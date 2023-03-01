Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul

You are here

Protesters blocked the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Wednesday, waving blue and white Israeli flags. (AFP)
  • Lawmakers to plow ahead with a contentious judicial overhaul that opponents see as a threat to democracy
  • Demonstrations expected to intensify nationwide in what protest organizers have dubbed a ‘day of disruption’
JERUSALEM: Israeli protesters blocked the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Wednesday, as lawmakers were set to plow ahead with a contentious judicial overhaul that opponents see as a threat to democracy.
“Israel is not a dictatorship, Israel is not Hungary,” the protesters called, waving blue and white Israeli flags.
Demonstrations were expected to intensify nationwide in what protest organizers have dubbed a “day of disruption.” Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would not allow a “mutiny,” or “anarchists” to block roads.
The reform was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition government in January. It includes giving the government decisive sway in picking judges and limits the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation or rule against the executive.
Critics say that this would greatly weaken judicial independence, given Israel has no constitution and only one house of parliament that is controlled by the coalition.
In parliament on Wednesday, the Knesset’s Constitution, Justice and Law Committee was set to give initial approval to more proposals in the plan.
Warning the country was on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse,” President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, is trying to formulate a compromise on the changes.
The plan has yet to be written into law, but it has already affected the Israeli shekel and drawn concern from some Western allies who have signaled concern about the democratic health of the country if the government goes through with the overhaul.
“Slow down a little a bit, maybe bring people together, try and build some consensus,” US Ambassador Tom Nides said at Tel Aviv University’s conference of the Institute for National Security Studies late on Tuesday.
Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges that he denies, says the changes will restore balance between the branches of government and boost business. Economists and legal experts have said it will isolate Israel and wreak havoc on its economy.

UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years

UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years

UN chief visits Iraq for first time in six years
  • UN chief wants to demonstrate ‘solidarity with the people and the democratic institutions of Iraq’
  • His last visit to the country was back in spring 2017
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Iraq for his first visit in six years Tuesday in a show of “solidarity” after a drawn-out political crisis in the country.
Guterres said he wanted to demonstrate “solidarity with the people and the democratic institutions of Iraq and a solidarity that means that the United Nations is totally committed to support the consolidation of the institutions in this country.”
He said he also wanted to express his “confidence that Iraqis will be able to overcome the difficulties and challenges they still face through an open and inclusive dialogue.”
Guterres, who landed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday in Baghdad, is due to meet Wednesday with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, as well as representatives of women’s and youth rights groups.
On Thursday, he will visit a camp for displaced people in the north of the country, before going to Irbil to meet with representatives of the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan.
His last visit to the country was back in spring 2017.
He will then travel on to Qatar, where he will attend the summit of the Least Developed Countries.
 

Israel minister says Palestinian planned to kill him

Israel minister says Palestinian planned to kill him
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

Israel minister says Palestinian planned to kill him

Israel minister says Palestinian planned to kill him
  • Ben-Gvir, who heads the Jewish Power party, has a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians
Updated 01 March 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s controversial far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday police had arrested a Palestinian who planned to assassinate him.
A statement from his office said the man, who was not identified, was arrested several weeks ago.
“The Arab suspect, a Jerusalem resident, who was planning to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was arrested a few weeks ago by police in cooperation with Shin Bet, the internal security service,” the statement said.
Ben-Gvir, who heads the Jewish Power party, has a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.
The statement came after an upsurge of deadly violence in the occupied West Bank, where he lives.
Dozens of settlers went on the rampage in the northern West Bank overnight Sunday-Monday after two Israeli brothers were shot dead as they drove through the town of Huwara.
Ben-Gvir was appointed to his key security post in the new government sworn in on December 29 and led by Israel’s veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ben-Gvir advocates the annexation by Israel of the West Bank and the transfer to neighboring countries of some of the Israeli Arabs, descendants of Palestinians who stayed on their land after Israel’s creation in 1948.
Ben-Gvir has also been pushing a controversial bill on the death penalty for those convicted of “terrorist” attacks that cost the lives of Israelis.
The statement said the suspect allegedly gathered information on the minister’s movements and received funds from “terrorist elements from a neighboring state,” which was not named.
Ben-Gvir was once deemed a pariah in Israel’s political arena.
In his youth, he was charged more than 50 times for incitement to violence or hate speech.
Now one of the most prominent figures in Israeli politics, the father-of-six lives in a radical settlement in the West Bank and frequently appears at scenes of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran: UN

Updated 01 March 2023
AP

Uranium particles enriched to 83.7% found in Iran: UN

  • Report likely will renew tensions between Iran and the West over its program
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

