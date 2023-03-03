You are here

Third annual Digital Transformation Jordan conference set to begin in Amman
  • The two-day event, on March 6 and 7, will feature 30-plus speakers from more than 10 countries who will take part in presentations and panel discussions on a range of topics
  • ‘We hope to strengthen the country’s digital transformation by encouraging more local IT talent to be part of the digitalization process,’ Jordan’s digital economy minister said
Senior government decision-makers, industry leaders, international technology consultants and other experts will gather in Amman next week for the third annual Digital Transformation Jordan conference.

“We are keen to modernize IT (information technology) projects in Jordan and address e-government projects across government agencies to keep pace with the progress of digital transformation innovations that improve the delivery of government services and enhance the efficiency of government performance,” said Ahmad Al-Hanandeh, Jordan’s minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship.

“We also hope to strengthen the country’s digital transformation by encouraging more local IT talent to be part of the digitalization process.”

The two-day event, which begins on March 6, is organized with the endorsement of Al-Hanandeh’s ministry. More than 30 speakers from more than 10 countries will take part in presentations and panel discussions on topics such as: powering the digital economy with data-first modernization; the rise of logical data fabric for driving innovation through data; Jordan’s national cybersecurity framework; digital transformation in the energy sector through smart systems deployment; and what the metaverse means for the government and public sector.

“Jordan is paving the way toward massive digital transformations, which will be reflected in the growth of the digital economy in different verticals,” said Belal Hafnawi, commissioner and member of the board of Jordan’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.

“Business models have begun to change in different sectors including, but not limited to, technology, fintech (financial technology), education, agriculture, industry, health and others.

“Introducing 5G in Jordan will enhance the digital infrastructure, which is an enabler for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Digital Transformation Jordan will take place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences, Amman, on March 6 and 7.
 

  • Unlike big tech companies like Google and Facebook, which offer “free” services in exchange for selling users’ data to advertisers, the Geneva-based Proton is best known for its encrypted email service
GENEVA, Switzerland: Internet privacy company Proton can spot attacks on democracy in a country before they hit the headlines, simply by watching demand for its services explode, its chief told AFP.
When Russia blocked access to independent news sites following its invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the small company which provides virtual private networks (VPNs) saw “a 9,000 percent increase in sign-ups over just a period of a few days,” company chief executive Andy Yen said in an interview last week.
Switzerland-based Proton also saw a huge surge in demand for its VPNs, which are used to skirt online restrictions, in Iran last October as authorities cracked down harder on Internet access amid flaring protests following Mahsa Amini’s death in custody.
“It was a factor of 10 at least,” Yen said.
Speaking at Proton’s headquarters outside Geneva, the 34-year-old particle physicist, who worked at Europe’s physics lab CERN before founding Proton in 2014, said the company had noticed that spikes in sign-ups “almost match... one-to-one to places where democracy and freedom are under attack.
“If there is a coup happening in Africa, we see it in our data before it makes the news.”

Proton, perhaps best known for its encrypted email service, sees its mission of ensuring privacy and online access as a vital tool in shoring up democracy in the digital age.
“Privacy is something that is essential for freedom,” said Yen.
The Proton chief, who grew up in Taiwan and says the Chinese threat hanging over the democratic island colored his world view, acknowledged the company’s mission had taken on added urgency since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
“We all see in Ukraine how important it is to have digital technologies that protect privacy and give people freedom of information so they can see real news sources,” he said.
There, as inside Russia, in Iran and elsewhere, Yen insisted it was “essential” for companies like Proton to stay “even if there is a financial loss.”
“If we abandon these markets, actually the consequences are quite severe.”

Proton, which began nine years ago with 10,000 users crowd-funding 500,000 euros, today counts more than 70 million users worldwide.
The company, Yen said, has pursued a fundamentally different business model than that of big tech companies like Google and Facebook, which offer “free” services in exchange for selling users’ data to advertisers.
“If you’re a Google user, you’re not Google’s actual customer. What you actually are is a product,” he said.
Influenced by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden’s disclosures of mass digital spying by US government agencies, Yen said he had been even more concerned about “corporate surveillance, which was much more massive.”
“If you consider what the NSA might have on you, it’s probably only a drop in the bucket compared to what Google and Facebook have.”
Proton does offer free end-to-end encrypted email and VPN services, but instead of compensating by selling user data, it makes its money by selling monthly subscriptions for under $10 for extra features.
The company says its end-to-end encryption means that it has no access to the data transiting its servers and thus has no data to sell even if it wanted to.
It also means that it cannot turn over email content to governments that might demand it.

