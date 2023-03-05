Saudi anti-corruption authority arrests several citizens, Bangladeshi residents in criminal case

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority announced on Saturday that it had initiated a criminal case.
The authority, also known as Nazaha, said that two employees of the Ministry of Interior were arrested for allegedly forcing a resident to sign a SR23 million ($6.1 million) financial commitment to a foreign investor, in exchange for receiving SR60,000 from an investor.
“The names of those arrested are Sergeant of the Court Security (Riyadh region police) Metab Saad Al-Ghnoum, Corporal of the Special Missions Forces in Riyadh Hatem Mastoor Saad bin Tayeb, and Palestinian investor Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al-Shalout,” the authority said in a statement.
“Upon further investigation, several residents were also arrested,” including Bangladeshi residents Ashraf Uddin Aknad, Almgeer Hussain Khan, Shfeeq Alislam Shah Jahan, it added.
An official source in the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority stated that the Authority with the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, has arrested 2 employees of the Ministry for forcing a resident to sign a 23,000,000 SR financial commitment to a foreign investor,
The arrests also include Bangladeshi residents Mohammed Nasser Uddin Noor — owner of a recruitment office in his home country, Zaid Uosied Mafy, Abulklam Mohammed Rafeeq Alislam, Aziz Alhaq Muslim Uddin, and visitor Alameen Khan Shahid Allah Khan, “for their involvement in illegal visa trading and money smuggling outside the Kingdom.”
Nazaha said that they admitted to engaging in illegal visa trading with the complicity of employees of the Saudi embassy in Bangladesh, and after “searching their homes, SR20,180,000 was found in cash, as well as gold ingots, and luxury vehicles, which turned out to be the proceeds of illegally selling work visas in the Kingdom.”
The authority said that two more people were arrested as the investigation unfolded, including Head of the Consular Section at the Saudi Embassy in Bangladesh and former Deputy Ambassador Abdullah Falah Mudhi Al-Shammari, and Deputy Head of the Consular Section at the embassy Khaled Nasser Ayed Al-Qahtani.
They were arrested for their complicity with the Bangladeshi national and for receiving SR54 million in installments while working at the embassy in exchange for finalizing the issuances of work visas.
“They acknowledged receiving parts of the money from the arrested residents inside Saudi Arabia and invested the rest outside the Kingdom,” the authority said.
Nazaha said that it would continue to pursue anyone who exploited public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way, and that accountability extended far beyond the retirement of individuals as these types of crimes had no statute of limitations.
Arabic Coffee Institute teaches Saudi youth the secrets of making specialty coffee
Coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia grew by 4 percent per year between 2016 and 2021
Kingdom is best known for its traditional coffee, gahwa
Updated 05 March 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: A coffee institute in the Kingdom is aiming to streamline the coffee industry and capitalize on surging consumption of Saudi products, its founder has told Arab News.
The spike in interest led to the opening of the Arabic Coffee Institute, the first center of its kind in the Kingdom, which will help entrepreneurs from the region pave their way professionally. The institute was launched in Jeddah last year and is the first to be licensed by the Ministry of Culture.
According to a report by global business analysts Euromonitor International in January 2022, coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia grew by 4 percent per year between 2016 and 2021 and is forecast to increase by a further 5 percent annually up to 2026, reaching an expected consumption of 28,700 tons each year.
Although the Kingdom is best known for its traditional coffee, gahwa, which is served with dates and highlights the Saudi style of hospitality, the science behind specialty coffee has attracted hundreds of Saudis to take a step ahead in the coffee industry.
Al-Mohanad Al-Marwai, ACI co-founder and CEO, worked to elevate the institute from thought to reality. “The idea of the institute is 12 years old, but we started a few years ago. Its proof of concept is five years old,” he told Arab News.
ACI aims to develop the coffee sector by qualifying Saudi youth and enriching local talent. Al-Marwai said: “It is the first institute of its kind in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, with a special focus on training those interested in the field of coffee based on international curricula by a team of experts, researchers and trainers. We cover the whole value chain from the seed to the cup provided to the consumer and after that, including research and development.”
The institute has received endorsements from the Saudi Technical Vocational and Training Corporation and is authorized by four international coffee associations including AST, Coffee Quality Institute, the Coffee Skills Program and Specialty Coffee Association.
