Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd
Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $83.24 per barrel at 11.50 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive US interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

Brent crude futures dipped 2 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $83.27 per barrel at 06.45 p.m. Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 17 cents, or 0.22 percent, to $77.41 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3 percent on Tuesday after comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest

OPEC says China 2023 oil demand to grow 500,000-600,000 bpd

China’s oil demand will grow 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day in 2023, the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, also known as OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday, as the world’s top crude importer emerges from COVID-19 restrictions.

“With China opening up, we are quite optimistic, cautiously,” he told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

OPEC expects global oil demand growth to grow by 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023, he said.

Al Ghais said he was not concerned about the rerouting of Russian crude exports to countries such as China and India in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. OPEC had witnessed many such changes in oil flows in the past, whether due to international politics or the emergence of new demand centers, he said.

“This is typical where we have redirection in flows from the east to the west or west to the east,” Al Ghais said.

Russian oil production has been resilient, Al Ghais said, adding that the country’s barrels have found buyers in markets like China, India and Turkiye.

OPEC and Russia are part of the OPEC+ alliance, working together on supply policy for global markets. When asked whether the alliance remained viable, Al Ghais said that the alliance is critical to stable oil markets and has been since producers started working together in 2016.

US crude output, demand to rise in 2023: EIA

US crude production and demand will rise in 2023 the US Energy Information Administration said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday.

The EIA projected that crude production will rise to 12.44 million bpd in 2023 and 12.63 million bpd in 2024.

The agency also projected petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption would rise to 20.4 in 2023 and rise to 20.8 million bpd in 2024.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil update OPEC China

NEOM signs deal with Marriott International to open three hotels by 2024 

NEOM signs deal with Marriott International to open three hotels by 2024 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

NEOM signs deal with Marriott International to open three hotels by 2024 

NEOM signs deal with Marriott International to open three hotels by 2024 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has signed an agreement with Marriott International Inc. to open three hotels in Sindalah, NEOM’s first luxury island. 

The deal includes the establishment of the Kingdoms’s first Autograph Collection Hotel property by Marriott as well as two Luxury Collection properties that are expected to open in 2024. 

The first Luxury Collection hotel will offer a beach resort with 70 luxury rooms and suites including villas with private pools that range from one to four-bedroom residences. 

The second property is set to be an all-suite hotel with 115 one to three-bedroom suites and will be located at the center of the retail and marina district in Sindalah. 

“NEOM is one of the most highly anticipated developments in the world and we look forward to working with its team to develop these three exciting properties,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International.   

Marriot’s Autograph Collection hotel in Sindalah plans to include 66 rooms and suites, one and two-bedroom villas, dining options, a kids club, and a spa. 

“We are thrilled by the prospect of working together and look forward to building a hospitality experience that captures the spirit of Sindalah’s year-long appeal while creating unforgettable memories for our guests,” added Chris Newman, executive director of hotel development at NEOM 

Sindalah is set to be the first to welcome guests of a group of islands being developed in NEOM and aims to be among the most appealing destinations on the Red Sea. 

The island extends across 840,000 sq. m and is a 17-hour sail from the Mediterranean including an 86-berth marina for yachts up to 75 m. The island will also include over 400 premium hotel rooms and 300 suites. 

“The Luxury Collection and Autograph Collection Hotels properties will express their unique personality inspired by the exceptional natural landscapes of NEOM. We continue to see growth opportunities for our brand portfolio within the destination and Saudi Arabia overall,” Briet added. 

Topics: NEOM Marriott Hotel Marriott International Inc.

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   

UAE In-Focus – Entrepreneurship fund Ruwad increases direct financing pot by over 100%   
Updated 17 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In order to enable entrepreneurs to take advantage of available opportunities and expand their projects, the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship has raised the value of funding to pilot projects from 2.5 million dirhams ($680,676) in 2022 to 6 million dirhams for the current year.  

This decision to raise the ceiling of direct financing by over 100 percent aligns with the objectives of the foundation, also known as Ruwad, in supporting the citizens of the emirate to enhance their contribution to the national economy.   

