG with an injury-time free kick in a 4-3 win against Lille last weekend — for a close-range finish.
Having scored his 12th league goal, Messi set up Mbappé again with a looping pass in the 55th, moments after veteran striker Alexis Sanchez missed a great chance to pull a goal back for Marseille.
The only negative for PSG on an emphatic night was losing central defender Presnel Kimpembe to injury in the 18th. He was stretchered off after falling unchallenged to the ground and lying on his face for several moments, although the nature of his injury was not immediately clear.
Defeat means Marseille is now only two points ahead of third-place Monaco and fourth-place Lens, which both have 50 points.
It could have been worse for Marseille had Monaco not lost 3-0 at home to Nice earlier Sunday in the Riviera derby.
Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored twice in the first 25 minutes and midfielder Khéphren Thuram — son of France great Lilian Thuram — added the third just before halftime as Nice climbed to seventh spot.
OTHER MATCHES
Fifth-place Rennes won 1-0 at Nantes with a goal from Belgium winger Jérémy Doku, and Reims easily beat Toulouse 3-0 in a midtable scrap.
Relegation-threatened Auxerre won 1-0 at Lorient while fellow struggler Ajaccio enjoyed a 2-1 home win against 19th-place Troyes.
Also, Clermont drew 1-1 at home to Strasbourg.

Topics: Ligue 1 PSG Marseille Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday, with the British reality TV star scoring a split decision win against the American social media star.
Watched by luminaries such as Fury’s half-brother and current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson, former champion Mike Tyson and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi club Al Nassr, Paul’s considerable shortcomings were highlighted as Fury picked him off over eight rounds.
“Tonight I made my own legacy, I made my own legacy,” Fury said, finally stepping out of the shadow of his illustrious boxing family.
“All the way through these two and a half years, I had a dream, a vision, and no-one believed me. Now they can stand up and take note,” he added.

Fury had the better of the opening exchanges but Paul began to settle in the third as he tried to lure his opponent forward and counter with big right hands.
In a bout short on technical quality, Paul looked to be turning the tide when he had a point deducted in the fifth round for a blow to the back of Fury’s head, but Fury had a point chalked off for holding in the sixth to even things up again.
A short left hand downed Fury in the eighth and final round to shift the momentum in Paul’s favor to set up a grandstand finish in which both men chased a knockout punch that never materialized.
“All respect to Tommy, he won, don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back, I thought I deserve that rematch, it was a great fight, a close fight,” Paul said in the ring as his boxing record slipped to six wins and one loss.

In the co-main event challenger Badou Jack put on a clinical display of boxing, stopping Ilunga Makabu in the 12th and final round to win the WBC cruiserweight title, the third weight class in which the 39-year-old Swede has held a world title.
Jack downed Makabu with a big right hand in the fourth round and decked him again in a similar manner in the 11th, and though South African Makabu’s undoubted power posed a threat until late in the fight, he eventually capitulated.
With his corner telling him ahead of the final round that he needed a knockout to win, Makabu came out swinging, but Jack’s crisp combinations overcame him, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight as the Swede claimed the belt. 

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Tommy Fury Jake Paul 'The Truth' Diriyah

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter
  • ‘Today is an example that nothing is impossible,’ boxing federation vice president tells Arab News
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

DIRIYAH: Fans in the historical Saudi city of Diriyah were treated to an amazing evening of boxing on Sunday.
One of the highlights was Saudi female Ragad Al-Naimi winning her match against Perpetual Okaidah by points.
Al-Naimi told Arab News after her match that she was proud to represent the Kingdom among international fighters.
“It feels great. I’m very proud of myself. I want to thank the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi (Arabian) Boxing Federation led by Abdullah Al-Harbi, the Vice President Rasha Al-Khamis, my coaches and my sister, who is with me today,” she added.
Al-Khamis, who is also a member of the board of the Asian Boxing Federation, told Arab News: “I’m super proud of Ragad performing in a global event. This gives more reassurance that women’s boxing is growing in Saudi. Today is an example that nothing is impossible. If you can dream it, you can achieve it.”
She said it was a pleasure to witness history, with three Saudi boxers winning the first three fights of the evening.
She added that the first couple of hours showed what Saudi boxers can achieve on a global competitive platform for combat sports, with Al-Naimi, Ziad Majrashi and Salman Hamda winning their bouts.
Al-Naimi is the first Saudi female boxer to make a professional debut, having been introduced to the sport while studying in the US.
Her passion for boxing compelled her to continue training upon her return to the Kingdom, which has witnessed a 300 percent surge in male and female boxers registered with the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.
The number of boxing gyms has increased from seven to 59, and 33 private mixed-gender gyms now offer boxing as part of mixed combat sports.
Recent years have seen boxing play a pivotal part in Saudi Arabia’s ascension as a host of international sports events.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia The Truth Diriyah Jake Paul Tommy Fury

