stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
stc Group signed the MoU with Alaian in Barcelona, Spain (SPA)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi digital firm stc Group has signed an agreement with global telecommunications alliance Alaian which will see them working together to search for innovative start-ups across the world.

The memorandum of understanding was inked during the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Spain, and will see the entities exchanging pioneering solutions and successful business models from the telecommunications industry, as well as sharing best practices, lessons learnt and success cases in the Open Innovation field.

The collaboration will also see the organizations seeking to gain visibility in entrepreneurial ecosystems by launching joint communication strategies in media and raising their profiles at global innovation events, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alaian is a global alliance for innovation that brings together eight of the world's leading telecommunications companies, with its members having a total of 700 million customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The alliance has already opened a global search for start-ups based on use cases that enrich existing and new technologies, such as 5G and Fibre, with offerings that generate additional customer value.

stc Group continues to support start-ups, part of its strategy to grow the local talents in Saudi Arabia. As a digital enabler in the Kingdom and the region, stc has supported 92 digital start-ups where financial transactions reached more than SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) total market value of these incubated start-ups.

Topics: STC group Alaian MWC 2023

Saudi-listed banks' net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA

Saudi-listed banks’ net profit jumps 18% in January: SAMA
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The aggregate net profit of Saudi-listed banks rose 18 percent before zakat and tax to reach SR6.41 billion ($1.7 billion) in January as compared to SR5.41 billion a year earlier, official data showed.

The monthly figures issued by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed the banks’ aggregate assets grew by nearly 12 percent year-on-year to SR3.61 trillion.

According to the report, combined deposits rose by nearly 9 percent year-on-year to SR2.27 trillion in January.

Lending to the private sector also jumped by almost 12 percent year-on-year to reach SR2.29 trillion in the aforementioned period.

Topics: Saudi banks SAMA Central Bank profits

OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further

OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further

OPEC oil output rises in February as Nigeria rebounds further
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose in February led by a further recovery in Nigerian supply, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, despite strong adherence by top producers to an agreement by the wider alliance, known as OPEC+, to cut production to support the market.

OPEC has pumped 28.97 million barrels per day this month, the survey found, up 150,000 bpd from January. Output is still down more than 700,000 bpd from September.

Nigeria has been battling crude theft and security issues in its oil-producing region, hitting output. Many crude streams exported more in February, the survey found, although Africa’s top producer is still pumping much less than its OPEC target.

OPEC and its allies had been boosting output for most of 2022 as demand recovered from the pandemic. But for November, with oil prices weakening, the group made its largest cut since the early days of COVID-19 in 2020.

They decided to cut the OPEC+ output target by 2 million bpd, of which about 1.27 million bpd was to come from the 10 participating OPEC countries. The target remained in place for February.

With the rebound in Nigerian output in February, compliance with the agreement increased to 169 percent of pledged cuts, according to the survey, against 172 percent in January.

Output is significantly undershooting targeted amounts because many producers — notably Nigeria and Angola — lack the capacity to pump at the agreed levels.

The 10 OPEC members required to cut production pumped about 880,000 bpd below the group’s target, the survey found. The shortfall in January was about 920,000 bpd.

Nigeria and Iraq

Nigerian output posted OPEC’s biggest increase of 100,000 bpd in February, the survey found, bringing the country closer to a target to lift output to 1.6 million bpd this quarter.

The second-biggest increase came from No. 2 OPEC producer Iraq, which according to Refinitiv Eikon data and other companies that track the flows has boosted southern exports this month.

The increase from the south outweighed a drop in northern exports via the Turkish port of Ceyhan, which were briefly disrupted by the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria.

OPEC’s Gulf producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE maintained high compliance with their targets under the OPEC+ agreement, the survey found.

Among countries with lower output, the largest drop of 80,000 bpd was in Angola due to a relatively small export program in February and field maintenance on the Dalia stream.

Libya, Iran and Venezuela are the three producers exempt from OPEC cuts. Iran posted higher exports in February and Venezuelan output has increased slightly, according to the survey. Libyan output was steady.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market. It is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from companies that track flows, such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

Topics: OPEC Oil OPEC+

TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 

TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 
Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 

TASI recovers after seven straight session losses, closes 101 points higher 
Updated 9 min 39 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday made a massive comeback by gaining 101.52 points — or 1 percent — to close at 10,051.78, breaking the streak of losses that lasted seven sessions.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 0.66 percent to 1,371.82, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.79 percent to 18,967.99. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.79 billion ($1.81 billion) as 143 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 64 retracted. 

Share prices of Nahdi Medical Co., Middle East Healthcare Co. and ACWA Power Co. surged by 6 percent to close at SR186.60, SR33.30 and SR139.40, respectively. 

Saudi Public Transport Co. was the worst performer of the day as its share price fell 4 percent to SR17.26. 

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. also witnessed a considerable sell-off, dropping 3.7 percent to SR88.50.  

Al Hammadi Holding, Saudi Industrial Investment Group and Astra Industrial Group were the other prominent losers of the day. 

On the announcements front, Sahara International Petrochemical Co. posted a net profit of SR3.595 billion in 2022, a slight increase from SR3.591 billion a year earlier. 

