You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
Saudi Arabia has included private female drivers as part of its over 10 new professions under the Musaned recruitment program. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgfps

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to support the growing role of women in the national economy, Saudi Arabia has included private female drivers as part of its over 10 new professions under the Musaned recruitment program. 

This is being done as part of Vision 2030 which considers Saudi women an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. The national vision aims to develop their talents, utilize their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society.   

The share of women employed in Saudi Arabia jumped from 21 percent to 35 percent in five years on the back of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost participation in the labor market. The figures were revealed last month by Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri at the 52nd session of the UN’s Human Rights Council.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia looks to broaden the scope of its domestic labor force by bringing various new professions including personal care workers, home guards, private teachers, home tailors, home managers, home farmers and home coffee makers under its recruitment platform. 

The addition made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development is commensurate with the demand in the Kingdom’s job market, according to an official statement. 

Musaned is one of the most significant initiatives of the ministry, which seeks to achieve the objectives of the National Transformation Program based on Saudi Vision 2030. The integrated electronic system was initiated by the ministry to facilitate procedures for the recruitment of domestic workers and to increase the level of protection of the rights of all parties.  

Other jobs added to the platform include home attendants, home travelers, private speech and hearing specialists, as well as personal assistants and support workers. 

The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to continue with its work on developing the recruitment market in the Kingdom. This includes providing multiple services to improve and facilitate the quality of services provided to individuals, resolving complaints and disputes that may occur between the contracting parties, in addition to ensuring their rights.  

Last week, Saudi Arabia secured first place among the Group of 20 countries in the rate of worker productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued by the International Labor Organization annually. 

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, from 4.4 percent recorded in 2021. 

Much of this is mainly attributed to the efforts of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with government agencies.  

Topics: Saudi jobs women recruitment

Related

Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told
Business & Economy
Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told
Twenty-four international companies on Wednesday officially signed agreements to establish their regional offices in Riyadh, following on from an announcement on Thursday by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to double Riyadh’s population and transform it into one of the 10 richest cities in the world. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Kingdom aims to create 35,000 new Saudi jobs with $18.7bn Riyadh strategy

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February

Saudi competition authority approves 13 acquisition and merger requests in February
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 13 acquisition and merger requests during the month of February, according to a statement.

The figure reflects a drop from the 20 given the green light by the organization in January.

Last month, applications for acquisitions, joint ventures and mergers represented 75 percent, 20 percent and 5 percent, respectively, of the total non-objection certificates during the month.

Among the approvals issued by the General Authority for Competition last February was the establishment of a joint venture between the Saudi Telecom Company "STC", Etihad Etisalat Company "Mobily", and the mobile communications company "Zain Saudi Arabia" in providing big data analytics services.

In January, acquisition requests represented 85 percent, while joint venture requests made up 7.5 percent, and merger requests comprised 7.5 percent of the total decisions issued.

The approvals included Jahez International Company for Information Systems Technology’s full acquisition of Marn Business Information Technology Co. as well as the National Security Services Company’s partial acquisition of ABANA Enterprises Group’s assets.

The non-objection certificates also included the merger of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., in addition to Noon AD Holdings Ltd.’s full acquisition of all Namshi Holding Co. shares.  

As of today, the authority is currently studying up to 30 local and foreign firms’ economic concentration applications which will be decided in the near future, according to authority spokesman Saad Al Masoud.

The Kingdom’s General Authority for Competition aims to adopt competition-stimulating policies, combat illegal monopolistic practices with a view to improving market performance to support the consumer and business sector confidence, contribute to investment flow and enhance sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh

ROSHN announces second integrated community in Riyadh
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has announced its second residential community in eastern Riyadh’s Al Janadriyyah district in a move that will see homes provided for 13,000 residents.

The new WAREFA project will have integrated amenities including a district mall, primary healthcare facility, public and private schools, and multiple mosques.

The new project from the Public Investment Fund-owned developer will be built across 1.4 million sq. m, and it will have 2,000 homes. 

