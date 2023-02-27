You are here

Britain is definitely your cup of tea, Saudis told

Britain is definitely your cup of tea, Saudis told
DUBAI: The UK has brewed up a campaign to attract more visitors from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

The “Spill the Tea on Great Britain” campaign is a nod to the common stereotype of the UK being a nation of tea drinkers — and plays on the British idiom of something you like being your “cup of tea”.

Short films and images are used to promote the country’s attractions, from festivals, arts, music and architecture in the campaign run by VisitBritain, the national tourism agency.

British company Tregothnan has created a limited run of “themed teas” that will be available for tasting at VisitBritain promotional events. They include “graffi-tea” in a nod to UK street art, “festival tea” showcasing live music and #NoFilterTea highlighting the country’s camera-friendly landscapes. Monster hunting tea can perhaps be drunk while trying to spot the elusive (some say imaginary) Loch Ness monster in Scotland.

This first phase of the campaign will run until spring and focus on major upcoming events such as the coronation of King Charles and Liverpool’s hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine in May.

“The GCC is an important tourism market for Britain, and we are delighted to be running this dedicated campaign, tapping into motivations for travel this year, to build on the strong recovery we have seen,” said Carol Maddison, VisitBritain’s interim deputy director.

VisitBritain found that discovering new and surprising experiences were high on the wishlist for travelers. 

According to its research, almost eight in 10 Saudi visitors were driven to choose their next destination based on unique experiences that they can’t have elsewhere.

Based on these insights, the campaign was designed to focus on what Britain has to offer, from “adrenaline-filled coastal and countryside adventures to iconic summer festivals; street food tours to street art tours to afternoon teas with a magical twist,” Maddison said.

The campaign, which has a budget of more than £1 million (just over SAR5 million), will be featured on social media platforms, radio, print, digital display and digital adverts along Riyadh’s Boulevard.

It will also include dedicated English and Arabic websites.

Additionally, VisitBritain is working with trade partners such as WeGo and media company Matador to amplify the campaign’s reach in the Gulf and drive bookings for spring and summer.

Saudi Arabia is the UK’s 34th largest inbound visitor market and 13th most valuable in terms of visitor spending. In 2019, there were 221,000 visits from Saudi Arabia to the UK, with those visitors spending £627 million on their trips.

Spending in the UK by visitors from Saudi Arabia was forecasted to reach 2019 levels within 2022, with visits expected to exceed pre-COVID levels by 2025.
 

Twitter cuts 200 more jobs
Twitter cuts 200 more jobs

NEW YORK: Twitter has laid off at least 200 employees, or 10 percent of its workforce, according to The New York Times, as job cuts continue at US tech behemoths.
The fresh layoffs include product managers, big data experts and engineers working on machine learning and platform reliability, the US daily reported on Sunday.
Twitter did not immediately confirm the reports when contacted by AFP.
Esther Crawford, in charge of the social network’s product development, was one of the employees let go, according to the Times.
Crawford was among the few remaining Twitter executives from before its October acquisition by Elon Musk who had not resigned or been fired.
Head of the new Twitter Blue verification program, she had been a staunch supporter of Musk and the company, going so far as to retweet a photo of herself sleeping in a sleeping bag at her workplace.
“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos.”
Other giants in the once-unassailable tech sector — including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta — have announced thousands of layoffs in the past year.
The firings come after a major hiring spree in the tech industry when the companies scrambled to meet skyrocketing demand for their products as people went online for work, shopping and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

EU industry chief Breton says not favoring Big Telecoms over Big Tech
  • EU plans to make Big Tech pay for telecom infrastructure has sparked major debate
BRUSSELS: EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday defended a consultation on whether Big Tech should foot the bill for billions of euros of investments in Europe’s telecoms infrastructure, saying it was not about putting Big Telecoms’ interests above tech companies.
The consultation launched last week pits Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Telefonica SA, Telecom Italia SpA against Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.
The European Union official said he did not see the issue as “a binary choice between those who provide networks today and those who feed them with the traffic.”
“For me the real challenge is to make sure that by 2030 our fellow citizens and business on our streets across the EU – including here in Barcelona – have access to fast, reliable and data-intense Gigabit connectivity,” Breton said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the Spanish city.
“And for that we need the connectivity networks – highways – of the future. That is the vision. It is not about whether one vested interest should prevail over another,” he said.
The Dutch government on Monday warned against imposing an Internet toll on tech companies, the first EU government to criticize Breton’s plan after its Thursday launch, saying such a move may breach net neutrality rules and lead to price hikes for Europeans.
Still, Breton took a swipe at the big US tech companies with their large-scale data centers, their cloud-based radio access network (RAN) — the radio element of a cellular system — and their closed ecosystems.
“We see hyperscalers in cloud and platform services leveraging their market dominance to move into the telco space, using their cash reserves to develop Cloud RAN networks and to provide direct services to business,” he said.
“And interoperability or openness are not currently a strong feature of their business model.”
He called for a serious discussion of possible hurdles to cross-border telecoms consolidation, siding with operators who say tough EU merger rules impede deals, and also talked up the benefits of an integrated radio spectrum market.
“I see these two issues as currently holding back our collective potential compared to other continents,” Breton said.

