Saudi Arabia rises as a global hub for sports events

Saudi Arabia rises as a global hub for sports events
British boxer Tommy Fury, left, won a split decision win against American social media star Jake Paul. (Abdulrhman Binshalhuob/AN)
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

DIRIYAH: Saudi Arabia is developing into a global hub for sports and athletes.

Sunday’s event, part of the Diriyah Season, billed as “The Truth,” delivered a highly anticipated fight between two of boxing’s biggest rivals, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury,  and in the semi main event for the WBC Cruiserweight World title where challenger Badou Jack “the Ripper” defeated Ilunga Makabu in Diriyah Arena.

The new WBC cruiserweight champ Badou Jack told Arab News at the post-event press conference that the Kingdom was becoming the biggest boxing nation in the world and that the focus should also be on local fights. “If it’s not already and, yeah, I think we should both have like the smaller fights too, the local fights, you know, and more and more cards, more different shows,” he said.

He said that this would give an opportunity for young local boxers to thrive. He added that one day Saudi Arabia would have a world champion in boxing.

For Tommy Fury, fighting in Saudi Arabia was a personal matter as he recalled his thoughts before making his entrance into the arena.

“You know, I’m standing there in that tunnel all by myself before I actually came out. I was thinking about where I’ve come from, you know, get out of Salford, Manchester, you know, Tyson (Fury) was the greatest, you know Tyson was the boxer in the family and I was just a little kid poking through each photo that you look back on, you know in the memories and just in the background. You know, what I said tonight will be my night, it’s my time to shine the whole world … come up victorious.”

Fury said that to him all that mattered at that moment was “I’m here. I said it was gonna work for the last three years and it came out and I did.”

Jake Paul was taking in the experience of main event boxing just as his brother Logan Paul did last November for the WWE Crown Jewel in Mrsool Park in Riyadh. Paul said that he finds the Saudi energy captivating.

“Well look, man, just proving to be an amazing place for all sorts of sports and the turnout tonight was crazy. We had more American superstars in the building here in Saudi than we do in the States. So this is becoming a hub, and just a really awesome place to put on events because the fans turn out. They’re so excited, even if they’re booing me, but it’s all good. I have love for everyone here,” he said.

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18
The 38-year-old Portuguese star of Al-Nassr rated 9.1. supplied
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18
  • Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after an incredible performance and hat-trick in round 15 of the season.

The 38-year-old Portuguese star of Al-Nassr rated 9.1 as he scored all the goals in the 3-0 victory against Damac. 

Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category.

Boris Godal from Al-Adalah, Hassan Kadesh from Al-Taawoun and Abdulelah Al-Amri from Al-Nassr were the best defenders.

In midfield, Alvaro Medran of Al-Taawoun, Faycal Fajr from Al-Wehda, Igor Coronado from Al-Ittihad, Carlos Junior from Al-Shabab and Knowledge Musona from Al-Tai ranked top of their categories.

Anthony Nwakaeme of Al-Fayha and Cristiano Ronaldo were the best performers in the forward line.

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship
Saudi karate team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals. supplied
Updated 27 February 2023
SPA

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship
  • The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories
Updated 27 February 2023
SPA

Fujairah: The Saudi karate team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the International Karate Championship Youth League at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, UAE.

The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories.

For the junior category, Saad Al-Saif in the -57 kg category, Abdullah Al-Qahtani in the -70 kg category and Fazaa Al-Sayari in the +70 kg category all won gold medals, while Mahdi Al-Munajim in the -57 kg won a silver medal.

In the youth category, Sultan Al-Qahtani won a gold medal in the -61 kg category, Ali Makri took silver in the -68 kg category, while Rayan Al-Atwi won bronze in the -55 kg category.

In the Olympic category, Sanad Sufyani won gold in the +84 kg category and Abdullah Al-Salem won bronze in the +67 kg category.

The Saudi federation is aiming to take part in a greater number of international competitions and build male and female champions across all age groups and weight classes.

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah 'The Truth' showdown in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul in Diriyah ‘The Truth’ showdown in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his fledgling boxing career as he was edged out by Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on Sunday, with the British reality TV star scoring a split decision win against the American social media star.
Watched by luminaries such as Fury’s half-brother and current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson, former champion Mike Tyson and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi club Al Nassr, Paul’s considerable shortcomings were highlighted as Fury picked him off over eight rounds.
“Tonight I made my own legacy, I made my own legacy,” Fury said, finally stepping out of the shadow of his illustrious boxing family.
“All the way through these two and a half years, I had a dream, a vision, and no-one believed me. Now they can stand up and take note,” he added.

Fury had the better of the opening exchanges but Paul began to settle in the third as he tried to lure his opponent forward and counter with big right hands.
In a bout short on technical quality, Paul looked to be turning the tide when he had a point deducted in the fifth round for a blow to the back of Fury’s head, but Fury had a point chalked off for holding in the sixth to even things up again.
A short left hand downed Fury in the eighth and final round to shift the momentum in Paul’s favor to set up a grandstand finish in which both men chased a knockout punch that never materialized.
“All respect to Tommy, he won, don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I’ll come back, I thought I deserve that rematch, it was a great fight, a close fight,” Paul said in the ring as his boxing record slipped to six wins and one loss.

In the co-main event challenger Badou Jack put on a clinical display of boxing, stopping Ilunga Makabu in the 12th and final round to win the WBC cruiserweight title, the third weight class in which the 39-year-old Swede has held a world title.
Jack downed Makabu with a big right hand in the fourth round and decked him again in a similar manner in the 11th, and though South African Makabu’s undoubted power posed a threat until late in the fight, he eventually capitulated.
With his corner telling him ahead of the final round that he needed a knockout to win, Makabu came out swinging, but Jack’s crisp combinations overcame him, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight as the Swede claimed the belt. 

