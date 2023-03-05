Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

You are here

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., March 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

  • The former president's enduring popularity with this segment of voters was on display throughout the conference this week. Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, with “MAGA” hats and sequined jackets
AP

OXON HILL, Md.: Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.
“Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” Trump told reporters ahead of a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Trump is under investigation by prosecutors probing his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.
Trump delivered the conference’s headlining speech Saturday night, telling a cheering crowd of supporters that he was engaged in his “final battle” as he tries to return to the White House.
“We are going to finish what we started,” he said. “We’re going to complete the mission. We’re going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.”
While CPAC was once a must-stop for candidates mulling Republican presidential runs, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a top potential Trump challenger, and other major likely contenders have skipped this year's gathering amid scandal and as the group has increasingly become aligned with Trump.
The former president's enduring popularity with this segment of voters was on display throughout the conference this week. Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, with “MAGA” hats and sequined jackets. Potential and declared candidates not named Trump received only tepid applause.
And the annual CPAC straw poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Trump the top choice to be the party's nominee, with 62% support, trailed by DeSantis at 20% and businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his long shot bid at the conference, with 5%.
Nearly all — 95% of respondents — said they approved of Trump's performance as president.
“This is an audience that supports President Trump,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the No. 3 House Republican, who endorsed Trump days before he officially launched his 2024 campaign.
The only member of House leadership to attend the conference, Stefanik told The Associated Press that Trump continued to be the party’s leader.
“President Trump is in a very strong position and I think he will be the Republican nominee,” she said.
While his potential challengers for the White House were pitching themselves to conservative donors near his Florida home, Trump, in his speech, repeatedly criticized the Republican establishment, which is eager to move past the former president.
“We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neo-cons, globalists, open borders zealots and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush,” he said.
He also took a veiled jab at DeSantis, calling out those who have proposed raising the age for Social Security or privatizing Medicare — positions DeSantis has expressed support for in the past, but has since abandoned. “We’re not going to mess with Social Security as Republicans,” DeSantis recently said.
Trump told the crowd, “If that’s their original thought, that’s what they always come back to.”
While many top Republicans steered clear of the conference, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley both spoke Friday and took veiled jabs at Trump. Haley has declared her candidacy but Pompeo has yet to make it official. Their refusal to call him out by name underscored the risks faced by challengers looking to offer an alternative in a party in which Trump remains the dominating force.
“There is no one in that field I want as my president other than Donald J. Trump,” said Waverly Woods, a Republican activist and marketer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who said she likes DeSantis but that Trump has first claim on the hearts of many at the conference.
That includes Woods’ sometimes partner in local GOP races, Kim Shourds, whose car bears a “TRUMP WON” license plate.
DeSantis? She likes him, she said, but not enough. She wants the governor to sit down “and let my man come in and run this country,” Shourds said.
But not everyone at CPAC was on board.
E. Payne Kilbourn, a retired Navy submarine captain from Neavitt, Maryland, who now writes and advocates for carbon dioxide, said he was “very, very” happy with Trump’s presidency, but now thinks it’s time for the party to move on.
“I think Donald Trump’s just too toxic for most of the country,” said Kilbourn, 69, an independent who votes for Republicans in general elections and wishes Trump would “bow out and just be the guy behind the scenes.”
Strategically, he sees DeSantis as better positioned to eventually win the White House. “I think he would have a better chance of getting elected,” he said.

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Coalition, Yemeni officials discuss developments in military operations

Coalition, Yemeni officials discuss developments in military operations
Arab News

  • The meeting discussed developments in military operations and reviewed the necessary procedures and measures
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi military officials from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen visited Brig. Gen. Tariq Saleh, a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The visit, which was held at the headquarters of the National Resistance Forces on the west coast, came under the directives of the Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Al-Azima.

The delegation included Commander of the Support Forces in the Joint Forces of the Coalition Maj. Gen. Sultan Al-Baqami, Commander of the Saudi force in Aden Col. Theeb Al-Shahrani, and several Saudi military officers

The meeting discussed developments in military operations and reviewed the necessary procedures and measures. Saleh praised the role played by the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daari, Al-Baqami, Al-Shahrani and several Saudi military officers visited the Thurah front in Abyan governorate and inspected the readiness of the troops.

As part of the visit, Al-Azima also received Sheikh Abdulatif Al-Qabali, a notable of Yemen’s Murad tribe.

During the meeting, the commander extended his condolences to Al-Qabali on the martyrdom of one of his sons in Aden.

He reiterated his country’s continued support to the Yemeni people and government, underlying the deeply rooted Saudi-Yemeni ties.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen

Prince Harry suggests members of British military didn’t ‘necessarily’ support Afghanistan conflict

Prince Harry suggests members of British military didn’t ‘necessarily’ support Afghanistan conflict
Arab News

  • The prince discussed his exploits while fighting in Afghanistan during a live-streamed session with author and therapist Gabor Mate on Saturday
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry has claimed a number of British soldiers involved in operations in Afghanistan were not “necessarily” behind their country’s military efforts in the country.

Speaking during a live-streamed session with author and therapist Gabor Mate on Saturday, the prince discussed his own exploits while fighting in Afghanistan and also suggested British public support for the 2001 Western invasion had been low.

The 90-minute conversation was hosted by Mate, a Hungarian-Canadian author of the book “The Myth of Normal,” which delves into “trauma, illness and healing in a toxic culture,” who spoke to the prince about a range of issues, including his family, his marriage and his move to the US.

“One of the reasons why so many people in the UK were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war,” he told Mate.

“But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do, so there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do,” he said.

The prince was criticized earlier this year following the release of his memoir “Spare,” in which he revealed that he killed 25 Taliban combatants while serving in Afghanistan as a gunner on board an Apache attack helicopter during his second tour of the country in 2012.

