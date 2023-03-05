You are here

Luxury, e-commerce to lead retail sector’s contribution to GCC economy

Luxury, e-commerce to lead retail sector’s contribution to GCC economy
The evolution of physical stores revolves around the idea that retailers are keen on transforming the consumers’ retail journey and assuring that the in-store visit is a rich experience by showcasing product lines and merging brand activations. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 March 2023
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

  • Malls have stepped away from acting as just retail outlets to become social and entertainment hubs as well
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: Luxury and e-commerce retail sub sectors are projected to lead the industry’s contribution to the Gulf Cooperation Council’s economy, according to Retail Leaders Circle Chairman Panos Linardos.

“Luxury continues to perform well and favors the in-store model, as consumers investing significantly in a product want to examine it physically before committing to purchase,” Linardos told Arab News.

“E-commerce is growing fast as customers continue their buying habits from the pandemic. Spending power among younger digital buyers, who generally enjoy the convenience of online shopping, will also contribute significantly to the growth of retail in the GCC,” the chairman added.

In addition to luxury and e-commerce, domestic and regional retailers are also contributing to the GCC economy as a hike in prices alongside supply chain disruptions in key European countries are hindering the delivery and cost-competitiveness of their export products.

Moreover, integrating physical and digital retail, conscientious consumerism, and the evolution of physical stores are three key trends in the industry that are helping propel its growth which is estimated to hit SR596 billion ($158.85 billion) by 2024.

Speaking on integrating physical and digital retail, Linardos notes that while several retailers have incorporated digital technologies to their businesses, they are yet to design the entire customer journey around digital integration.

“Artificial intelligence will help to anticipate and respond to shifting consumer demand patterns by streamlining inventory processes, increasing supply chain efficiency and tracking production, and augmented reality will make the online and physical shopping experiences more immersive, while also supporting product customization and enhance brand loyalty,” the chairman explained.

As for conscientious consumerism, this refers to the fact that consumers are becoming more aware of the impact their decisions are having on the environment and on the local communities as well.

“Transparent reporting and independent auditing of sustainability claims are going to become increasingly significant to retailers hoping to protect and grow their market share,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, the evolution of physical stores revolves around the idea that retailers are keen on transforming the consumers’ retail journey and assuring that the in-store visit is a rich experience by showcasing main product lines and merging brand activations and in-store technologies to substitute the conventional inventory-driven model.

“The ability of retailers to allow customers to order products from the entire product line in-store and have them delivered quickly and seamlessly reduces the need to keep large, comprehensive product inventories on-site and instead they can devote space to more creative product displays and in-store promotion activities,” Linardos emphasized.

With regards to the competitiveness in the Middle East, Linardos goes on to argue that malls in the region have stepped away from being single-minded and acting as just retail outlets to become social and entertainment hubs as well.

This is mainly attributed to the high temperatures associated with Middle Eastern countries, making it hard for consumers to enjoy the traditional “high street” retail model common in more temperate regions.

“Mall investment, especially in Saudi Arabia, continues to expand. To enhance their competitive appeal, new retail spaces should be seeking to integrate more digitally enabled, immersive experiences into their offer to attract consumers and retain loyalty,” he said.

Moving on to ways in which malls in the region can attract new consumers, it is evident that the more customized or immersive the experience is, the more likely that this is going to drive high purchase intention and diminish product returns.

“The question retailers should be asking is not ‘Shall we invest in immersive technology?’ but rather ‘How long will it be before immersive technology is a basic cost of entry?’ according to the chairman.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The end goal of the Retail Leaders Circle Summit is to provide the world’s retailers, brand owners, and suppliers with the intellectual and social capital they need in order to further prosper and succeed.

• The summit is expecting more than 4,000 attendees, 750 retail firms, 500 sector CEOs, and over 75 speakers from all around the world.

• Influential leaders, industry pioneers, innovators, investors, as well as senior policymakers are on track to partake in the event and take stock of an industry in the midst of rapid reinvention.

Retail Leaders Circle is the region’s largest and most significant meeting place for the retail and commerce industries.

The two-day event is set to kick off on Mar. 7 and is being held under the theme “Digital Economy & Purposeful Growth.”