VIENNA: Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent in Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site, a report seen Tuesday by The Associated Press said.
The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency distributed to member states likely will raise tensions further between Iran and the West over its nuclear program. That’s even as Tehran already faces internal unrest after months of protests and Western anger over sending bomb-carrying drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.
The IAEA report only speaks about “particles,” suggesting that Iran isn’t building a stockpile of uranium enriched above 60 percent — the level it has been enriching at for some time.
The IAEA report described inspectors discovering on Jan. 21 that two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges at Iran’s Fordo facility had been configured in a way “substantially different” to what had been previously declared. The IAEA took samples the following day, which showed particles up to 83.7 percent purity, the report said.
“Iran informed the agency that ‘unintended fluctuations’ in enrichment levels may have occurred during the transition period,” the IAEA report said. “Discussions between the agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing.”
The IAEA report also said that it would “further increase the frequency and intensity of agency verification activities” at Fordo after the discovery.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations told the AP that Massimo Aparo, a top IAEA official, visited the Islamic Republic last week “and checked the alleged enrichment rate.”
“Based on Iran’s assessment, the alleged enrichment percentage between Iran and the IAEA is resolved,” the mission contended. “Due to the IAEA report being prepared before his trip, his trip’s results aren’t in it and hopefully the IAEA director-general will mention it in his oral report to the board of governors” in March.
A spokesman for Iran’s civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, also sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to that level as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60 percent purity. However, experts say such a great variance in the purity even at the atomic level would appear suspicious to inspectors.
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal limited Tehran’s uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and enrichment to 3.67 percent — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. The US’ unilateral withdraw from the accord in 2018 set in motion a series of attacks and escalations by Tehran over its program.
Iran has been producing uranium enriched to 60 percent purity — a level for which nonproliferation experts already say Tehran has no civilian use. The IAEA report put Iran’s uranium stockpile as of Feb. 12 at some 3,760 kilogram (8,289 pounds) — an increase of 87.1 kilograms (192 pounds) since its last quarterly report in November. Of that, 87.5 kilograms (192 pounds) is enriched up to 60 percent purity.
Uranium at nearly 84 percent is almost at weapons-grade levels of 90 percent — meaning any stockpile of that material could be quickly used to produce an atomic bomb if Iran chooses.
While the IAEA’s director-general has warned Iran now has enough uranium to produce “several” bombs, months more would likely be needed to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile. The US intelligence community, as recently as this past weekend, has maintained its assessment that Iran isn’t pursuing an atomic bomb.
“To the best of our knowledge, we don’t believe that the supreme leader in Iran has yet made a decision to resume the weaponization program that we judge they suspended or stopped at the end of 2003,” CIA Director Williams Burns told CBS’ “Face the Nation” program. “But the other two legs of the stool, meaning enrichment programs, they’ve obviously advanced very far.”
But Fordo, which sits under a mountain near the holy Shiite city of Qom, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Tehran, remains a special concern for the international community. It is about the size of a football field, large enough to house 3,000 centrifuges, but small and hardened enough to lead US officials to suspect it had a military purpose when they exposed the site publicly in 2009.
Meanwhile, a top Defense Department official told the US House of Representative’s Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that Iran could make enough fissile material for one nuclear weapons in under two weeks if Tehran choose to pursue it.
“Iran’s nuclear progress since we left the (deal) has been remarkable,” Colin Kahl said. “Back in 2018, when the previous administration decided to leave the (deal), it would have taken Iran about 12 months to produce one bomb’s worth of fissile material. Now it would take about 12 days.”
Any explanation from Iran, however, likely won’t be enough to satisfy Israel, Iran’s regional archrival. Already, Israel’s recently reinstalled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened military actions against Tehran. And Israel and Iran have been engaged in a high-stakes shadow war across the wider Middle East since the nuclear deal’s collapse.
Meanwhile Tuesday, Germany’s foreign minister said both her country and Israel are worried about the allegations facing Iran over the nearly 84 percent enriched uranium.
“We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran’s part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment,” Annalena Baerbock said. “There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level.”
Speaking in Berlin, Israel’s visiting foreign minister, Eli Cohen, pointed to two options to deal with Iran — using a so-called “snapback” mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal to reimpose UN sanctions, and “to have a credible military option on the table as well.”
“From our intelligence and from our knowledge, this is the right time to work on these two specific steps,” he said.

Activists call on Trinidad to repatriate citizens in Syria

Activists call on Trinidad to repatriate citizens in Syria
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

Activists call on Trinidad to repatriate citizens in Syria

Activists call on Trinidad to repatriate citizens in Syria
Updated 28 February 2023
AP

SAN JUAN: Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on Trinidad & Tobago to repatriate more than 90 of its citizens who have been detained as Daesh suspects and family members in war-torn Syria, noting that at least 56 of them are children.

Some of them were whisked to Syria as children by relatives, while others said they erroneously thought they were going to visit a Muslim utopia.

“These children never chose to live under Daesh, yet they are suffering because of their parents’ decisions,” said Jo Becker, the Human Rights Watch child advocacy director.