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead
  • The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Three days after exiting the Europa League, Barcelona had a rare setback in the Spanish league after losing at Almeria 1-0 on Sunday.
Barcelona headed to southern Spain after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top over its fierce rival. Instead, Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting.
The leaders were unable to mount a credible fightback despite having ample time to respond to striker El Bilal Touré’s goal in the 24th minute.
For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, his team’s “worst game of the season” came just when it could have dealt a serious blow to Madrid’s bid to defend its Spanish title.
“It was a difficult game and a tough day for us,” Xavi said. “We are still leaders at seven points ahead, but we did not play like we should have. It was our worst game of the season. I think we had some fatigue, that is why we rotated our starting lineup, but we missed a golden chance to go up 10 points.”
Barcelona hadn’t lost in 13 league games, with only one draw and 12 wins going back to its last defeat at Madrid in October.
The unexpected defeat on Sunday came after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League — after it had failed to advance from the Champions League group phase for a second consecutive year. The exit from Europe’s second-tier competition left Barcelona with the Spanish league and domestic cup titles to play for as it tries to make good on its investment in new players last summer using cash it generated from the sale of future television revenues and other assets.
Barcelona will now have to regroup for Thursday’s visit to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.
Almeria moved out of the relegation zone after earning one of its biggest wins.
Almeria coach Rubi Ferrer credited his players for “working, working, working” and restricting Barcelona’s movement.
“We did an extraordinary job,” Rubi said about his team that withstood a final bombardment of crosses by Barcelona. Goalkeeper Fernando Martínez had surprisingly little work to do.
“Our game plan worked to perfection,” Rubi said. ¨We are going to remember this game for a long time.”
Nestled between trips to United and Madrid, the game at a modest Almeria side that was promoted this season seemed like a good opportunity for Xavi to rest some of his first-choice players.
Defenders Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo and Alejando Balde and forward Raphinha began the game on the bench. Sergi Roberto, Éric García, Jordi Alba and Ferrán Torres started in their place.
Barcelona still had Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong on the field from kickoff along with Gavi, back from a one-game suspension that meant he missed the game at Old Trafford.
The result, however, was a third-rate performance.
After a complacent start by Barcelona, Almeria struck on a quick attack after an inspired Rodrigo Ely tackled Gavi in the hosts’ area and booted a long ball forward for Touré to control. The 21-year-old Mali forward exchanged quick passes with Luis Suárez and blasted a powerful strike over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and in off the crossbar.
Almeria pressed the initiative and almost got a quick second goal when Leo Baptistao hit the post in the 27th.
Xavi sent Raphinha on at halftime, with Araújo and Marcos Alonso soon following, but his team did not play much better as Almeria held firm in defense.
Gavi’s shot blocked by Ely in the 59th and a shot by substitute Pablo Torre in the 82nd easily grabbed by Fernando ended up being the most that a disappointing Barcelona could muster.

Topics: Barcelona Almeria La Liga

Djokovic pays tribute to ‘habibi friend’ Jaziri as Tunisian’s career reaches end

Tunisian Malek Jaziri and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a picture after the latter’s win during an ATP tennis match. (AFP)
Tunisian Malek Jaziri and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a picture after the latter’s win during an ATP tennis match. (AFP)
Updated 26 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Djokovic pays tribute to ‘habibi friend’ Jaziri as Tunisian’s career reaches end

Tunisian Malek Jaziri and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a picture after the latter’s win during an ATP tennis match. (AFP)
  • 39-year-old will retire after Dubai tennis Championships this week
Updated 26 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Novak Djokovic has paid tribute to Tunisian Malek Jaziri, who will draw the curtain on his two-decade professional tennis career with one last hurrah in Dubai this week.

At 39, Jaziri walks away as one of the most influential players from Tunisia, North Africa and the Arab world in the last 15 years.

“He is my ‘habibi friend’, I always called him that,” world No.1 Djokovic told Arab News in Dubai on Sunday.

“He’s a fantastic guy, I like him a lot. I saw that he got a wildcard here, so it’s his last dance in this tournament, which is nice, because he had some big wins actually on this court in his career.

“He was one of the most important players coming from the Arab region in the past 10, 15 years. So it’s great that he got the wildcard. It’s very nice of the tournament to give him this last opportunity in a way, to say goodbye.”

Jaziri has already made moves in his post-playing career and is the current coach of Canadian veteran Vasek Pospisil and the captain of Tunisia’s Davis Cup team.

“I know he is going to find himself a great role in tennis in a different manner after his tennis career,” added Djokovic.

“I look forward to watching him this week in Dubai. Hopefully he can put on a good quality match and a good show.”

Jaziri will take on Spanish world No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round on Monday, which could be the very last match of his professional career.

It is his 10th main draw appearance in Dubai and he’ll be looking to draw on some of his fondest memories at the tournament, where he led Roger Federer by a set and also faced the likes of Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Jaziri was a late bloomer and reached a career-high world ranking of 42 when he was 35 years old.

The Bizerte native represented Tunisia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He made his David Cup debut in 2000 and has amassed a 52-32 win-loss record.

His best Grand Slam results came at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round in singles in 2015 and 2017, and he also made the US Open semi-finals in doubles in 2018.

On the ATP tour, Jaziri was a finalist at the 250 event in Istanbul in 2018, the same year he enjoyed his best Dubai run, making the semis with impressive wins over the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He flew the flag for Arab and North African tennis for nearly 20 years and helped fill the void that came when Morocco’s star trio Younes El-Aynaoui, Hicham Arazi and Karim Alami retired.

Jaziri has earned more than $4 million in prizes across singles and doubles and has a 104-144 win-loss record at tour level heading into his final tournament.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Malek Jaziri

