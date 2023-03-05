Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in technical and vocational education

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first globally for the percentage of students enrolled in post-secondary non-tertiary education under technical and vocational training programs, Saudi Press Agency reported citing data from the Global Knowledge Index 2022.
As the Kingdom is making steady progress in the technical and vocational training sector, Ahmad bin Fahad Al-Fahaid, governor of Technical and Vocational Training Corp. conveyed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Al-Fahaid noted that this achievement is the result of the support offered by the Kingdom’s visionary leadership, which is playing a crucial role in equipping its citizens to actively contribute to the development and renaissance of the country.
He further pointed out that TVTC is working to expand the number of colleges and educational institutions in the vocational training sector.
According to Al-Fahaid, TVTC succeeded in attracting 28 percent of high school graduates to enroll in technical and vocational training in 2021, 4 percent higher than the stipulated target of 24 percent.
Earlier in November, TVTC announced that it is currently training 6,189 people in preparation for jobs in the tourism and hotel industries.
TVTC’s aims align with Saudi Vision 2030, under which efforts are exerted to cut the unemployment rate in the Kingdom from 11.6 percent to 7 percent by 2030.
The Global Knowledge Index is issued annually by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in association with UN Development Program, and it aims to provide reliable data to help countries and decision-makers to understand the present scenario and challenges in various sectors, along with discovering future paths.
The index contains seven composite sub-indices that focus on the performance of six vital knowledge sectors: pre-university education; technical and vocational education and training; higher education; information and communications technology; research, development, and innovation; and economy.
It also has a special sub-index for enabling environment that diagnoses social, political, economic, health, and environmental contexts for those sectors.
DUBAI: Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street banker who founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital and the thought-leadership forum SALT, remains firm in his conviction that 2023 will be the “year of recovery” for the cryptocurrency industry.
He does not dispute that 2022 was a terrible year for crypto assets, with billions wiped off the market, a number of companies shutting down and bitcoin losing about 60 percent of its value. But appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly current-affairs talkshow of Arab News, he said: “The good news for the crypto industry is that things move very quickly.
“In the case of bitcoin, it is probably up right now roughly 30 to 40 percent. It is volatile, so it’s moving around a lot. But it’s been a very good start of the year for cryptocurrency … . It was a slight setback in February, but the crypto markets remain strong. And I maintain my view that this will be a recovery year for crypto.”
Speaking from Abu Dhabi, where he was attending the second Investopia conference, Scaramucci touched on a wide range of topics during the interview, lauded the economic opportunities in the Gulf region, and confirmed plans to take the SALT conference to Riyadh.
As with many notable businessmen, he has experienced his fair share of economic ups and downs.
Last year, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, paid $45 million for a 30 percent share of SkyBridge Capital, an investment firm founded by Scaramucci.
The deal fell through after FTX went bust and the former billionaire was charged in December with a litany of crimes including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations.
As one of Wall Street’s toughest investment bankers, does he consider the decision to give 30 percent of his business to SBF the worst deal of his life?
“I didn’t give him the business. He purchased the business and paid $45 million for it. We are in the process now of buying that back from the bankruptcy court,” said Scaramucci, who also briefly served in the Trump administration in 2017.
“I trusted him. I was close to his father, had the opportunity to spend time with his mother, both of whom were tenured professors at Stanford Law School. And so that was a real betrayal to me. I thought that he was going to build a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, basically an exchange and a tokenization model for many different assets.
“But of course, he was a fraud. And when that was uncovered, I was very disappointed.”
Scaramucci said he wanted to make an important point in this regard. “I brought (SBF) to Saudi Arabia and I brought him here to the UAE. And if I hadn’t done that, I don’t think that that fraud would’ve unraveled as quickly as it did,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
“Sometimes things happen for a reason. There’s a silver lining perspective to certain things. But that was certainly my worst business deal. I don’t think anything comes close to how bad that was.”
According to Scaramucci, SkyBridge will be able to buy back its shares in bankruptcy court, and the firm has many “long-term committed investors that have ridden many cycles with SkyBridge.”
Comparing his bruising experience with SBF to being a White House adviser for just 11 days in July 2017, Scaramucci said: “I would say that was way worse than working for President Trump … as ill-fated as it was for me and ultimately being fired from the administration after 11 days.”