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has launched a creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia in a further boost to the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

According to a press release, Netflix will help upskill 15 professional Saudi television creative producers through this seven-week program.

The program is available via the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and will take participants through the process of creating, forming, and executing a TV pitch, pilot script, and writers’ room led by award-winning writer and producer Jason Shuman. 

The program kicked off with an intensive three-day, in-person training session in Riyadh covering the full range of skills required to develop television shows. 

“The entire program was beautifully put together. I was thoroughly impressed with the passion and professionalism of both the Netflix and SCA team,” said Shuman. 

He added: “The students in attendance may have been born and raised far from Hollywood, but their love and appreciation for the arts, especially in the medium of television, was as genuine as I’ve ever seen. I am excited for the future of storytelling in Saudi Arabia.” 

Nuha El Tayeb, content director Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa at Netflix said that the booming entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia is presenting enormous opportunities for creative talents to grow and build their careers. 

“Knowledge transfer is critical to building this thriving creative community, and partnerships like the one with USC, allow us to expose promising talent to the tools and industry insight needed to create best in class content,” added El Tayeb. 

Microsoft unveils suite of cloud tools for telecom firms
Microsoft unveils suite of cloud tools for telecom firms

BARCELONA, Spain: Microsoft has unveiled previews of two AI-powered services designed to manage telecom networks, drawing on the same capabilities used to manage the tech giant’s Azure cloud platform.
Operators can benefit from advanced artificial intelligence that helps to unlock new business opportunities from data on and insights into their operations — including the rollout of high-speed 5G networks — the company said in a blog post.
Microsoft first entered the 5G arena after its acquisition of cloud networking companies Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch in 2020.
The company has been keenly focused on AI, investing heavily in OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot, which has added to the widespread attention artificial intelligence has been getting in Silicon Valley and beyond. Microsoft said last month it aimed to imbue such AI into all its products, as OpenAI continues to pursue the creation of human-like intelligence for machines.
“What we’re doing is taking our native cloud work and making it specific to this telecom operator network space. I think a really great example of that is all the AI ops work that we are introducing into the system,” said Jason Zander, executive vice president of strategic missions and technologies at Microsoft.
“We are bringing that same technology into this space,” he added. “Every operator I’ve shown this to is extremely excited.”
Telecom partners such as AT&T Inc, Ericsson, and Nokia Oyj will be able to benefit from Microsoft’s new Nexus service, an all-in-one platform allowing operators to manage their networks from the cloud, and two different “AIOps” services.
Monica Zethzon, a vice president at Ericsson, said the developments would allow operators to “transform their core networks while improving customer experiences.”

Africa's largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso
Africa’s largest film festival offers hope in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU: Most film festivals can be counted on to provide entertainment, laced with some introspection.

The weeklong FESPACO that opens Saturday in violence-torn Burkina Faso’s capital goes beyond that to also offer hope, and a symbol of endurance: In years of political strife and Islamic extremist attacks, which killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million in the West African country, it’s never been canceled.

“We only have FESPACO left to prevent us from thinking about what’s going on,” said Maimouna Ndiaye, a Burkinabe actress who has four submissions in this year’s competition. “This is the event that must not be canceled no matter the situation.”

Since the last edition of the biennial festival in Ouagadougou, the country’s troubles have increased. Successive governments’ failures to stop the extremist violence triggered two military coups last year, with each junta leader promising security — but delivering few results.

At least 70 soldiers were killed in two attacks earlier this month in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region. The fighting also has sowed discord among a once-peaceful population, pitting communities and ethnicities against each other.

Nevertheless, more than 15,000 people, including cinema celebrities from Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast are expected in Ouagadougou for FESPACO, Africa’s biggest film festival that was launched in 1969.

Some 1,300 films were submitted for consideration and 100 have been selected to compete from 35 African countries and the diaspora, including movies from Dominican Republic and Haiti. Nearly half of those in the fiction competition this year are directed by women.

Among them is Burkinabe director and producer Apolline Traore, whose film “Sira” — considered a front-runner in this year’s competition — is emblematic of many Burkinabes’ suffering. It tells the tale of a woman’s struggle for survival after being kidnapped by jihadis in the Sahel, as her fiancé tries to find her.

Still, Traore is upbeat about her country’s prospects.

“The world has painted Burkina Faso as a red country. It’s dangerous to come to my country, as they say,” she said. “We’re probably a little crumbled but we’re not down.”

Government officials say they have ramped up security and will ensure the safety of festival attendees.

Many hope FESPACO will help boost domestic unity and strengthen ties with other countries, at a time when anti-French sentiment is on the rise in Burkina Faso.

Wolfram Vetter, the European Union ambassador in Burkina Faso, called the film festival “an important contribution to peace and reconciliation in Burkina Faso and beyond.”

The EU is the event’s largest funder after the Burkinabe government, and has contributed approximately $265,000 (250,000 euros).

