Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
To be held on March 9 to 19, the region’s largest start-up, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference is expected to attract 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad. (Supplied)
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem is driving small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, with the number of such firms climbing to 1.14 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.  

The latest SME Monitor report released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, revealed that the Kingdom witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022.  

As Saudi Arabia steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the private sector played a crucial role to help the Kingdom’s non-oil economy to grow by 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. 

The report, which was released ahead of the Biban 2023 SME conference, pointed out that 40 percent of the SMEs in the Kingdom are located in Riyadh, a strong indication of the capital city’s rapidly expanding start-up ecosystem. 

Monsha’at Governor Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini called the release of the latest SME Monitor ahead of Biban 23 “an important development.”  

To be held on March 9 to 19, the region’s largest start-up, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference is expected to attract 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad.   

“As the flagship event for startups and SMEs, the opportunities at Biban 23 are further proof of the entrepreneurial progress of the Kingdom that is so amply documented in the latest quarterly report,” he said. 

Being held under the theme ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve,’ Biban 23 will also feature over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally. 

The event will also host more than 300 workshops distributed among over 20,000 beneficiaries. 

Biban 2023 will also host the final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup, the first and largest competition of its kind, which sees entrepreneurs from over 200 countries competing for cash prizes worth over $1 million. 

Monsha’at which works on designing specialized programs, services, and initiatives is looking to reduce the Kingdom’s unemployment rate to 7 percent from 11.6 percent while increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2030.

Topics: Biban SME Saudi Arabia

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Morocco is expected to receive external credit support of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, thanks to its strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance. 

The North African country intends to treat the credit line as a precautionary measure to fight against any risks arising due to the highly uncertain global environment. 

In an informal meeting of the Executive Board earlier this week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she intends to recommend approval of the two-year flexible credit line arrangement for Morocco when they will meet again to take a decision in the following weeks. 

IMF offers this credit line to help countries with very strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance to safeguard against external shocks. 

Morocco's ability to access external borrowing comes after it managed to exclude itself from the enhanced monitoring process, known as the ‘gray list’, of the Financial Action Task Force. 

The FATF removed Morocco from the gray list during its general assembly last month, after assessing the compliance of the national system with international standards relating to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. 

Back in 2012, Morocco obtained a preventions and liquidity line from the IMF at a value of $3 billion. It utilized the amount in 2020 to combat the repercussions of COVID-19. 

Moreover, last week Morocco collected as much as $2.5 billion in international bonds. The International Credit Corp. affirmed that it is “ready to continue supporting Morocco in facing the risks of the global economic environment characterized by uncertainty”.  

Morocco's 2023 budget allows the government to resort to internal borrowing of 69 billion Moroccan dirhams ($6.6 billion), an increase of 5.6 percent over 2022 figures, while the external borrowing ceiling jumped by more than 50 percent to 60 billion Moroccan dirhams.  

According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Morocco's budget deficit decreased at the end of last year to reach 5.1 percent of gross domestic product, compared to 5.5 percent in 2021 as the deficit amounted to 69.5 billion Moroccan dirhams, down 1.1 percent from the year before. 

Topics: IMF Morocco Credit facility

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi mining giant Ma’aden has received a captive license from the Dubai International Financial Center to help the multi-commodity firm manage risks and protect itself against potential losses.  

The move will allow Ma’aden to create its insurance firm to guard against unique business risks while managing difficult-to-insure risk exposures and filling any gaps in its risk management program.   

“We look forward to establishing our presence in DIFC with the new captive license. The center’s strategic location, modern business environment, and world-class services will support Ma’aden in achieving our growth strategy,” said Yaser A. Barri, chairman of Ma’aden Captive at Ma’aden Re Limited.  

The insured firm in a captive insurance arrangement brings its risk in-house by forming a licensed firm that offers insurance to its parent group.  

The company will be able to recover profitable premiums that would otherwise be paid to commercial insurers.    

Ma’aden will benefit financially, strategically, and operationally from the financial hub’s captive license, stated DIFC.   

By establishing a captive in the DIFC, the company will gain a strategic location for board meetings, access to the DIFC’s reinsurance market, and proximity to its Saudi Arabia headquarters.   

“As the region’s insurance hub, including captives, DIFC looks forward to supporting Ma’aden in achieving its growth goals and helping them better control risks and reduce costs,” said Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.   

Ma’aden is one of the world’s fastest-growing mining corporations, running 17 mines and sites with 6,000 direct employees, and exports goods to more than 30 countries.   

The mining company aims to lead responsible and sustainable business operations as it develops the mining sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.    

It also signed two major agreements with Saudi Arabia’s Shareek program and Saudi’s Ministry of Investment to accelerate the growth of the Kingdom’s mining industry.   

Topics: Saudi ma'aden Mining

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Update Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Business & Economy
Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   

Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   

Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Around 150 innovators are set to discuss ways to tackle present-day environmental challenges when they gather in London for the Saudi British Forum for Clean Technology on March 8. 

Organized by the Saudi British Joint Business Council, the event will discuss ways in which technology will enable and accelerate progress towards reaching zero emissions, revealed the executive director of the SBJBC, Chris Innes-Hopkins.   

Topics to be addressed at the forum will include reducing carbon emissions and developing waste management and water conservation.  

Saudi and British companies will also deliberate on creating clean technology in strategic sectors, as well as improving clean energy and battery technologies.   

In addition, the event will support small and medium companies in acquiring additional sources of capital and increase their cooperation with Saudi and British research centers and innovation establishments. 

