Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Brent crude futures for May rose $1.44, or 1.75 percent, to $83.89 a barrel at 11.20 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Wednesday after a strong jump in manufacturing in China, the world’s top crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures for May rose $1.44, or 1.75 percent, to $83.89 a barrel at 11.20 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude for April gained 49 cents, or 0.64 percent, to $77.54 a barrel. 

Russia’s Gazprom to reduce oil production by 500,000 bpd 

Alexander Dyukov, CEO of Russian energy firm Gazprom has announced the firm’s intention to reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day. 

According to the CEO, the output cut is designed to balance the oil market in the face of a global surplus. 

He added that the likely oil price will range from $80-$110 per barrel in 2023.  

US crude output fell in December to lowest since August 2022: EIA 

US crude oil production fell in December to 12.10 million barrels per day, its lowest since August 2022, Energy Information Administration data showed on Tuesday. 

Among the top oil-producing states, monthly output in Texas sank 1.2 percent to 5.15 million bpd, also its lowest since August 2022, the EIA said.  

In North Dakota, output sank 12.5 percent to about 950,000 bpd, its lowest since April 2022. 

In New Mexico, output grew 2.7 percent to 1.77 million bpd, the highest on record, the EIA said. 

Meanwhile, product supplied — a proxy for demand — of crude and petroleum products fell in December to 19.49 million bpd, the lowest since March 2021, the EIA said. 

Product supplied of finished motor gasoline fell in December to 8.57 million bpd, the lowest since January 2022, the EIA said. 

Gross natural gas production in the US Lower 48 states dropped by 3.1 billion cubic feet per day to 109.2 bcfd in December from a record 112.3 bcfd in November, according to EIA’s monthly 914 production report. 

That was the biggest monthly drop since output plunged by a record 7.9 bcfd during the February freeze of 2021. 

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in December fell 1.6 percent to 31.3 bcfd in Texas and 2.3 percent to 19.7 bcfd in Pennsylvania. 

Gas output hit a record high of 31.9 bcfd in Texas in October 2022 and 21.8 bcfd in Pennsylvania in December 2021. 

Chevron’s output gains in Venezuela limited by political risk: CEO 

Chevron Corp. is producing about 90,000 barrels per day from its Venezuelan oil joint ventures, nearly double the daily output in 2022, CEO Michael Wirth said on Tuesday, warning that political risks could limit further gains. 

The largest US producer still operating in Venezuela, which is under US sanctions, has returned some employees to operations in the South American country under an authorization from Washington. 

Output is running at about 90,000 bpd, compared to the 50,000 bpd before the easing last year of the US sanctions. Chevron received a six-month US license last November that can be automatically renewed monthly. 

But Chevron’s production from Venezuela could remain modest, Wirth said, with the result of future elections still a factor. 

“I would expect us to go slow” in Venezuela, Wirth told analysts during the company’s annual investor day, adding that output “is a little bit higher than that 90,000 bpd probably today.” 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: OPEC Oil IEA

China’s factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

China’s factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

China’s factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

China’s factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

BEIJING: China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year, Reuters reported.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity. The PMI far exceeded an analyst forecast of 50.5 and was the highest reading since April 2012.

The world’s second-largest economy recorded one of its worst years in nearly half a century in 2022 due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent widespread infections. The curbs were abruptly lifted in December as the highly transmissible omicron spread across the country.

Global markets cheered the big surprise in the PMI with Asian stocks and the Australian dollar reversing earlier losses, the offshore yuan perking up and oil rallying, as investors took a more optimistic view on China’s economic prospects.

“The high PMI readings partly reflect the economy’s weak starting point coming into this year and are likely to drop back before long as the pace of the recovery slows,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

“We had already been expecting a rapid near-term rebound, but the latest data suggest that even our above-consensus forecasts for growth of 5.5 percent this year may prove too conservative.”

Markets expect the annual meeting of parliament, which kicks off this weekend, will set economic targets and elect new top economic officials.

“The decent PMI readings provide a positive note for the upcoming National People’s Congress. We expect the government to roll out further supportive policies to cement the economic recovery,” said Zhou Hao, economist at Guotai Junan International.

The official PMI came out just before an upbeat private sector index from Caixin/S&P that showed activity rising for the first time in seven months.

Businesses accelerated their resumption of work and production, as the effect of economic stabilization policies was felt by the sector while the impact of COVID-19 receded, the NBS said in a separate statement.

Furniture manufacturing, metal products and electrical machinery equipment saw big improvements, with production and new orders indexes in these industries all above 60.0.

Mixed Outlook

New export orders rose for the first time since April 2021, the PMI showed.

At the same time, China’s PMI contrasted with more downbeat factory activity readings from other Asian economies for February, showing conditions abroad were sluggish.

More broadly, the outlook remains mixed as the country’s major trading partners deal with surging interest rates and cost pressures.

China’s manufacturing sector had been under pressure this year with factory-gate prices falling in January, data last month showed, due to still cautious domestic consumption and uncertain foreign demand.

Manufacturing companies have also seen surging purchasing prices in steel and related downstream industries, the NBS said.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 56.3 from 54.4 in January, indicating the fastest pace of expansion since March 2021.

Construction activity, which is part of the official non-manufacturing PMI, picked up further, standing at 60.2 from 56.4, partly due to the resulting boost to infrastructure spending and increasing financing to help developers complete stalled projects.