ACI is currently under the umbrella of Coffee Lights company, which is specialized in the operation of coffee shops, consultation, training of staff and baristas, as well as the import and export of coffee.
The ACI aims to become one of the leading international coffee organizations in the Middle East and will be launched this year in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Jazan. The institute has plans to expand to other countries in the Arab world, including the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan.
Through leading the institute, Al-Marwai offers Saudi cafes a transparent supply chain of authentic specialty coffee to be served to the public. Over the past 12 years, Al-Marwai has founded eight companies in Saudi Arabia, Uganda, the UK and the US.
“There are only 30 certified coffee instructors distributed among the Kingdom. ACI has 13 of them — most of which have been trained at ACI, At a world level, there are only around 3,000 Certified Q Graders, of which ACI has 4,” Al-Marwai said. CQIs are professionals skilled in the sensory evaluation of coffee quality.
“With over 2,000 trainees enrolled, within 2023, ACI aims to receive 50,000 trainees as we have more than 70 courses of international standards to offer,” Al-Marwai added.
The institute offers accredited, customized and online training courses, as well as institutional solutions and consultation services. Courses cover brewing, barista and sensory skills, as well as coffee farming and roasting.
Speaking of coffee roasting as one of the integral aspects in the world of specialty coffee, Al-Marwai said it is just “the tip of the iceberg.” There are many sensitive skills, standards and operations behind roasting coffee that should be acquired before rushing into the business as it costs a whole crop, he added.
“We don’t just teach roasting as a technical skill, we teach roasting as a business to make sure that trainers succeed and make money,”Al-Marwai said.
Under his leadership is Ash Cafes and Roastery in Jeddah, a place known for its high-quality coffee and appealing ambiance, and which was also listed recently by the Ministry of Tourism as one of the top five cafes in the region.
After only one year of launching the institute, a series of significant partnerships and MoUs were signed with the government and private sectors seeking to enable Saudi youth to contribute economically and achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Last year, in line with the goals of the Culinary Arts Commission, the Ministry of Culture, the Saudi Coffee Company under the umbrella of the Saudi Coffee Year 2022 and ACI signed a cooperative agreement with Community Jameel to launch a program to develop the coffee sector with the aim of qualifying Saudi youth in the industry.
ACI also signed an array of partnerships with Al-Hokair Group, the Saudi Coffee Company, Bunyan and the University of Prince Mugrin to accommodate different coffee-related aspects such as education, hospitality training, development of standards and metrics, research and development, and more.
The institute took part in the first “Coffeethon,” a technical challenge that was conducted in Riyadh for six days in December. The event highlighted the framework of the coffee production chain and devised projects to serve the industry.
Recently, ACI signed an agreement with Jazan Chamber to implement several development and training programs in the region’s coffee industry and support coffee farmers.
The institute is also planning to launch a coffee magazine to highlight the latest trends in the industry for the Saudi community.
10 startups win $1 million cash prizes at finals of accelerator program in Saudi Arabia
The latest accelerator cohort includes 47 startups and 132 founders from 11 countries that are pushing the boundaries of science and technology
Updated 04 March 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Ten startups were recently awarded a funding pool of $1 million by TAQADAM, one of the longest-running accelerator programs in the Middle East.
The award ceremony was held at the program’s annual accelerator showcase, and marked the sixth year of the initiative launched by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in partnership with the Saudi British Bank.
A total of 150 startup teams have graduated so far from the accelerator, raising more than $58 million in funding.
Graduates of the sixth cohort pitched their projects before a judging panel of 24 global and regional investors, including Amal Dokhan of 500 Startups, Dalal Al-Mutlaq of Iliad Partners and Ian Witkopp of Sino Global Capital.
Speaking at the event, SABB’s Chief Digital Officer Saeed Assiri said: “This accelerator is an extension of the social and innovative initiatives adopted by SABB in line with its strategy and strong belief in its social responsibility toward the community.
“TAQADAM represents an example of major initiatives in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and is a great illustration of the SABB’s ambitions to support the SMEs sector, entrepreneurship and innovation, all of which are key tributaries of the sustainable development of the Kingdom’s economy.”
The latest accelerator cohort includes 47 startups and 132 founders from 11 countries that are pushing the boundaries of science and technology. Ten startups each received $100,000 of non-dilutive funding to advance their businesses and will also have the opportunity to join the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center’s runway program.
