Chalhoub: Luxury brands must 'expect the unexpected' to sustain growth

Chalhoub: Luxury brands must ‘expect the unexpected’ to sustain growth
Patrick Chalhoub (center), president of Chalhoub Group, is seen with other panelists during the Global Luxury Brands: Key Trends and New Governance session at the investopia_AE in Abu Dhabi on March 2, 2023. (Twitter photo)
Updated 03 March 2023
Maria Botros

Chalhoub: Luxury brands must ‘expect the unexpected’ to sustain growth

Chalhoub: Luxury brands must ‘expect the unexpected’ to sustain growth
  • People are now looking for products that have a purpose or greater meaning, Chalhoub Group chief tells Arab News
Updated 03 March 2023
Maria Botros

ABU DHABI: Customers are now more purpose-driven, especially when buying luxury brands, according to Patrick Chalhoub, group president of Chalhoub Group, who spoke during Investopia 2023 on Thursday.

He explained that luxury products were often viewed by their price tags, however, this no longer applies as consumers are much more sustainability-driven.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of this year’s Investopia, Chalhoub said people are now looking for products that have a purpose or greater meaning.

“They are more engaged in things that make sense to their community. It doesn’t necessarily mean a local brand, but it could be a cooperation, the tone of voice, a more engaging experience or service,” he explained.

Chalhoub said people now place more importance on a personal experience, rather than blindly purchasing products inspired by influencers on social media.

In an era in which pandemics, wars and natural disasters have arisen in quick succession, high-end brands have managed to survive and witness remarkable growth.

“I think we have to understand today that there are circumstances that we cannot change, so we need to adapt to them with a lot of agility,” said Chalhoub.

He added that in order to survive such adverse circumstances, brands must “expect the unexpected” to keep moving forward.

Before the pandemic, 40 percent of luxury businesses went to China for production and manufacturing. They were able to nonetheless overcome challenges when the East Asian country closed due to COVID-19, said Chalhoub.

“It’s up to us to make sure that we have enough creativity, innovation and agility to be meaningful to people,” he added.

Chalhoub said he continues to maintain his optimism in order to see the “opportunities in the challenges” that arise.

“If the disposable income goes higher, this will also benefit the luxury industry,” he added.

Chalhoub’s remarks came during his participation in Investopia 2023, a conference aimed at driving growth and incubating future economies globally.

The two-day event, which is taking place March 2-3 in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, serves as a platform for investors, business leaders and governments to connect and identify new investment opportunities.

Topics: Investopia 2023 Chalhoub Group luxury brands Abu Dhabi

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Vietnam's EV maker delivers first 45 cars in US market

Vietnam’s EV maker delivers first 45 cars in US market
  • VinFast has been certified for a subsidy of up to $7,500 per vehicle under President Joe Biden’s incentive program payable to the finance company
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast delivered its first 45 cars to customers in California on Wednesday, its first sales outside Vietnam.
The company, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup JSC , had shipped 999 vehicles to California in November but faced more than two months of costly delays in preparing them for delivery.
Last week, the company slashed the lease price on the VF8 electric crossover by 50 percent.
VinFast faced anger and frustration from early reservation holders when it said the initial shipment of VF8 cars would have a lower battery range than the company had flagged in marketing.
It also dropped an option for consumers to rent the electric car’s battery, a plan it had advertised as a way to bring down the cost of ownership.
VinFast said on Wednesday the VF8 City Edition Eco, a rebranded version of the car to account for its lower range, would have an EPA estimated battery range of 207 miles (333 km).
The first cars were available for lease through US Bancorp , VinFast said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not yet provided a safety rating.
VinFast has been certified for a subsidy of up to $7,500 per vehicle under President Joe Biden’s incentive program payable to the finance company, according to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website.
It is looking to compete with established carmakers at a time when major automakers, led by Tesla, are driving prices down and bringing a range of new EVs to market.
Analysts say quarterly results from US electric vehicle startups Lucid, Rivian and electric semi truck maker Nikola all reflected pressure from lower orders, higher interest rates and increased competition.
At VinFast’s store in Marina Del Rey, California, James and Nicole Wang took possession of a VF8 they had reserved earlier this year.
“We’re early adopters, we like to try things out,” said James Wang, 36.
Andrew and Nikki Le, who ordered 11 VinFast cars, took delivery of the first of those at the store. They had toured the VinFast factory in Haiphong, Vietnam in May as part of a promotion by the company, they said.
VinFast said insurers including State Farm, Allstate and Progressive would provide policies for the new model.
Vehicle subscription service Autonomy has a deal to purchase 2,500 vehicles from VinFast, the companies said last year. Autonomy did not respond to a request for comment on when it would take delivery.
With its initial vehicle deliveries stalled, VinFast cut dozens of jobs in the United States and Canada and merged those operations earlier this year.
The company is waiting for final regulatory approval to begin construction of a $4-billion plant in North Carolina.

Topics: VinFast electric vehicles Vietnam VF8 City Edition Eco Vingroup JS Haiphong

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia secured first place among the Group of 20 countries for factor productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued by the International Labor Organization annually on worker productivity.

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, which was lagging at -6.3 percent in 2019.

Following that, in 2021, the productivity growth rate rose to 4.4 percent, before reaching its highest level in 2022.

Much of this is mainly attributed to the efforts of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with government agencies.

This comes as they have contributed to achieving this achievement through the initiatives in developing and organizing the Saudi labor market, enhancing its attractiveness, and improving its productive efficiency in accordance with the labor market strategy.