“Al Janadriyyah is an area that has undergone rapid evolution in recent years, and WAREFA will provide an integrated, sustainable community with services and amenities to support the district’s growth,” said Group CEO of ROSHN David Grover. 

He added: “We are excited to continue delivering on ROSHN’s mandate and expand ROSHN’s vision for new communities and lifestyles across our capital city.” 

The press release noted that WAREFA will also contain 160,000 sq. m of public parks and open spaces. 

The new development project will also make use of solar water heaters, efficient air conditioning devices, advanced plumbing fittings and advanced irrigation technology to save on water usage. (Supplied)

ROSHN added that WAREFA will be built following sustainability principles, and it will feature shaded footpaths and cycle routes, and links to public transport aimed to reduce the dependence on motor vehicles. 

The new development project will also make use of solar water heaters, efficient air conditioning devices, advanced plumbing fittings and advanced irrigation technology to save on water usage. 

In November 2022, ROSHN started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time.

In the same month, it also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah – The Bride of the Red Sea – which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units.  

Earlier in January, the developer signed SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) worth of credit facilities deals with the Saudi British Bank, Bank Albilad, and Al Rajhi as part of its strategy to obtain external funding for its projects.  

With a total value of SR2 billion each, it said the new credit facilities will constitute a fundamental change in the real estate sector as well as a basis for diversifying financing.

Topics: Saudi PIF ROSHN project real estate

Related

ROSHN launches ‘Al-Arous Community Experience’ at waterfront
Corporate News
ROSHN launches ‘Al-Arous Community Experience’ at waterfront
PIF-owned ROSHN to build model residential districts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ROSHN to build model residential districts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  

Saudi Arabia records 6% growth in SMEs amid growing startup ecosystem  
Updated 07 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem is driving small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom, with the number of such firms climbing to 1.14 million by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.  

The latest SME Monitor report released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, revealed that the Kingdom witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022.  

As Saudi Arabia steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the private sector played a crucial role to help the Kingdom’s non-oil economy to grow by 6.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. 

The report, which was released ahead of the Biban 2023 SME conference, pointed out that 40 percent of the SMEs in the Kingdom are located in Riyadh, a strong indication of the capital city’s rapidly expanding start-up ecosystem. 

Monsha’at Governor Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini called the release of the latest SME Monitor ahead of Biban 23 “an important development.”  

To be held on March 9 to 19, the region’s largest start-up, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference is expected to attract 105,000 attendees from the Kingdom and abroad.   

“As the flagship event for startups and SMEs, the opportunities at Biban 23 are further proof of the entrepreneurial progress of the Kingdom that is so amply documented in the latest quarterly report,” he said. 

Being held under the theme ‘Attract-Connect-Achieve,’ Biban 23 will also feature over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally. 

The event will also host more than 300 workshops distributed among over 20,000 beneficiaries. 

Biban 2023 will also host the final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup, the first and largest competition of its kind, which sees entrepreneurs from over 200 countries competing for cash prizes worth over $1 million. 

Monsha’at which works on designing specialized programs, services, and initiatives is looking to reduce the Kingdom’s unemployment rate to 7 percent from 11.6 percent while increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2030.

Topics: Biban SME Saudi Arabia

Related

Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers
Saudi Arabia
Biban Talks Theater to host 170 speakers
The Biban 2023 event will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (@BibanGlobal)
Saudi Arabia
$2.7m in awards up for grabs at Biban 2023

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall

Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall
Updated 07 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up after industry executives flagged concerns about limited spare capacity in the market and uncertainty over Russian supplies. 

Brent crude futures recorded gains of 8 cents, or 0.09 percent, to $86.26 per barrel by 10.45 a.m. Saudi time, after settling 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.54 per barrel, up 8 cents, or 0.10 percent, following a 1 percent gain in the previous session.

China crude imports fall

China’s crude oil imports fell 1.3 percent in the first two months of 2023 from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday.