The funded startups include Plastus, a biotech company that converts organic waste into bioplastics; Kitchefy, a B2B that grows food brands through virtual kitchens; Tamawal, a marketplace for personalized loans; DESAISIV, a B2B for optimizing insurance underwriting; Terraxy, a startup that boosts plant survivability under desert conditions; Barakah, a commercial food-waste tackling startup; BRIDGR, a SaaS platform automating consultancy operations; Beekeeper, a startup to improve honeybee health through software, IoT and biotech; SuperCommerce, another startup aiming to enable large-scale, self-managed e-commerce; and Lisan, a generative artificial intelligence for Arabic language grammar and writing.
Saudi entrepreneur Omar Shabaan said that TAQADAM is sourcing some of the best startups in the MENA region and the world. “Having access to them and being able to look at future opportunities of investment is something that is invaluable,” he said.
Abdulrahman Al-Jiffry, startup accelerator manager at KAUST Entrepreneurship, said that his team work as advisers, not just investors.
“Our funding is non-dilutive because we care about sustainable impact first and foremost. This means we can look beyond immediate profitability and take risks on the founders who are focused on solving some of our biggest global challenges,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s support for entrepreneurship and innovative technology is driving the growth of startups at a rapid pace, with a 72 percent investment growth in 2022.
KAUST said that the applications for the next cohort of TAQADAM Accelerator is now open. The six-month program offers opportunities for mentorship, workshops, non-dilutive funding up to $140,000 per startup, and access to an international network of startups, investors and partners.
New initiative set to make literature accessible across Saudi Arabia
Podcasts, audiobooks, poetry, short stories, comics will be freely available in public areas
Content will include Arab News’ ‘The Mayman Show’ podcast
Updated 04 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
DHAHRAN: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is set to launch a new initiative called Literature Everywhere to improve access to literary works across the Kingdom.
Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the commission, told Arab News he hoped the initiative would make literary content more accessible.
“Through innovative means, this initiative aims to make literary content available everywhere, such as waiting areas in public places, airport terminals, malls, coffeehouses, universities, playgrounds, public gardens and beaches. Thus, making literature more accessible to our society through various shapes and channels,” he said.
The initiative will focus on making multiple forms of literature accessible to the public. These will include podcasts, audiobooks, poetry, short stories, comics and manga.
“The Literature Everywhere program expects to contribute to raising cultural awareness directly through the project’s diverse activations (Literary Cloud, Literary Partner and Short Stories), targeting different segments of society, focusing on their sustainability factor while also empowering the private and third sector to contribute,” Alwan said.
Banners and posters will feature QR codes so that everyone can access literature in public facilities that have a waiting area.
Literature Cloud provides literary audio content. By scanning the QR code and choosing a preferred duration, users will be able to listen to a variety of podcasts of up to 45 minutes in length.
Although most of the content is in Arabic, the program does include some English-language productions, including Arab News’ “The Mayman Show” podcast hosted by Hussam Al-Mayman.
The show features celebrity guests from the worlds of film, TV and sport, as well as discussions on Saudi Arabia’s cultural, social, tourism and entertainment sectors.
Also included is geologist Hussain Al-Ismail’s “Kotobiology” podcast, which he launched after being told he had a good speaking voice.
“Not only did I love to talk about my passions and hobbies (especially books), but I was also aware of the lack of personal critical readings in the local scene, at least in the way I imagined such readings should be. So I took it upon myself to fill the void and produce something that tackles this issue,” he said.
“The initiative arrived at the right time. Within the immense cultural transformations initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, there was a need to step up the literary scene and its contribution to society.
“Literature Everywhere is one right step toward redefining what it means to experience literature in our daily lives. That is, instead of restricting literature production and consumption to certain classes as was the case, it is about time to re-imagine it as part of the lived experience that shapes (and is shaped by) a growing quality of life,” Al-Ismail said.
The Writers and Readers Festival, held recently in multiple cities in the Eastern Province, had a Literature Cloud corner, with a recording setup that allowed the public to experience what it is like to record a podcast.
People were able to record themselves and get an instant copy of the session. The booth was also used for interviews with authors, poets and other special guests.
Literary Partner is the second program in the initiative. Designed specifically for partnerships with cafes across the Kingdom, the collaboration will involve outlets promoting literary works and holding events in an accessible and innovative way.
Cafes are encouraged to apply to become a Literary Partner and help spread cultural awareness and highlight the works of Saudi literature authors and contributors.
