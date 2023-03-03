Reports of poisoned Iranian school girls “deeply concerning” — White House

You are here

A person is lifted to an ambulance outside a girls’ school after reports of poisoning in Ardabil, Iran in this still image from undated video released March 1, 2023 supplied by a third party. (Reuters)
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

  • Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The reports of poisoned school girls in Iran is “deeply concerning” and the world needs to know what is causing the ailments, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.
Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks over recent months, according to the country’s health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 school girls poisoning

Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
AP

  • The prime minister's wife, a divisive figure long intertwined with her husband’s political career, has drawn scorn for a reputation of living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The scene signaled a grave national emergency — dozens of riot police charged through the streets of Tel Aviv as crowds of anti-government protesters howled and roared. Their mission: to rescue Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife from a swanky salon where she was getting her hair done.
The protesters’ Wednesday night siege of the beauty parlor, accompanied by chants of “shame, shame,” cast a spotlight on Sara Netanyahu, a divisive figure long intertwined with her husband’s political career.
She has drawn scorn for a reputation of living a lavish lifestyle at the taxpayers’ expense — an image only reinforced by her decision to get her hair done in the center of a city wracked by unrest that turned violent Wednesday for the first time.
Israelis have also accused Netanyahu, a former air hostess turned educational psychologist, of wielding undue influence over her husband, pressuring him over political appointments and policy issues.
Here’s a look at what has made Sara Netanyahu so controversial over some three decades on the political stage.
Hey, big spender
Sara Netanyahu, 64, has garnered sensational headlines over the years for allegedly misappropriating public funds, overspending on household expenses and pocketing gifts from world leaders, among other things. In 2019, she accepted a plea bargain to settle accusations that she misused $100,000 in public funds to order lavish meals from celebrity chefs at the prime minister’s official residence, although she already had cooks on the government payroll. She also has become entangled in Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which has precipitated the country’s yearslong political crisis.

Sara Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial wife, attends a hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion, Israel, on Jan. 23, 2023. (AP)

In exchange for political favors, the prime minister allegedly accepted gifts from billionaire friends that included tens of thousands of dollars in crates of champagne and extravagant jewelry for Sara Netanyahu, and struck backroom deals with newspaper publishers aimed at scoring more favorable coverage of his wife. He denies all wrongdoing. Most recently, a parliamentary committee approved new spending money for the Netanyahus, including an increase of thousands of dollars each year in clothing and makeup expenses for Sara Netanyahu.
“The general feeling is that this is a very greedy couple,” said Israeli journalist Amir Oren. “It does have a sort of Marie Antoinette vibe.”
Temper tantrums
Over the years, Sara Netanyahu’s household help has consistently accused her of explosive tirades and mistreatment. In one case, a leaked phone conversation surfaced of Netanyahu screaming at her publicist about how a gossip column omitted a mention of her educational credentials. In another, the family’s nanny said Netanyahu fired her for burning a pot of soup, kicking her onto the curb without her clothes or passport.
Two domestic workers have won damages in lawsuits accusing Netanyahu of making their lives miserable. In court testimony, one of them revealed Netanyahu’s taste for pink champagne and other expensive luxuries. Friends and staff over the years have shared accounts about Netanyahu’s extreme outbursts and unhealthy obsession with cleanliness. Netanyahu’s family has depicted themselves as the casualties of a press war. They brought a libel suit against Ehud Olmert, a former prime minister, after he described them as being “mentally ill.”
Callling the shots?
Critics of Netanyahu’s family have accused Sara Netanyahu of interference in the prime minister’s decision-making. Former officials have testified recently in court that she wielded undue influence over top security appointments. In January, a retired general testified that Sara Netanyahu interviewed him for 45 minutes for the job of the prime minister’s military secretary, after Benjamin Netanyahu had left the room. “For the last few years, there has been no appointment of a senior official that was not interviewed or influenced by Sara,” said Gayil Talshir, professor of political science at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
She has been accused of pushing her husband further to the right and helping drive his government’s determination to overhaul the country’s judiciary — a plan that has prompted some of the largest protests in Israeli history and drawn widespread condemnation from across Israeli society and around the world.
Given her past legal troubles, critics argue, she has just as much stake in the government’s plan to weaken the court system as her husband. Sara Netanyahu and her son, Yair — similarly a lightning rod for controversy — have repeatedly incited against Israel’s “elites” – the media, the bureaucrats, the civil servants. Benjamin Netanyahu insists that his wife keeps out of affairs of state.
Bad hair day
Because of Sara Netanyahu’s public profile, the opposition argues she’s not simply a first lady — but rather, a legitimate political target for the protest movement. Yair Golan, a former general and one-time Meretz party lawmaker, told Kan radio that “with all due respect, Sara Netanyahu is a political figure” and is involved in key appointments and decisions.
Yet the dramatic scenes of police forces, secret service and helicopters called to extract Netanyahu from her hair appointment changed the course of “the day of disruption.” Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo on Twitter that showed him hugging his wife late at night, saying she returned home safe and warning that such “anarchy” would lead to the loss of life.
In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Sara Netanyahu thanked the police for helping her and thanked the public for what she said was an outpouring of support.
“Yesterday’s incident could have ended with murder,” she said. She called on opposition leaders to condemn “the violence, anarchy and incitement.”
The incident, which grabbed headlines even after police shocked the country by firing water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas at pro-democracy protesters, once again revealed Benjamin Netanyahu to be a master political manipulator, said Talshir. “He managed to play it well, projecting his wife as the real victim of yesterday’s protest,” she said. “But from the protesters’ point of view, Sara has been crucial in dividing the country and turning it toward autocracy.”