The modest positive performance was driven by higher sales quantities as a result of improved plant efficiency and reliability, even as weaker product prices and higher prices of some feedstock contributed to the lower profit margin. Its share price shot up 4.27 percent to SR35.40. 

National Industrialization Co. posted a 51 percent decrease in net profit to SR666.3 million for 2022 from SR1.35 billion a year before. 

The lower earnings were due to a decline in the profit share from investment in joint ventures and associates on lower average selling prices and sales volumes. Yet, its share price increased 2.73 percent to SR12.06. 

Saudi Industrial Services Co. reported a 37 percent decline in net profit to SR36.7 million in 2022 from SR57.9 million in a year-earlier period. 

This was triggered by a decline in the revenues from the ports segment on the gateway volumes, the water segment on an unplanned plant shutdown, and the logistics business division on lower service and open yard revenue. SISCO’s share price gained 1.78 percent to SR24.20. 

Amlak International Finance Co. reported a 10 percent decline in net profit to SR96.7 million in 2022 from SR107.8 million in 2021, driven by higher finance costs and operating expenses. Its share price rose 1.5 percent to SR14.88. 

Thob Al Aseel Co.’s net profit slipped 11 percent to SR53.4 million in 2022 from SR59.7 million in 2021 due to higher provisions for credit losses in line with the general increase in trade receivables. Yet, its share price surged 5.38 percent to SR36.25. 

Riyad Bank’s board of directors approved, on Feb. 20, the buyback of 5 million shares maximum to be allocated for the employee stock incentive plan. 

The company said the share repurchase would be financed from the bank’s internal resources. However, the decision is subject to the approval of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. The share price of the lender fell 2.25 percent to SR26.05. 

Topics: TASI shares stock Tadawul

Egypt, Qatar mull setting up a joint investment fund

Egypt, Qatar mull setting up a joint investment fund
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt, Qatar mull setting up a joint investment fund

Egypt, Qatar mull setting up a joint investment fund
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt and Qatar are exploring opportunities to set up a joint investment fund, according to Egypt’s Minister of Planning Hala El-Said. 

El-Said’s speech came on the sidelines of Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly’s official visit to Qatar to bolster bilateral cooperation in several fields.

Egypt’s $400 billion economy is under increasing pressure from the shocks caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up food and fuel price. 

It should be also noted that Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has largely impacted the country’s financial stability. 

For Egypt, procuring finance from Gulf nations is essential. The International Monetary Fund, last month, said that assistance from Gulf nations is necessary for Egypt to close the financing gap of about $17 billion in the next few years. 

Meanwhile, Qatar is also looking to raise its investments in Egypt, as both countries signed an agreement to eliminate double taxation aimed at boosting investments. 

According to a Cabinet statement, the Qatari emir said that the dual taxation agreement is expected to have a tangible impact in elevating Qatari investments in Egypt. 

In 2022, Qatar began talks to invest about $2.5 billion to buy Egyptian government-owned stakes in companies including Vodafone Egypt, the country’s biggest mobile operator.

Meanwhile, to stimulate investments, officials of Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund toured several states in the Gulf Cooperation Council and discussed potential investment opportunities with countries including Kuwait and Oman.

Topics: Egypt Qatar Investment fund

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   

Saudi Arabia tackles global food insecurity by investing in innovation   
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to tackle global food insecurity by supporting the government’s investment in innovation, revealed a top official of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.  

Hosam Rowaihy, the head of the Decision Support Unit and Senior Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Planning, addressed this at the national launch of the Food Ecosystems in Arid Climates Challenge at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. 

Run by UpLink, an open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, the challenge is a global call for food entrepreneurs who are generating innovative solutions to achieve food security amidst intensified droughts and desertification. 

“The Ministry of Economy and Planning's partnership with UpLink is an opportunity to create and support a network of innovators that will build unique solutions,” said Rowaihy.   

The Kingdom’s ministry signed a cooperation agreement with UpLink in May of 2022 to “expand the scope of the most innovative solutions which address sustainable development challenges,” the ministry said at the time.   

Rowaihy noted that as the pandemic takes a toll on global hunger, the Kingdom redirects its focus on tackling the issue of food insecurity and malnutrition around the world.   

“As of 2022, 828 million people are affected by hunger worldwide, 2.3 billion are food insecure, and 3.1 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet,” said Rowaihy.   

Given Saudi Arabia's climate context and the challenges that come with it, he stressed that the Kingdom holds its position as a major innovation accelerator, dedicating resources to empower and support entrepreneurs who are determined to tackle the global challenge of food insecurity.  

For the world to reach Zero Hunger, Rowaihy pointed out that “innovative approaches must be implemented along with the investment in today’s youth, who are able to bring novel solutions with agility and speed.”   

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley reviewed the latest developments in the food sector.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s private sector also has a vital role in providing the stocks and availability of supply in the markets, which led to overcoming the implications of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on global food markets. 

Al-Fadley addressed the private sector’s role in developing local stocks of feed inputs like maize, soybeans and barley, as well as the sector’s stimulation mechanisms.   

The minister underlined the vitality of consistency and cooperation between the involved entities to ensure the continuance of availability and quality of food commodities.   

Topics: Saudi UpLink food security

