You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 
Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.15 percent, to $84.18 a barrel at 10.40 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cymgs

Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 

Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil slipped on Thursday on worries about rising US crude inventories and concerns about more rate hikes in Europe potentially hitting growth, paring this week’s gains on signs of a strong economic rebound in China. 

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.15 percent, to $84.18 a barrel at 10.40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $77.52 a barrel. 

Both contracts rose about 1 percent in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound in the world’s second-largest economy after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs. 

Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year 

Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the country’s energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday. 

While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added. 

Global energy-related CO2 emissions edged up to record high in 2022 

Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high last year, although more clean technology such as solar power and electric vehicles helped limit the impact of increased coal and oil use, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. 

“We still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the world’s climate targets,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a release alongside the report. 

The report by the Paris-based watchdog comes just weeks after major fossil fuel producers such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell reported record profits, with BP also rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce emissions. 

“International and national fossil fuel companies are making record revenues and need to take their share of responsibility,” Birol said. 

Global emissions from energy rose by 0.9 percent in 2022 to a record 36.8 billion tons, the IEA analysis showed.

Carbon dioxide emissions from coal grew by 1.6 percent last year with many countries turning to the more polluting fuel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a reduction in Russian gas supply to Europe sparked record high gas prices. 

CO2 emissions from oil rose by 2.5 percent but remained below pre-pandemic levels the report said. 

Around half of the increase in oil-related emissions was due to a rise in air travel which was rebounding from a low during the pandemic. 

Lower output from nuclear power plants and extreme weather events including heatwaves also contributed to the increase in energy-related emissions, the IEA said. 

Emissions were partly offset, however, by a rise in renewable power sources like wind and solar, energy efficiency measures and electric vehicles. These avoided an additional 550 million tons of CO2 emissions last year, the IEA said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Oman

Related

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; US crude output fell in December to lowest  
Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital solution provider stc Group has partnered with Lucid Motors to provide connected car communication systems for the American electric vehicle manufacturer’s customers in the Kingdom.  

The partnership will allow Lucid to provide better connectivity services with advanced telematics and in-vehicle communication, enhancing the digital driving experience, according to a press release.  

Through stc solutions, Lucid drivers will experience improvements in the vehicle’s control systems, infotainments via over-the-air updates, remote vehicle diagnostics and serviceability, and remote control of the vehicle.  

“The partnership with Lucid Motors qualifies stc as a digital enabler to facilitate the provision and management of advanced in-vehicle services and gives us a basis for innovation and meeting the changing needs of customers with the development of new services,” Saud Al-Sharihi, vice president of Products and Solutions Sector at stc Group, said.  

The agreement comes as part of stc’s commitment to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals which aim to continue to develop the automobile industry.  

“We look forward to working with stc Group at such an important time in the evolution of the connected car ecosystem, and we are pleased to share these characteristics with our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Sultan Faisal, executive vice president of Lucid Motors.  

Founded in 2007, Lucid Motors is headquartered in the US with the Public Investment Fund as a majority owner with around 62 percent stake in the company.  

Topics: STC Lucid car

Related

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Business & Economy
stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade between Saudi Arabia and East Africa is set to grow thanks to two new shipping services between the regions operated by Mediterranean Shipping Co..

The transport lanes were announced by the Kingdom’s port authority, also known as Mawani, and will see commerce along the East Africa to Red Sea and Red Sea to Jeddah Islamic Port routes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move falls in line with the framework of the initiatives launched by Mawani to achieve its strategic goals of further improving the maritime navigation network connectivity indicator with global shipping services and shipping lines.

The new services are also aligned with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.

The direct weekly East Africa to Red Sea service links the ports of Jeddah Islamic and King Abdullah with the port of Djibouti with a transit time of only two days.

It also connects the Kenyan port of Mombasa with a transit time of nine days, in addition to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam with a transit time of 12 days.

The new shipping service has the capacity of 2,500 standard containers from 730 ships, ensuring competitive transport times that meet the aspirations of both importers and exporters.

As for the Red Sea shipping service, it connects Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port directly to Port Sudan with a transit time of one day, twice a month.

The Red Sea service aims to elevate the reliability of the schedule and the flow of goods with a capacity of 1,000 standard containers.

Just last month, Mawani announced the approval of five new shipping services which will help link the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports, according to a statement.

The five new services are projected to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system, as well as provide pioneering alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mediterranean Shipping Co

Related

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  
Business & Economy
UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  
Updated 02 March 2023
  Arab News 

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  
Updated 02 March 2023
  Arab News 

RIYADH: A new law aimed at boosting investments and trade in Dubai’s maritime sector has been issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE.  

Under the new law, marine and offshore services provider Drydocks World-Dubai, a part of DP World, will be affiliated with Dubai Ports Authority.  

The ruling also provides new responsibilities to the Dubai Ports Authority, which include strategic planning and policy development for overseeing the ports and terminals in Dubai, developing and managing port infrastructure and regulating their operations. 

