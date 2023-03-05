Saudi Arabia’s PIF receives 2 awards at Global Capital ceremony   

TASI rally continues as it starts the week up 117 points

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained for the fourth consecutive session as it closed higher by 117.26 points — or 1.14 percent —to 10,411.26, continuing a rally that began on Feb. 28.

While the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index stayed flat at 1,397.62, the parallel market Nomu fell 0.84 percent, to 18,959.37.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.33 billion ($890 million) as 161 stocks of the listed 224 rose and 45 fell.

Themar Development Holding Co. was the top performer as its share price surged 9.94 percent to SR20.80.

The other top performers were Arabian Pipes Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., National Medical Care Co. and Naqi Water Co.

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance was the worst performer, as its share price slumped 3 percent to SR92.60.

On the announcements front, Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co. posted an over twofold increase in its 2022 net profit to SR51 million from SR17.4 million in 2021, led by a rise in sales and a decrease in the cost of some products resulting in improved operating profit and profit margin.

Revenues increased 5 percent to SR342 million in 2022 from SR312.66 million in 2021.

Earnings per share increased from SR0.58 in 2021 to SR1.7 last year.

The company’s board of directors recommended, on March 2, a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR0.5 per share, totaling SR 15 million. Its share price increased marginally to SR52.5.

Similarly, Leejam Sports Co., also known as Fitness Time, reported a rise of 25 percent in its net profit to SR257.3 million compared to SR206 million in 2021.

The gym operator also achieved a 20.39 percent growth in its revenue to SR1.06 billion in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, compared to SR885.30 million in the year-ago period. Its share price surged 2.57 percent to SR95.80.

Construction material company Bawan Co.’s net profit slipped 4 percent to SR163 million in 2022 from SR170.3 million a year earlier.

The firm’s sales revenue increased 12.53 percent to SR3.63 billion for the period ending Dec. 23, 2022, from SR3.23 billion in the year-ago period.

In a note to the stock exchange, it said the decrease in profit was mainly due to the receipt of SR15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, after an insurance claim for a fire accident in one of its plastics segment factories.

On Thursday, Bawan Co.’s board of directors approved a 6.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR0.65 per share, amounting to SR39 million. Its share price declined 1.49 percent to SR29.85.

Hail Cement Co. reported a decline of 61 percent in net profit after zakat and tax to SR16.4 million in 2022 from SR42.4 million a year earlier.

The cement producer’s revenues, however, increased to SR365 million in 2022, 44.28 percent over its sales of SR253.30 million in 2021. Its share price closed slightly up at SR11.50.

Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Al Rajhi Takaful, reported earnings of SR89.6 million in 2022, a 9 percent fall from SR98.5 million in 2021.

The insurer’s net written premiums increased 26.19 percent to SR3.47 billion in 2022 from SR2.79 billion in 2021. Its share price slipped 0.1 percent to SR99.40.

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co.’s reported a net loss of SR8.8 million in 2022, compared to SR2.1 million in 2021, due to lower sales and higher cost of goods sold.

Its sales revenue plunged 14 percent to SR76.3 million in 2022 from SR88.7 in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, SVCP posted a 54 percent rise in net profit to SR1.4 million from SR910,000 in the prior-year period. Its share price closed flat at SR40.75.