Influential leaders, industry pioneers, innovators, investors, as well as senior policymakers are on track to partake in the event and take stock of an industry in the midst of rapid reinvention.

During the course of the event, all participants will tackle and debate on what the future holds for retail and commerce.

“Digital is making the biggest impact on the modern retail landscape, and it will be a central to the discussions at the Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit,” Linardos highlighted.

The summit is expecting more than 4,000 attendees, 750 retail firms, 500 sector CEOs, and over 75 speakers from around the world.

The event will host thought-provoking sessions, task-force roundtables, engaging live experiences, in addition to a retail exhibition.

The retail exhibition — which will be presented by the Saudi 100 Brands initiative under the Saudi Fashion Commission — offers a portal for some of the Kingdom’s homegrown brands to showcase their offerings.

The end goal of the Retail Leaders Circle Summit is to provide the world’s retailers, brand owners, and suppliers with the intellectual and social capital they need in order to further prosper and succeed.

“The Retail Leaders Circle is the most important strategic forum for the MENA retail sector, bringing regional and global thought leaders together to examine regionally significant emerging trends and drive positive industry change,” Linardos stressed.

Will ChatGPT and AI have an impact on Saudi workforce productivity?

Will ChatGPT and AI have an impact on Saudi workforce productivity?
Updated 05 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Will ChatGPT and AI have an impact on Saudi workforce productivity?

Will ChatGPT and AI have an impact on Saudi workforce productivity?
  • Raymond Khoury, senior partner at Arthur D. Little, shares insights on the beneficial impact of AI technologies
Updated 05 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence platforms have created a wave of change in the global workforce that could turn out to be a useful tool for Saudi Arabia’s personnel to boost economic development.

AI has raised concerns about replacing manpower with robots and software but as seen with ChatGPT’s massive popularity, embracing innovation can also serve as an opportunity to boost productivity.

Alleviating employees’ fear

According to a survey by Kaspersky, 48 percent of employees in the Kingdom fear losing their jobs to AI. However, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Raymond Khoury, senior partner at Arthur D. Little, has alleviated these fear by sharing some insights on the beneficial impact of AI and ChatGPT.

“Nurturing the right talent with a strong AI culture is the human dimension that needs to be availed for successfully imbedding AI into operations,” he said.

“With the true value of AI realized through individual or collective team innovation, experimentation, learning and collaboration, organizations need to promote and maintain such an AI culture.”

Khoury went on to explain that the implementation of AI technologies and the use of robots would certainly require human labor that can positively impact Saudi Arabia’s workforce. 

“Looking at career-related skills from a talent management perspective, AI, specifically ChatGPT, can positively impact recruitment and hiring, training and development, upskilling and reskilling, talent collaboration as well as knowledge management,” he said.

Khoury believes that ChatGPT and AI can provide tailor-made training programs for employees, access to customized online courses, and foster collaboration and communication amongst team members.

“ChatGPT and AI will likely affect the Kingdom’s workforce, reshaping and even emancipating it in both the short and long term,” he added. “It will help the workforce to become more productive within the respective organization with increased efficiency as more mundane and repetitive tasks get automated, leaving workers with more time to focus on strategic activities.”

Kaspersky’s survey supports Khoury’s point as 50 percent of employees believe AI increases productivity and 51 percent believe that incorporating robots will open opportunities for employees to retain better positions.

Khoury explained that AI will impact the Kingdom’s public sector as well as healthcare, transportation, energy, utilities, finance and retail.

“For the government, AI will allow for more efficient internal operations and more seamless external constituent service delivery,” he said.

Looking at career-related skills from a talent management perspective, AI, specifically ChatGPT, can positively impact recruitment and hiring, training and development, upskilling and reskilling, talent collaboration as well as knowledge management.

Raymond Khoury, Senior partner at Arthur D. Little

He added that AI can greatly transform healthcare by personalizing treatment for chronic diseases and predetermining outcomes as well as enhance diagnosis which is already implemented in some countries.