The increase was approved during a meeting of the foundation’s Project Finance Committee.   

Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Program launched 

Designed to help young participants hone their skills in managing agriculture and livestock projects, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment has launched a Food and Agriculture Entrepreneurs Program.  

Set to be implemented from 2023 to 2025, the program forms part of the “Transformational Projects” initiative of the Council of Ministers. It offers an integrated system that enables its target audience to establish their own companies in the UAE agriculture sector.  

“The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is working to empower and encourage youth to play an active role in advancing the agriculture and livestock sectors, and to achieve national food security,” Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said. 
She indicated that the ministry is working in collaboration with its strategic partners to empower young entrepreneurs in the fields of agriculture and food trade, develop their skills and train them to market their products.   

Facilities package for housing program borrowers rolled out 

To reduce the financial burdens of housing program borrowers, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE and in coordination with national banks, has started implementing a facilities package for them.  

According to Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the housing facilities implemented under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program require borrowers to pay a down payment for their housing unit and raise the credit limit of borrowers from 50 to 60 percent. 

This is the debt burden ratio or the percentage that beneficiaries or customers can afford to pay in the form of monthly installments out of their total salary or any income from a known specific source, while the credit limit for retirees has been raised from 30 to 50 percent, so they can benefit from housing loans.  

Al Mazrouei stressed that the monthly deductions to housing loans are very low and do not exceed 16.75 percent of the total monthly income.  

ADIB seeks to issue $8bn in debt instruments 

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank is seeking to issue debt instruments worth $8 billion after the shareholders of the bank, listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, approved authorizing the bank’s board of directors for these issues. 
Shareholders authorized the board of directors to issue sukuk with a value not exceeding $3 billion within a year, according to the bank’s disclosure on Tuesday.  

The company’s shareholders have also authorized the board of directors in the extraordinary assembly to issue sukuk or other similar instruments that are not convertible into shares in a total amount not exceeding $5 billion, at the time specified by the board of directors. 

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody's

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s

Long-term sovereign sukuk issuance will settle at $80bn: Moody’s
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Improved fiscal positions of energy-exporting issuers like Saudi Arabia will help stabilize long-term sovereign sukuk issuance at around $80 billion in 2023 and $80-$85 billion in 2024, according to credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service. 

­­­Supporting but lower hydrocarbon prices will continue to boost fiscal balances of energy-exporting sovereign sukuk issuers, with the majority of Gulf Cooperation Council region countries recording budget surpluses in 2023-2024. 

“Consequently, GCC issuance in 2023 will be mainly driven by governments' decisions to refinance or repay maturing sukuk using surplus funds,” said Alexander Perjessy, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s.

“We expect lower gross issuance from GCC to be broadly offset by higher volumes elsewhere, particularly in Indonesia, where domestic sukuk issuance dipped significantly last year,” he continued. 

Adding that after six years of Saudi Arabia accounting for the highest single share of long-term sovereign sukuk issuances, the credit rating agency expects Malaysia and Indonesia to make the largest contribution, reflecting larger sukuk refinancing needs, if marginally improving fiscal deficits. 

It also said that recently announced new government sukuk initiatives by the Kingdom and Egypt, provide a minor upside risk to their sukuk issuance forecasts. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia aims to introduce a domestic sukuk savings program for ordinary retail investors. 

However, a prolonged post-pandemic recovery was the primary driver of Southeast Asia's fiscal improvement last year, particularly in Indonesia, which posted the single highest reduction in gross sovereign sukuk issuance in 2022. 

In Saudi Arabia, sovereign sukuk issuance volumes fell 4 percent to $29.8 billion in 2022, with the vast majority – excluding $2.5 billion of dollar-denominated foreign sukuk – issued in the domestic market under the established regular issuance schedule.  

“Last year's issuance was significantly higher than what we had expected at the start of 2022. This is because the government opted to pre-fund some 2023 maturities in 2022 and conduct a liability management exercise by issuing sukuk, both of which we estimate added around $16 billion to Saudi Arabia's gross sovereign sukuk issuance,” Moody’s said. 

