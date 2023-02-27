You are here

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships
Novak Djokovic says he is close to full fitness ahead of Dubai Tennis Championship start (Supplied)
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships
  • World No. 1 says he is ‘getting closer to 100 percent’ after hamstring troubles and is chasing sixth title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic insists that while he may have only been given the medical all-clear to compete at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as recently as five days ago, he has no intention of using this week’s ATP 500 tournament as competitive training, revealing that he values every trophy he wins “three or four times more than he did 10 years ago.”

Djokovic, 35, battled with a hamstring tear last month on route to winning a 10th Australian Open and returns on Tuesday for the first time since lifting the trophy, his record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. The big-hitting Serb will start his campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium against Tomas Machac, searching for a sixth win in the emirate’s famous tournament, which runs this year from Feb. 27 to March 4.   

“It was always in my plan to be here and participate in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” said Djokovic. “I didn’t know whether I was going to be here or not. Probably only five or six days ago, we knew that it is going to be possible. I had almost three weeks with no tennis, so these last few days it’s really been about getting as much tennis practice as possible. I’m getting closer to 100 percent — still not there, but the important thing is there is no pain. I don’t have a hindrance to the way I move on the court.”

Djokovic will start a record 387th week atop the world rankings on Monday, yet his desire to win has not dwindled.

“Everywhere I go, I want to win,” he said. “Every trophy I get to win now maybe values three or four times as much as some trophies I won 10 years ago, because I know that it’s different. I don’t know how much time I have left; how many more years I’m going to play. I try to really get the most out of the present moment in every tournament that I play.”

The first player looking to stand in ther way of further success is Machac, a 22-year-old Czech ranked 119 places below him in the world rankings and with just nine match wins so far on the ATP Tour. Developing a quiet reputation for his speed, agility and power from the baseline, he qualified for this week’s main draw with wins over Marton Fucsovics and Matteo Arnaldi.

The confirmed main draw includes eight of the world’s top 20 players, including reigning champion Andrey Rublev who will face Djokovic’s compatriot Filip Krajinovic, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev who will meet Jiri Lehecka, and Canadian prospect Felix Auger-Aliassime who will need to overcome American Maxime Cressy.

Both Daniil Medvedev, the World No. 8 who was victorious in Doha at the weekend, and his opponent in the Qatar final, a rejuvenated Andy Murray, were expected to take part.

Medvedev will meet Lucky Loser Arnaldi, while Murray faces fifth-seed Hubert Hurkacz. Meanwhile, Machac is joined by fellow qualifiers Pavel Kotov, Alexandar Lazarov and Christopher O’Connell, while wildcards have been given to Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, and Australian duo Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin.

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18
The 38-year-old Portuguese star of Al-Nassr rated 9.1. supplied
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 18
  • Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the Roshn Saudi League player of the week by statistical website Sofascore after an incredible performance and hat-trick in round 15 of the season.

The 38-year-old Portuguese star of Al-Nassr rated 9.1 as he scored all the goals in the 3-0 victory against Damac. 

Goalkeeper Silviu Lung of Al-Raed was the only star of his category.

Boris Godal from Al-Adalah, Hassan Kadesh from Al-Taawoun and Abdulelah Al-Amri from Al-Nassr were the best defenders.

In midfield, Alvaro Medran of Al-Taawoun, Faycal Fajr from Al-Wehda, Igor Coronado from Al-Ittihad, Carlos Junior from Al-Shabab and Knowledge Musona from Al-Tai ranked top of their categories.

Anthony Nwakaeme of Al-Fayha and Cristiano Ronaldo were the best performers in the forward line.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Roshn Saudi League Alvaro Medran

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship
Saudi karate team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals. supplied
Updated 27 February 2023
SPA

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship

Saudi karate team wins 9 medals in Youth League Championship
  • The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories
Updated 27 February 2023
SPA

Fujairah: The Saudi karate team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the International Karate Championship Youth League at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, UAE.

The medals were awarded in the junior, youth and Olympic categories.

