Saudi energy minister hosts top European Commission officials to strengthen energy ties 
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman welcomed the Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson to his office in Riyadh as part of a visit to the Kingdom by the dignitaries. (Supplied)
Updated 06 March 2023
RIYADH: Increased renewable energy cooperation between the EU and Saudi Arabia was one of the topics discussed at a high-level meeting involving the Kingdom’s energy minister and top officials from the European Commission.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman welcomed the Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson to his office in Riyadh as part of a visit to the Kingdom by the dignitaries.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations in fields related to energy, renewable energy, and clean hydrogen as well as discussions on electrical interconnection issues and climate change, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Before the meeting, a tour of the facilities of the Jubail United Petrochemical Co. and SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. took place, followed by a visit to the Aramco Research Centre and EXPEC Advanced Research Center. 

The gathering assessed the Kingdom’s role in dealing with emissions through carbon capture, utilization, recycling and storage projects within the circular carbon economy approach in addition to the importance of cooperation between exporters and consumers to advance climate change efforts. 

The Kingdom’s efforts in clean energy technologies, management of hydrocarbon emissions, and renewable energy sources were presented during the meeting to convey attempts to lead the transformation through the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative. 

The meeting comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s preparation for the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, which is set to be held in Dubai. 

Last month, the minister also met with US Senator Mitch McConnell to discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the global energy transition with a particular focus on the aforementioned initiatives. 

Officials reviewed the historical cooperation and friendship between the two countries in all fields in addition to discussing developments in the global energy market conditions. 

Saudi Arabia has led the region’s energy transition efforts thanks to its global initiatives in addition to holding the 44th International Association of Energy Economics in February. 

The Saudi and Middle East Green initiatives were launched in 2021 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to scale up regional climate action through cooperation and investment as well as bring the region together to collectively contribute towards achieving global climate goals. 

DUBAI: Alibaba Cloud, a cloud computing subsidiary of Alibaba Group, announced on Monday its partnership with Dubai Holding to upgrade its Dubai-based data center for a broader range of services in analytics, databases, industry solutions and artificial intelligence services. 

The announcement was made during the launch of Alibaba Cloud’s Cloud Day summit in Dubai, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Alibaba Cloud will provide local customers with services such as a virtual computing environment with elastic processing capability on computing components and higher computing capacity, higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved performance via the upgraded data center. 

The upgrade will also include the latest analytics tools to help improve business operations and performance. 

Furthermore, the facility will include a revamp of its advanced database to provide faster, more efficient data processing, as well as industry-specific solutions and AI-powered services that will address challenges. 

“We are thrilled to host Alibaba Cloud Day in Dubai for a second consecutive year. Our continued partnership with Dubai Holding is in line with our commitment to continuously investing in the Middle East region and supporting the local businesses with their digital journey,” Daniel Jiang, Dubai Holding’s general manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said. 

“By leveraging Dubai Holding’s local expertise and Alibaba Cloud’s trusted cloud-based technology, we believe that our upgraded data center will be able to provide local businesses with more robust, secure and high-performing capabilities to achieve stronger growth and better respond to the evolving digital landscape across the region,” Jiang added.

Alibaba Cloud also unveiled an improved partner strategy with more resources and initiatives to offer comprehensive support for partners throughout local customers’ digitalization in the Middle East.

The company launched an MEA Alliance boosting program to provide local partners with a customized business collaboration model and incentives in the region, such as a dedicated partner management channel, additional cloud resources, increased product margins, and expanded marketing initiatives.

 

RIYADH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is set to receive more than 1,200 experts and innovators when it plays host to the Global Sustainable Development Congress of the Times Higher Education magazine at the end of May.

The three-day conference, which begins on May 30, is the first such event to be held in the Kingdom, and will see leaders in the sectors of higher education, government, business, and civil society discussing solutions to sustainability issues.

