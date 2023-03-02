You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 

ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 

ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 
Saudi Arabia’s utility service provider ACWA Power has reported a net profit of SR1.5 billion. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vfm4k

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 

ACWA Power’s net profit zooms 103% to $411m in 2022 
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
  Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility service provider ACWA Power has reported a net profit of SR1.5 billion ($411 million) in 2022, up 103 percent from the previous year, according to a bourse filing. 

In 2021, the Public Investment Fund-backed firm reported a net profit of SR758.8 million. 

The bourse filing further noted that the company’s fourth-quarter net profit after zakat and tax surged 94 percent to SR656.6 million, compared to SR338.85 million in the prior-year period. 

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, ACWA Power’s net profit climbed 92.2 percent from SR341.70 million. 

The filing also showed that earnings per share touched SR2.11 in 2022 versus SR1.04 in the year-earlier period. 

In 2022, the utility firm’s operating profit rose to SR2.61 billion, up 13.5 percent compared to 2021. 

According to the bourse statement, the firm’s financial results in 2022 were backed by higher operating income before impairment and other expenses. 

Last year, the total comprehensive income of ACWA Power stood at SR5.7 billion, up 189 percent compared to the previous year. 

The profits were also driven by higher contributions from development and construction management services for the projects which achieved financial close last year, adequately supported by lower project development costs. 

Expanding its global footprint 

Meanwhile, ACWA Power last month signed an agreement for a new giga-scale green hydrogen project to expand its Indonesian portfolio.   

According to a statement, the water and power utility major entered into a memorandum of understanding with the chemical manufacturing firm Pupuk Indonesia to develop the project. 

In January, the company signed an agreement to develop Uzbekistan’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facilities. 

The agreement was signed with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Uzkimyosanoat, a state-owned chemicals company, with a targeted commissioning date of December 2024. 

The project would be connected to an existing ammonia plant in Chirchiq, 45 kilometers from the country’s capital Tashkent. It is expected to generate 3,000 tons of green hydrogen a year. 

Earlier in October 2022, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, ACWA Power CEO Paddy Padmanathan revealed that the company intends to invest $10 billion in renewables, including green hydrogen, in South Africa over the next five years. 

He added that ACWA Power can increase the pace of investments to $25 billion by 2030 if the South African government facilitates the opportunity. 

Topics: ACWA Power Tadawul TASI

Related

PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

Japan’s Marubeni, Saudi’s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in Kingdom

Japan’s Marubeni, Saudi’s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in Kingdom
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Marubeni, Saudi’s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in Kingdom

Japan’s Marubeni, Saudi’s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in Kingdom
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Marubeni Corp. has agreed to study clean hydrogen production in Saudi Arabia together with the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Japanese trading house said on Thursday, as Riyadh is exploring cleaner energy to cut its reliance on oil.

Saudi Arabia, a leading oil-producing nation and a key player in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is looking to add other types of energy sources, including cleaner fuels and renewables, to diversify its economy.

Marubeni and the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund, central to the Kingdom's goal to cut reliance on oil, agreed to conduct a feasibility study for producing clean hydrogen for both domestic and international markets, the Japanese firm said.

PIF, which manages more than $600 billion in assets, plans to invest more than $10 billion in eligible green projects by 2026, including in renewable energy, clean transport and sustainable water management, it said last year.

Saudi Arabia, which plans to reach net zero emission by 2060, also by developing carbon capture and storage hubs, may bring the target forward if the technology allows.

Topics: PIF Green hydrogen

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil slipped on Thursday on worries about rising US crude inventories and concerns about more rate hikes in Europe potentially hitting growth, paring this week’s gains on signs of a strong economic rebound in China. 

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.15 percent, to $84.18 a barrel at 10.40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $77.52 a barrel. 

Both contracts rose about 1 percent in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound in the world’s second-largest economy after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs. 

Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year 

Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the country’s energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday. 

While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added. 

Global energy-related CO2 emissions edged up to record high in 2022 

Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high last year, although more clean technology such as solar power and electric vehicles helped limit the impact of increased coal and oil use, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. 

“We still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the world’s climate targets,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a release alongside the report. 

