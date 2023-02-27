You are here

UN warns humanitarian needs grow in Sudan

UN warns humanitarian needs grow in Sudan
In addition to conflict that has displaced millions, hunger and malnutrition, Sudan is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change in the world. (AFP)
  Sudan was already one of the world's poorest countries when international aid on which it depended was cut in late 2021
KHARTOUM: More than a third of Sudan’s population will need humanitarian assistance in 2023 as displacement and hunger grow, the United Nations has said.
“The number of acutely food insecure people continued to increase for the third year in a row,” said the UN’s humanitarian aid agency OCHA in a report published Sunday.
Around four million children under the age of five, as well as pregnant and lactating women were among the most vulnerable and in need of “lifesaving nutrition services in 2023,” it said.
Sudan was already one of the world’s poorest countries when the international aid on which it depended was cut in late 2021, in response to a military coup that derailed a fragile democratic transition.
“About 15.8 million people — roughly a third of the population — will need humanitarian assistance in 2023. This increase of 1.5 million people compared to 2022 is the highest since 2011,” OCHA said.
In addition to conflict that has displaced millions, hunger and malnutrition, Sudan is one of the countries hardest hit by climate change in the world.
Widespread flooding last year has affected some 349,000 people, according to the UN, sparking a surge in diseases, contributing to growing displacement and further straining the economy.
Cases of malaria “crossed the epidemic threshold in 14 states” out of Sudan’s 18, twice as many as 2021, OCHA said.
Sudan grappled with chronic hardships under the regime of Omar Al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. His three-decade rule was marked by internal conflicts, government mismanagement and punishing international sanctions.
Economic troubles deepened following the COVID-19 pandemic and a 2021 military coup which derailed a post-Bashir transition and triggered cuts to crucial international aid.
Access to services grew even worse last year.
Around 30 percent of the population “must walk for more than an hour” to the closest medical institution, while it takes “more than 50 minutes to fetch water” for around 26 percent of the population, OCHA said.
Likewise, 46 percent of schools lack access to drinking water while 71 percent do not have hand-washing facilities.

Lavrov backs Sudan's bid to lift UN sanctions
Lavrov backs Sudan's bid to lift UN sanctions
KSRelief distributes 1,150 food parcels in Sudan
KSRelief distributes 1,150 food parcels in Sudan

Death toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61

Death toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Death toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61

Death toll in Italian migrant shipwreck rises to 61
  The vessel was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries
  Authorities believe 180 to 200 people in total had been on board the vessel
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

ROME: The death toll in a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 61, an Italian official said on Monday, as searches continued for missing people.

The wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe had sailed from Turkiye and crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

A total of 61 people have been found dead so far, while 80 were rescued, said Manuela Curra, a provincial government official.

The vessel was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, and the victims included 12 children, authorities said earlier.

Based on reports from survivors, authorities believe 180 to 200 people in total had been on board the vessel, she added.

One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges on Sunday, but the Guardia di Finanza customs police said they were finalizing the arrest of two more people on suspicion of cooperating with the alleged smuggler.

Charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), operating on the ground, said they were assisting several people who had lost relatives in the shipwreck.

“We have cases of children who became orphans, such as a 12-year-old Afghan boy who lost his entire family, a family of nine people, including four siblings, parents and other close relatives,” said Sergio Di Dato, from MSF.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that more than two dozen Pakistanis were believed to have been among those who drowned.

Amnesty International slams Italy's stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
Amnesty International slams Italy's stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
UN says 73 migrants presumed dead in shipwreck off Libya
UN says 73 migrants presumed dead in shipwreck off Libya

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.
SpaceX did not immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could come as early as Tuesday, although poor weather was forecast.
Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.
When informed by SpaceX that the fuel would start to be drained from the rocket, commander Stephen Bowen replied: “We'll be sitting here waiting.” It was expected to take nearly an hour.
Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace another SpaceX crew that flew to the space station in October.

