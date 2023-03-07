You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 13 acquisition and merger requests during the month of February. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/njnuk

Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 13 acquisition and merger requests during the month of February, according to a statement.

The figure reflects a drop from the 20 given the green light by the organization in January.

Last month, applications for acquisitions, joint ventures and mergers represented 75 percent, 20 percent and 5 percent, respectively, of the total non-objection certificates during the month.

Among the approvals issued by the General Authority for Competition last February was the establishment of a joint venture between the Saudi Telecom Co. "STC", Etihad Etisalat Co. "Mobily", and the mobile communications company "Zain Saudi Arabia" in providing big data analytics services.

In January, acquisition requests represented 85 percent, while joint venture requests made up 7.5 percent, and merger requests comprised 7.5 percent of the total decisions issued.

The approvals included Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology’s full acquisition of Marn Business Information Technology Co. as well as the National Security Services Co.’s partial acquisition of ABANA Enterprises Group’s assets.

The non-objection certificates also included the merger of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., in addition to Noon AD Holdings Ltd.’s full acquisition of all Namshi Holding Co. shares.  

As of today, the authority is currently studying up to 30 local and foreign firms’ economic concentration applications which will be decided in the near future, according to authority spokesman Saad Al Masoud.

The Kingdom’s General Authority for Competition aims to adopt competition-stimulating policies, combat illegal monopolistic practices with a view to improving market performance to support the consumer and business sector confidence, contribute to investment flow and enhance sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sees the global oil market in balance through at least the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The CEO of the national oil company added that Kuwait has not lost any market share in China from discounted Russian oil barrels.

KPC’s customers have not asked for reductions or increases in oil supply from the company, Al-Sabah said. He added that the company is staying mindful of the effect a potential recession could have on the global economy and oil market.

During a conference discussion, Al-Sabah referenced an announcement from earlier on Tuesday that second phase units for Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery are now operating. State news agency KUNA previously reported the news, citing KIPIC CEO Waleed Al-Badr.

The much delayed 615,000 barrel-per-day refinery is one of the several new complexes coming online this year across the world to churn out more oil products and cool refining margins from record levels last year following the disruption of supplies from top exporter Russia.

Kuwait is set to ramp up refined oil product exports from the Al-Zour refinery in the second half of 2023 to plug Russian shortfalls in Europe and meet growing demand in Asia and Africa, Reuters previously reported in February, citing industry sources and analysts.

The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. shipped its first shipment of low-sulphur fuel oil from the Al Zour refinery to Singapore, KUNA reported in November.

Topics: Oil ceraweek Market

Related

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar
Business & Economy
Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar

Oil falls 2% on rate hike expectations, stronger US dollar
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after five days of gains, as comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stoked rate hike fears, the dollar strengthened and top crude importer China issued weak data.

Brent crude futures shed $1.46, or 1.7 percent, to $84.72 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. EST (1606 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.63 a barrel, or 2 percent, at $78.83.

Prices declined after Powell told Congress the Fed would likely need to increase rates more than expected in light of recent strong economic data.

The remarks pushed up the US dollar, which rose 0.7 percent on the day at 104.97.

A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers paying with other currencies.

Further pressure came from a contraction in China’s exports and imports in January and February, including crude oil imports, despite a lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Given the high inflation in the US and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens processing demand in China,” said Iris Pang, ING’s chief economist for Greater China.

Declines were limited, however, by supply concerns. Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth on Monday told a Houston conference that there is “not a lot of swing capacity,” making the global market vulnerable to any unexpected supply disruption.

“The key unknown for 2023 will be the disruption to Russia’s oil and refined product exports,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

US crude inventories could register their first decrease in 10 weeks, a Reuters poll showed before official data is published this week.

Topics: Oil Dollar WTI Brent

Related

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending

IMF temporarily increases members’ access limits for lending
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to help members tide over the challenging economic environment, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund agreed to temporarily increase the limits on their annual and cumulative access to its resources in the General Resources Account.
While the annual limit in the GRA was raised from 145 percent to 200 percent of the member country’s quota, the cumulative limit was increased from 435 percent to 600 percent of quota for a period of 12 months, according to a statement. 

Access to resources beyond these limits is subject to the requirements of the IMF’s exceptional access framework.
These moves are aimed at providing member countries, particularly emerging markets and developing economies, which face increased financing pressures to access with higher IMF financial support without triggering the exceptional access framework.  