“For transportation, AI can be used to optimize road or shipping routes to ensure timely commutes or logistics delivery. Traffic patterns can be used to enable intelligent traffic signals operations, ensuring traffic flows in the least disruptive manner,” Khoury explained.

With regard to the energy sector, innovative technologies can pinpoint various oil and gas exploration activities using certain algorithms to produce a better level of accuracy while in finance, AI can be used to detect fraud on a large scale.

“And for retail, AI can create new opportunities for growth and innovation, particularly in customer segmentation and targeted marketing campaigns. Add to this the use of sensory data and AI tools to analyze and extract marketing insights from shopping mall footfall or supporting business setup decisions at mass transit stations,” he continued.

The flip side

Khoury described the role of AI in creating a positive impact on workers by creating more productive and efficient outcomes by removing mundane and repetitive tasks from employees.

However, on the other hand, the automation of tasks might put employee stability in danger when the human factor is no longer required. 

HIGHLIGHTS

• ChatGPT and AI can provide tailor-made training programs for employees, access to customized online courses, and foster collaboration and communication amongst team members.

• Embedding AI in the operations of Saudi companies and employees will require a holistic approach that clearly defines the strategic objectives, advantages and disadvantages.

• Kaspersky’s survey supports Khoury’s point as 50 percent of employees believe AI increases productivity and 51 percent believe that incorporating robots will open opportunities for employees to retain better positions.

“On the negative side, ChatGPT will most likely replace workers who are entrusted to fulfill mundane and repetitive tedious functions which will get automated,” Khoury said.

He added: “This will push workers to acquire new skills through retraining or upskilling to become more marketable in a more and more AI-enabled digital world.”

To put things into context, Khoury said that ChatGPT recently produced a list of jobs that it will likely replace in the future.

“The above stated affects and their impact will obviously depend on the pace of technological change and the adaptability of both workers and organizations, in both the public and private sectors, to these changes as brought forward by ChatGPT and other future generative AI tools,” Khoury pointed out.

Implementation of AI

Khoury explained that embedding AI in the operations of Saudi companies and employees will require a holistic approach that clearly defines the strategic objectives, advantages and disadvantages.

“Understanding the operational bottlenecks or mundane functions within an organization and knowing how AI can address them with clear articulation of goals and implementation objectives is of paramount importance from the onset,” he said.

“With this foundational step completed, next comes the need to understand which specific AI tools or technologies can help the organization and workers achieve these strategic business objectives, and which best set of AI tools or technologies can be deployed optimally within the organization given its current and planned investments in information and communication technologies,” Khoury explained.

In addition to a strategic roadmap, fostering an optimistic environment for learning and improvement is mandatory to ensure a positive employee and client experience.

“Seemingly intricate, the embedding of AI into organizations’ operations requires solid leadership, a futuristic view, and agility in making timely changes as and when needed, and at times proactively,” Khoury concluded.

Using smart technology to cultivate fresh greens

Using smart technology to cultivate fresh greens
Updated 04 March 2023
Nirmal Menon

Using smart technology to cultivate fresh greens

Using smart technology to cultivate fresh greens
  • Food tech firm adopts penetrative pricing to drive food security in Saudi Arabia
Updated 04 March 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in overdrive to achieve its ambitious goals of diversifying its economy and further uplifting the quality of life without compromising its commitment to sustainable living.

Its measures have created a rich environment conducive to innovation and investment and witnessed mushrooming startups developing novel ideas supported by different institutions in the public and private sectors.

One of those entities is the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology which has emerged as a beacon for innovative ideas and a home to the most diverse startups in the region.

Its venture, Natufia Labs, is contributing toward ensuring food security in the Kingdom. 

In 2014, the company pioneered a hydroponic kitchen farm that automates plant growth through a self-contained case that provides optimal water, lighting, and nutrients to cultivate fresh greens throughout the year.

Called Natufia Smart Garden, the technology gives households total control over the greens they want to consume without depending on the climate or the seasons.

With the smart kitchen garden, though, you place the seed pods within the nursery of the cabinet to germinate. After about 10 days, the pod turns into a plant. It is then moved to the growth chamber, and 30 days later, you have fresh green produce devoid of pesticides or preservatives.

