China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters

China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters
Exports in the two months were 6.8 percent lower than a year before (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: A fall in China’s exports for the January-February period pointed to continued weakness in demand for the country’s products, backing government concerns that a global slowdown will be felt at home, accordin to Reuters.

Imports dropped, too, government data showed on Tuesday, also partly reflecting weak foreign demand, since the country brings in parts and materials from abroad for many of its exports.

Exports in the two months were 6.8 percent lower than a year before, after a 9.9 percent annual fall seen in December. The result was, however, better than the average expectation in a Reuters poll for a fall of 9.4 percent.

Imports were down by 10.2 percent, greatly missing the poll estimate for a 5.5 percent drop. December imports had been 7.5 percent lower than a year earlier.

“Given the high inflation in the US and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens the processing demand in China,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday cautioned that downward pressure on China’s imports and exports would increase significantly this year, because of the risk of a global recession and weakening external demand.

China has set a target for gross domestic product (GDP)growth this year of around 5 percent, after the economy, the world’s second largest, grew in 2022 at one of its slowest rates in decades. Last year’s GDP was up only 3 percent on 2021.

The customs agency publishes combined January and February trade data to smooth out distortions caused by the shifting timing of the Lunar New Year, which this year fell in January.

Economists expect imports to gradually recover as consumer confidence returns following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in December, but they say the slowdown abroad could also hold down the volume of goods coming into China.

China’s January-February imports of crude oil were down 1.3 percent on the same period last year, while imports of natural gas fell by 9.4 percent. However, coal and soybean imports jumped on improving domestic demand.

In February, manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than a decade, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed last week, giving economists cause for optimism.

Factory activity readings from other Asian economies for February were more downbeat, however, reinforcing views that conditions abroad were more sluggish. 

Topics: China exports

Topics: Aramco Saudi South Korea

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
REUTERS 

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
REUTERS 

TOKYO: Japan's real wages fell the most in nearly nine years in January, official data showed, as four-decade-high inflation squeezed the purchasing power of consumers and undercut efforts by policymakers to revive a COVID-ravaged economy.  

Wage trends in the world's third-largest economy are under close market scrutiny because Bank of Japan officials have said that pay hikes, combined with 2 percent inflation, are essential to it scaling back its loose monetary policy.  

The central bank is set to maintain its ultra-low interest rates at a policy review on Friday, as it awaits a leadership transition that could eventually end outgoing head Haruhiko Kuroda's radical stimulus.  

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households' purchasing power, fell by 4.1 percent in January from a year earlier, the largest decrease since May 2014, labour ministry data showed on Tuesday. It followed a revised 0.6 percent drop in December.  

"Real wages have probably hit the bottom in January as government subsidies on electricity and gas charges have taken effect in February and base effects of commodity price hikes have run their course," said Azusa Kato, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.  

"Given that wage hikes are gathering momentum towards the annual labour negotiations this month, the Bank of Japan will come under pressure to tweak its yield curve control as early as this week. Even if it stands pat, it will stay under pressure."  

The fall in real wages comes as major Japanese firms including Toyota, Nintendo and Fast Retailing pay heed to policymakers' calls and union demands by announcing plans for historic pay rises.  

Japan's economy averted recession in the fourth quarter but rebounded much less than expected, delaying a recovery from the scars of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total cash earnings, or nominal wages, posted a 0.8 percent year-on-year gain in January, the data showed, much weaker than a revised 4.1 percent growth in December, when strong one-off winter bonuses drove up overall salaries.  

The feeble nominal growth in wages in January was well short of the 5.1 percent consumer inflation rate used to calculate pay in real terms. The inflation rate excludes owners' equivalent rent.  

Currently, Japan's core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes oil products, is running at 4.2 percent, the fastest pace since 1981.  

Overtime pay, a gauge of business activity strength, rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in January, its weakest growth in 22 months. Special payments fell by 1.7 percent in January, after a revised 6.5 percent growth in the previous month.  

The indicator tends to be volatile on months other than the bi-annual bonus seasons of November to January and June to August.  

Topics: Japan economy Inflation

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to support the growing role of women in the national economy, Saudi Arabia has included private female drivers as part of its over 10 new professions under the Musaned recruitment program. 

This is being done as part of Vision 2030 which considers Saudi women an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. The national vision aims to develop their talents, utilize their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society.   

The share of women employed in Saudi Arabia jumped from 21 percent to 35 percent in five years on the back of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost participation in the labor market. The figures were revealed last month by Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri at the 52nd session of the UN’s Human Rights Council.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia looks to broaden the scope of its domestic labor force by bringing various new professions including personal care workers, home guards, private teachers, home tailors, home managers, home farmers and home coffee makers under its recruitment platform. 

The addition made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is commensurate with the demand in the Kingdom’s job market, according to an official statement. 

Musaned is one of the most significant initiatives of the ministry, which seeks to achieve the objectives of the National Transformation Program based on Saudi Vision 2030. The integrated electronic system was initiated by the ministry to facilitate procedures for the recruitment of domestic workers and to increase the level of protection of the rights of all parties.  

Other jobs added to the platform include home attendants, home travelers, private speech and hearing specialists, as well as personal assistants and support workers. 

The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to continue with its work on developing the recruitment market in the Kingdom. This includes providing multiple services to improve and facilitate the quality of services provided to individuals, resolving complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to ensuring their rights.  

Last week, Saudi Arabia secured first place among the Group of 20 countries in the rate of worker productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued by the International Labor Organization annually. 

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, from 4.4 percent recorded in 2021. 

Much of this is mainly attributed to the efforts of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with government agencies.  

Topics: Saudi jobs women recruitment

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Updated 41 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Updated 41 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 13 acquisition and merger requests during the month of February, according to a statement.

The figure reflects a drop from the 20 given the green light by the organization in January.

Last month, applications for acquisitions, joint ventures and mergers represented 75 percent, 20 percent and 5 percent, respectively, of the total non-objection certificates during the month.

Among the approvals issued by the General Authority for Competition last February was the establishment of a joint venture between the Saudi Telecom Co. "STC", Etihad Etisalat Co. "Mobily", and the mobile communications company "Zain Saudi Arabia" in providing big data analytics services.

In January, acquisition requests represented 85 percent, while joint venture requests made up 7.5 percent, and merger requests comprised 7.5 percent of the total decisions issued.

The approvals included Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology’s full acquisition of Marn Business Information Technology Co. as well as the National Security Services Co.’s partial acquisition of ABANA Enterprises Group’s assets.

The non-objection certificates also included the merger of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., in addition to Noon AD Holdings Ltd.’s full acquisition of all Namshi Holding Co. shares.  

As of today, the authority is currently studying up to 30 local and foreign firms’ economic concentration applications which will be decided in the near future, according to authority spokesman Saad Al Masoud.

The Kingdom’s General Authority for Competition aims to adopt competition-stimulating policies, combat illegal monopolistic practices with a view to improving market performance to support the consumer and business sector confidence, contribute to investment flow and enhance sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has announced its second residential community in eastern Riyadh’s Al Janadriyyah district in a move that will see homes provided for 13,000 residents.

The new WAREFA project will have integrated amenities including a district mall, primary healthcare facility, public and private schools, and multiple mosques.

The new project from the Public Investment Fund-owned developer will be built across 1.4 million sq. m, and it will have 2,000 homes. 

“Al Janadriyyah is an area that has undergone rapid evolution in recent years, and WAREFA will provide an integrated, sustainable community with services and amenities to support the district’s growth,” said Group CEO of ROSHN David Grover. 

He added: “We are excited to continue delivering on ROSHN’s mandate and expand ROSHN’s vision for new communities and lifestyles across our capital city.” 

The press release noted that WAREFA will also contain 160,000 sq. m of public parks and open spaces. 

The new development project will also make use of solar water heaters, efficient air conditioning devices, advanced plumbing fittings and advanced irrigation technology to save on water usage. (Supplied)

ROSHN added that WAREFA will be built following sustainability principles, and it will feature shaded footpaths and cycle routes, and links to public transport aimed to reduce the dependence on motor vehicles. 

The new development project will also make use of solar water heaters, efficient air conditioning devices, advanced plumbing fittings and advanced irrigation technology to save on water usage. 

In November 2022, ROSHN started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time.

In the same month, it also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah – The Bride of the Red Sea – which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units.  

Earlier in January, the developer signed SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of credit facilities deals with the Saudi British Bank, Bank Albilad, and Al Rajhi as part of its strategy to obtain external funding for its projects.  

With a total value of SR2 billion each, it said the new credit facilities will constitute a fundamental change in the real estate sector as well as a basis for diversifying financing.

Topics: Saudi PIF ROSHN project real estate

