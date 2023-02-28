You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   
The Kingdom’s ministry signed a cooperation agreement with UpLink in May of 2022. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdejh

Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to tackle global food insecurity by supporting the government’s investment in innovation, revealed a top official of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.  

Hosam Rowaihy, the head of the Decision Support Unit and Senior Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Planning, addressed this at the national launch of the Food Ecosystems in Arid Climates Challenge at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. 

Run by UpLink, an open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, the challenge is a global call for food entrepreneurs who are generating innovative solutions to achieve food security amidst intensified droughts and desertification. 

“The Ministry of Economy and Planning's partnership with UpLink is an opportunity to create and support a network of innovators that will build unique solutions,” said Rowaihy.   

The Kingdom’s ministry signed a cooperation agreement with UpLink in May of 2022 to “expand the scope of the most innovative solutions which address sustainable development challenges,” the ministry said at the time.   

Rowaihy noted that as the pandemic takes a toll on global hunger, the Kingdom redirects its focus on tackling the issue of food insecurity and malnutrition around the world.   

“As of 2022, 828 million people are affected by hunger worldwide, 2.3 billion are food insecure, and 3.1 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet,” said Rowaihy.   

Given Saudi Arabia's climate context and the challenges that come with it, he stressed that the Kingdom holds its position as a major innovation accelerator, dedicating resources to empower and support entrepreneurs who are determined to tackle the global challenge of food insecurity.  

For the world to reach Zero Hunger, Rowaihy pointed out that “innovative approaches must be implemented along with the investment in today’s youth, who are able to bring novel solutions with agility and speed.”   

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley reviewed the latest developments in the food sector.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s private sector also has a vital role in providing the stocks and availability of supply in the markets, which led to overcoming the implications of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on global food markets. 

Al-Fadley addressed the private sector’s role in developing local stocks of feed inputs like maize, soybeans and barley, as well as the sector’s stimulation mechanisms.   

The minister underlined the vitality of consistency and cooperation between the involved entities to ensure the continuance of availability and quality of food commodities.   

Topics: Saudi UpLink food security

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Shares in property developer Dar Global rose in its market debut on Tuesday, making this London’s first significant float since Ithaca Energy’s initial public offering late last year.

The stock opened at $3.55, up from the $3.33 paid by investors ahead of the float. By the close of trade, 27,500 shares had changed hands, according to Refinitiv data. The shares were indicated at a closing mid price of $3.6, marking an 8 percent rise on the pre-float price.

The trading volumes were much lower than those on Ithaca’s market debut in November. They were also well below those after Wise’s direct listing in 2021, which saw over 60 million shares change hands on the day it went public.

However, both Ithaca and Wise had larger market capitalizations upon admission to the London Stock Exchange than Dar Global, which has a market value of roughly $600 million, based on Tuesday’s share price.

Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., announced last week that it had raised $72 million from investors in a private placement, with a view to listing directly on the LSE.

In a conventional IPO, investment banks market and sell shares on the company’s behalf and commit to mop up any stock that investors fail to pick up in exchange for a fee.

Direct listings are less common but can offer a cheaper route to market for companies by cutting back on intermediaries.

Dar Global’s debut is a welcome sign for those hoping for a pick-up in public offerings after war in Ukraine and soaring interest rates brought the market almost to a halt last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dar al Arkan IPO LSE

Related

Dar Al Arkan’s international arm Dar Global lists on London Stock Exchange with a valuation of $600m
Business & Economy
Dar Al Arkan’s international arm Dar Global lists on London Stock Exchange with a valuation of $600m

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
Updated 28 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
Updated 28 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi-based venture capital firm Emkan Capital has launched a fund valued at $31 million for early-stage tech startups across the region. 

The fund, named Emkan Capital Fund I, drew its investment from institutions and businesses across the world with a third of the capital coming from partners based in Silicon Valley. 

The capital will be directed at pre-seed and seed startups in technology sectors including fintech, e-commerce, logistics, artificial intelligence, cyber, cloud, and health tech. 

“We are excited to launch such an important fund, which will help bridge the knowledge and funding gap that is stifling many founders’ ambitions and limiting growth opportunities,” Ghassan Aloshban, general partner at Emkan Capital, said. 

Emkan Capital’s team consists of seasoned investors and entrepreneurs collectively bringing nearly 50 years of experience in successfully investing in businesses across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and Asia. 

The company’s current portfolio includes InvestSky, NovoGenomics, FENIX, Trukkin, Moji, Awaed, and Hubpay.

Topics: Saudi venture Capital funding statups Investment expansion

Related

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
Business & Economy
Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new shipping service has been added to Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port linking it with India and Iraq, the Saudi Ports Authority said on Tuesday.

The India-Saudi-Iraq service was added by the Bengal Tiger Line, a Singapore-based company, it added.

The addition affirms the authority’s goal to “improve the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with international shipping services and shipping lines.” 

This also aligns with the goals and objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a connecting hub for the three continents.  

The ISI connects the King Abdulaziz Port with the Indian port Mundra and the Iraqi port Umm Qasr, with a carrying capacity of 929 standard containers. 

In January, the ports authority approved five new shipping services linking the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports.  

The five new services are projected to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system, as well as provide alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents.  

In addition, the new services will enable the authority to back the logistics system and upgrade the services of importers, exporters, and shipping agents.  

The five new services are dispersed across three Saudi ports — Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and Jubail Commercial Port.  

 

Topics: Saudi ports logistics maritime shipping

Related

Saudi Port Authority approves 5 new shipping services linking 43 international ports
Business & Economy
Saudi Port Authority approves 5 new shipping services linking 43 international ports

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi digital firm stc Group has signed an agreement with global telecommunications alliance Alaian which will see them working together to search for innovative start-ups across the world.

The memorandum of understanding was inked during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, and will see the entities exchanging pioneering solutions and successful business models from the telecommunications industry, as well as sharing best practices, lessons learnt and success cases in the Open Innovation field.

The collaboration will also see the organizations seeking to gain visibility in entrepreneurial ecosystems by launching joint communication strategies in media and raising their profiles at global innovation events, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alaian is a global alliance for innovation that brings together eight of the world's leading telecommunications companies, with its members having a total of 700 million customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The alliance has already opened a global search for start-ups based on use cases that enrich existing and new technologies, such as 5G and Fibre, with offerings that generate additional customer value.

stc Group continues to support start-ups, part of its strategy to grow the local talents in Saudi Arabia. As a digital enabler in the Kingdom and the region, stc has supported 92 digital start-ups where financial transactions reached more than SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) total market value of these incubated start-ups.

Topics: STC group Alaian MWC 2023

Related

Telecom operator stc’s net profits hit record high after rising 8%
Business & Economy
Telecom operator stc’s net profits hit record high after rising 8%
stc Bahrain partners with American Express ME
Corporate News
stc Bahrain partners with American Express ME

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The aggregate net profit of Saudi-listed banks rose 18 percent before zakat and tax to reach SR6.41 billion ($1.7 billion) in January as compared to SR5.41 billion a year earlier, official data showed.

The monthly figures issued by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed the banks’ aggregate assets grew by nearly 12 percent year-on-year to SR3.61 trillion.

According to the report, combined deposits rose by nearly 9 percent year-on-year to SR2.27 trillion in January.

Lending to the private sector also jumped by almost 12 percent year-on-year to reach SR2.29 trillion in the aforementioned period.

The central bank data showed its assets decreased by SR11.6 billion month-on-month to SR1.92 trillion in January. However, when compared to the figures of January 2022, the assets grew by SR94.2 billion.

SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which account for 56 percent of its total assets, declined to around SR1.07 trillion last month.

Topics: Saudi banks SAMA Central Bank profits

Related

Saudi banks’ profits up 21% in December, central bank data shows
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ profits up 21% in December, central bank data shows

Latest updates

Dammam Formation: Saudi fossil find unearths secrets millions of years in the making
Dammam Formation: Saudi fossil find unearths secrets millions of years in the making
Where We Are Going Today: Suramyun in Jeddah serves traditional Korean dishes
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Hajj minister meets Malaysian PM
Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah meets with Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur. (Supplied)
Ras Al-Khaimah to create Digital Assets Oasis
Ras Al-Khaimah to create Digital Assets Oasis
What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition
What We Are Reading Today: The Human Evolutionary Transition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.