Topics: Israel Sara Netanyahu

Frenchman still in Iran prison despite acquittal: lawyer

Frenchman still in Iran prison despite acquittal: lawyer
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

  • Iranian appeals court had cleared his client of all charges and ordered his release on February 15
Updated 03 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: French citizen Benjamin Briere is still in an Iranian jail despite his recent acquittal by an appeals court, his lawyer said Thursday.
Briere was detained in May 2020, and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage.
He is one of several foreigners who campaigners say Iran has jailed in a strategy of hostage-taking to extract concessions from the West.
Briere’s France-based lawyer, Philippe Valent, said in a statement sent to AFP that an Iranian appeals court had cleared his client of all charges and ordered his release on Feb. 15.
But Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the branch of the security forces entrusted with the preservation of the regime, “are keeping him imprisoned despite this declaration of innocence,” he said.
“His release was prevented at the last moment,” he told AFP.
The French foreign ministry, when contacted, said it was “concerned about the situation of Mr.Briere,” adding that “France is calling for the immediate release of all French nationals.”
Held in the prison of Vakilabad in the eastern city of Mashhad, Briere is continuing a hunger strike which he started a month ago, and is “exhausted physically and mentally,” Valent said.
Valent, who had previously described the espionage charges against his client as “fiction,” said Thursday their “arbitrary nature” was “blatantly obvious.”
A copy of the appeals court judgment he showed AFP stated that Briere “was not present in the forbidden and sensitive places of the country and did not take any pictures or videos” of those places.
He was “only a foreign tourist” whose “personal items and equipment were not used for espionage,” it said.
“There is not sufficient evidence to establish a crime, and the verdict is issued for the acquittal of Mr. Benjamin Briere,” it read.
Valent said Briere’s family was demanding his immediate release.
“This situation is completely incomprehensible,” Blandine Briere, his sister, told AFP.
She said the family had decided not to report the appeals court’s verdict earlier in the hope that the situation might be resolved quietly.
Another detainee in Iran, 64-year-old Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan held since October 1, in January suspended a hunger strike that included refusing water, at the request of his family, who feared for his life.
Phelan, a Paris-based travel consultant, was arrested while traveling and is being held in Mashhad.
Iran accuses him of anti-government propaganda, a charge he has denied.
Six French nationals are currently held in Iran.
The French foreign ministry has repeatedly condemned Iran for what it calls “hostage diplomacy.”
Overall, Iran is holding at least 17 Western nationals, most of whom have dual nationality. They are described by their supporters as innocents used by Tehran as levers for negotiation.
Iran is one of the world’s most sanctioned countries, with Western powers over the past four decades using a punishing array of measures in a bid to push change.
France on Thursday called developments in Iran’s nuclear program “very concerning” after the UN nuclear watchdog reported finding uranium particles enriched just under the 90 percent needed for an atomic bomb.