Book clubs, events and literature celebrations, such as Arabic Language Day, are some of the events cafes can hold under the program.
The third program is called Short Stories, which will provide free access to short stories via QR codes. An experimental phase was launched in 2020 in airports across the Kingdom.
Public, private and third sectors are all able to partner the Literature Everywhere initiative.
“Literature, with its channels and genres, has been developing since the beginning of time. The theatrical, performing and rhetorical arts are examples of this development,” Alwan said.
“Therefore, we as a commission and through The Literature Everywhere’s different projects aim to keep pace with this development by utilizing digital resources to make literature readily accessible.”
International Obesity Day aims to encourage healthy lifestyles
Obesity’s main causes are unhealthy eating habits and a lack of regular physical activity. It is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world, reportedly affecting more than 2 billion people
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: March 4 is annual International Obesity Day, during which the international community strives to raise awareness of, and establish programs to prevent, obesity, including the promotion of healthy dietary patterns and regular exercise.
Adults with a body mass index of more than 30 are generally classified as obese. Obesity’s main causes are unhealthy eating habits and a lack of regular physical activity. It is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world, reportedly affecting more than 2 billion people.
For this year’s International Obesity Day, the theme of which is “Changing Perspectives: Let's Talk About Obesity,” the Saudi Ministry of Health has launched programs including meals that use high-quality ingredients and following up with patients on a regular basis to help them improve their quality of life by changing their lifestyle.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the ministry’s goal is “to reduce the prevalence of obesity, promote balanced nutritional behaviors and increase physical activity, in addition to providing preventive and curative services for obese citizens.” The ministry is also working with health and sports authorities to raise awareness of the importance of nutritional balance and maintaining a healthy weight.
Rheumatologist Dr. Dhiya Houssien told SPA that obesity increases the risk of arthritis, and that physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of becoming obese.
He stressed the importance of raising public awareness of the causes and risks of obesity, ways to prevent it, and of encouraging early detection.
Houssien also noted that individuals become obese due to an imbalance between the calories they consume and those they burn.
He said that obesity is a serious disease, as it can increase the likelihood of contracting a number of chronic conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, liver and kidney problems, back and joint pain, as well as shortness of breath and difficulty sleeping, in addition to psychological issues.
International conference in Riyadh to explore how justice can harness the power of digital transformation
Legal experts from around the world are meeting in the Saudi capital for the International Conference on Justice
Saudi Arabia’s judicial services are undergoing digital transformation within the framework of Vision 2030
Updated 05 March 2023
Mohammed Alsulami and Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Over the past decade, the technology sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has grown by leaps and bounds, and with it brought changes that make the lives of Saudi citizens and visitors easier.
Online learning platforms helped children continue their education during the coronavirus pandemic, electronic kiosks aided a million pilgrims in their journey during Hajj 2022 and February’s LEAP tech conference in Riyadh brought tech giants together to discuss the future of technology and AI.
Now, a new conference on the use of digital technologies in the justice sector will explore how the tech and justice fields can merge to increase accessibility and equality in the Kingdom.
The ties between technology and justice will be the focus of the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh, under the theme “Enhancing Access to Justice through the Use of Digital Technologies.”
The two-day event, which starts on Sunday, is being organized by the Saudi Ministry of Justice and will feature judicial leaders and legal experts from over 30 countries as well as 4,000 participants from across the globe.
Distinguished guests will include Tunisian Minister of Justice Leila Jaffal, Undersecretary of the Russian Ministry of Justice Vadim Fedorov and Vice President of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation Bostjan Skrelc.
“The conference is being held within the context of the keenness of the Ministry of Justice to exchange knowledge, judicial expertise and legal enrichment with specialists from around the world. It also aims to enhance international cooperation and to keep pace with the latest global judicial trends,” Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, the Saudi minister of justice, said in an exclusive statement to Arab News.
“Among the objectives of the conference, we refer to the enhancement of digital capabilities ensuring easy access to justice, consolidation of guarantees within digital judicial applications, being inspired by other countries’ ideas, exchanging experiences and expertise, strengthening relations between countries and establishing partnerships, in addition to highlighting the latest global judicial trends,” he added.
Elaborating on the theme of the conference, Ibrahim Al-Hudaif, a board member of the Saudi-based Axelerated Solutions, told Arab News: “Digitalization is a competitive advantage for nations building up their capacities and will redefine the offering and delivery of services.