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war in Ukraine

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war in Ukraine
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war in Ukraine

US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war in Ukraine
  Washington and its NATO allies are scrambling to dissuade China from providing military aid
  Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons including battle tanks
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

KYIV: The United States warned China of serious consequences if it provided arms to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv’s top general visited the frontline town of Bakhmut where Ukrainian defenders were holding out against constant attacks.
Washington and its NATO allies are scrambling to dissuade China from providing military aid for Moscow’s war, making public comments on their belief that Beijing is considering providing lethal equipment possibly including drones.
Western fears of China helping to arm Russia come as Moscow’s forces struggle to make gains around key objectives in eastern Ukraine, and as Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive with advanced Western weapons including battle tanks.
“Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance — but if it goes down that road it will come at real costs to China,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.
While China had not moved forward in providing that aid, neither had it taken the option off the table, Sullivan said in a separate interview on ABC’s “This Week” program.
Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, most recently at a meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) in India on Saturday. It published a cease-fire proposal on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the offer was met with skepticism among Ukraine’s Western allies.
“When I hear reports — and I don’t know whether they are true — according to which China may be planning to supply kamikaze drones to Russia while at the same time presenting a peace plan, then I suggest we judge China by its actions and not its words,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Sunday.
CIA Director William Burns also weighed in regarding China in an interview aired on Sunday, saying the US intelligence agency was “confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment.”
“We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment,” Burns told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.
Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, cited reports that drones were among the weapons China was considering sending to Russia.
McCaul said Chinese leader Xi Jinping was preparing to visit Moscow next week for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin cast the Ukraine war, which he calls a “special military operation,” as a confrontation with the West which threatens the survival of Russia and the Russian people.
“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part — the Russian Federation,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview recorded on Wednesday but released on Sunday.
NATO and the West dismiss this narrative, saying their objective in providing weapons and other aid to Kyiv is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.
Even so, Putin’s framing of the war as a threat to Russia’s existence allows the Kremlin chief greater freedom in the types of weapons he could one day use, including possibly nuclear weapons.
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and an ally of Putin, said in remarks published on Monday that the supply of Western arms to Kyiv risked a global nuclear catastrophe.

COMMANDER VISITS FRONT
On the frontlines, Ukrainian ground forces commander Col. General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the focus of Russia’s attacks for months as it tries to take control of the Donbas industrial region.
Ukrainian forces launched a number of counter-attacks and repulsed Russian forces around the village of Yahidne over the weekend, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured it and the village of Berkhivka.
The Russian defense ministry said on Sunday that its forces had destroyed Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” including in the area of Yahidne, while Russia’s TASS state agency reported that Ukraine’s forces blew up a dam just north of Bakhmut.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
Syrskyi visited Bakhmut to boost morale and talk strategy with units defending the town and surrounding villages, the Ukrainian military said.
He “listened to the unit commanders tackling urgent problems, provided assistance in solving them, and supported the servicemen,” the Ground Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired a senior commander helping lead the fight in the east, but gave no reason for the move.
In a one-line decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas.
In neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally and staging ground for Russian forces attacking Ukraine, Belarus partisans and members of the exiled opposition said they damaged a Russian A-50 surveillance military aircraft in a drone attack near Minsk on Sunday.

Biden says he does not 'anticipate' China providing weapons to Russia
Biden says he does not 'anticipate' China providing weapons to Russia
China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause
China urges Russia-Ukraine talks, UN supports no nukes clause

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence

Macron bound for Africa to counter waning French influence
  He will visit three African nations around the Congo basin as well as Angola
  The tour comes just over a week after Burkina Faso booted out French troops 
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will fly to Africa this week in a bid to counter Russian efforts to dislodge France from the continent, after Paris suffered a series of military and political setbacks in its former sphere of influence.
Macron will visit three African nations around the Congo basin as well as Angola, with the focus of the trip being ostensibly away from France’s troubled former colonies in the Sahel, where anti-French sentiment is on the rise.
Ahead of the trip on Monday evening, Macron is expected to spell out his new African policy in a speech and press conference at the Elysee palace.
The tour comes just over a week after Burkina Faso booted out French troops and ended a military accord that allowed France to fight insurgents in the West African nation, becoming the latest African country to reject Paris’ help.
France withdrew its forces from Mali last year after the junta there started working with Russian military contractors, ending a decade of operations against Islamist insurgents.
Russia’s Wagner Group has also deployed in the Central African Republic, prompting fears of a domino effect in Paris at a time Western countries are trying to lobby the global south against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Macron has accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve “predatory” ambitions.
But French presidential advisers denied in a briefing on Friday that Macron was in a charm offensive to win back lost influence.
“We should be more nuanced on the idea of a loss of influence, which covers many things. In these countries, there is intense demand for links with France,” one adviser said.
During the trip, Macron will focus on the environment, with a participation to a summit on forests in Gabon, and will also meet African artists.
But he is also expected to give more clarity on France’s new military strategy on the continent in the speech on Monday. 

Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging
Macron urges Erdogan to fight Russian sanctions dodging
Macron mulls stripping Putin of France's top honor
Macron mulls stripping Putin of France's top honor

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

CIA chief says Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
  Director William Burns also said Putin was underestimating US resolve to support Ukraine
  Republican lawmakers press Biden administration to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

WILMINGTON, US: As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being “too confident” in his military’s ability to grind Ukraine into submission.
Burns, in a television interview, said the head of Russia’s intelligence services had displayed in their November meeting “a sense of cockiness and hubris” that reflected Putin’s own beliefs “that he can make time work for him, that he believes he can grind down the Ukrainians that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue will eventually set in.”

People take a loot at a destroyed Russian T-72B tank, secured from the Ukrainian village of Dmytrivka, outside Kyiv, and placed on display in front of the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia, on Feb.26, 2023. (REUTERS/)

That conversation, in which Burns warned of the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, was “pretty dispiriting,” Burns said.
Burns said he judged Putin as “quite determined” to continue prosecuting the war, despite the casualties, tactical shortcomings and economic and reputational damage to Russia.
“I think Putin is, right now, entirely too confident of his ability ... to wear down Ukraine,” Burns told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. Burns said that “at some point, he’s going to have to face up to increasing costs as well, in coffins coming home to some of the poorest parts of Russia,” where he said many of the conscripts “being thrown as cannon fodder” are from.

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns. (AP file)

Burns also said Putin was underestimating US resolve to support Ukraine, saying that it has been his experience that the Russian leader’s view is that Americans have “attention deficit disorder and we’ll move on to some other issue eventually.”
The comments came at a critical juncture for the war as the Biden administration is “confident that the Chinese leadership is considering” whether to provide “lethal” military equipment to Russia.
“It would be a very risky and unwise bet,” Burns said, adding that such a move could only further strain relations between the world’s two largest economics. “That’s why I hope very much that they don’t.”
Burns said China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has closely watched how the war has evolved, and “I think, in many ways, he’s been unsettled and sobered by what he’s seen.” The CIA director spoke of “where Putin’s hubris has now gotten Russia,” and said that in authoritarian systems, when “nobody challenges” a leader, “you can make some huge blunders.”

 

Meanwhile, the question of military aid and the pace of the war is also a source of uncertainty in the US as Republican lawmakers criticized the administration for not sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was providing Ukraine with the military aid needed to retake territory seized by Russia. The domestic politics of support for Ukraine are also complicated by some GOP members of Congress who say the administration should pull back and focus more on the needs at home.
Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said planes and long-range artillery could help end the war on a faster timeline. “This whole thing is taking too long,” McCaul said. “And it really didn’t have to happen this way,” said McCaul, R-Texas.
Ukraine won support last month from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there have been no signs that nations such as the US and Britain will change their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv.
Biden said in an ABC News interview on Friday that he’s “ruling it out for now,” saying that they are not the weaponry that Ukrainians need in the near term.
But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the White House has been slow in providing what Ukraine seeks, including jets. “That has been a pattern with this administration from the beginning, where they have slow-rolled critical military weapons systems,” he said.
Jake Sullivan said the US is already providing parts to keep Ukraine’s fleet of Soviet-era jets flying, but supplying F-16s “is really a question for another day, for another phase” of the war.
Jake Sullivan appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week.” McCaul was on ABC and Dan Sullivan was on NBC.

Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
Vladimir Putin: Russia has to take into account NATO nuclear capability
Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine
Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine

