TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 
TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.79 billion ($1.81 billion) as 143 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 64 retracted. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 February 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday made a massive comeback by gaining 101.52 points — or 1 percent — to close at 10,051.78, breaking the streak of losses that lasted seven sessions.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 0.66 percent to 1,371.82, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.79 percent to 18,967.99. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.79 billion ($1.81 billion) as 143 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 64 retracted. 

Share prices of Nahdi Medical Co., Middle East Healthcare Co. and ACWA Power Co. surged by 6 percent to close at SR186.60, SR33.30 and SR139.40, respectively. 

Saudi Public Transport Co. was the worst performer of the day as its share price fell 4 percent to SR17.26. 

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. also witnessed a considerable sell-off, dropping 3.7 percent to SR88.50.  

Al Hammadi Holding, Saudi Industrial Investment Group and Astra Industrial Group were the other prominent losers of the day. 

On the announcements front, Sahara International Petrochemical Co. posted a net profit of SR3.595 billion in 2022, a slight increase from SR3.591 billion a year earlier. 

The modest positive performance was driven by higher sales quantities as a result of improved plant efficiency and reliability, even as weaker product prices and higher prices of some feedstock contributed to the lower profit margin. Its share price shot up 4.27 percent to SR35.40. 

National Industrialization Co. posted a 51 percent decrease in net profit to SR666.3 million for 2022 from SR1.35 billion a year before. 

The lower earnings were due to a decline in the profit share from investment in joint ventures and associates on lower average selling prices and sales volumes. Yet, its share price increased 2.73 percent to SR12.06. 

Saudi Industrial Services Co. reported a 37 percent decline in net profit to SR36.7 million in 2022 from SR57.9 million in a year-earlier period. 

This was triggered by a decline in the revenues from the ports segment on the gateway volumes, the water segment on an unplanned plant shutdown, and the logistics business division on lower service and open yard revenue. SISCO’s share price gained 1.78 percent to SR24.20. 

Amlak International Finance Co. reported a 10 percent decline in net profit to SR96.7 million in 2022 from SR107.8 million in 2021, driven by higher finance costs and operating expenses. Its share price rose 1.5 percent to SR14.88. 

Thob Al Aseel Co.’s net profit slipped 11 percent to SR53.4 million in 2022 from SR59.7 million in 2021 due to higher provisions for credit losses in line with the general increase in trade receivables. Yet, its share price surged 5.38 percent to SR36.25. 

Riyad Bank’s board of directors approved, on Feb. 20, the buyback of 5 million shares maximum to be allocated for the employee stock incentive plan. 

The company said the share repurchase would be financed from the bank’s internal resources. However, the decision is subject to the approval of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. The share price of the lender fell 2.25 percent to SR26.05. 

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
LONDON: Shares in property developer Dar Global rose in its market debut on Tuesday, making this London’s first significant float since Ithaca Energy’s initial public offering late last year.

The stock opened at $3.55, up from the $3.33 paid by investors ahead of the float. By the close of trade, 27,500 shares had changed hands, according to Refinitiv data. The shares were indicated at a closing mid price of $3.6, marking an 8 percent rise on the pre-float price.

The trading volumes were much lower than those on Ithaca’s market debut in November. They were also well below those after Wise’s direct listing in 2021, which saw over 60 million shares change hands on the day it went public.

However, both Ithaca and Wise had larger market capitalizations upon admission to the London Stock Exchange than Dar Global, which has a market value of roughly $600 million, based on Tuesday’s share price.

Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., announced last week that it had raised $72 million from investors in a private placement, with a view to listing directly on the LSE.

In a conventional IPO, investment banks market and sell shares on the company’s behalf and commit to mop up any stock that investors fail to pick up in exchange for a fee.

Direct listings are less common but can offer a cheaper route to market for companies by cutting back on intermediaries.

Dar Global’s debut is a welcome sign for those hoping for a pick-up in public offerings after war in Ukraine and soaring interest rates brought the market almost to a halt last year.

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
CAIRO: Saudi-based venture capital firm Emkan Capital has launched a fund valued at $31 million for early-stage tech startups across the region. 

The fund, named Emkan Capital Fund I, drew its investment from institutions and businesses across the world with a third of the capital coming from partners based in Silicon Valley. 

The capital will be directed at pre-seed and seed startups in technology sectors including fintech, e-commerce, logistics, artificial intelligence, cyber, cloud, and health tech. 

“We are excited to launch such an important fund, which will help bridge the knowledge and funding gap that is stifling many founders’ ambitions and limiting growth opportunities,” Ghassan Aloshban, general partner at Emkan Capital, said. 

Emkan Capital’s team consists of seasoned investors and entrepreneurs collectively bringing nearly 50 years of experience in successfully investing in businesses across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and Asia. 

The company’s current portfolio includes InvestSky, NovoGenomics, FENIX, Trukkin, Moji, Awaed, and Hubpay.

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq

New shipping service links Dammam port with India and Iraq
RIYADH: A new shipping service has been added to Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port linking it with India and Iraq, the Saudi Ports Authority said on Tuesday.

The India-Saudi-Iraq service was added by the Bengal Tiger Line, a Singapore-based company, it added.

The addition affirms the authority’s goal to “improve the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with international shipping services and shipping lines.” 

This also aligns with the goals and objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a connecting hub for the three continents.  

The ISI connects the King Abdulaziz Port with the Indian port Mundra and the Iraqi port Umm Qasr, with a carrying capacity of 929 standard containers. 

In January, the ports authority approved five new shipping services linking the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports.  

The five new services are projected to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system, as well as provide alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents.  

In addition, the new services will enable the authority to back the logistics system and upgrade the services of importers, exporters, and shipping agents.  

The five new services are dispersed across three Saudi ports — Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and Jubail Commercial Port.  

 

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
RIYADH: Saudi digital firm stc Group has signed an agreement with global telecommunications alliance Alaian which will see them working together to search for innovative start-ups across the world.

The memorandum of understanding was inked during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, and will see the entities exchanging pioneering solutions and successful business models from the telecommunications industry, as well as sharing best practices, lessons learnt and success cases in the Open Innovation field.

The collaboration will also see the organizations seeking to gain visibility in entrepreneurial ecosystems by launching joint communication strategies in media and raising their profiles at global innovation events, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alaian is a global alliance for innovation that brings together eight of the world's leading telecommunications companies, with its members having a total of 700 million customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The alliance has already opened a global search for start-ups based on use cases that enrich existing and new technologies, such as 5G and Fibre, with offerings that generate additional customer value.

stc Group continues to support start-ups, part of its strategy to grow the local talents in Saudi Arabia. As a digital enabler in the Kingdom and the region, stc has supported 92 digital start-ups where financial transactions reached more than SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) total market value of these incubated start-ups.

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
RIYADH: The aggregate net profit of Saudi-listed banks rose 18 percent before zakat and tax to reach SR6.41 billion ($1.7 billion) in January as compared to SR5.41 billion a year earlier, official data showed.

The monthly figures issued by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed the banks’ aggregate assets grew by nearly 12 percent year-on-year to SR3.61 trillion.

According to the report, combined deposits rose by nearly 9 percent year-on-year to SR2.27 trillion in January.

Lending to the private sector also jumped by almost 12 percent year-on-year to reach SR2.29 trillion in the aforementioned period.

The central bank data showed its assets decreased by SR11.6 billion month-on-month to SR1.92 trillion in January. However, when compared to the figures of January 2022, the assets grew by SR94.2 billion.

SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which account for 56 percent of its total assets, declined to around SR1.07 trillion last month.