Imports during January-February totalled 84.06 million tons, or about 10.40 million barrels per day, according to the General Administration of Customs. China imported 10.53 mln bpd in the same period last year.

Customs did not give a breakdown for the individual months, but analysts who track shipping data said China’s January imports were below year-earlier levels.

However, they noted that state refiners in February stepped up imports of Middle Eastern crude because of lower official selling prices and bought steeply discounted Urals oil from Russia’s European ports.

State-owned refiners have increased purchases of cargoes for February delivery amid a positive domestic fuel demand outlook and relatively strong fuel exports, Refinitiv analysts wrote last week.

Independent refiners also raised their crude throughput during the two months, operating at 67.5 percent of capacity, which was 4.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier, according to Chinese commodities consultancy JLC.

Venezuela to consider crude production bump with Russia’s Rosneft

Venezuela has laid out a work plan to increase crude production with Russian oil company Rosneft, the South American country’s oil minister said Monday.

Following a meeting with Rosneft president Igor Sechin, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Twitter they planned “to increase crude oil production and advance new business opportunities.”

Sechin arrived in Venezuela on Sunday to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of the South American country’s former president Hugo Chavez, who was a close ally of Russia.

Moscow has become a lender of last resort for Caracas, with the Russian government and Rosneft providing at least $17 billion in loans and credit since 2006.

El Aissami said Rafael Tellechea, head of state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela, was at the meeting to discuss “the prospects of the world oil market” and the “shared challenges” of the companies in their respective nations.

Russian companies operate in Venezuela under five joint ventures with PDVSA, producing around 80,000 barrels per day.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: oil updates China

Related

China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters
Business & Economy
China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters

China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters

China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters

China Jan-Feb exports, imports slump again as global demand falters
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: A fall in China’s exports for the January-February period pointed to continued weakness in demand for the country’s products, backing government concerns that a global slowdown will be felt at home, accordin to Reuters.

Imports dropped, too, government data showed on Tuesday, also partly reflecting weak foreign demand, since the country brings in parts and materials from abroad for many of its exports.

Exports in the two months were 6.8 percent lower than a year before, after a 9.9 percent annual fall seen in December. The result was, however, better than the average expectation in a Reuters poll for a fall of 9.4 percent.

Imports were down by 10.2 percent, greatly missing the poll estimate for a 5.5 percent drop. December imports had been 7.5 percent lower than a year earlier.

“Given the high inflation in the US and Europe, demand from there should keep weakening, which also dampens the processing demand in China,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday cautioned that downward pressure on China’s imports and exports would increase significantly this year, because of the risk of a global recession and weakening external demand.

China has set a target for gross domestic product (GDP)growth this year of around 5 percent, after the economy, the world’s second largest, grew in 2022 at one of its slowest rates in decades. Last year’s GDP was up only 3 percent on 2021.

The customs agency publishes combined January and February trade data to smooth out distortions caused by the shifting timing of the Lunar New Year, which this year fell in January.

Economists expect imports to gradually recover as consumer confidence returns following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in December, but they say the slowdown abroad could also hold down the volume of goods coming into China.

China’s January-February imports of crude oil were down 1.3 percent on the same period last year, while imports of natural gas fell by 9.4 percent. However, coal and soybean imports jumped on improving domestic demand.

In February, manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than a decade, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed last week, giving economists cause for optimism.

Factory activity readings from other Asian economies for February were more downbeat, however, reinforcing views that conditions abroad were more sluggish. 

Topics: China exports

Related

China lowers economic growth targets to 5% for 2023  
Business & Economy
China lowers economic growth targets to 5% for 2023  

Latest updates

Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
Saudi Musaned program adds female drivers as part of over 10 new professions  
AMEX Saudi Arabia signs golf tournament partnership with AmCham
AMEX Saudi Arabia signs golf tournament partnership with AmCham
New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
New EU-US data pact may come too late for Facebook
Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  
Behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week with breakout Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair  
Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
Twitter’s lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.