Topics: Benjamin Briere

Gaza warns landfill fire could rage for days, appeals for help

Gaza warns landfill fire could rage for days, appeals for help
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

  • “We fear the fire might spread across the landfill and result in an environmental catastrophe,” Gaza municipality said
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Gaza officials called for help to extinguish a fire that started in a landfill in a village bordering Israel on Thursday, saying it could last for days and cause “an environmental catastrophe.”
A large cloud of heavy smoke billowed into the sky as night fell, and there was a strong smell of burning rubbish across Gaza City.
The fire started “in the eastern part of a landfill in Juhr Al-Deek, southeast of Gaza City, near the separation fence, for reasons that have yet to be confirmed,” the Gaza municipality said in a statement.
“We fear the fire might spread across the landfill and result in an environmental catastrophe.”
Local fire crews did not have the capacity to cope with the blaze, it added. The authority called on international organizations to help put out the blaze, and for international pressure on Israel to lift a blockade to let equipment in.
Citing security concerns, Israel has enforced a blockade of Gaza since the Islamist Hamas movement seized control of the densely-populated coastal enclave in 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.
Palestinians say these restrictions, including on what Israel defines as “dual-use” items that could have a military purpose, have severely impeded their ability to respond to emergencies.
Last November, a fire broke out in a residential building in a refugee camp in the north of the strip, killing 21 members of a family and injuring several others.

Topics: Gaza

Experts share views on new UN proposal for election process in Libya

Experts share views on new UN proposal for election process in Libya
Updated 03 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

  • Speakers at a discussion organized by the Middle East Institute emphasized the need to reinvigorate negotiations between rival groups
  • Some highlighted concerns that the process might again be stalled by rows over the eligibility criteria for candidates, and foreign interference
Updated 03 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A new UN proposal for holding legislative and presidential elections in Libya this year has sparked hopes among some that the oil-rich North African Arab country might soon enjoy a period of reconciliation and stability after years of armed conflict.

Political factions have been vying for power amid a crisis and impasse that has paralyzed the country for more than a decade, since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Despite a number of attempts to resolve the differences between warring groups and reach a consensus over the sharing of powers, Libya continues to be bitterly divided between the Government of National Accord in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east of the country allied with Gen. Khalifa Heftar, who commands the Libyan National Army. Each side is supported by various regional and international parties.

During a discussion session in Washington on Thursday, organized by the Middle East Institute and attended by Arab News, expert speakers shared their views of the current situation in Libya, with many emphasizing the need to reinvigorate the process for negotiations between rival groups so that an agreement might be reached and, ultimately, democratic elections held.

Earlier in the week, the UN’s envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, announced a new proposal for an election process.

 

He said that “building on previously reached agreements among Libyan stakeholders” he had “decided to launch an initiative aimed at enabling the organization and holding of presidential and legislative elections in 2023.”

Stephanie T. Williams, a non-resident senior fellow at nonprofit public policy organization the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle Eastern Policy and a former special advisor to the UN on Libya, said that while the situation in Libya is extremely complex, the primary impediment to elections is the “eligibility requirement” for candidates.

She said there is a democracy dilemma, in that prior constitutional negotiations showed that Libyans want a strong presidential system that can usher in stability and unity among the warring factions.

One of the key sticking points, Williams explained, is “who would come to power,” in light of previous elections in which “controversial candidates” created more friction than unity and ultimately brought the political process grinding to a halt.

Taher El-Soni, the Libyan ambassador to the UN, said during the session that the rival factions in the country have come to represent the interests of their foreign backers, resulting in even more conflict.

He argued there has always been support for an interim government that can organize and hold elections, on an accepted constitutional basis, but this has not happened because foreign countries and groups with conflicting interests have interfered in Libyan affairs.

