Pakistani expat’s restaurant in Sharjah offers free meals to those in need

ISLAMABAD: When he met a starving compatriot near his restaurant eight years ago, a Pakistani expat in the UAE began to offer free meals to those who cannot afford them, making sure that his staff never turned away anyone in need.

Founded by Peshawar native Shahid Asghar Bangash in 2008, Karachi Star is a popular eatery with outlets in the Muweilah and Saja areas of Sharjah, specializing in South Asian dishes such as biryani, nihari, karahi and kebabs.

Karachi Star’s owner told Arab News the encounter years ago made him realize there were individuals who came to the UAE in search of work without following the proper process. As a result, some of them found themselves stranded, with no employment and no means to afford even food.

“The free meal scheme started as a response to the unfortunate situation of individuals who came to the UAE through fraudulent agents and were left stranded without jobs or money,” he said in a phone interview on Saturday.

“As we were not able to employ these people, we decided to start providing free meals to ease their suffering.”

There is no limit to the number of people who can receive free food at Karachi Star, he added, and at least 50 such meals are served every day.

“We do not have any terms and conditions for such people as they can order anything available (on the menu) on that day,” Bangash said.

“To maintain the dignity of those who cannot afford to pay, we have established a system of code words that the staff uses…This way, other customers are not aware that someone is eating for free.”

To some, like Pakistani worker Afzal Khan, who was left with no means of supporting himself due to a scam, Karachi Star gave not only nutritious food and dignity to keep going, but also hope.

He was initially reluctant to come to the eatery, fearing the staff might consider him a beggar.

“But the staff were so welcoming and kind, and the food was delicious and nutritious,” he said.

“It gave me the energy I needed to start looking for a job again.”

The restaurant is open to all, allowing guests to dine onsite or offering them free take-outs.

“Thanks to this restaurant, I was able to get the nourishment I needed to keep going during a difficult time,” said Faisal Iqbal, another Pakistani expatriate worker whom Karachi Star helped stay afloat during a difficult time.

“I was surprised by how the staff treated me with the same respect as paying customers, and I felt grateful for the kindness they showed me.”