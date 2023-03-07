You are here

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall
Brent crude futures recorded gains of 8 cents, or 0.09 percent, to $86.26 per barrel by 10.45 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies. 

Brent crude futures recorded gains of 8 cents, or 0.09 percent, to $86.26 per barrel by 10.45 a.m. Saudi time, after settling 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.54 per barrel, up 8 cents, or 0.10 percent, following a 1 percent gain in the previous session.

China crude imports fall

China’s crude oil imports fell 1.3 percent in the first two months of 2023 from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday.

Imports during January-February totalled 84.06 million tons, or about 10.40 million barrels per day, according to the General Administration of Customs. China imported 10.53 mln bpd in the same period last year.

Customs did not give a breakdown for the individual months, but analysts who track shipping data said China’s January imports were below year-earlier levels.

However, they noted that state refiners in February stepped up imports of Middle Eastern crude because of lower official selling prices and bought steeply discounted Urals oil from Russia’s European ports.

State-owned refiners have increased purchases of cargoes for February delivery amid a positive domestic fuel demand outlook and relatively strong fuel exports, Refinitiv analysts wrote last week.

Independent refiners also raised their crude throughput during the two months, operating at 67.5 percent of capacity, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier, according to Chinese commodities consultancy JLC.

Venezuela to consider crude production bump with Russia’s Rosneft

Venezuela has laid out a work plan to increase crude production with Russian oil company Rosneft, the South American country’s oil minister said Monday.

Following a meeting with Rosneft president Igor Sechin, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Twitter they planned “to increase crude oil production and advance new business opportunities.”

Sechin arrived in Venezuela on Sunday to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of the South American country’s former president Hugo Chavez, who was a close ally of Russia.

Moscow has become a lender of last resort for Caracas, with the Russian government and Rosneft providing at least $17 billion in loans and credit since 2006.

El Aissami said Rafael Tellechea, head of state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela, was at the meeting to discuss “the prospects of the world oil market” and the “shared challenges” of the companies in their respective nations.

Russian companies operate in Venezuela under five joint ventures with PDVSA, producing around 80,000 barrels per day.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: oil updates China

Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   

Updated 26 sec ago
RIYADH: Around 150 innovators are set to discuss ways to tackle present-day environmental challenges when they gather in London for the Saudi British Forum for Clean Technology on March 8. 

Organized by the Saudi British Joint Business Council, the event will discuss ways in which technology will enable and accelerate progress towards reaching zero emissions, revealed the executive director of the SBJBC, Chris Innes-Hopkins.   

Topics to be addressed at the forum will include reducing carbon emissions and developing waste management and water conservation.  

Saudi and British companies will also deliberate on creating clean technology in strategic sectors, as well as improving clean energy and battery technologies.   

In addition, the event will support small and medium companies in acquiring additional sources of capital and increase their cooperation with Saudi and British research centers and innovation establishments. 

Investor support will also be extended through discussion panels, communication opportunities and introductory presentations offered by particular corporations.  

The SBJBC is a private sector-led entity that enables and improves business relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK through its wide range of services. It also grants access to elite governmental and private sector networks in both countries. 

Topics: Saudi British cleantech forum London

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051
Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051
Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday gained 25.36 points — or 0.24 percent — to close at 10,051.78, led by healthy buying in the telecom sector. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 0.31 percent to 1,428.40, the parallel market Nomu closed slightly lower at 18,868.33. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.58 billion ($1.22 billion) as 77 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 132 retracted. 

The telecom sector witnessed the highest buying as it closed 2.53 percent higher to 6,826.07, spurred by Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia and Saudi Telecom Co., which closed over 3 percent to SR10.94 and SR37.60, respectively. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best performer on Tuesday as its share price surged 9.92 percent to SR25.15. 

Shares of National Co. for Learning and Education, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group and United International Transportation Co. hit their highest levels in 52 weeks. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., however, was the poorest performer as its share price plunged 6.22 percent to SR58.80. 

On the announcements front, Maharah Human Resources Co. reported a 6 percent increase in net profit to SR154.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR144.9 million in 2021. 

The company’s revenues rose 27.67 percent to SR1.68 billion in 2022 from SR1.32 billion in 2021. 

Earnings per share jumped to SR4.11 last year from SR3.86 in the earlier year. 

According to its statement, the climb in revenues was due to a 20 percent year-on-year increase in the corporate segment, 34 percent in the individual part and a 19 percent spurt in the average number of resources. 

Its board of directors recommended on March 6 to raise its capital by 26.7 percent from SR375 million to SR475 million. 

In a statement on Tadawul, Maharah stated that a total of 7.5 million shares would be distributed as bonus shares to shareholders, one for every five outstanding shares. 

Additionally, the board decided to distribute a 10 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR1 per share, amounting to SR37.5 million. The company’s share price closed slightly lower to SR60. 

Ataa Educational Co. posted a 41 percent drop in the net profit after zakat and tax to SR30.6 million for the first half ending on Jan. 31, 2023, from SR52.6 million a year earlier. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the profit decline was due to calculating non-recurring gains in the same period of the previous year resulting from the acquisition of Arab Group Co. for Education and Training for SR38.1 million. 

The company’s earnings for the second quarter ending Jan.31, 2023, touched SR9.6 million, compared with SR1.19 million a year earlier. Its share price leaped 2.25 percent to SR59.20. 

Consumer durable distributor Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. reported a 20 percent increment in net profit to SR32.8 million for 2022 from SR27.4 million a year earlier. 

However, Shaker incurred a net loss of SR2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus net earnings of SR0.32 million in the prior-year period. Its share price slumped 1 percent to SR18.70. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI shares stocks

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The combined gross domestic product of countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council could exceed $13 trillion by 2050 if the region properly implements green growth economic strategies, a top World Bank official said. 

Issam Abu Suleiman, regional director of the GCC at the World Bank, noted that the combined GDP of the GCC countries will be $6 trillion if they continue to operate as usual without properly implementing a green growth strategy. 

The official said last year the (combined) GCC economy was valued at $2 trillion. “If they (GCC countries) continue business as usual, what they have done for the last three or four decades, and growing approximately at an average of 4 percent, the combined economy of the GCC will be $6 trillion. If they go into a green growth strategy that will improve their productivity, then they will go above $13 trillion,” Abu Suleiman told the news agency WAM. 

The focus of green growth strategies is ensuring that natural assets can deliver their full economic potential on a sustainable basis. 

According to Abu Suleiman, embracing a green growth strategy will help create more jobs, reduce the gender gap, and ultimately result in the diversification of the economy. 

He added: “The green growth strategy is an important strategy that can benefit diversification (strategies). If they go into a green growth strategy, they can use more of the technology that is available there, and by doing that they will increase their productivity.”

Abu Suleiman further noted that the UAE is playing a pivotal role in reducing the repercussions of climate change in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

He also added that the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 28, in Dubai will accelerate the implementation of commitments related to climate change issues. 

“The UAE’s hosting of COP28 demonstrates international recognition of the country’s efforts in the field of climate sustainability,” he added. 

He further pointed out that the UAE has been spearheading climate initiatives for more than 30 years and added that the country is investing in projects aimed at reducing climate change repercussions.

According to Abu Suleiman, COP28 will provide a great opportunity to push toward green technology and carbon sequestration investments which is crucial for the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

He added that COP28 will also provide an opportunity to move to an economic path of green growth which could ultimately diversify the economy while making a positive impact on the climate.

Abu Suleiman said that the World Bank is the first institution to finance climate-related projects worldwide and added that it provided financing worth $31.7 billion last year. 

He also predicted that the world needs at least $4 to $5 trillion a year to reach climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. 

The agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015 and compels signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

Topics: GCC GDP World Bank

Aramco signs $6bn deal to help South Korean companies win contracts in the Kingdom 

Aramco signs $6bn deal to help South Korean companies win contracts in the Kingdom 
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Aramco signs $6bn deal to help South Korean companies win contracts in the Kingdom 

Aramco signs $6bn deal to help South Korean companies win contracts in the Kingdom 
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has agreed a $6 billion framework deal with the Export-Import Bank of Korea that could help South Korean companies win contracts in the Kingdom. 

The three-year deal was signed by Eximbank Chairman Yoon Hee-Sung and Saudi Aramco Chief Financial Officer Ziad Al-Murshed in Seoul. 

The agreement states that Eximbank can lend up to $6 billion to Saudi Aramco which can be used to pay South Korean companies involved in projects with the global energy firm. 

"The deal could give a big boost to South Korean companies in winning contracts in the Middle East," an Eximbank spokesperson said. 

The bank also stated that $1 billion out of the $6 billion is set for hydrogen and renewable energy deals. 

The agreement came amid expectations of profitable business opportunities in the Kingdom and the Middle East following the November visit to Seoul by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

South Korean companies are seeking to win construction contracts in Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM to develop eco-friendly cities. 

The deal also comes as part of South Korea’s efforts to create a “second Middle East boom”, as referred to by Yoon Hee-Sung, that comes as a follow-up of the first Middle East boom where many Koreans sent home cash by working at construction sites in the region in the 1970s. 

Aramco managed to build a strong relationship with South Korea by dedicating projects in the country and signing agreements with the Asian country’s companies. 

Last month, Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation with South Korea’s Hoban Group to work together in construction and manufacturing. 

Moreover, Aramco announced last year a $7 billion project in South Korea to produce petrochemicals from crude oil at S-Oil Corp. 

The project, named Shaheen, is the Saudi company's biggest investment in South Korea and will mark the first commercial use of Aramco and Lummus technology, a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, to produce chemicals from crude. 

Topics: Aramco Saudi South Korea

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 
Updated 07 March 2023
REUTERS 

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 

Japan's real wages drop at fastest pace since 2014 as hot inflation takes toll 
Updated 07 March 2023
REUTERS 

TOKYO: Japan's real wages fell the most in nearly nine years in January, official data showed, as four-decade-high inflation squeezed the purchasing power of consumers and undercut efforts by policymakers to revive a COVID-ravaged economy.  

Wage trends in the world's third-largest economy are under close market scrutiny because Bank of Japan officials have said that pay hikes, combined with 2 percent inflation, are essential to it scaling back its loose monetary policy.  

The central bank is set to maintain its ultra-low interest rates at a policy review on Friday, as it awaits a leadership transition that could eventually end outgoing head Haruhiko Kuroda's radical stimulus.  

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households' purchasing power, fell by 4.1 percent in January from a year earlier, the largest decrease since May 2014, labour ministry data showed on Tuesday. It followed a revised 0.6 percent drop in December.  

"Real wages have probably hit the bottom in January as government subsidies on electricity and gas charges have taken effect in February and base effects of commodity price hikes have run their course," said Azusa Kato, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.  

"Given that wage hikes are gathering momentum towards the annual labour negotiations this month, the Bank of Japan will come under pressure to tweak its yield curve control as early as this week. Even if it stands pat, it will stay under pressure."  

The fall in real wages comes as major Japanese firms including Toyota, Nintendo and Fast Retailing pay heed to policymakers' calls and union demands by announcing plans for historic pay rises.  

Japan's economy averted recession in the fourth quarter but rebounded much less than expected, delaying a recovery from the scars of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total cash earnings, or nominal wages, posted a 0.8 percent year-on-year gain in January, the data showed, much weaker than a revised 4.1 percent growth in December, when strong one-off winter bonuses drove up overall salaries.  

The feeble nominal growth in wages in January was well short of the 5.1 percent consumer inflation rate used to calculate pay in real terms. The inflation rate excludes owners' equivalent rent.  

Currently, Japan's core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes oil products, is running at 4.2 percent, the fastest pace since 1981.  

Overtime pay, a gauge of business activity strength, rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in January, its weakest growth in 22 months. Special payments fell by 1.7 percent in January, after a revised 6.5 percent growth in the previous month.  

The indicator tends to be volatile on months other than the bi-annual bonus seasons of November to January and June to August.  

Topics: Japan economy Inflation

