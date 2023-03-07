You are here

Smiley, dimpled sphinx statue unearthed in Egypt

In this undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a sphinx statue believed to be made in the likeness of a Roman emperor is uncovered from an archaeological site in Qena, Egypt. (AP)
In this undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a sphinx statue believed to be made in the likeness of a Roman emperor is uncovered from an archaeological site in Qena, Egypt. (AP)

An undated handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on March 6, 2023, shows the unearthed statue of the Sphynx near the Dendera Temple in the Qina (Qena) governorate. (AFP)

This handout picture taken on January 24, 2023 and released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on March 2, 2023 shows a hidden passage inside Egypt's Great Pyramid, at the ancient site in Giza also known as the Khufu. (AFP)
AFP




  • Once fully deciphered, the stele may shed light on the identity of the sculpted ruler, who the Egyptian research team said could be Emperor Claudius
AFP

CAIRO, Egypt: Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a sphinx statue “with a smiley face and two dimples” near the Hathor Temple, one of the country’s best preserved ancient sites, the tourism and antiquities ministry announced Monday.
It is the latest in a series of discoveries revealed over the past few months.
The limestone artefact, believed to be a stylized representation of an ancient Roman emperor, was found inside a two-level tomb near the temple in southern Egypt, the ministry said in a statement.
Next to the “beautifully and accurately carved” sphinx, researchers had found “a Roman stele written in demotic and hieroglyphic” scripts, the ministry’s statement said.




This undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows a tablet dating to Ancient Roman times, written in Hieroglyphics and Demotic, uncovered from an archaeological site where a sphinx statue was discovered, in Qena, Egypt. (AP)

Once fully deciphered, the stele may shed light on the identity of the sculpted ruler, who the Egyptian research team said could be Emperor Claudius.
Hathor Temple, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of the capital Cairo, was home to the Dendera Zodiac, a celestial map which has been displayed at the Louvre in Paris since 1922, more than a century after Frenchman Sebastien Louis Saulnier had blasted it out of the temple.
Egypt wants it back.
The country has unveiled major archaeological discoveries in recent months, primarily in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo but also in Giza, home of the only surviving structure of the seven wonders of the ancient world.
On Thursday, the antiquities ministry announced the discovery of a hidden nine-meter passage inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, which archaeologist Zahi Hawass said may lead to “the actual burial chamber” of pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.
Further south, in Luxor, archaeologists had discovered an 1,800-year-old “complete residential city from the Roman era,” authorities announced in January.
Some experts see such announcements as having more political and economic weight, than scientific, as Egypt is counting on tourism to revive its vital tourism industry amid a severe economic crisis.
The government aims to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.

 

Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Moroccan ‘Suits’: Fake lawyer arrested in Rabat after winning multiple lucrative cases

Moroccan ‘Suits’: Fake lawyer arrested in Rabat after winning multiple lucrative cases
  • Imposter worked for a well-known agency in Rabat, allowing him to learn procedures on the job, open his own law firm
  • Hoax would have lasted indefinitely had he not delayed payment to two of his clients
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

RABAT: Taking advantage of the opening of the new Palace of Justice in Rabat in 2022, an individual who had been posing as a lawyer for several years in the Moroccan capital recently won cases worth several hundred thousand euros.

After scrutinizing the files and identifying new cases, he approached the plaintiffs in a black robe and offered his services. Winning several cases, he built up a portfolio large enough to plead against state bodies such as the General Directorate of National Security or the Moroccan National Railways Office, winning more than 1.5 million dirhams for his client ($145,000).

The hoax would have lasted indefinitely had the impostor not made the mistake, or the impropriety, of delaying payment to two of his clients, security agents who had been suspended from their duties. The two former policemen went to the Rabat Bar Association to file a complaint against the lawyer in the hope of speeding up their compensation.

The Bar Association discovered that the lawyer’s name was unknown to the association and did not exist on its rolls. They reported this to the authorities, who moved to arrest the impostor. Investigations revealed that the so-called lawyer used to approach potential clients and demand high fees upfront. Moroccan media reported that he had worked in a famous law firm in Rabat, which allowed him to learn the procedures on the job and then open his own law firm. He was arrested on March 1.

The case is reminiscent of the American TV series “Suits,” which features Mike Ross, a brilliant young man who dreams of becoming a lawyer but, unable to realize his dream, earns a living by taking bar exams for fees in place of other candidates. His intelligence enables him to be hired as an assistant to one of New York’s most famous lawyers in a large firm that only admits Harvard graduates.

Updated 06 March 2023
AP

Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear

Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
  • Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

LONDON: King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
If Harry and his wife, Meghan, were to attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.’’
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, confirmed Sunday that Harry had received “email correspondence’’ from the king’s office about the coronation. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the couple’s office said in a statement.
Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls.
The disclosures, including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.
The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.
The prince singled out Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Prince Diana, Harry and William’s mother.
The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view this week when the Sussexes acknowledged they were asked to vacate their home in Britain.
Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California.
The Sun newspaper reported that Charles asked them to relinquish the dwelling on Jan. 11, the day after Harry’s memoir was published.
But issues other than the book may have sparked the request.
Charles, who became king after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, has said he plans to cut the number of working royals and reduce the cost of the monarchy as he seeks to modernize the 1,000-year-old institution in hopes of ensuring its survival.
With Harry and Meghan now living in California, leaving a royal residence without occupants so they have a place to stay on their occasional visits to the U.K. may have been seen as a bad look.
Harry, meanwhile, continues to share his personal experiences and critique of the royal family as he promotes his book.
While taking part Saturday in a live-streamed conversation with Dr. Gabor Mate, author of “The Myth Of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing In A Toxic Culture,” the prince discussed his past drug use and said he had urged other members of the family to have therapy.
He said criticism of “Spare'' won’t make him be silent because talking about these issues has helped him deal with the trauma in his life.
“The more they criticize, the more they comment, the more I feel the need to share,” Harry said. “I found a way to be able to look around, and firstly ignore, the criticisms and the abuse.”

