Climate change to cost Germany up to 900 bln euros by 2050

Climate change to cost Germany up to 900 bln euros by 2050
People take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future, in Berlin, Germany, March 3, 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Climate change to cost Germany up to 900 bln euros by 2050

Climate change to cost Germany up to 900 bln euros by 2050
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Extreme weather caused by climate change could cost Germany up to 900 billion euros in cumulative economic damage by mid-century, a study showed on Monday, as Europe’s biggest economy seeks climate adaptation measures to cut the damages bill.
The study, by economic research companies Prognos and GWS and Germany’s Institute for Ecological Economic Research, comes as Berlin works on a climate adaptation strategy soon to be presented by the environment ministry.
It also comes amid debates in the ruling coalition on how Germany could cut greenhouse emissions in challenging sectors such as transportation and construction to become carbon neutral by 2045.
Germany’s economy and environment ministries cited the study as showing that extreme heat, drought and floods could cost between 280 billion euros ($297.81 billion) and 900 billion euros between 2022 and 2050, depending on the extent of global warming.
The costs include loss of agricultural yields, damage or destruction of buildings and infrastructure due to heavy rain and flooding, impairment of goods transportation and impact on the health system.
The study did not account for non-financial damage such as health impairments, deaths from heat and floods and loss in biodiversity.
Climate change extreme weather events have already cost Germany at least 145 billion euros between 2000 and 2021, 80 billion of which were in the past five years only, including the 2021 floods in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, the economy ministry said.
Possible damage costs could be reduced completely through climate adaptation measures such as carbon storing if climate change was only mild, the study found, adding that around 60 percent to 80 percent of costs could be spared under such measures depending on how strongly climate would change.
The study did not mention how much climate adaptation measures could cost the federal and state governments.

Topics: Germany climate change

Fall of Bakhmut would not mean Russia has turned tide of war – Pentagon chief

Fall of Bakhmut would not mean Russia has turned tide of war – Pentagon chief
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuter

Fall of Bakhmut would not mean Russia has turned tide of war – Pentagon chief

Fall of Bakhmut would not mean Russia has turned tide of war – Pentagon chief
  • US defense secretary Lloyd Austin: ‘I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value’
  • Russian artillery have been pounding the last routes out of the city, aiming to complete its encirclement
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuter

AMMAN: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was of more symbolic than operational importance, and its fall would not necessarily mean that Moscow had regained the initiative in the war.
The battle for Bakhmut has raged for seven months. A Russian victory in the city, which had a pre-war population of about 70,000 but has now been blasted to ruins, would give Moscow the first major prize in a costly winter offensive.
“I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value,” Austin told reporters while visiting Jordan.
“The fall of Bakhmut won’t necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight,” he said, adding that he would not predict whether or when Bakhmut might fall.
Russian artillery have been pounding the last routes out of the city, aiming to complete its encirclement, but the founder of the Wagner mercenary force leading the assault has said his troops are being deprived of ammunition by Moscow.
Austin said that if Ukrainian forces decided to reposition west of Bakhmut, he would not view that as a strategic setback.
Wagner often appears to operate autonomously from the regular army, or even in competition with it — and in a video published over the weekend, Prigozhin complained that the ammunition that Moscow had promised it had not been delivered.
Prigozhin regularly criticizes the military hierarchy and last month accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and others of “treason” for withholding munitions.
Austin alluded to differences between Wagner and the military, saying: “I think the fissures are there ...
“I would say the Wagner forces have been a bit more effective than the Russian forces ... Having said that, we have not seen exemplary performance from Russian forces.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Lloyd Austin

Philippines to deploy underwater vehicle to pinpoint location of stricken tanker

Philippines to deploy underwater vehicle to pinpoint location of stricken tanker
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