The Libyan envoy acknowledged that the responsibility for the failure to reach an overarching agreement to resolve the conflict between rival groups lies not only with other countries in the region and beyond, or the UN, but also with Libyans themselves.

However, no single group has the power to impose order on the entire country, hence the long-running stalemate, El-Soni added.

“Libyans remain at the mercy of regional and international players (and their differing ideas of) how they want to deal with Libya,” he said.

“Libya cannot be disconnected from the geopolitics and the regional challenges that are happening all around. We are a playground as a result of those conflicts.”

El-Soni said it remains to be seen whether Bathily’s proposal can succeed and much would depend on the selection criteria for candidates.

Mary Fitzgerald, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, specializing in the Euro-Mediterranean region with a particular focus on Libya, said that while the official reconciliation process continues to go round in circles, unofficial efforts are also taking place based on personal connections.

She said she has observed unusual, and unlikely, signs of rapprochement between some key figures who were previously at odds with each other but now appear to have reached agreement on certain issues.

“I think we could see this continuing outside the structured reconciliation process,” she said.

Topics: Libya UN

Houthi weapons seizures ‘indicate plan for new offensive’

Houthi weapons seizures ‘indicate plan for new offensive’
Updated 03 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • A UK warship captured a consignment of arms, including ballistic missile components and a haul of Dehlavieh, the Iranian equivalent of the Russian-made 9M133 Kornet anti-tank weapon
  • Yemeni authorities captured the same sort of anti-tank missile near the Shahen border crossing with Oman in 2022
Updated 03 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Houthi efforts to smuggle Iranian weaponry into Yemen and their deployment of troops near major cities suggest the group is preparing for a fresh ground assault, military analysts and officials said on Thursday.

The warning came after a British warship captured a small consignment of arms, including ballistic missile components and a haul of Dehlavieh, the Iranian equivalent of the Russian-made 9M133 Kornet anti-tank weapon, during the search of a boat sailing from Iran on Feb. 23.

A helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster stopped the vessel before it could reenter Iranian territorial water, the British Defense Ministry said. 

Yemeni authorities captured the same sort of anti-tank missile near the Shahen border crossing with Oman in 2022, according to the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen, which assessed the confiscated missiles in Yemen. 

“The Houthi group’s concentration on this significant and destructive weaponry, as well as Iran’s ongoing shipments of Dehlavieh, indicate that the Houthis are preparing for a big land fight against the national army and the resistance,” Yahiya Abu Hatem, a military analyst, told Arab News. 

In the last two months, the US, France and local Yemeni authorities have seized thousands of assault rifles, ammunition, anti-tank missiles and other weapons coming from Iran. 

Yemen’s peace efforts have been stalled since October when the Houthis refused to renew a UN-brokered truce. The group threatened to launch attacks if the government refused its demands to share oil revenue and pay employees in areas under Houthi control.

Yemeni military officers believe the Houthis have smuggled weapons from Iran and amassed fighters outside key cities such as Marib and Taiz in preparation.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News on Thursday that the Houthis’ continued supply of Iranian weapons and the repositioning of its forces around the city indicated that they would start a major military offensive.

“The Houthi militia is organizing its ranks, preparing its fighters and smuggling weapons in preparation for a massive and protracted struggle inside Yemen or against Saudi brothers,” Al-Baher said, adding that the group have used Dehlavieh missiles in Taiz and other disputed locations before.

Al-Baher said that the Houthis have used a 21mm rotating Vulcan cannon and thermal sniper rifles during the last two years. “The Houthi militia does not desire peace and uses truces to deceive. It is preparing for a fresh wave of combat by continuing to smuggle weapons,” he said.

Similarly, during the 40th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunisia on Wednesday, Yemen’s Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Haydan called for intensified international efforts to stop the flow of weapons and drugs into Yemen, stating that his country’s coastguard, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and the international navies have intercepted numerous shipments of weapons and drugs. 

The seizure by the Royal Navy comes after others by French and US forces, and as Western powers increase pressure on Iran as it continues to enrich uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Dehlavieh royal navy