Under the new law, the authority will regulate businesses, activities, and professions authorized to operate in ports and terminals. 

Al Maktoum, on his official website, noted that “the law seeks to advance the Dubai Ports Authority’s position as a leading global model in port operation, management, and terminal handling.” 

The statement added: “It aims to offer efficient operational services while regulating and developing the port sector in Dubai in accordance with strategic plans and policies.” 

All the responsibilities of Drydocks World-Dubai will now be transferred to Dubai Ports Authority, as well all employees, without affecting their acquired rights, assets and funds. 

It should be also noted that Dubai Ports Authority will be also in charge of all duties and liabilities of Drydocks World-Dubai. 

Topics: Dubai dubai ports authority marine Investment

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Gulf countries will see double the global level of economic growth this year – with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the way, according to Issam Abu Suleiman, regional director for the Gulf Cooperation Council at the World Bank. 

Abu Suleiman stated that the World Bank expects global economies to grow by 1.7 percent in 2023, while Gulf countries are forecast to surge 3.7 percent. 

He indicated that the GCC region in general performed very well after the pandemic and the biggest challenge was the vaccination operations which were completed quickly compared to other countries in the region, according to Argaam.

Abu Suleiman pointed out that Gulf economies achieved a growth of about 6 percent, as Saudi Arabia witnessed the largest growth at 8.9 percent in 2022. 

He added there was a high stimulus in the economy and financing to support small and medium enterprises to boost the economy after the pandemic. 

The global economy faced a massive downturn in 2022 due to geopolitical challenges like the Ukraine-Russia war and inflation. 

According to a report by PwC, the slowdown in global economic growth is expected to continue throughout 2023 but forecasts for the GCC seem positive. 

“Forecasts for the GCC in 2023 are more upbeat, with 3.6 percent GDP (gross domestic product) growth expected this year. Although the region will not be completely immune to a global slowdown, there are a number of reasons to be optimistic,”said the report. 

It also stated that oil prices and energy demand in 2023 will likely increase or stabilize at last year’s level which will support GCC economies. 

“The GCC region is expected to register strong twin surpluses in 2022 and beyond. The regional fiscal balance is projected to register a surplus of 5.3 percent of GDP in 2022 —the first surplus since 2014 — while the external balance surplus is expected to reach 17.2 percent of GDP,” according to the report. 

“The 2023 outlook for the GCC region appears more upbeat in comparison to the rest of the world, supported by relatively high oil prices and growth in the non-oil economy, as well as moderating inflation,” the report concluded. 

Topics: World Bank Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money
Middle-East
World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, has signed a letter of intent with Chinese multinational automotive company Geely and French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault to establish a new powertrain technology firm. 

This falls in line with the energy giant’s efforts to promote and further boost the use of low-emission technologies. 

Under the terms of the letter of intent, the parties will work hand in hand to discuss opportunities to join a new transmission technology company that is on track to be established by Geely Holding Group and Renault Group respectively.

The new company will mainly focus on transmission technologies for internal combustion engines and hybrid engines as well. 

Saudi Aramco's investment will be utilized in supporting the new company's growth, facilitating its research and development of industrial fuel solutions, and boosting its next-generation hydrogen technologies. 

“Our planned collaboration with Geely and Renault would support the development of powertrains across the automotive industry, and aligns with our broader efforts across our global operations,” said Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream Mohammed Al Qahtani. 

As part of the agreement, both Geely and Renault are expected to retain a joint and equal stake in the new independent entity.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, said: “This partnership with Aramco will raise our joint powertrain company together with Geely Group to the next level and give it a head start in the race towards ultra-low-emissions ICE powertrain technology.  

He said Aramco’s entry brings to the table unique know-how that will help develop breakthrough innovations in the fields of synthetic fuels and hydrogen. 

Through a global network of 17 transmission plants and five research and development centers across three continents, the new firm aims to serve as an independent global supplier to more than 130 countries and regions. 

In addition to this, the new firm is expected to have an annual production capacity of over 5 million internal combustion engines, hybrid engines, and transmissions. 

Daniel Li, CEO of Geely Holding Group, said: “The proposed investment by Aramco represents recognition from global industry leaders in the PWT’s future business prospects and vision for pioneering low and carbon-free fuels such as methanol and hydrogen.”  

Saudi Aramco’s intention to invest in the new firm goes in line with its vision to lead in low-carbon, zero-carbon fuels such as methanol and hydrogen. 

Topics: Aramco GREEN TECHNOLOGY

Related

Saudi Aramco completes $2.65bn purchase of Valvoline Inc.’s global products business
Saudi Aramco completes $2.65bn purchase of Valvoline Inc.’s global products business
Aramco retains crown as most valuable Middle Eastern brand, Soft Power index reveals
Business & Economy
Aramco retains crown as most valuable Middle Eastern brand, Soft Power index reveals

Latest updates

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
Greece: Grim train search moves ‘centimeter by centimeter’
Greece: Grim train search moves ‘centimeter by centimeter’
Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 
Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.