 

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
  • Regional, international musicians will perform a range of genres for commuters at Metro stations
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The third Dubai Metro Music Festival will begin on Monday for a week-long celebration of international sounds.

Twenty musicians from across the globe will perform at five Dubai Metro stations, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Some performances will include unusual instruments, including some made of recycled materials, for commuters. 

This year’s event will be held under the theme of sustainability, to reflect UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

“We are excited to launch the third edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, which will bring together a mix of traditional and experimental musicians, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians to entertain Dubai’s cosmopolitan community,” Brand Dubai Director Shaima Al-Suwaidi said. 

“One of the key highlights of the ongoing Dubai Destinations campaign, focused on showcasing the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason, the festival reflects the city’s emergence as an international cultural hub,” Al-Suwaidi said.

Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

Woman reported missing 31 years ago found in Puerto Rico

Patricia Kopta. (Video grab)
  • Patricia Kopta, once a street preacher in Pennsylvania, meandered through Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999
Updated 05 March 2023
AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: A Pennsylvania woman who went missing more than 30 years ago in a case that stumped authorities who later declared her legally dead has been found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.
Patricia Kopta left behind a husband and siblings and meandered through northern Puerto Rico for a while before she was taken as a person “in need” to the adult care home in 1999, according to details announced at a news conference this week in Ross Township, where she once lived.
Kopta, once known as a street preacher in her home town, initially kept her past secret while in Puerto Rico. But she began to divulge details as she suffered progressively from dementia, Ross Township Deputy Police Chief Brian Kohlhepp said.
By last year, a social worker at the home had enough information to alert authorities back home about the now-83-year-old woman. A DNA test has confirmed her identity, Kohlhepp said.
Her husband, Bob Kopta, and her surviving sister, 78-year-old Gloria Smith. filled in details of Kopta’s life at the news conference and in telephone interviews Friday with The Associated Press.
Patricia Kopta had been nicknamed “The Sparrow” because of her slight build, and often frequented parking lots and busy roads in the largely residential community of about 31,000 north of Pittsburgh, where she would caution passersby and motorists about the end of the world.
But before she began preaching, Kopta was a straight-A student who became a model and dance instructor. After graduating high school, she worked in finance at a Pittsburgh plate glass company and would attend ballroom dancing events weekly, according to her family.
She would vacation often in Puerto Rico with her friends before she got married, Smith recalled.
“She just loved the ocean, the beach, the warm sunshine,” Smith told the AP.
Smith said her sister quit her job at the glass company after 10 years because of migraines that doctors blamed on stress. She then got a job as an elevator operator at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
That’s when family members noticed a change in her.
“She said something about seeing an angel there,” Smith recalled.
Shortly afterward, Kopta began preaching and was briefly institutionalized after doctors diagnosed her with “delusions of grandeur” and said she had signs of schizophrenia. Upon her release, she kept preaching until she vanished in 1992.
“I come home one night, and she’s just gone,” Bob Kopta told the AP.
They had been married for 20 years.
Kopta, now 86, recalled how they met near a river in Pittsburgh where he had a boat. He gave her and her friends a ride and fell in love. In 1972, they married.
The disappearance stumped authorities and family alike. Police went as far as to consult a psychic, while Kopta recalled his wife once mentioned she would like to go to Puerto Rico because of its balmy weather. So he published ads in Puerto Rican newspapers, but never got a response.
Years went by with no sign of her. He obtained a death declaration about seven years after her disappearance.
“I went through a lot,” said Bob Kopta, a retired truck driver. “Every time they’d find a body somewhere (I wondered), ‘Is it Patricia? Is it Patricia?’”
Meanwhile, Patricia Kopta apparently was wandering the island’s northern towns of Naranjito, Corozal and Toa Alta, located just southwest of the capital of San Juan. When she first was taken in at the adult home, she had hinted that she had arrived in Puerto Rico via a cruise ship from Europe, Kohlhepp said.
After a social worker contacted police in Pennsylvania, it took almost a year for DNA samples to confirm that the woman was indeed Patricia Kopta.
“It’s a sad thing, but it’s a relief off my mind,” her husband said. “When your wife goes missing, you’re a suspect.”
Bob Kopta, who did not remarry, said he doesn’t plan to visit, and that he’s now trying to forget the past, though he’s glad to know she’s being taken care of.
Smith, on the other hand, wants to go to the island to see her older sister. She says she’s been unable to speak to the elder sibling on the phone because she cannot hold a conversation given her dementia. A twin sister of Patricia Kopta died without knowing her fellow twin was still alive.
“Whether she knows me or not, I still want to see her and give her a hug and tell her I love her,” Smith said. “I thought maybe she had died.”

 

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia

Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
  • Tourism and hospitality college trainees won one gold, three silvers and 17 bronze medals
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trainees of the Tourism and Hospitality College in Madinah and the International College of Tourism and Hospitality in Riyadh have won 21 medals in the 2023 World Chefs’ Cup Championship in Malaysia.
The Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday that 30 countries participated in the world’s largest cooking competition as judged by the Guinness World Records 2023.
The competition was refereed by 120 international arbitrators in more than 73 competitive categories. The trainees, who won one gold medal, three silvers and 17 bronze, were distinguished by the quality of their performance.
More than 20,000 people have been trained in the facilities of the institution specialized in the tourism and hospitality sector.
They gain basic skills in a vital sector to keep pace with achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
The travel and tourism program comes within various specialities offered by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation through its 15 colleges and institutes of tourism and hospitality.
 