Philippines to deploy underwater vehicle to pinpoint location of stricken tanker

Philippines to deploy underwater vehicle to pinpoint location of stricken tanker
  • MT Princess Empress was carrying about 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it suffered engine trouble on Feb. 28 in rough seas
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine authorities believe they have found the location of a tanker that sank off a central province last week, the environment ministry said on Monday, amid a race to assess the extent of an oil spill and contain further environmental damage.
The tanker, the MT Princess Empress, is thought to be lying at about 1,200 feet (366 meters) below sea level, off Oriental Mindoro province, though the information still needed to be verified, the ministry said in a statement.
A remotely operated autonomous vehicle would be deployed to help determine the exact location of the tanker, it said.
Authorities want to know how much oil is inside and how to pump the remainder out and stop any leaks, experts said.
The vessel was carrying about 800,000 liters (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil when it suffered engine trouble on Feb. 28 in rough seas, according to the coast guard.
It was not immediately clear what caused the Philippine-flagged vessel to sink but all 20 crew members were rescued before it went down.
Spilled oil had been detected on the shore and in coastal waters near more than 60 villages close to the site where the vessel is thought to have sunk, the disaster agency said.
About 36,000 hectares (88,958 acres) of coral reef, mangroves and sea-grass were potentially in danger of being affected by the oil slick, according to marine scientists at the University of the Philippines.
Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor vowed to seek compensation for the damage and other expenses.
“Let me assure you, the damage done directly on the environment and on our people’s livelihood will be given corresponding compensation depending on what is stipulated in the compensation guidelines,” he told a briefing.
The governor was speaking at a briefing together with representatives of the tanker owner, RDC Reield Marine Services Inc, and contractors hired for the cleanup operations.
The tanker’s owner has contracted local agencies, Harbor Star Shipping Services and Malayan Towage and Salvage Corp., for the cleanup.
“The situation is very difficult... because of the weather. If sea conditions are bad, it is also unsafe for our contractors to work,” Rodrigo Bella, vice president of Harbor Star, told the media briefing.
The two contractors would shoulder all expenses initially, including paying residents hired for cleanup jobs, Dolor said.
The national government has also pledged to hire locals under a scheme to assist those whose livelihood has been affected by temporary fishing and swimming bans in affected areas.

Topics: Philippines

Pakistan suicide bomber kills nine police officers

Pakistan suicide bomber kills nine police officers
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Pakistan suicide bomber kills nine police officers

Pakistan suicide bomber kills nine police officers
  • The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district
  • Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bomber killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others on Monday in an attack on their truck in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.
“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir said.
The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, some 120 kilometers southeast of Quetta in Balochistan.
Mehmood Notezai, police chief for Kachhi district, said the police were returning from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.
Security forces have been battling a years-long insurgency by Baloch militants demanding what they say is a fairer share of the province’s wealth, as well as attacks by the Pakistani Taliban.

Topics: Pakistan

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred
  • The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

KABUL: Male students trickled back to their classes Monday after Afghan universities reopened following a winter break but women remain barred by Taliban authorities.
The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage — including across the Muslim world.
“It’s heartbreaking to see boys going to the university while we have to stay at home,” said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.
“This is gender discrimination against girls because Islam allows us to pursue higher education. Nobody should stop us from learning.”
The Taliban government imposed the ban after accusing women students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.
Most universities had already introduced gender-segregated entrances and classrooms, as well as allowing women to be taught only by female professors or old men.
“It’s painful to see that thousands of girls are deprived of education today,” Mohammad Haseeb Habibzadah, a student of computer science at Herat university, told AFP.
“We are trying to address this issue by talking to lecturers and other students so that there can be a way where boys and girls could study and progress together.”
Ejatullah Nejati, an engineering student at Kabul University, Afghanistan’s largest, said it was a fundamental right of women to study.
“Even if they attend classes on separate days, it’s not a problem. They have a right to education and that right should be given to them,” Nejati said as he entered the university campus.
Several Taliban officials say the ban on women’s education is temporary but, despite promises, they have failed to reopen secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for more than a year.
They have wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure, from a lack of funds to the time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.
The reality, according to some Taliban officials, is that the ultra-conservative clerics advising Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada are deeply skeptical of modern education for women.
Taliban authorities have effectively squeezed women out of public life since retaking power.
Women have been removed from many government jobs or are paid a fraction of their former salary to stay at home.
They are also barred from going to parks, fairs, gyms and public baths, and must cover up in public.
Rights groups have condemned the restrictions, which the United Nations called “gender-based apartheid.”
The international community has made the right to education for women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban government.
No country has so far officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island

Taiwan warns of China military’s ‘sudden entry’ close to island
  • China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years
  • Beijing last year staged unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan
Updated 06 March 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for a “sudden entry” by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory amid the rising military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone.
However, Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) from its coastline. But it has shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast last year.
Answering questions from lawmakers in parliament, Chiu said the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan’s territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the United States, to Beijing’s ire.
He said the PLA might make a “sudden entry” into Taiwan’s contiguous zone and get close to its territorial space, which the island defines as 12 nautical miles from its coastlines.
“(I) specifically make these comments this year, meaning they are making such preparations,” Chiu said. “Looking forward, they would use force if they really have to.”
Taiwan has vowed to exercise its right to self-defense and counter-attack if Chinese armed forces entered its territory.
China last year staged unprecedented military exercises around Taiwan in reaction to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Chiu said China is looking to “make trouble under a certain pretext,” adding that might include visits to the island made by foreign senior government officials or Taiwan’s frequent military contacts with other countries.
He said the PLA sends about 10 planes or ships to areas near Taiwan a day. Some of them cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial buffer, on an almost daily basis, he added.
Chiu said since China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Strait, Taiwan has made preparations to “fire the first shot” if Chinese entities, including drones or balloons, enter its territorial space.
China claims self-governed Taiwan as its own and has not renounced the use of force to bring the island under Chinese control, if needed. Taiwan strongly rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide their future.

Topics: Taiwan China