This, along with the VPNs helping skirt censorship, has put Proton’s team of around 400 employees in the crosshairs of powerful governments.
“We have had situations both in Russia and Iran where the entire resources of the state were thrown toward us,” Yen said, describing how the company has a team of engineers permanently on call to ensure its services “remain available and accessible.”
“It’s not rockets or missiles flying in the air, but there definitely is a fight for the future of the Russian Internet, the Iranian Internet and the Internet in general.”
Yen recalled one sleepless Friday night in October when Proton’s VPNs came under a massive attack in Iran, and the nail-biting decision to roll out a new stealth VPN technology, aimed at making VPN traffic invisible to sensors.
The technology, which was developed to deal with issues in Russia, had yet to be tested on a large scale, and the engineers did not know for sure if it would hold up.
“We pulled the trigger, and it worked,” Yen said. “But it also could have gone the other way.”
In Iran, Russia and elsewhere, “it’s a cat and mouse game,” he said.
“I like to think that we’re a pretty fast mouse, but it’s also a pretty good cat sometimes.”
 

Topics: virtual private networks proton encrypted email service Andy Yen Internet privacy

  • Cooper made the first public call from a handheld portable telephone on a New York City street on April 3, 1973
  • These days Martin Cooper frets like everybody else about his invention’s impacts on society
BARCELONA, Spain: The man credited with inventing the cellphone 50 years ago had only one concern then about the brick-sized device with a long antenna: Would it work?
These days Martin Cooper frets like everybody else about his invention’s impacts on society — from the loss of privacy to the risk of Internet addiction to the rapid spread of harmful content, especially among kids.
“My most negative opinion is we don’t have any privacy anymore because everything about us is now recorded someplace and accessible to somebody who has enough intense desire to get it,” said Cooper, who spoke with The Associated Press at the telecom industry’s biggest trade show in Barcelona, where he was receiving a lifetime award.
Yet the 94-year-old self-described dreamer also marvels at how far cellphone design and capabilities have advanced, and he believes the technology’s best days may still be ahead of it in areas such as education and health care.
“Between the cellphone and medical technology and the Internet, we are going to conquer disease,” he said Monday at MWC, or Mobile World Congress.
Cooper, whose invention was inspired by Dick Tracy’s radio wristwatch, said he also envisions a future in which cellphones are charged by human bodies.
It’s a long way from where he started.
Cooper made the first public call from a handheld portable telephone on a New York City street on April 3, 1973, using a prototype that his team at Motorola had started designing only five months earlier.
To needle the competition, Cooper used the Dyna-TAC prototype — which weighed 2.5 pounds and was 11 inches long — to call to his rival at Bell Labs, owned by AT&T.
“The only thing that I was worried about: ‘Is this thing going to work?’ And it did,” he said.

The call helped kick-start the cellphone revolution, but looking back on that day Cooper acknowledges, “we had no way of knowing this was the historic moment.”
He spent the better part of the next decade working to bring a commercial version of the device to market, helping to launch the wireless communications industry and, with it, a global revolution in how we communicate, shop and learn about the world.
Still, Cooper said he’s “not crazy” about the shape of modern smartphones, blocks of plastic, metal and glass. He thinks phones will evolve so that they will be “distributed on your body,” perhaps as sensors “measuring your health at all times.”
Batteries could even be replaced by human energy.
“You ingest food, you create energy. Why not have this receiver for your ear embedded under your skin, powered by your body?” he imagined.
While he dreams about what the future might look like, Cooper is attuned to the industry’s current challenges, particularly around privacy.
In Europe, where there are strict data privacy rules, regulators are concerned about apps and digital ads that track user activity, allowing technology and other companies to build up rich profiles of users.
“It’s going to get resolved, but not easily,” Cooper said. “There are people now that can justify measuring where you are, where you’re making your phone calls, who you’re calling, what you access on the Internet.”
Smartphone use by children is another area that needs limits, Cooper said. One idea is to have “various Internets curated for different audiences.”
Five-year-olds should be able to use the Internet to help them learn, but “we don’t want them to have access to pornography and to things that they don’t understand,” he said.
As for his own phone use, Cooper says he checks email and does online searches for information to settle dinner table arguments.
However, “there are many things that I have not yet learned,” he said. “I still don’t know what TikTok is.”