The report by the Paris-based watchdog comes just weeks after major fossil fuel producers such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell reported record profits, with BP also rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce emissions. 

“International and national fossil fuel companies are making record revenues and need to take their share of responsibility,” Birol said. 

Global emissions from energy rose by 0.9 percent in 2022 to a record 36.8 billion tons, the IEA analysis showed.

Carbon dioxide emissions from coal grew by 1.6 percent last year with many countries turning to the more polluting fuel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a reduction in Russian gas supply to Europe sparked record high gas prices. 

CO2 emissions from oil rose by 2.5 percent but remained below pre-pandemic levels the report said. 

Around half of the increase in oil-related emissions was due to a rise in air travel which was rebounding from a low during the pandemic. 

Lower output from nuclear power plants and extreme weather events including heatwaves also contributed to the increase in energy-related emissions, the IEA said. 

Emissions were partly offset, however, by a rise in renewable power sources like wind and solar, energy efficiency measures and electric vehicles. These avoided an additional 550 million tons of CO2 emissions last year, the IEA said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Oman

Related

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has bought US-based oil firm Valvoline Inc for $2.65 billion.

Under this deal, which comes after the two companies signed the share purchase agreement on Aug. 1, 2022, Saudi Aramco aims to become one of the most prominent integrated brands in the world in the field of lubricants, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Aramco will own the brand in connection with its product business, while Valvoline will keep its name in connection with its retail services business.

Saudi Aramco and Valvoline plan to work together to further spread the 150-year-old company’s brand globally.

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Valvoline Global Operations will continue to be a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the world, added SPA.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco valvoline

Related

Special Aramco to complete Valvoline Global Products acquisition by early 2023
Business & Economy
Aramco to complete Valvoline Global Products acquisition by early 2023

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rose 6.4% in Q4 2022: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rose 6.4% in Q4 2022: GASTAT 
Updated 02 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rose 6.4% in Q4 2022: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rose 6.4% in Q4 2022: GASTAT 
Updated 02 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise exports increased by 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 to SR342.4 billion ($91.24 billion), compared to the same period in 2021, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

The GASTAT data suggested that this rise in overall merchandise exports was driven by a surge in oil exports, which rose by SR31.7 billion or 13.2 percent in the same period, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. 

According to the report, the share of oil exports in total exports increased to 79.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 74.4 percent in the same period of the previous year. 

However, compared to the third quarter of 2022, total merchandise exports decreased by SR57.9 billion or 14.5 percent in the fourth quarter. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s non-oil exports including re-exports in the fourth quarter decreased by 13.6 percent to SR71.1 billion, compared to the same period in 2021. 

On the other hand, non-oil exports excluding re-exports also decreased by 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries which accounted for 38.2 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in the second quarter, the GASTAT report stated. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports grew to SR193 billion, registering a year-on-year increase of 29.9 percent. This is an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The GASTAT report added that machinery and mechanical appliances were the most important imported merchandise goods in the fourth quarter, accounting for 20.6 percent of total merchandise imports.

In the fourth quarter, China remained the Kingdom’s major trading partner, with 17.3 percent of the total exports amounting to SR59.1 billion. 

China was followed by Japan and India with total exports worth SR36.7 billion and SR32.8 billion respectively. 

Other major trading partners of Saudi Arabia in the fourth quarter of 2022 were South Korea, the US, the UAE, Egypt, Malaysia, Poland, and Taiwan.

As for Saudi imports, China took the lead with imports amounting to SR42.1 billion in the fourth quarter, followed by the US and the UAE with SR18.7 billion and SR11.7 billion respectively. 

Jeddah Islamic Sea Port was ranked first in the list of ports through which goods reached the Kingdom at a value of SR55.3 billion, corresponding to 28.7 percent of the total imports. 

 

Topics: GASTAT Saudi Arabia export

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   
Inflation in Saudi Arabia climbs 0.2% to hit 3.4%: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Inflation in Saudi Arabia climbs 0.2% to hit 3.4%: GASTAT

Saudi rulers agree framework for multibillion dollar projects in Shareek program

Saudi rulers agree framework for multibillion dollar projects in Shareek program
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi rulers agree framework for multibillion dollar projects in Shareek program

Saudi rulers agree framework for multibillion dollar projects in Shareek program
  • 8 companies in 4 industries will invest SR120.23 billion to stimulate SR466.83bn in gross domestic product growth and create more than 64,000 jobs
  • Launched in 2021, Shareek aims to strengthen partnerships between public and private sectors and increase the contributions by large businesses to economic sustainability
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first series of projects implemented as part of Saudi Arabia’s Shareek program were launched on Wednesday.