The technology can sow over 40 varieties of seed pods and can grow almost 32 plants simultaneously, including basil, chilies, kale, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and chamomile, to name a few. But the technology came with a price.

At $13,000, the product was a luxury and a preserve of the uber-rich. Weighing 270 kg, it was a hardware-intensive technology that commanded huge manufacturing costs coupled with the logistics challenges of sourcing parts from different parts of the world. 

“Our first clients were chefs in France and private clients in California. These were people who loved food and cooking, and for them, Natufia was an extension of their gardens. They told us it was something they wanted for years,” Gregory Lu told Arab News, who set up the company in 2014 in Estonia after spending the better part of his life selling dream homes across Europe.

What also went in the company’s favor was its environmental commitment because here was a product that curbed packaging, pollution, food miles, and toxins.

So, what turned this one-time realtor into an environmentalist? In 2012, after advising high net worth individuals on lucrative real estate opportunities, the law graduate found his true calling as he purchased an olive plantation in Sicily.

“I was able to reconnect with nature and produce olive oil in the most natural way, without fertilizer, pesticide, and excess watering,” said Lu. This enthusiastic embrace of natural living inspired Lu to dream of a farm for every household.

In 2018, Natufia Labs joined the Techstars Dubai Accelerator Opening Class and closed a $1.2-million seed round led by Butterfly Ventures, Techstars, and the Dubai-based Ginco Investments.

I was able to reconnect with nature and produce olive oil in the most natural way, without fertilizer, pesticide, and excess watering.

Gregory Lu, Natufia Labs founder and CEO

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the world, it highlighted the fragility of the global supply chains and their impact on food security. It made it harder for farmers and food producers to get their produce to market.

For instance, according to the General Authority for Statistics, food and beverage in Saudi Arabia recorded the highest annual increase of 14.4 percent in July 2020, primarily due to a 19 percent increase in vegetable prices and 18.2 percent in meat prices.

With limited mobility and increased demand for home deliveries, transportation costs also shot up, burdening the food basket further. The July 2020 GASTAT report further revealed that transportation costs in Saudi Arabia increased by 7.3 percent, mainly from a 13.9 percent increase in vehicle prices.

The lightning had struck, furthering Lu’s resolve to reach the masses.

In 2021, Lu finally received a helping hand from the unlikeliest place nearly 4,000 km away from his base camp: KAUST.

It not only awarded $2 million to Natufia Labs through its venture capital investment arm, the KAUST Innovation Fund, but also offered a residency at the KAUST Research and Technology Park. Lu soon perfected the art of production and lowered the price. Later, Lu realized the only way he could push the envelope was by designing a product that was smaller in size and more compact in shape than the Natufia Smart Garden.

In the fall of 2022, it launched Natufia One, a smaller and semi-automated version of Natufia Smart Garden, which was entirely developed at KAUST. Weighing 65 kg, Natufia One ventured into the market.

Lu now plans to raise new investments to increase production capacity and triple the firm’s distribution network before the end of this year. He also hopes to launch a slew of new products in 2024.

The plans are encouraging, considering the Kingdom is on a war footing to localize the country’s food industry by 2030.

Saudi economy sees strong start to 2023: Al Rajhi Capital

Saudi economy sees strong start to 2023: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi economy sees strong start to 2023: Al Rajhi Capital

Saudi economy sees strong start to 2023: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy remained strong at the beginning of 2023 as Brent oil prices held steady, according to a report from Al Rajhi Capital.

The financial services company flagged up the Kingdom’s inflation rate as a factor in this, with Saudi Arabia's Consumer Price Index increasing by 3.4 percent in January – well below other leading countries such as the US with 6.4 per cent and the UK with 10.1 percent.

“The major driver behind this trend turned out to be housing rents, which accelerated substantially. This reflects a recovering property market, with prices specifically rising in the Riyadh region,” said the report.

Other increases came in the Wholesale Price Index, which grew 3.6 percent in January compared to the same period in 2021.

This rise was driven by an increase in the ‘Food & Beverages, Tobacco & Textiles’ component, which went up by 7.6 percent.