Another tool has been attracting foreign wokers to the Kingdom, and in December 2022, Indian plumbers, electricians, and welders were among a select group of workers who were going to be able to take part in a new pilot program to secure a visa to work in Saudi Arabia. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced plans to launch the Skill Verification scheme in India, making the South Asian country the second beneficiary of the program for skilled workers after it was rolled out in Pakistan in September.

Prior to that, in October, professional roles in management, procurement, and the food sector were earmarked to be among 11 new localization decisions before the end of 2022.

Topics: productivity International Labor Organization (ILO) G20

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria have signed an agreement to establish a new body to boost economic ties between the two countries.

The agreement for the ‘Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee’ was signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, who is currently on an official visit to Bulgaria, and the European country’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between nations, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

During the visit Al-Ibrahim also visited Hristo Alekseev, Bulgaria’s deputy prime minister for Economic Policy, and Alexander Pulev, the minister of innovation and growth. 

They discussed opportunities for economic cooperation and the latest developments in the fields of technology. 

The joint committee is the latest move by the Kingdom to increase economic ties with countries in Europe, and comes in the wake of a similar deal being signed with Croatia.

In February, a meeting between that country’s former president, Colinda Grabar, and Saudi business owners at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh led to the creation of a new joint Saudi-Croatian business committee.

During the meeting, Grabar expressed her country’s desire to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the Kingdom to expand the areas of trade and investment cooperation.

 

 

Topics: Saudi-Bulgaria

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors' interest  

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors’ interest  
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors’ interest  

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors’ interest  
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose 89.56 points — or 0.84 percent — on Thursday to close at 10,051.78, led by sustained buying in all large-cap stocks.  

The Banking Index moved up 1.63 points to 10,714.58, led by about a 3 to 3.5 percent increase in the share prices of Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi British Bank, Alinma Bank and Arab National Bank.  

TASI’s total trading turnover increased 24 percent to SR5.12 billion (SR1.36 billion) from Wednesday’s SR4.13 billion as 127 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 87 fell back.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index picked up 0.84 percent to 1,397.62, even as the parallel market Nomu fell 0.50 percent to 19,120.30.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the top performer as its shares surged 10 percent to SR18.92 after the Saudi Exchange lifted a trading halt placed on its shares on Thursday as it had failed to disclose its financial statements within the stipulated time.  

On Feb. 28, the company announced a net profit of SR906,000 for the first nine months of 2022 against a net loss of SR3.7 million in the year-ago period.  

The other top performers for the day were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Mobile Telecommunication Co.  

Power and Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, also known as Marafiq, was the worst performer as its share price plunged 3.4 percent to SR51.  

The utility major on Thursday reported a 34 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR845.7 million in 2022 from SR632 million in the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, as revenues grew on higher sales volumes despite an increase in financing costs.    

The company’s revenue increased 5 percent to SR6.50 billion in 2022 from SR6.19 billion in 2021.  

Its earnings per share moved up to SR3.38 in 2022 from SR2.53 in 2021.  

HIGHLIGHTS

TASI’s total trading turnover increased 24 percent to SR5.12 billion (SR1.36 billion) from Wednesday’s SR4.13 billion as 127 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 87 fell back.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index picked up 0.84 percent to 1,397.62, even as the parallel market Nomu fell 0.50 percent to 19,120.30.

Marafiq’s board of directors on March 1 approved the distribution of a cash dividend at SR1.1 per share, or 11 percent of capital, for the second half of 2022.  

The other poor performers were Nahdi Medical Co., Saudi Public Transport Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Arabian Drilling Co.  

On the announcements front, Taiba Investments Co. informed the stock exchange that it swung to a net profit of SR139.6 million in 2022 against a net loss of SR117.3 million in 2021 due to better-operating revenues and occupancy rates at its commercial centers.  

Revenues increased nearly 116 percent to SR330.38 million in 2022 from SR129.09 million in 2021.  

The positive performance was driven by increased hospitality operating revenues and better occupancy rates at its commercial centers due to the recovery from the pandemic impact. The company’s share price, nevertheless, dropped 1.5 percent to SR26.25.  

Meanwhile, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. informed the stock exchange that it completed the turnaround activities at its complex and started gradual operations ahead of schedule.  

The company said in the statement that the expected financial impact of the preventive maintenance is estimated at SR385 million and will appear during the first and second quarters of 2023. Its share price closed slightly lower at SR41.80.  

In another bourse filing, Arabian Pipes Co. announced that it signed a contract worth around SR62 million to supply steel pipes to Saudi Aramco on March 2. Its share price close slightly up at SR39.60. 

Topics: TASI shares stock

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital solution provider stc Group has partnered with Lucid Motors to provide connected car communication systems for the American electric vehicle manufacturer’s customers in the Kingdom.

The partnership will allow Lucid to provide better connectivity services with advanced telematics and in-vehicle communication, enhancing the digital driving experience, according to a press release.

Through stc solutions, Lucid drivers will experience improvements in the vehicle’s control systems, infotainments via over-the-air updates, remote vehicle diagnostics and serviceability, and remote control of the vehicle.

“The partnership with Lucid Motors qualifies stc as a digital enabler to facilitate the provision and management of advanced in-vehicle services and gives us a basis for innovation and meeting the changing needs of customers with the development of new services,” Saud Al-Sharihi, vice president of Products and Solutions Sector at stc Group, said.

The agreement comes as part of stc’s commitment to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals which aim to continue to develop the automobile industry.

“We look forward to working with stc Group at such an important time in the evolution of the connected car ecosystem, and we are pleased to share these characteristics with our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Sultan Faisal, executive vice president of Lucid Motors.

Founded in 2007, Lucid Motors is headquartered in the US with the Public Investment Fund as a majority owner with around 62 percent stake in the company.

Topics: STC Lucid car

