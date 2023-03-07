Saudi British Business Council to hold a forum to explore cleantech solutions   

RIYADH: Around 150 innovators are set to discuss ways to tackle present-day environmental challenges when they gather in London for the Saudi British Forum for Clean Technology on March 8.
Organized by the Saudi British Joint Business Council, the event will discuss ways in which technology will enable and accelerate progress towards reaching zero emissions, revealed the executive director of the SBJBC, Chris Innes-Hopkins.
Topics to be addressed at the forum will include reducing carbon emissions and developing waste management and water conservation.
Saudi and British companies will also deliberate on creating clean technology in strategic sectors, as well as improving clean energy and battery technologies.
In addition, the event will support small and medium companies in acquiring additional sources of capital and increase their cooperation with Saudi and British research centers and innovation establishments.
Investor support will also be extended through discussion panels, communication opportunities and introductory presentations offered by particular corporations.
The SBJBC is a private sector-led entity that enables and improves business relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK through its wide range of services. It also grants access to elite governmental and private sector networks in both countries.