According to Moody’s, Saudi Arabia is expected to achieve a budget surplus of 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023, a relatively slight decrease from a surplus of 2.6 percent of the GDP in 2022, driven by continued strong hydrocarbon revenue. 

Moody’s also affirmed Saudi’s A1 credit rating with a stable outlook, mainly driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness adding that the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector activity will remain strong.

Topics: Sukuk

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has unveiled the third edition of its Joint Research Program to bring together academics, industry specialists and researchers for conducting economic-related research papers about the Kingdom.   

The program will cover four areas of study – macroeconomics, financial stability, financial sector, and other economic-related issues, according to the bank, also known as SAMA.  

It added that research teams should consist of a maximum of three researchers, and must include a representative from the bank and an economics specialist.   

Upon the completion of the admission process, SAMA will review all submitted research ideas and filter out the most proficient ones from each subject matter.   

The central bank noted that cash awards will be granted to the top research teams, while the three highest-ranking reports will obtain SAMA's award.   

Furthermore, the central bank’s Research Evaluation Committee will be handling the selection process.    

As for the program’s timeline, applications are expected to be sent by the end of April, teams are to be formed by the end of May, while research paper submissions are due by the end of November 2023.   

The program comes in line with SAMA's efforts to support economic development and realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.   

Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid economic development on the back of significant growth in key sectors, making it one of the largest global economies and an active member of the G20.  

With a population of over 34 million, Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product reached SR2.6 trillion ($692.5 billion) with a 58.9 percent contribution from its non-oil sector, revealed the official data.   

Private sector contribution to the GDP reached 41.1 percent, trade surplus exceeded SR492.9 billion, whereas women’s participation in the labor market grew to an impressive 35.6 percent.   

In regards to the financial sector, the aggregate net profit of Saudi-listed banks rose 18 percent before zakat and tax to reach SR6.41 billion ($1.7 billion) in January as compared to SR5.41 billion a year earlier, official data showed. 

The monthly figures issued by SAMA showed the banks’ aggregate assets grew by nearly 12 percent year-on-year to SR3.61 trillion. 

According to the report, combined deposits rose by nearly 9 percent year-on-year to SR2.27 trillion in January. 

Lending to the private sector also jumped by almost 12 percent year-on-year to reach SR2.29 trillion in the aforementioned period.

Topics: Saudi SAMA Finance

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia

Serco launches space division in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Serco, a UK-based transport, defense, and public services provider, has officially launched its Saudi space division, the company has announced.

The firm has been providing support services to the European Space Agency for over 40 years, assisting many of its significant interplanetary, Earth observation, and astronomical missions.

The company also has supported both civil and military space programs for the UK Ministry of Defense and the US Space Command.

In a show of its dedication to the Kingdom, Serco has appointed Amar Vora, who was previously working with the UK Space division to lead the space team in Saudi Arabia, a press release noted.

Vora has worked closely with several government agencies including ESA in various areas like solution development in space sustainability, earth observation, and space data services.

“In establishing our Saudi Space division, Serco will be bringing decades of experience and expertise to a region where capabilities might still be relatively new, but there is very much the potential and resources to quickly become one of the leading countries worldwide in the space industry,” said Phil Malem, CEO at Serco Middle East.

He added: “Amar Vora is a highly skilled member of our international space division and under his guidance we will be building a local division, with locally trained team members, that will support both the goals of the Saudi government and Saudi Space Commission within Vision 2030.”

Vora and his team will be prioritizing local hires and capacity building, offering training and robust career development programs for talents in the Kingdom.

He said the opportunities now present in Saudi Arabia’s space sector are “literally infinite.”

Vora added: “As a team, we are also very much looking forward to harnessing the capabilities and skill sets of local talents on the ground to achieve great things together.”

It was during an exclusive interview with Arab News in December that Serco’s Middle East CEO initially revealed his company’s plans to open a new space division in Saudi Arabia.

He said the move would “offer some highly innovative services for the first time in the region at a time when space-related technology, data, and science are now increasingly becoming part of the national agenda.”

Topics: Serco space

