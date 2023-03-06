Saudi-based KAUST to host the Times Higher Education Magazine’s conference on Sustainable Development

RIYADH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is set to receive more than 1,200 experts and innovators when it plays host to the Global Sustainable Development Congress of the Times Higher Education magazine at the end of May.

The three-day conference, which begins on May 30, is the first such event to be held in the Kingdom, and will see leaders in the sectors of higher education, government, business, and civil society discussing solutions to sustainability issues.

It will also debate a number of topics revolving around the actions that universities must take to help society achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“This conference is a call to action and an invitation to international universities to direct their educational, research, innovative and awareness programs towards achieving tangible and influential results,” President of KAUST Tony Chan said.

The event is on track to cover four key courses that are in line with the transformations needed to achieve the following goals: health and population sciences, sustainable energy and industry, sustainable environment, and sustainable cities and communities.

Times Higher Education Chief Data Officer Duncan Ross said: “The conference is designed to inspire strategic change for universities committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and present practical and concrete plans to achieve the hoped-for transformation, and this year’s event provides the opportunity to add human context to data, allowing representatives and participants to work creatively and innovatively together.”