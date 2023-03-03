You are here

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%
Toei was founded in 1948 (Toei)
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

TOKYO, March 3 : Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has increased its stake in Toei Co. Ltd. to 6 percent, a filing showed on Friday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund’s growing exposure to the Japanese media industry, according to Reuters.

PIF’s stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5 percent to 6.03 percent, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26 percent. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Toei

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The UN’s food agency’s world price index fell in February for an 11th consecutive month, and is now down 19 percent from a record high hit last March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 129.8 points last month against 130.6 for January, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since September 2021.

The monthly update said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for vegetable oils and dairy products, which more than offset a steep rise in sugar prices.

The FAO cereal price index fell by a marginal 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, with a marginal rise in wheat prices more than offset by lower rice prices.

Vegetable oils fell by 3.2 percent and dairy by 2.7 percent, while sugar rose by 6.9 percent to a six-year high due largely to a downward revision to production in India.

Lower Wheat Production

In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, the FAO issued a first preliminary forecast for global wheat production in 2023, with a year-on-year decline to 784 million tons seen although the crop would still be the second highest on record.

“In Ukraine, severe financial constraints, infrastructure damage and obstructed access to fields in parts of the country have resulted in an estimated 40 percent year-on-year reduction in the 2023 winter wheat area, and a well below-average wheat output is anticipated in 2023,” the FAO said.

The decline was partially offset by an expected rise in US production to 51 million tons, with high prices leading to an increase in wheat sowings to the highest level since 2015.

The FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production in 2022 by 9 million tons to 2.77 billion tons, although that would still be 1.3 percent lower year-on-year.

The report said the bulk of the upward revision related to rice, with an improved outlook for production in India. 

Topics: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) UN Food and Agriculture Organization food prices

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region's renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The US-based agency said that by the end of 2021, installed solar capacity in the two countries surged from 165 megawatts in 2016 to three gigawatts.

This increase helped fuel the renewable energy growth, with the UAE responsible for 77 percent of the output in 2021.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and the UAE intend to continue making investments in the renewables sector. 

“We believe plans to establish a renewables sector could help them in their efforts to achieve their climate goals,” it added. 

The ratings agency highlighted the work of the government’s of the two countries, and said: “The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both established public-private partnership frameworks, making project finance an obvious choice for funding deployment. 

“As energy transition in the region progresses, we expect to see more renewables projects tapping the capital markets for financing, including a growing number of solar PV projects. 

“In our global portfolio of solar PV projects, the key credit qualities include the timing of and budget for maintenance, availability, and good management of solar panel degradation.”

The Kingdom’s most recent update to its Nationally Determined Contribution plan says it intends to reduce, avoid, and remove annual greenhouse gas emissions by 278 million tons of CO2 by 2030. 

It is aiming to ensure renewable energy will make up about 50 percent of the energy mix to achieve this target as part of Saudi Arabia’s goal to become a net zero emitter by 2060. 

The Kingdom plans on building one of the world's biggest green hydrogen facilities, which will be powered by over 4 GW of solar and wind energy and will be operational by 2025. The NEOM project's plant is expected to create 650 tons of green hydrogen per day. 

Saudi Arabia is also building more significant wind farms at Yanbu, Wa'ad Al Shamal, and Al-Ghat. 

S&P Global Ratings cited comments from the International Renewable Energy Agency in the report that said the Kingdom’s renewable energy generation capacity grew to 443MW in 2021 from 24.3MW in 2016.  

According to the UAE’s Renewable Energy Strategy 2050, decarbonizing the power industry is a top priority and by 2050 it plans for 50 percent of energy generated in the country to be from renewable or nuclear sources.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings Renewable Energy solar

Saudi Arabia's Bahri inks deal with Egypt's Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Bahri inks deal with Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to establish maritime transport cooperation
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Suez Canal Authority to create an Egyptian joint-stock company for maritime transport.

The company stated to the Saudi stock market that the firm will focus on owning, leasing, chartering and operating vessels for transporting general and bulk cargo, chemicals, oil and all other marine transport-related activities.