He said there was also a silver lining to briefly being Trump’s director of communications. “It increased my profile; it gave me an opportunity to speak out against some of the things that the president was doing, that were against the values of the American people. I had a platform to do that. And I learned a lot,” he said.
“It was a very humbling experience, for those reasons way more psychologically minded, and so I value that time. The mistake with Sam, though, is a totally different situation.”
With the 2024 US elections on the horizon, Trump has announced his intention to run again. Though critical of his former boss after leaving the White House, Scaramucci says that the former president may have a chance at nomination.
“As critical as I’ve been of President Trump, I want to be objective. Right now, we only have Nikki Haley as another announced candidate. But if there are 10 or 12 Republicans that are going to compete with Trump for the Republican nomination, I believe he will win that nomination because he has a very strong base,” he said.
Scaramucci initially supported Trump for much of his tenure. “When Mr. Trump went after the four congresswomen in our Congress and basically said they needed to go back to the countries they originally came from, that was a bridge too far from me,” he said, adding that the events of Jan. 6 at the US Capitol and Trump’s refusal to assist the incoming administration with the transition soured his opinion of the former president.
When asked about the rumors that he himself might run for president in 2024, Scaramucci responded with the quip: “I am running for re-election of my marriage, OK. I’m not running for anything other than that.”
Saudi Arabia’s PIF receives 2 awards at Global Capital ceremony
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund received two awards at the Global Capital Syndicated Loan Awards ceremony in London last week.
The PIF was awarded the Emerging Markets Loan of the Year, as well as the Middle East Loan of the Year in the ceremony.
“With a pivotal role in realizing Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation program, PIF’s ambitious strategy is propelling the national economy with an impact felt well beyond Saudi borders,” stated the PIF’s official site regarding its objectives.
According to the site, its achievements include 71 PIF companies, 13 strategic sectors, and over 500,000 direct and indirect jobs created, with $620 billion worth of assets under management as of the first quarter of 2022.
“Passionate about leading local economic development, localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, PIF is expanding its portfolio of international assets, investing in global sectors and markets by building strategic partnerships, and launching initiatives to contribute to the goals of Vision 2030,” added the site.
The 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards Dinner was held on Feb. 22 at the Waldorf Hilton in London.
The event hosted guests from a number of leading banks, investment firms and advisers from Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The winners were decided by a poll of market participants and covered a period starting from Nov. 20, 2021, to Nov. 15, 2022.
TASI rally continues as it starts the week up 117 points
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained for the fourth consecutive session as it closed higher by 117.26 points — or 1.14 percent —to 10,411.26, continuing a rally that began on Feb. 28.
While the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index stayed flat at 1,397.62, the parallel market Nomu fell 0.84 percent, to 18,959.37.
TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.33 billion ($890 million) as 161 stocks of the listed 224 rose and 45 fell.
Themar Development Holding Co. was the top performer as its share price surged 9.94 percent to SR20.80.
The other top performers were Arabian Pipes Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., National Medical Care Co. and Naqi Water Co.
The Co. for Cooperative Insurance was the worst performer, as its share price slumped 3 percent to SR92.60.
On the announcements front, Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co. posted an over twofold increase in its 2022 net profit to SR51 million from SR17.4 million in 2021, led by a rise in sales and a decrease in the cost of some products resulting in improved operating profit and profit margin.
Revenues increased 5 percent to SR342 million in 2022 from SR312.66 million in 2021.
Earnings per share increased from SR0.58 in 2021 to SR1.7 last year.
The company’s board of directors recommended, on March 2, a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR0.5 per share, totaling SR 15 million. Its share price increased marginally to SR52.5.
Similarly, Leejam Sports Co., also known as Fitness Time, reported a rise of 25 percent in its net profit to SR257.3 million compared to SR206 million in 2021.
The gym operator also achieved a 20.39 percent growth in its revenue to SR1.06 billion in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, compared to SR885.30 million in the year-ago period. Its share price surged 2.57 percent to SR95.80.
Construction material company Bawan Co.’s net profit slipped 4 percent to SR163 million in 2022 from SR170.3 million a year earlier.
The firm’s sales revenue increased 12.53 percent to SR3.63 billion for the period ending Dec. 23, 2022, from SR3.23 billion in the year-ago period.
In a note to the stock exchange, it said the decrease in profit was mainly due to the receipt of SR15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, after an insurance claim for a fire accident in one of its plastics segment factories.