The measure follows permission last month for five development lenders to use their reserves to help poor or less unfortunate countries. 

If necessary, before the end of the 12-month period IMF staff is likely to re-engage the Executive Board on a proposal to maintain for longer the higher GRA access limits. 

Moreover, IMF’s Executive Board also reviewed possible changes in access limits under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, which is the concessional financing arm of the international lender. 

Concessional financing refers to the below market rate finance provided by major financial institutions such as development banks as well as multilateral funds to help assist developing countries in supporting their development goals.  

PRGT access limits were last raised by 45 percent in 2021. According to the IMF, the demand for the PRGT resources has increased sharply and is expected to further grow in light of successive shocks.  

Once sufficient additional resources have been pledged to the PRGT, which currently faces a sizable subsidy resource gap, IMF is also likely to undertake a review of PRGT access limits. 

 

Topics: IMF Lending members resources financial support

Related

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Business & Economy
IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit

UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium reports a 34% rise in 2022 net profit
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Emirates Global Aluminium reported 7.4 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in 2022 net profit, a 34 percent rise from a year earlier.

A rise in production and sales drove the revenues up, the company said on Tuesday.

Adjusted profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — also known as EBITDA — increased 37 percent to 12.4 billion dirhams. 

The aluminum firm also said the 36 percent adjusted EBITDA compared to 35 percent in 2021, is one of the highest among industry peers. Cash generated from operating activities of $3.4 billion increased 70 percent from $2 billion in 2021, it added. 

The company paid shareholders dividends of 3.7 billion dirhams, consisting of an interim dividend of 2.2 billion dirhams in July and a further 1.5 billion dirhams, making it the largest payout for shareholders in the company’s history.

“Our performance demonstrated our resilience and strength at every step of the value chain,” said EGA CEO Abdulnasser bin Kalban said. 

“I am confident that EGA will deliver another competitive performance in 2023 compared to peers in the sector,” he added. 

However, EGA reported an impairment loss of $288 million for mining assets and related equipment at Guinea Alumina Corp., a prudent accounting measure representing higher capital costs and other market conditions in Guinea. 

Topics: metal aluminum Emirates UAE

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden and EGA expand collaboration for aluminium smelting

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   

IMF likely to clear Morocco’s request for $5bn credit facility   
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Morocco is expected to receive external credit support of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund, thanks to its strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance. 

The North African country intends to treat the credit line as a precautionary measure to fight against any risks arising due to the highly uncertain global environment. 

In an informal meeting of the Executive Board earlier this week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she intends to recommend approval of the two-year flexible credit line arrangement for Morocco when they will meet again to take a decision in the following weeks. 

IMF offers this credit line to help countries with very strong policy frameworks and track records of economic performance to safeguard against external shocks. 

Morocco's ability to access external borrowing comes after it managed to exclude itself from the enhanced monitoring process, known as the ‘gray list’, of the Financial Action Task Force. 

The FATF removed Morocco from the gray list during its general assembly last month, after assessing the compliance of the national system with international standards relating to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. 

Back in 2012, Morocco obtained a preventions and liquidity line from the IMF at a value of $3 billion. It utilized the amount in 2020 to combat the repercussions of COVID-19. 

Moreover, last week Morocco collected as much as $2.5 billion in international bonds. The International Credit Corp. affirmed that it is “ready to continue supporting Morocco in facing the risks of the global economic environment characterized by uncertainty”.  

Morocco's 2023 budget allows the government to resort to internal borrowing of 69 billion Moroccan dirhams ($6.6 billion), an increase of 5.6 percent over 2022 figures, while the external borrowing ceiling jumped by more than 50 percent to 60 billion Moroccan dirhams.  

According to data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Morocco's budget deficit decreased at the end of last year to reach 5.1 percent of gross domestic product, compared to 5.5 percent in 2021 as the deficit amounted to 69.5 billion Moroccan dirhams, down 1.1 percent from the year before. 

Topics: IMF Morocco Credit facility

Latest updates

Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse
Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse
Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
UN rights chief calls for ‘serious’ Lebanon blast investigation
UN rights chief calls for ‘serious’ Lebanon blast investigation
OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA
OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA
Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen
Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.