It will also debate a number of topics revolving around the actions that universities must take to help society achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“This conference is a call to action and an invitation to international universities to direct their educational, research, innovative and awareness programs towards achieving tangible and influential results,” President of KAUST Tony Chan said.

The event is on track to cover four key courses that are in line with the transformations needed to achieve the following goals: health and population sciences, sustainable energy and industry, sustainable environment, and sustainable cities and communities.

Times Higher Education Chief Data Officer Duncan Ross said: “The conference is designed to inspire strategic change for universities committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and present practical and concrete plans to achieve the hoped-for transformation, and this year’s event provides the opportunity to add human context to data, allowing representatives and participants to work creatively and innovatively together.”

 

RIYADH: Egypt’s foreign reserves surged to reach $34.35 billion by the end of February 2023, the latest data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed.   

This figure reflects a $127.9 million increase when compared to the $34.224 billion recorded by the end of January 2023.  

Foreign currencies in the African country’s net international reserves include the US dollar, Euro, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan.   

In another development, the head of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt Ayman Soliman revealed that the volume of current investment within the UAE-Egyptian platform amounted to $5 billion out of a total of $20 billion.  

“We currently have 11 companies that we will offer to strategic investors, a public offering, or both,” Soliman disclosed to CNBC Arabia.  

“Within days, we will announce the awarding of investments in 7 hotels,” the head added.  

As many as two to three firms will launch their initial public offerings during the next month, Soliman revealed.   

He went on to add that the Sovereign Fund of Egypt is also on track to launch a sub-fund dedicated to sustainability and green investments.  

That said, the Fund is in contact with Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group as they plan investments in Egypt, specifically in green hydrogen, agriculture, banking, and logistics sectors.  

Established in 2018, the Fund aims to shape, manage, and perfect opportunities for investment in Egypt’s state-owned assets. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute will organize a Priority Summit on March 30 to 31 in Miami.

The summit will gather industry leaders, policymakers, CEOs, students, volunteers, academics, and investors to discuss a roadmap to navigate through global challenges. 

FII’s Priority Summit seeks to serve as a platform for thinkers from various spheres of life and industry leaders to discuss global issues and devise ways to counter those challenges through dialogue and find viable solutions. 

“Priority is held to open our eyes to the people’s main concerns— which is a priceless tool in the hands of those capable of change. This inclusive summit focuses on what action we can take to address those concerns and how to reinvent many business and social models of the global economy and make way for more prosperous, fulfilling lives,” Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, said. 

He added that the event aligns perfectly with FII’s vision to create a positive impact in the world by providing a channel for people’s voices to be heard. 

“To thrive in the new era of our economy, we must gather together and discuss our most pressing challenges — that is why we are proud to be hosting this year’s edition of the Future Investment Initiative Institute Summit in Miami, as it will congregate extraordinary minds that will share their insights into how we can unleash our potential in an ever-disrupting environment,” Francis X. Suarez, mayor of Miami, said. 

The summit seeks to answer critical questions such as what new regulations and organizations need to be formed to realize each priority and how communities around the world can learn to understand and support each other. 

Founded in 2019, the FII Institute is a nonprofit organization led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and plans to launch the 7th edition of the FII event by the end of October in Riyadh. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and US petrochemicals industry representatives are set to explore investment goals and the development of green technology at a conference set to be held in Houston on March 15.

Organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment in collaboration with the Saudi-US business council, the Industrial Investment Conference will also see discussions focused on the nations’ national strategies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Representatives of 12 government entities and conglomerates are projected to contribute to the conference, and the one-day event will link the petrochemical industry with the transformation sector to discuss green energy prospects to form zero petro-and-transformation industries complexes.

The event is being held in Houston as part of a plan to open up dialogue with giant US firms to ensure future cooperation when it comes to investment opportunities and empowering advanced industries of the Kingdom, according to the SPA.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment’s mission is to promote Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination, attract and retain investors, and expand their investments, for the benefit of a sustainable national economic growth.

It plays a vital role in elevating the Kingdom’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year, and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.