“The justice system is a key to building up such competitiveness. Digitalization helps address matters such as limitation of resources, overuse of paper, transparency, better sentencing, commercial transactions, dispute resolution, archiving and retrieval, and virtual courts.”
After discussing the future of justice in light of the world’s digital transformation in the first session, other sessions will discuss various facets of the justice field in an increasingly digital world.
A session titled “Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Justice” will discuss the importance of data analysis to improve justice, methods of predicting judicial rulings and the future of data analysis in the justice sector.
Dr. Khalid Al-Akwa’a, a consultant on quality and excellence, told Arab News that artificial intelligence “can be used in matters of inheritance and the automation of programs dedicated to dividing the inheritance estate among the heirs with high quality, away from personal jurisprudence.”
He added: “The judicial sector is constantly expanding in benefiting from artificial intelligence applications and deploying them to all employees in order to provide better services and achieve higher professional practices, taking advantage of the regulations and laws keeping pace with technological developments in order to achieve the common goals of dealers in the sector in general.”
The conference will touch on the future of mediation work in light of digital transformation in a session titled “The Future of Alternative Dispute Resolution in Digital Transformation.” The same discussion will examine the potential of digital development in alternative resolutions to disputes as well as the future of digital technology in dispute resolution.
“The Kingdom attaches great importance to alternative means of dispute settlement in light of the digital transformation because of its important role in reducing the flow of lawsuits to the courts,” Imad Alsaedi, director of the Saudi Journalists Association in Madinah, told Arab News.
“Wise leadership pays great attention to the justice sector, spares no effort to empower and support it, and to prepare all means for its development to achieve prompt justice,” he said.
Alsaedi said that work was underway to enhance sustainability and accessibility of judicial services, as well as to increase their quality.
“The recent period witnessed the amendment of many legislations and justice systems to achieve the Kingdom’s vision and facilitate attracting investments,” he said.
In his statement, Justice Minister Al-Samaani said the conference would bring together “an elite group of legal persons and experts to discuss strategies on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and international expertise in the judicial sector.”
“The Kingdom, led by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is witnessing a qualitative leap in technical development and digital transformation in justice and judicial services within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Al-Samaani explained that the Ministry of Justice already provides more than 150 electronic services in the fields of justice, documentation, enforcement and reconciliation, among others.
Al-Hudaif said the success of the Najiz online platform is evident in that it “offers a wide range of services such as real estate transactions, notary service, and more. Such platforms have saved citizens and residents time and effort.”
“The digital infrastructure in the Kingdom has a significant role in digitizing justice services and facilitating access to them, as well as improving the beneficiaries’ quality of life by means of saving time and effort and completing their transactions in a quick and accurate manner, while preserving all guarantees,” he said.
According to Al-Samaani, as of November, more than 90 percent of the Kingdom’s judicial services were completely digitalized, compared with only 15 percent seven years before. Saudi courts have held more than 5 million remote judicial sessions and issued more than 2 million digital court rulings.
Over the past seven years, the Ministry of Justice has launched about 40 initiatives, including one to support the digital justice system. These also aim to simulate economic development by hosting justice services in a secure, reliable and controlled cloud environment, using advanced technologies to ensure round-the-clock availability of these services for beneficiaries in all major work streams within the ministry.
Last year, the Ministry of Justice was honored by Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority as the fastest agency to digitalize its work.
“The MoJ issued more than 12 million electronic powers of attorney, and the electronic transfer of real estate ownership now takes less than an hour,” Al-Samaani said.
“Within the framework of developing the institutional structure of the judiciary, the MoJ reached the digitization of 100 percent of judicial services. In 2023, beneficiaries will not need to visit notaries, as all the main services will be provided 100 percent remotely.”
Other officials stressed the importance of digitalization in service fields such as the justice sector.
“Digital transformation is one of the necessities for the service sector, which seeks to develop and improve its services and facilitate their access to beneficiaries,” Hassan Al-Sarhan, general manager for quality and operational excellence at the National Environmental Compliance, told Arab News.
“Digital transformation does not only mean applying technology within the organization. Rather, it is a comprehensive and complete program in the organization by providing services and making them easier and faster.
“Therefore, there is clear pressure from all segments of society on organizations to improve their services and their availability on all digital channels.”