Investor support will also be extended through discussion panels, communication opportunities and introductory presentations offered by particular corporations.  

The SBJBC is a private sector-led entity that enables and improves business relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK through its wide range of services. It also grants access to elite governmental and private sector networks in both countries. 

Topics: Saudi British cleantech forum London

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051
Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051

Closing bell: Saudi bourse inches up 25 points to close at 10,051
Updated 33 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday gained 25.36 points — or 0.24 percent — to close at 10,051.78, led by healthy buying in the telecom sector. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 0.31 percent to 1,428.40, the parallel market Nomu closed slightly lower at 18,868.33. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.58 billion ($1.22 billion) as 77 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 132 retracted. 

The telecom sector witnessed the highest buying as it closed 2.53 percent higher to 6,826.07, spurred by Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia and Saudi Telecom Co., which closed over 3 percent to SR10.94 and SR37.60, respectively. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the best performer on Tuesday as its share price surged 9.92 percent to SR25.15. 

Shares of National Co. for Learning and Education, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group and United International Transportation Co. hit their highest levels in 52 weeks. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., however, was the poorest performer as its share price plunged 6.22 percent to SR58.80. 

On the announcements front, Maharah Human Resources Co. reported a 6 percent increase in net profit to SR154.1 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, from SR144.9 million in 2021. 

The company’s revenues rose 27.67 percent to SR1.68 billion in 2022 from SR1.32 billion in 2021. 

Earnings per share jumped to SR4.11 last year from SR3.86 in the earlier year. 

According to its statement, the climb in revenues was due to a 20 percent year-on-year increase in the corporate segment, 34 percent in the individual part and a 19 percent spurt in the average number of resources. 

Its board of directors recommended on March 6 to raise its capital by 26.7 percent from SR375 million to SR475 million. 

In a statement on Tadawul, Maharah stated that a total of 7.5 million shares would be distributed as bonus shares to shareholders, one for every five outstanding shares. 

Additionally, the board decided to distribute a 10 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022, at SR1 per share, amounting to SR37.5 million. The company’s share price closed slightly lower to SR60. 

Ataa Educational Co. posted a 41 percent drop in the net profit after zakat and tax to SR30.6 million for the first half ending on Jan. 31, 2023, from SR52.6 million a year earlier. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the profit decline was due to calculating non-recurring gains in the same period of the previous year resulting from the acquisition of Arab Group Co. for Education and Training for SR38.1 million. 

The company’s earnings for the second quarter ending Jan.31, 2023, touched SR9.6 million, compared with SR1.19 million a year earlier. Its share price leaped 2.25 percent to SR59.20. 

Consumer durable distributor Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. reported a 20 percent increment in net profit to SR32.8 million for 2022 from SR27.4 million a year earlier. 

However, Shaker incurred a net loss of SR2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus net earnings of SR0.32 million in the prior-year period. Its share price slumped 1 percent to SR18.70. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI shares stocks

Related

Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 
Business & Economy
Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 

GCC GDP could hit $13tn by 2050 with green growth strategy: World Bank official 
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The combined gross domestic product of countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council could exceed $13 trillion by 2050 if the region properly implements green growth economic strategies, a top World Bank official said. 

Issam Abu Suleiman, regional director of the GCC at the World Bank, noted that the combined GDP of the GCC countries will be $6 trillion if they continue to operate as usual without properly implementing a green growth strategy. 

The official said last year the (combined) GCC economy was valued at $2 trillion. “If they (GCC countries) continue business as usual, what they have done for the last three or four decades, and growing approximately at an average of 4 percent, the combined economy of the GCC will be $6 trillion. If they go into a green growth strategy that will improve their productivity, then they will go above $13 trillion,” Abu Suleiman told the news agency WAM. 

The focus of green growth strategies is ensuring that natural assets can deliver their full economic potential on a sustainable basis. 

According to Abu Suleiman, embracing a green growth strategy will help create more jobs, reduce the gender gap, and ultimately result in the diversification of the economy. 

He added: “The green growth strategy is an important strategy that can benefit diversification (strategies). If they go into a green growth strategy, they can use more of the technology that is available there, and by doing that they will increase their productivity.”

Abu Suleiman further noted that the UAE is playing a pivotal role in reducing the repercussions of climate change in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

He also added that the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 28, in Dubai will accelerate the implementation of commitments related to climate change issues. 

“The UAE’s hosting of COP28 demonstrates international recognition of the country’s efforts in the field of climate sustainability,” he added. 

He further pointed out that the UAE has been spearheading climate initiatives for more than 30 years and added that the country is investing in projects aimed at reducing climate change repercussions.

According to Abu Suleiman, COP28 will provide a great opportunity to push toward green technology and carbon sequestration investments which is crucial for the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. 

He added that COP28 will also provide an opportunity to move to an economic path of green growth which could ultimately diversify the economy while making a positive impact on the climate.

Abu Suleiman said that the World Bank is the first institution to finance climate-related projects worldwide and added that it provided financing worth $31.7 billion last year. 

He also predicted that the world needs at least $4 to $5 trillion a year to reach climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. 

The agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015 and compels signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

Topics: GCC GDP World Bank

Latest updates

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Afghan boy murdered ‘in cold blood’ on London street, court finds
Afghan boy murdered ‘in cold blood’ on London street, court finds
Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 
Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden gets captive license from DIFC to manage its risk in-house 
REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV
REVIEW: ‘Next in Fashion’ brings back the real to reality TV
Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   
Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   