Topics: cellular phones Michael Cooper Mobile World Congress Dyna-TAC Bell Labs AT&T Motorola

  • Al-Sharqiya Book Fair, which runs from March 2 to 11, is the first event of its kind in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province
  • #BookTok began a few years ago when users of the video-sharing platform began using the hashtag to post about favorite books
DUBAI: TikTok has partnered with Al-Sharqiya Book Fair in Saudi Arabia, which begins on March 2, to bring #BookTok, a popular literary trend on the platform, into the real world.

The trend took off a few years ago when users of the video-sharing platform began posting about their favorite books using the hashtag. In Saudi Arabia alone, TikTok said there have been more 442 million views of #BookTok videos in the past six months.

Many authors and publishers have reported significant increases in sales of certain books after they were featured on TikTok. The trend is so popular that many online and brick-and-mortar bookstores have introduced dedicated #BookTok sections featuring books that have generated discussion on the platform.

Literary fairs such as the one in Al-Sharqiya are “highly relevant to TikTok’s #BookTok community” as they provide the opportunity for “real-world interactions … to complement the digital experience of TikTok,” the platform said.

As part of the partnership, TikTok has set up a dedicated landing page featuring content highlighting #BookTok creators appearing at Al-Sharqiya Book Fair, including author talks, book reviews, literary discussions, and information about the event itself.

The fair, which runs from March 2 to 11 and is organized under the umbrella of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, is the first literary event of its type held in the Eastern Region of the Kingdom.

Topics: TikTok Al-Sharqiya Book Fair Saudi book fair

LONDON: Britain’s information regulator said on Wednesday it would look into an official complaint accusing Alphabet Inc’s YouTube of illegally collecting data from millions of children.

The complaint lodged by father-of-three Duncan McCann, who is leading the campaign and supported by his employer the advocacy group 5Rights, said the video-streaming platform had broken the newly implemented law by gathering “the location, viewing habits and preferences” of up to 5 million children.

Countries have been wrestling to strike the right balance with legislation that protects social media users, particularly children, from harmful content without damaging free speech.

McCann said in a statement that YouTube should change the design of its platform and delete data it had been gathering.

“It is a massive, unlicensed, social experiment on our children with uncertain consequences,” McCann said.

A spokesperson for YouTube said it had taken steps to bolster child privacy with more protective default settings, and made investments to protect children and families by launching a dedicated kids app and introducing new data practices.

“We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the ICO on this priority work, and with other key stakeholders including children, parents and child protection experts,” the YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it would consider the complaint carefully.

“The Children’s code makes clear that children are not like adults online, and their data needs meaningful protections,” the ICO’s Deputy Commissioner, Regulatory Supervision, Stephen Bonner said in a statement.

Britain’s Children's code requires providers to meet 15 design and privacy standards to protect children, including limiting collection of their location and other personal data.

In 2019, YouTube was fined $170 million by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to settle allegations that it broke federal law by collecting personal information about children. 

Topics: Youtube privacy Data

  • Both intentional and unintentional promotion of false news could be liable to legal action, MBC said
  • The only legitimate source of news related to MBC's production is that distributed by headquarter's media office
RIYADH: Anyone who promotes, whether intentionally or otherwise, fraudulent statements attributed to MBC Group’s channels about the TV series “Muawiya” could face legal action, said the group in a statement on Wednesday.

This came after fake content carrying MBC logos was circulated by several news outlets and shared on social media platforms.

MBC Group highlighted that the historical drama about Umayyad Caliph Muawiyah bin Abi Sufyan was still in production, adding that the release date would be announced as soon as the series was ready.

The only legitimate news related to MBC is that which is officially issued and distributed by the media office of the group’s headquarters, the Saudi media company stressed in its statement.

MBC Group also emphasized that the only reliable sources of information about MBC’s productions, shows, program schedules, and media content are its official outlets, including MBC’s TV channels, platforms, and social media accounts.

Topics: MBC Group Muawiya TV series