Bahri's profits grew by more than five times last year to exceed one billion riyals ($266.5 million)

The improvements are driven by the performance of many sectors, notably the crude oil transportation sector and the chemical transportation sector, as a result of transportation price increases, an increase in transportation operations and the addition of new ships.

The MoU agreement can be renewed after six months from the date of signing.

Bahri, founded in 1978, is one of the world's largest shipping companies, with a total of at least 95 vessels serving 150 ports worldwide. Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco both own 22.5 percent and 20 percent of the corporation, respectively.

Bahri ranks seventh on Forbes Middle East’s 10 Biggest Logistics Companies in MENA 2021 List and 40th on the Top 100 Companies in the Middle East 2021 List.

Egypt's state-owned Suez Canal Authority is aiming to have a 15 percent share of global energy commerce by 2040, up from 8 percent in 2019. 

It set an all-time revenue record of $7 billion in the fiscal year 2021-2022, up 20.7 percent from the previous 12-month period.

The development comes as the Kingdom adds two shipping services to boost trade with East Africa. 

The new transport lanes were unveiled by Saudi’s port authority, also known as Mawani, which will see commerce through East Africa to Red Sea and from Red Sea to Jeddah Islamic Port route, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Bahri Suez Canal Authority

Oil Update - Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain

Oil Update - Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

Oil Update - Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain

Oil Update - Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices held steady on Friday, poised to register a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China’s demand recovery overrode recession worries over growing US crude inventories and tightening monetary policy in Europe.

Brent crude futures edged up by 4 cents, or 0.05 percent, to $84.79 a barrel by 0936 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 2 cents, or 0.03 percent, at $78.18.

Brent has risen by about 1.9 percent this week, while WTI is heading for a gain of 2.4 percent.

“Those betting on higher oil prices are basking in the afterglow of the positive macro data out of China,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough COVID-19 restrictions revived demand, a private sector survey showed on Friday.

Manufacturing activity in China also grew last month, at the fastest pace in more than a decade, reinforcing expectations of a fuel demand recovery. China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high this month.

The world’s top oil importer is becoming increasingly ambitious with its 2023 growth target, aiming as high as 6 percent, sources involved in policy discussions told Reuters this week.

The market broadly shrugged off a 10th consecutive week of crude stock builds in the US, as record exports of US crude kept the increase smaller than in recent weeks.

Russia’s plan to deepen oil export cuts in March also helped to buoy prices.

Meanwhile, analysts polled by Reuters expect the dollar to weaken in the next 12 months, which would make dollar-denominated oil cheaper for holders of other currencies. 

Topics: oil update Aramco

UAE's ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range

UAE’s ADNOC prices gas business IPO near top of range
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

ABU DHABI: State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Friday set the final price for its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $50 billion after drawing record demand, according to Reuters.

It will become Abu Dhabi’s largest listed company.

ADNOC Gas’ share price was set at 2.37 dirhams ($0.65) per share, near the top end of the price range that was set at 2.25 to 2.43 dirhams a share, ADNOC said in a statement.

Proceeds from the IPO came to roughly $2.5 billion out of an order book that topped $124 billion, ADNOC said. That exceeded demand for Saudi oil giant Aramco’s 2019 IPO, which raised $25.6 billion and remains the world’s largest.

The Middle East bucked global trends last year to raise some $21.9 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic. That was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

ADNOC last week said it would increase the stake offered to investors to 5 percent from 4 percent due to strong demand for the deal, Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO.

ADNOC Gas is expected to begin trading on March 13.

ADNOC Group Acting Chief Financial Officer Khaled Al Zaabi said the strong interest in the IPO highlighted the “attractiveness of ADNOC’s world-class and low-carbon intensity energy asset base” and Abu Dhabi as a destination for global capital.

The group has raised billions of dollars from listing businesses like ADNOC Drilling and Fertiglobe, as well as from selling stakes in its network of gas and oil pipelines. It also plans to float its logistics and services unit.

Topics: ADNOC