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia's first female professional fighter

Ragad Al-Naimi makes history as Saudi Arabia’s first female professional fighter
  • ‘Today is an example that nothing is impossible,’ boxing federation vice president tells Arab News
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

DIRIYAH: Fans in the historical Saudi city of Diriyah were treated to an amazing evening of boxing on Sunday.
One of the highlights was Saudi female Ragad Al-Naimi winning her match against Perpetual Okaidah by points.
Al-Naimi told Arab News after her match that she was proud to represent the Kingdom among international fighters.
“It feels great. I’m very proud of myself. I want to thank the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi (Arabian) Boxing Federation led by Abdullah Al-Harbi, the Vice President Rasha Al-Khamis, my coaches and my sister, who is with me today,” she added.
Al-Khamis, who is also a member of the board of the Asian Boxing Federation, told Arab News: “I’m super proud of Ragad performing in a global event. This gives more reassurance that women’s boxing is growing in Saudi. Today is an example that nothing is impossible. If you can dream it, you can achieve it.”
She said it was a pleasure to witness history, with three Saudi boxers winning the first three fights of the evening.
She added that the first couple of hours showed what Saudi boxers can achieve on a global competitive platform for combat sports, with Al-Naimi, Ziad Majrashi and Salman Hamda winning their bouts.
Al-Naimi is the first Saudi female boxer to make a professional debut, having been introduced to the sport while studying in the US.
Her passion for boxing compelled her to continue training upon her return to the Kingdom, which has witnessed a 300 percent surge in male and female boxers registered with the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.
The number of boxing gyms has increased from seven to 59, and 33 private mixed-gender gyms now offer boxing as part of mixed combat sports.
Recent years have seen boxing play a pivotal part in Saudi Arabia’s ascension as a host of international sports events.

Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail

Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail

Al-Hilal storm into AFC Champions League final with 7-0 thrashing of Al-Duhail
  • Stunning win means the reigning Asian champions will take on on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final
Updated 26 February 2023
John Duerden

DOHA: If there was any doubt that Al-Hilal are the best team in Asia, it was removed on Sunday as the Saudis roared into the final of the AFC Champions League with a 7-0 thrashing away at Qatar’s Al-Duhail in the semi-final.

Odion Ighalo bagged four goals as the defending champions blew away the Qatar league leaders in one of the most impressive results in the history of the tournament.

The four-time winners will take on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final in April and May, the third such meeting between the two teams in the space of just over five years. 

In this form, the Blues, who earlier this month reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup only to lose 5-3 to Real Madrid, will be very much the favorites.

The home fans were stunned, as was Al-Duhail coach Hernan Crespo who could only shake his head on the sidelines. 

In a measure of how dominant this display was, VAR ruled out a Moussa Marega goal just before half-time in what was the tightest of decisions. 

Al-Hilal merely shrugged their shoulders. They were already five goals clear in a game that was expected to have been nervy after the Qataris had defeated Al-Shabab 2-1 three days earlier.

Ighalo scored twice in the first 10 minutes as Ramon Diaz’s men took advantage of the high defensive line used by Crespo.

Mohamed Kanno made it happen inside the first 90 seconds, winning possession 30 meters out, lobbing the ball over the head of a desperate Duhail defender and then squaring the ball for Ighalo to head home from the six-yard line.

Then, after 10 minutes, Michael cut inside on the right and the Brazilian’s smart pass bypassed two defenders and fell into the path of Ighalo on the edge of the six-yard box. The former Manchester United striker skipped past the goalkeeper and squeezed the ball over the line.

It was a dream start but the 18-time Saudi champions did not sit back. Four minutes later Moussa Marega converted a low cross from the left wing by Salem Al-Dawsari to make it three.

At that point, the game was won. No team in Asia comes back from three goals down against the Saudi Arabian powerhouse. Al-Duhail, who defeated Al-Hilal’s Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab three days previously, were shell-shocked.

Just how much was demonstrated just before the half-hour. A goal kick from Al-Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf was allowed to bounce all the way through the Qatari defense and there was Marega again with time to control the ball, pick his spot and then shoot home from the edge of the area.

After that, the Malian turned provider. His beautiful backheel from inside the area gave Al-Dawsari the chance to curl into the net from just inside the area and the Saudi Arabian international, who scored a similarly spectacular goal against Argentina in the World Cup in November, did not need asking twice. 

It was very nearly six before the break before VAR’s intervention but, regardless, this was one of the most stunning halves of football in Asian club football history.

The game was over as a contest. The only question remaining after the break was whether Al-Hilal would continue to score almost at will or whether Al-Duhail would bring some respectability to the scoreline.

The early stages of the second half suggested the former. If there was a tiny sliver of hope for the Qataris then it was extinguished in the 48th minute as Ighalo grabbed his hat-trick. Al-Dawsari slipped the ball through a wide-open backline and the Nigerian scooped it over the goalkeeper. 

Just after the hour, Ighalo got his fourth. Abdullah Al-Hamdan slipped the ball through to Ighalo inside the area who then made no mistake. That made it seven.

The game, understandably, petered out a little. Al-Duhail were keen to avoid further humiliation while for Al-Hilal it was a case of job done, and spectacularly so. They now return home to focus on the domestic title race having done Saudi Arabian football proud. 

It was a match that will enter Al-Hilal folklore and make the rest of Asia sit up and take notice. If they did not know before, they do now: Al-Hilal are not only the most successful team in the history of Asian club football but, at present, they are also the best. This was a stunning result.