Most of the Trinidadians were detained in late 2018 and early 2019 by US-backed Syrian forces fighting the Daesh group in northeast Syria and are currently held in makeshift camps that activists say are dangerous and lack food, water, medical care and education.

Of the more than 90 Trinidadians detained in Syria, some 21 are women, and 44 of the at least 56 children detained are 12 years old or younger, according to the human rights organization, which said it interviewed six Trinidadians held in camps. 

Among them is a 17-year-old boy whose father took him to Syria in 2014. “My father lied to me. He told me that we were going to Disneyland,” the organization quoted the boy as saying. “It’s not my fault. It’s my father’s fault … I just want to come back home.”

A 19-year-old Trinidadian man said: “My dad told me I was going to go to a hotel in Egypt and swim in a pool. I was 11 years old,” according to the organization. Trinidad & Tobago has repatriated only a handful of its citizens in recent years despite at least 130 of them traveling to Daesh-held territories from 2013 to 2016, the most people per capita of any country in the Western Hemisphere, according to Human Rights Watch.

Many of them came from three communities in Trinidad: Rio Claro, Chaguanas and Diego Martin. One of them was even featured as a fighter in an Daesh online magazine. Links to terrorism are not rare for the twin-island nation, which was the site of the only Islamic revolt in the Western Hemisphere when a radical group launched a violent coup attempt in 1990. 

Baissari awaits approval to become Lebanon’s acting security chief

Baissari awaits approval to become Lebanon’s acting security chief
Updated 28 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Baissari awaits approval to become Lebanon’s acting security chief

Baissari awaits approval to become Lebanon’s acting security chief
  • The medical committee of General Security has approved the extension of Brig. Gen. Elias Baissari’s commission for nine months
  • Acting Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi must now sign off on the medical decision before Baissari can succeed the current General Security chief, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim
Updated 28 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon is due to appoint a new acting head of its intelligence agency after the highest-ranking candidate was declared fit to take over from its retiring current chief.

The medical committee of General Security approved on Tuesday the extension of Brig. Gen. Elias Baissari’s commission for nine months, amid questions over his fitness relating to injuries he suffered in a car bomb attack almost 20 years ago.

Acting Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi must now sign off on the medical decision before Baissari can succeed the current General Security chief, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who leaves on Thursday having reached the retirement age of 64. 

However, Baissari would assume the position only until the appointment of a new permanent director general when and if a new president can be elected and a national government formed. Mawlawi is currently in Tunis at a meeting of Arab interior ministers.

Baissari previously served in the same role in 2019, when Ibrahim was abroad. Questions over his fitness relate to injuries he suffered in the bombing of the car of former deputy speaker Elias Murr in 2005. Baissari spent a month in a coma but recovered and returned to his post.

It has been reported that Mawlawi’s ministry wanted to extend Ibrahim’s term but dropped its attempt due to opposition among political leaders.

One observer said that some “were reluctant” given Ibrahim’s long-entrenched position in the directorate. With his retirement, “they won’t have to go down the same road with other officials occupying influential positions,” the source said.

Another observer meanwhile said that Shiite parties in Lebanon’s sectarian political system saw him as a “strong contender” to be the next parliament speaker, a position currently occupied by 85-year-old Nabih Berri.

Many high-ranking military and administrative officers including the central bank governor Riad Salameh are due to retire this year, as the state stumbles along without a president while MPs squabble over a preferred candidate. 

Ibrahim’s responsibilities covered not only his general security functions but also political, security and diplomatic tasks, leading to his description as a “man for difficult missions.” 

He has extensive contacts in the US and Europe as well as in Iran, Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A report by Mitch Portero and Kate Cox, entitled “From Hezbollah to the USA: The diverse networks of Abbas Ibrahim,” said that he “played a key role in maintaining Lebanon’s stability” and was effective at “international diplomacy, which made Western governments reluctant to impose sanctions on him for his links to Hezbollah.”

Ibrahim took over the directorate in 2011, quickly expanding his influence and playing roles in forming governments due to his extensive contacts. He also helped oversee the liberation of abductees in Syria and Iran, and was part of indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to demarcate the maritime borders.

Ibrahim joined the Lebanese army in 1980 and was involved in a number of counter-terrorism operations in his early years.

However, he was charged with functional negligence in 2020 by the judge investigating the Beirut port explosion, Tarek Bitar.

Ibrahim said last year: “When the law allows me, I will appear before judge Bitar. In case the interior minister grants permission for my prosecution, I will appear before the judge the next day. If anyone wants to settle scores with me, I am ready. Law comes first, always.”

On whether he might run for office after retiring, Abbas said: “If the Lebanese see me in the position of parliament speaker, I would be honored. The position is not exclusively reserved for Nabih Berri. Freedom of speech and expression is protected in the constitution and I am committed to it.”