Services activity also continued to rise with improvements in the transportation and accommodation sectors.

On Friday, China’s central bank said the domestic economy was expected to generally rebound in 2023, although the external environment remained “severe and complex.”

The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity, rose to 56.4 from 52.9.
 

Topics: China manufacturing

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger

Gold hits one-week peak on softer dollar; rate-hike fears linger
Updated 7 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold advanced to a one-week high on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back, although fears of further US interest rate hikes on the back of stubbornly high inflation worldwide kept a lid on prices, according to Reuters.

Spot gold extended its gains to a third session, rising 0.4 percent to $1,834.75 per ounce, as of 0701 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,842.90.

“Gold is oversold over the near-term, having found support at its 200-day exponential moving average, and the US dollar is due a pullback against February’s gains,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

“Next stop for gold could be the $1,850-$1,860 area, at which point we’ll be on the lookout for another top.”

The yellow metal marked its worst month since June 2021 in February after a string of US data pointed to a resilient economy and a tight labor market, stoking fears that the US Federal Reserve would deliver more interest rate hikes to curb inflation.

High interest rates dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge while raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Money markets expect the US central bank’s target rate to peak at 5.420 percent in September, from a current range of 4.50 percent to 4.75 percent. Chances of rate cuts this year have been largely priced out.

US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, with the decrease concentrated among lower-middle-income households, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The dollar index was down 0.2 percent, making bullion more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, data on Wednesday showed top bullion consumer China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year.

Spot silver added 1 percent to $21.13 per ounce, platinum gained 1.1 percent to $962.96 and palladium climbed 2 percent to $1,444.77.

 

Topics: Gold gold markets

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
Updated 01 March 2023
Khaldon Azhari

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January

Arab crude oil reaches 94.4% of Japan’s imports in January
  • A marked change in January was resumption of imports from Russia, who provided 0.9 percent
Updated 01 March 2023
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The total crude oil Japan imported in January amounted to 84.423 million barrels with 94.4 percent (or 79.721 million barrels oil) of that amount came from the five GCC countries of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Saudi Arabia retained its position as the largest source, providing 43.9 percent, or 37.095 million barrels, an increase over the previous month of December. It was followed by the UAE with 34.2 percent, or 28.854 million barrels.

Next was Kuwait with ten percent or 8.448 million barrels, and Qatar with 4.6 percent, or 3.875 million barrels, of the total. The Sultanate of Oman provided 1.2 percent, 998.578 thousand barrels. 449.691 thousand barrels came from the Neutral Zone bordering Saudia Arabia and Kuwait.

The remainder of imported oil in January came from the US at 2.6 percent, Central and South America supplied 1.6 percent and Malaysia and Indonesia each supplied 0.2 percent with Oceania supplying the final 0.1 percent of the total.

A marked change in January was resumption of imports from Russia who provided 0.9 percent, or 747.647 thousand barrels of the total oil imported. However, Japanese companies continued to boycott Iranian oil following the sanctions imposed by the USA on that country.

Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs with the figures above representing the quantities of oil that reached refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during January.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Oil

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut

Saudi Arabia’s Dar Global shares rise in London debut
Updated 28 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Shares in property developer Dar Global rose in its market debut on Tuesday, making this London’s first significant float since Ithaca Energy’s initial public offering late last year.

The stock opened at $3.55, up from the $3.33 paid by investors ahead of the float. By the close of trade, 27,500 shares had changed hands, according to Refinitiv data. The shares were indicated at a closing mid price of $3.6, marking an 8 percent rise on the pre-float price.

The trading volumes were much lower than those on Ithaca’s market debut in November. They were also well below those after Wise’s direct listing in 2021, which saw over 60 million shares change hands on the day it went public.

However, both Ithaca and Wise had larger market capitalizations upon admission to the London Stock Exchange than Dar Global, which has a market value of roughly $600 million, based on Tuesday’s share price.

Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., announced last week that it had raised $72 million from investors in a private placement, with a view to listing directly on the LSE.

In a conventional IPO, investment banks market and sell shares on the company’s behalf and commit to mop up any stock that investors fail to pick up in exchange for a fee.

Direct listings are less common but can offer a cheaper route to market for companies by cutting back on intermediaries.

Dar Global’s debut is a welcome sign for those hoping for a pick-up in public offerings after war in Ukraine and soaring interest rates brought the market almost to a halt last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dar al Arkan IPO LSE

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
Updated 28 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund

Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital launches $31m tech fund
Updated 28 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi-based venture capital firm Emkan Capital has launched a fund valued at $31 million for early-stage tech startups across the region. 

The fund, named Emkan Capital Fund I, drew its investment from institutions and businesses across the world with a third of the capital coming from partners based in Silicon Valley. 

The capital will be directed at pre-seed and seed startups in technology sectors including fintech, e-commerce, logistics, artificial intelligence, cyber, cloud, and health tech. 

“We are excited to launch such an important fund, which will help bridge the knowledge and funding gap that is stifling many founders’ ambitions and limiting growth opportunities,” Ghassan Aloshban, general partner at Emkan Capital, said. 

Emkan Capital’s team consists of seasoned investors and entrepreneurs collectively bringing nearly 50 years of experience in successfully investing in businesses across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, and Asia. 

The company’s current portfolio includes InvestSky, NovoGenomics, FENIX, Trukkin, Moji, Awaed, and Hubpay.

Topics: Saudi venture Capital funding statups Investment expansion