He was warned by British veterans and senior military officials that his admission would put him and his family at increased risk of being targeted for revenge.

The comment also provoked outrage from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who seized power when foreign troops withdrew in August 2021.

“The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return,” prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani said on Twitter in January.

Topics: Prince Harry Afghanistan War

China plans 7.2 percent defense spending rise this year, faster than GDP target

China plans 7.2 percent defense spending rise this year, faster than GDP target
Reuters

  • Budget is closely watched as a barometer of how aggressively China will beef up its military
  • Premier Li says armed forces should boost combat preparedness
Reuters

BEIJING: China will boost defense spending 7.2 percent this year, slightly outpacing last year’s increase and faster than the government’s modest economic growth forecast, as Premier Li Keqiang called for the armed forces to boost combat preparedness.
The 1.55 trillion yuan ($224 billion) in military spending in the national budget released on Sunday is closely watched by China’s neighbors and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.
This year’s hike marks the eighth consecutive single-digit increase. As in previous years, no breakdown of the spending was given, only the overall amount and the rate of increase.
The spending increase outpaces targeted economic growth of around 5 percent, which is slightly below last year’s target as the world’s second-largest economy faces domestic headwinds.
Beijing is nervous about challenges on fronts ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to US naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands.
China staged war games near Taiwan last August to express anger at the visit to Taipei of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In his work report to the annual session of parliament, Li said military operations, capacity building and combat preparedness should be “well-coordinated in fulfilling major tasks.”
“Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness and enhance military capabilities,” he said in the state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature.
China, with the world’s largest military in terms of personnel, is busy adding a slew of new hardware, including aircraft carriers and stealth fighters.
Its development and Beijing’s strategic intentions have sparked concern regionally and in Washington, especially as tensions have spiked in recent years over Taiwan.
Beijing says its military spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to demonize it as a threat to world peace.
“The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board, develop new military strategic guidance, devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and make well-coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains,” Li said.

Topics: China Premier Li Keqiang People's Liberation Army (PLA)

North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills

North Korea says UN should demand end to S.Korea-US military drills
Reuters

  • The US and South Korea say the exercises are in self-defense and are necessary to counter the rising threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea’s foreign ministry on Sunday called on the United Nations to demand an immediate halt to combined military drills by the United States and South Korea, saying they were raising tensions that threaten to spiral out of control.
The drills and rhetoric from the allies are “irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation,” Kim Son Gyong, vice foreign minister for international organizations, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.
The United States and South Korea will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.
The US and South Korea say the exercises are in self-defense and are necessary to counter the rising threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions.
North Korea on Saturday blamed the United States for what it said was the collapse of international arms control systems and said Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons were a just response to ensure the balance of power in the region.
The allies also conducted a combined air drill with an American long-range bomber and South Korean fighter aircraft on Friday, and have been staging weeks of exercises for special rations troops.
“The UN and the international community will have to strongly urge the US and South Korea to immediately halt their provocative remarks and joint military exercises,” Kim said.
It is regrettable that the UN has been consistently silent on the exercises, which have a “clear aggressive nature,” he said.
Last month Kim issued a statement saying UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been “extremely unfair, unbalanced” on North Korea’s missile tests.
 

 

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

UK failing Afghan journalists amid resettlement delays, rights groups warn

UK failing Afghan journalists amid resettlement delays, rights groups warn
Arab News

  • Index on Censorship EIC: Former Western media employees ‘vulnerable to violence, arrest and assassination’
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is failing in its mission to safeguard endangered Afghan citizens, especially journalists who are at risk of Taliban reprisal, a coalition of press freedom groups has warned.

The warning comes as the government waits to release details of the next phase of its Afghan citizens’ resettlement scheme, the flagship program to relocate selected individuals to Britain.

But delays have meant that the UK is out of step with European allies, including Germany and France, which have already given refuge to several journalists, rights groups warned, adding that they had received a “deluge” of pleas for help from Afghans to assist in their relocation.

The groups appealing to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman include Index on Censorship, the National Union of Journalists, PEN International and English PEN.

Martin Bright, editor-at-large of Index on Censorship, said that Afghan journalists in their home country, as well as neighboring Pakistan and Iran, have been offered no reassurance by the UK despite appearing to be eligible for the ACRS.

He added: “Without clarification on progress for ACRS, there is little if any support that can be provided, and this leaves the journalists vulnerable to threats of disappearance, violence, arrest, imprisonment and assassination.”

Many Afghan journalists, mostly women, have fled to neighboring countries in search of safety, but remain at risk due to the presence of Taliban sympathizers as well as the possibility of being deported.

In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, last month, news broke that several Afghan journalists had their personal electronics, including phones, laptops and cameras, seized by authorities.

A female Afghan journalist now living in Pakistan said: “During this period, I have gone through hell. There is much discrimination, racism and prejudice in Pakistan society, and hostility toward Afghan women, in particular.”

Many of the journalists previously worked for Western media outlets before the Taliban takeover in 2021.

A group of eight who worked for the BBC were previously denied UK visas, but had their applications reopened following legal action against the UK Home Office.

The ACRS was launched in the wake of the Taliban takeover by former UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

It aims to resettle members of Afghan civil society in the UK, and officially opened early last year to Afghans who had already entered the UK, offering a legal pathway to receive right to remain in Britain.

But the scheme has faced delays in opening to those still trapped in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, rights group have warned.

A government spokesman said that more than 24,000 Afghans had been relocated to the UK, including “campaigners for women’s rights, human rights defenders, scholars, journalists, judges and members of the LGBT+ community.”

They added: “Our work continues to help other eligible Afghans.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK journalism Afghan journalists