Al Rajhi Capital said that while the oil sector had delivered a strong start to the year, non-oil activities are projected to become the “key growth driver” for the Saudi economy in 2023, as oil production is expected to “consolidate”. 

“These activities demonstrated a solid expansion in 2022, growing by 6.2 percent year-over-year in Q4, and this trend is anticipated to continue into 2023,” said the report.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s Index of Industrial Production increased 7.3 percent year-on-year in December, mainly due to an increase in manufacturing sectors’ activity, which went up 18.5 percent.

Non-oil exports in the final month of 2022 experienced a 24.4 percent decrease compared to December 2021, mainly fueled by a 74.6 percent drop in shipments of  Transport Equipment.

The foreign reserves of the Saudi Central Bank rose 2.4 percent in January to SR1,716 billion ($457.21 billion).

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency

World food prices fall for 11th month running in February: UN Food Agency
Updated 03 March 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The UN’s food agency’s world price index fell in February for an 11th consecutive month, and is now down 19 percent from a record high hit last March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 129.8 points last month against 130.6 for January, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since September 2021.

The monthly update said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for vegetable oils and dairy products, which more than offset a steep rise in sugar prices.

The FAO cereal price index fell by a marginal 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, with a marginal rise in wheat prices more than offset by lower rice prices.

Vegetable oils fell by 3.2 percent and dairy by 2.7 percent, while sugar rose by 6.9 percent to a six-year high due largely to a downward revision to production in India.

Lower Wheat Production

In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, the FAO issued a first preliminary forecast for global wheat production in 2023, with a year-on-year decline to 784 million tons seen although the crop would still be the second highest on record.

“In Ukraine, severe financial constraints, infrastructure damage and obstructed access to fields in parts of the country have resulted in an estimated 40 percent year-on-year reduction in the 2023 winter wheat area, and a well below-average wheat output is anticipated in 2023,” the FAO said.

The decline was partially offset by an expected rise in US production to 51 million tons, with high prices leading to an increase in wheat sowings to the highest level since 2015.

The FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production in 2022 by 9 million tons to 2.77 billion tons, although that would still be 1.3 percent lower year-on-year.

The report said the bulk of the upward revision related to rice, with an improved outlook for production in India. 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings

Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the region’s renewable energy charge: S&P Global Ratings
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The US-based agency said that by the end of 2021, installed solar capacity in the two countries surged from 165 megawatts in 2016 to three gigawatts.

This increase helped fuel the renewable energy growth, with the UAE responsible for 77 percent of the output in 2021.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and the UAE intend to continue making investments in the renewables sector. 

“We believe plans to establish a renewables sector could help them in their efforts to achieve their climate goals,” it added. 

The ratings agency highlighted the work of the government’s of the two countries, and said: “The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both established public-private partnership frameworks, making project finance an obvious choice for funding deployment. 

“As energy transition in the region progresses, we expect to see more renewables projects tapping the capital markets for financing, including a growing number of solar PV projects. 

“In our global portfolio of solar PV projects, the key credit qualities include the timing of and budget for maintenance, availability, and good management of solar panel degradation.”

The Kingdom’s most recent update to its Nationally Determined Contribution plan says it intends to reduce, avoid, and remove annual greenhouse gas emissions by 278 million tons of CO2 by 2030. 

It is aiming to ensure renewable energy will make up about 50 percent of the energy mix to achieve this target as part of Saudi Arabia’s goal to become a net zero emitter by 2060. 

The Kingdom plans on building one of the world's biggest green hydrogen facilities, which will be powered by over 4 GW of solar and wind energy and will be operational by 2025. The NEOM project's plant is expected to create 650 tons of green hydrogen per day. 

Saudi Arabia is also building more significant wind farms at Yanbu, Wa'ad Al Shamal, and Al-Ghat. 

S&P Global Ratings cited comments from the International Renewable Energy Agency in the report that said the Kingdom’s renewable energy generation capacity grew to 443MW in 2021 from 24.3MW in 2016.  

According to the UAE’s Renewable Energy Strategy 2050, decarbonizing the power industry is a top priority and by 2050 it plans for 50 percent of energy generated in the country to be from renewable or nuclear sources.