For the junior category, Saad Al-Saif in the -57 kg category, Abdullah Al-Qahtani in the -70 kg category and Fazaa Al-Sayari in the +70 kg category all won gold medals, while Mahdi Al-Munajim in the -57 kg won a silver medal.

In the youth category, Sultan Al-Qahtani won a gold medal in the -61 kg category, Ali Makri took silver in the -68 kg category, while Rayan Al-Atwi won bronze in the -55 kg category.

In the Olympic category, Sanad Sufyani won gold in the +84 kg category and Abdullah Al-Salem won bronze in the +67 kg category.

The Saudi federation is aiming to take part in a greater number of international competitions and build male and female champions across all age groups and weight classes.

Topics: karate Saudi Karate Federation International Karate Championship Youth League

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Crushers GC sweep titles at LIV Golf Mayakoba
  • 8-under round by Charles Howell III spearheaded emphatic victories for player and team in Mexico season-opener of new league
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

PLAYA DEL CARMEN: Fueled by one of Charles Howell III’s most impressive rounds in his 23 years as a professional golfer, Crushers GC captured both the individual and team trophies in resounding fashion on Sunday at LIV Golf Mayakoba, the season opener of the new LIV Golf League.

Howell’s bogey-free 8-under 63 was the lowest score of any player this week, and his first eight holes were even more impressive, as he produced six birdies to overtake 36-hole co-leaders Peter Uihlein (Smash GC) and Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC). He eventually finished at 16 under, four strokes better than Uihlein, who shot a 68. Stinger GC’s Branden Grace was third at 10 under after shooting 67.

It is Howell’s fourth worldwide victory of his career, and his first at El Camaleon, a course he first competed on in 2007 and was playing for the 14th time this week.

“Obviously, I don’t think you ever see a win coming,” said the 43-year-old Howell. “I’ve played in a lot of golf tournaments in my life, and I haven’t won a lot of them, and you have the doubts and the feelings, will you ever win again?

“To do it against this competition with these guys standing up here is more than I could ever dream of. I’m extremely thankful.”

Certainly his fellow Crushers teammates were thankful to have Howell going so low. Last season during the beta-test LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Crushers finished second twice and also had a third-place finish in the five regular-season events after Bryson DeChambeau became captain and stabilized his roster with veterans Howell, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri.

That consistency led to a No. 2 seed at the Miami Team Championship, but the Crushers did not make it to the final day. Now they have started the new season with a huge breakthrough victory, nine shots ahead of last year’s dominant team and defending champs 4Aces GC (17 under). Torque GC finished third at 13 under.

“I knew it would happen,” DeChambeau said of his team winning. “I just didn’t know when it would happen. To start off the year with a crushing victory . . . How much more can you ask for a statement piece? The 4Aces, OK, yeah, great, they won a lot last year. But it’s a different year. It’s 2023.”

To support Howell’s low round, DeChambeau contributed a 3-under 68 while Casey ­— the first-round co-leader — added a 70. For the captain, it was the first round this week that counted. Lahiri had contributed in the first two rounds.

“Not counting the first few days for me, it was pretty rough last night, so I gave myself a kick in the butt and played a little better today,” DeChambeau said.

In the end, Howell’s 16 under score was almost enough to beat the 4Aces by himself. Casey, who didn’t look at a leaderboard until he reached the final green, was shocked to see the wide margin by which his team was leading. He then asked his caddie about Howell. The response: “He’s crushing it.”

Added Lahiri: “There will be days like this where you kind of ride the hot round, and Charles pulled it through for us.”

Howell had started the final round one stroke off the lead, but while he was producing birdies the co-leaders kept finding trouble. Uihlein’s errant approach shot at the third hole led to bogey, although he bounced back with a birdie and eagle. Gooch had two bogeys on the front, and then struggled down the stretch. When Uihlein triple-bogeyed the 12th, the tournament was essentially in Howell’s hands.

“He won it on the front,” Uihlein said. “He did a heck of a … There wasn’t any pressure on him, and he did exactly what he needed to do, and he executed. He’s a worthy champion.”