On Thursday, Bawan Co.’s board of directors approved a 6.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR0.65 per share, amounting to SR39 million. Its share price declined 1.49 percent to SR29.85.
Hail Cement Co. reported a decline of 61 percent in net profit after zakat and tax to SR16.4 million in 2022 from SR42.4 million a year earlier.
The cement producer’s revenues, however, increased to SR365 million in 2022, 44.28 percent over its sales of SR253.30 million in 2021. Its share price closed slightly up at SR11.50.
Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported earnings of SR89.6 million in 2022, a 9 percent fall from SR98.5 million in 2021.
The insurer’s net written premiums increased 26.19 percent to SR3.47 billion in 2022 from SR2.79 billion in 2021. Its share price slipped 0.1 percent to SR99.40.
Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co.’s reported a net loss of SR8.8 million in 2022, compared to SR2.1 million in 2021, due to lower sales and higher cost of goods sold.
Its sales revenue plunged 14 percent to SR76.3 million in 2022 from SR88.7 in 2021.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, SVCP posted a 54 percent rise in net profit to SR1.4 million from SR910,000 in the prior-year period. Its share price closed flat at SR40.75.
Saudi Arabia participates in 5th UN Conference on least developed countries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will participate in the fifth UN Conference on the least developed countries, which is being hosted in Doha from March 5 to 9.
The Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim is leading the country’s delegation at the conference where he will be delivering a speech.
The delegation also includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
Throughout the conference, the Kingdom’s delegation is set to take part in a number of plenary sessions and high-level meetings, in addition to hosting as many as three side events.
Meanwhile, Al-Ibrahim is scheduled to hold meetings with senior officials to discuss areas of cooperation to promote economic development in the least developed countries.
During the conference, new initiatives are expected to be announced to help address the challenges facing least-developed countries.
The Kingdom is a major contributor in providing development assistance to many of the least developed countries, in line with the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
Saudi Arabia ranked first among donor countries in offering official development assistance to low and medium-income countries, with a total of SR26.71 billion ($7.12 billion), revealed Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, citing data published by Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The data showcased the official 2021 development assistance offered by donor countries — member states and states with associate memberships at DAC, where the Paris-based committee is considered the biggest forum.
Al-Rabeeah said that this assistance constitutes 1.05 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross national income, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
He added that by this proportion the Kingdom has topped the donor countries and surpassed the target approved by the UN General Assembly in October 1970. This stipulated that donor countries should allocate 0.7 percent of their gross national income as official development assistance while seeking innovative sources of financing development in developing countries.
Saudi Arabia to host ICT Indicators Forum on March 8
RIYADH: National and international experts are set to congregate in Riyadh to discuss key developments and future trends in the information and communication technology sector amid Saudi Arabia’s push to promote digital transformation.
Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in association with the International Data Corporation will host the ICT Indicators Forum in the capital on March 8.
The ninth edition of this forum, which will take place at Four Seasons Hotel, comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is steadily diversifying its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.
“The Saudi government has been at the forefront of embedding digital transformation initiatives into its transformation journey and the results are there for all to see,” said Hamza Naqshbandi, IDC’s associate vice president for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in a press statement.
As the execution phase of Vision 2030 approaches, he said the impetus on revamping and implementing digital strategies will be a key priority for Saudi organizations.
The forum is also expected to examine the progress made in enhancing the efficiency of Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure and reaffirm the vitality of scaling digital businesses to support the Kingdom’s digital economy aspirations.
He added: “For the last eight years, IDC Directions has provided an essential platform for executives from across the ICT ecosystem to converge and discover IDC’s outlook and predictions for the Kingdom’s technology markets. It is our pleasure to collaborate with CST once again as we showcase the true value of effective public-private partnerships.”
In line with its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is steadily moving ahead in the information and communication technology sector.
According to the figures released by the CST Commission, the Kingdom’s ICT market hit SR154 billion ($40.9 billion) in 2022.
During 2022, Saudi Arabia witnessed several developments that boosted its ICT sector. This includes the registration of 600 firms in the first global spectrum auction aimed at covering the airspace with Internet services, with the size of investment opportunities forecasted to stand at SR1 billion.
Additionally, as a result of the commission’s regulatory reforms, the number of ICT firms aiming to be listed in the financial market hit 11, reflecting a growth rate of 350 percent when compared to 2021.