Framework agreements for 12 projects worth a total of SR192.4 billion ($51.3 billion) in investments were signed during a ceremony held in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with senior government ministers and business leaders.

So far, 28 companies have enrolled in Shareek, which was launched in 2021 by the crown prince in his capacity as chairman of the Large Corporate Investments Committee. The program aims to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors and increase the contribution made by large businesses to economic sustainability, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The 12 projects, which involve eight companies in four industries, were approved under the Shareek incentives criteria. By the end of 2030, the companies will spend SR120.23 billion with the aim of stimulating more than SR466.83 billion in gross domestic product growth by 2040 and creating 64,451 jobs.

Aramco will receive support to advance the development of five of the 12 projects. The first is a manufacturing joint venture that aims to make Saudi Arabia entirely self-sufficient the supply of steel plates by 2030.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)

The second will bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia and work to establish the country as a hub for advanced cloud-computing technologies.

The Shareek program will also support an Aramco engine-manufacturing project that aims to help develop a sustainable maritime sector and enhance the value of the metals and machinery sectors.

A casting and forging project in Ras Al-Khair aims to help improve the integration of the Kingdom's industrial supply chains, and Aramco will also receive assistance for the launch of the Amiral petrochemical complex project, which will contribute to the localization of chemical production.

ACWA Power, meanwhile, will receive assistance from Shareek for construction of the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, in keeping with the Kingdom’s net-zero emissions ambitions.

Ma’aden, the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, will be supported in the launch its Phosphate 3 project in Wa’ad Al-Shamal. The project is expected to position the company as the world’s third-largest producer of phosphate fertilizers by 2029, and improve the Kingdom’s position in the global agricultural value chain, thereby boosting global food security.

In the petrochemicals sector, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation will receive support for a project to develop the Kingdom’s first catalyst-manufacturing hub. It aims to reduce the country’s reliance on imports and strengthen its export position.

Shareek will also provide assistance to the Advanced Petrochemical Company in the production of liquid methionine and ammonium sulfate. The venture is expected to improve domestic food security and animal production efficiency, and create more than 21,000 job opportunities.

In the telecoms industry, the Saudi Telecommunication Company will launch an electromagnetic compatibility, or EMC, cable project, which will help to boost Saudi Arabia’s position as a digital hub and reliable route for data traffic in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meanwhile, Zain will accelerate a data-center project that will benefit the Kingdom’s efforts to develop its digital economy.

Saudi logistics giant Bahri will increase its capacity for ammonia transportation through a project, supported by Shareek, that will for the first time provide ammonia-transportation services in the Kingdom, reducing the reliance on international vessels and boosting the local logistics sector.

Speaking during the ceremony, Abdulaziz Al-Arifi, the CEO of the Shareek program, said the projects will help the eight companies to grow, contribute to their international competitiveness, and have a strong ripple effect across entire value chains.

Topics: Shareek program Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Vision 2030 Aramco SABIC

Related

Hungary lawmakers debate Finland, Sweden NATO bids
World
Hungary lawmakers debate Finland, Sweden NATO bids
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications
World
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications

Latest updates

Japan’s Marubeni, Saudi’s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in Kingdom
Japan’s Marubeni, Saudi’s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in Kingdom
Saudi Aramco completes $2.65bn purchase of Valvoline Inc.’s global products business
Saudi Aramco completes $2.65bn purchase of Valvoline Inc.’s global products business
US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi, Haze Khadra to bring their brand to the Middle East 
US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi, Haze Khadra to bring their brand to the Middle East 
Recipes for success: Chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Dubai’s Mythos restaurant offers advice and a tasty lamb pilafi recipe 
Recipes for success: Chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Dubai’s Mythos restaurant offers advice and a tasty lamb pilafi recipe 
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.