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Al-Attiyah sets early pace as championship leader Loeb makes steady start at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi was fourth fastest on the day in a Toyota
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: World Rally-Raid Championship leader Sebastien Loeb gave Bahrain Raid Xtreme a comfortable start to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge on Sunday as the second round of the series got underway in the UAE.

Partnered by Fabian Lurquin in his BRX Prodrive Hunter, Loeb set the third fastest time on the 6.76 km Prologue at Al-Dhannah, which was won by his big W2RC title rival, Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Driving another Prodrive Hunter, 2009 Desert Challenge winner Guerlain Chicherit recorded the second quickest time in partnership with Alex Winocq, just four seconds adrift of the Qatari’s Toyota.

Marking his 49th birthday, Loeb was only six seconds further away, and knows the battle starts in earnest tomorrow when the rally begins a five-day passage taking in the towering dunes of the Rub Al Khali.

Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi was fourth fastest on the day in a Toyota, with Argentina’s Sebastian Halpern in a Mini and Czech Martin Prokop’s Ford Raptor completing the top six.

Loeb and Chicherit are looking to reproduce the form that gave the Prodrive Hunter nine victories in 14 stages of January’s Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, a record six of those in succession for the nine-time World Rally Champion.

Loeb finished the Prologue to say: “It was difficult to optimize everything because we had the motor bike line and it was really soft. We tried to cut in some places, and I think some of the other guys cut even more. But it was OK — no problem at all. It was a good stage overall.”

Chicherit, lying third in the W2RC, said: “It was great. It’s always good to start to find the right speed right away. Even if it’s less than 7 km. Almost a perfect stage, apart from when we went left, instead of right, when it was really dusty and we lost a few seconds.”

This is the first time that Al-Dhannah has hosted the Desert Challenge, and the Prologue got under way after the rally competitors and support crews had made the 250-km transfer from Abu Dhabi in the morning.

Monday brings the first of five demanding stages through the desert of the Al-Dhafra region in a route of 2,170 km leading to the rally finish back in the UAE capital on Friday afternoon.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Saudi Arabia rises as a global hub for sports events

Saudi Arabia rises as a global hub for sports events
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Saudi Arabia rises as a global hub for sports events

Saudi Arabia rises as a global hub for sports events
Updated 27 February 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

DIRIYAH: Saudi Arabia is developing into a global hub for sports and athletes.

Sunday’s event, part of the Diriyah Season, billed as “The Truth,” delivered a highly anticipated fight between two of boxing’s biggest rivals, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury,  and in the semi main event for the WBC Cruiserweight World title where challenger Badou Jack “the Ripper” defeated Ilunga Makabu in Diriyah Arena.

The new WBC cruiserweight champ Badou Jack told Arab News at the post-event press conference that the Kingdom was becoming the biggest boxing nation in the world and that the focus should also be on local fights. “If it’s not already and, yeah, I think we should both have like the smaller fights too, the local fights, you know, and more and more cards, more different shows,” he said.

He said that this would give an opportunity for young local boxers to thrive. He added that one day Saudi Arabia would have a world champion in boxing.

For Tommy Fury, fighting in Saudi Arabia was a personal matter as he recalled his thoughts before making his entrance into the arena.

“You know, I’m standing there in that tunnel all by myself before I actually came out. I was thinking about where I’ve come from, you know, get out of Salford, Manchester, you know, Tyson (Fury) was the greatest, you know Tyson was the boxer in the family and I was just a little kid poking through each photo that you look back on, you know in the memories and just in the background. You know, what I said tonight will be my night, it’s my time to shine the whole world … come up victorious.”

Fury said that to him all that mattered at that moment was “I’m here. I said it was gonna work for the last three years and it came out and I did.”

Jake Paul was taking in the experience of main event boxing just as his brother Logan Paul did last November for the WWE Crown Jewel in Mrsool Park in Riyadh. Paul said that he finds the Saudi energy captivating.

“Well look, man, just proving to be an amazing place for all sorts of sports and the turnout tonight was crazy. We had more American superstars in the building here in Saudi than we do in the States. So this is becoming a hub, and just a really awesome place to put on events because the fans turn out. They’re so excited, even if they’re booing me, but it’s all good. I have love for everyone here,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

