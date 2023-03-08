You are here

Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 

Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 
Demand for the debt sale was over $2.2 billion, including $175 million of interest from joint lead managers. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
REUTERS 

Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 

Islamic Development Bank set to raise $2bn with sukuk 
Updated 17 sec ago
REUTERS 

DUBAI: The Islamic Development Bank is set to raise $2 billion from a sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, maturing in five years, a bank document showed on Tuesday. 

The spread on the sukuk was set at 55 basis points over secured overnight financing rate mid-swaps, tightened 2 basis points from guidance earlier in the day. 

Demand for the debt sale was over $2.2 billion, including $175 million of interest from joint lead managers. 

BNP Paribas, Citi, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sukuk sale. 

Topics: Saudi Islamic Development Bank

China sees 112% jump in entry-exit trips as numbers hit nearly 40m in 2 months 

China sees 112% jump in entry-exit trips as numbers hit nearly 40m in 2 months 
Updated 10 sec ago
REUTERS 

China sees 112% jump in entry-exit trips as numbers hit nearly 40m in 2 months 

China sees 112% jump in entry-exit trips as numbers hit nearly 40m in 2 months 
Updated 10 sec ago
REUTERS 

BEIJING: China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing the revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were dismantled. 

The numbers were up 112.4 percent year-over-year. 

Data showed 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7, up 33.1 percent from before the policy U-turn. 

Chinese citizens flocked to travel sites and airports after the country re-opened its borders, allowing people to take advantage of travel after being cut off from the rest of the world. 

During the recent Lunar New Year in late January holiday trips surged in the country. 

The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on Feb. 25, exceeding one million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration. 

 

 

 

 

Topics: China Travel COVID-19

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive US interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $83.24 per barrel at 11.50 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 19 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $77.39 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3 percent on Tuesday after comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

OPEC says China 2023 oil demand to grow 500,000-600,000 bpd

China’s oil demand will grow 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day in 2023, the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, also known as OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday, as the world’s top crude importer emerges from COVID-19 restrictions.

“With China opening up, we are quite optimistic, cautiously,” he told the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

OPEC expects global oil demand growth to grow by 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023, he said.

Al Ghais said he was not concerned about the rerouting of Russian crude exports to countries such as China and India in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. OPEC had witnessed many such changes in oil flows in the past, whether due to international politics or the emergence of new demand centers, he said.

“This is typical where we have redirection in flows from the east to the west or west to the east,” Al Ghais said.

Russian oil production has been resilient, Al Ghais said, adding that the country’s barrels have found buyers in markets like China, India and Turkiye.

OPEC and Russia are part of the OPEC+ alliance, working together on supply policy for global markets. When asked whether the alliance remained viable, Al Ghais said that the alliance is critical to stable oil markets and has been since producers started working together in 2016.

US crude output, demand to rise in 2023: EIA

US crude production and demand will rise in 2023 the US Energy Information Administration said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday.

The EIA projected that crude production will rise to 12.44 million bpd in 2023 and 12.63 million bpd in 2024.

The agency also projected petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption would rise to 20.4 in 2023 and rise to 20.8 million bpd in 2024.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil update OPEC China

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds 

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds 
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
REUTERS 

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds 

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds 
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
REUTERS 

BERLIN: Qatar Airways announced plans for rapid growth on Tuesday, as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. 

Announcing objectives at the ITB tourism fair in Berlin, the Gulf carrier said it would add seven destinations, restore 11 others and boost the frequency of flights to 35 markets — marking a 21 percent rise in flights by July 2023, compared with the same month last year. 

Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, speaking in his first appearance since settling a major legal dispute with Airbus, said the airline was being conservative because of its dependence on deliveries from Airbus or Boeing amid supply woes. 

"Unfortunately, it is not in their hands; I think supply chain problems will last a bit longer," Al Baker told a news conference during the world's largest tourism expo. 

Newly planned airline destinations include five in Europe, including three in France, and two in Africa. 

"The aviation industry is slowly rebounding ... (from) unprecedented pressures," Al Baker said. 

Al Baker noted upward inflationary pressure on ticket prices but said the airline was not passing on all fuel increases. 

Al Baker, whose roles include tourism minister of Qatar, also announced a campaign to increase visitors to the Gulf state, building on attention from hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup to boost its domestic tourism industry. 

He said Qatar aimed to increase the number of annual visitors threefold compared to 2019 levels to six to seven million, with a target of contributing to 10 percent of its economy. 

Gulf analysts say the small peninsula state faces stiff competition from neighboring Dubai, an international tourist destination, as well as from Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom opens up and invests heavily in tourism and entertainment. 

Al Baker said Qatar had been the target of disinformation and vigorously defended its performance in staging the World Cup. He lashed out at media coverage surrounding the event. 

Airbus meanwhile also said on Tuesday it had reinstated orders for 73 aircraft from Qatar Airways after revoking them during a dispute over damage to the surface of grounded A350s. 

Airbus and Qatar Airways settled the dispute at the end of January, averting a rare and potentially damaging UK court trial in the jet sector.  

Qatar Airways chief called the settlement a "win-win". 

 
 

Topics: Qatar Airways berlin aviation Airbus

Sri Lanka leader says IMF deal imminent after China's pledge

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters in Colombo. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

Sri Lanka leader says IMF deal imminent after China’s pledge

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends an interview with Reuters in Colombo. (REUTERS)
  • China owns about 10 percent of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, which exceeds $51 billion
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s president said Tuesday that China has given crucial debt restructuring assurances that mean the bankrupt Indian Ocean nation could get its $2.9 billion bailout package approved soon.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament that a letter from China’s EXIM bank with the necessary assurances was received on Monday night and immediately he and the Central Bank governor sent a letter of intent to the International Monetary Fund for the final approval.
“Now we have done our part, and I expect the IMF will do its share by the end of this month, by the third or fourth week,” Wickremesinghe said.
China owns about 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt, which exceeds $51 billion. Its delayed assurances were seen as the last hurdle in securing the bailout deal after India and other creditors gave early pledges.
Wickremesinghe said he expects financial assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to start coming soon after the IMF deal is reached.
He said, however, that difficult economic reforms needed to be carried out as agreed with the IMF and Sri Lanka can’t afford to sidestep from them as it has done with 16 past agreements.
“We must stress one fact: We don’t repay foreign debt at the moment, we only repay loans to the multilateral financial institutions. If we break the agreement with the IMF, we will be compelled to repay loans to foreign countries and private banks,” Wickremesinghe said.
“We have approximately $ 6-7 billion to repay every year until 2029. We don’t have foreign currency to do that, and therefore it is imperative that the IMF keeps engaging with our creditors on the agreements reached on debt sustainability.”
Wickremesinghe did not reveal what has been agreed with the IMF but said he will present details before Parliament for approval. He also warned he will crush any street protests trying to derail reform efforts.
Professionals and workers in many other sectors have been protesting for months over sharp increases in electricity charges and income taxes to strengthen state revenue, a prerequisite for the IMF package. Opposition parties have been demanding elections for village and town councils that were postponed by authorities citing a lack of funds.
Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis caused severe shortage of food, medicine, fuel, cooking gas and electricity last year, leading to angry street protests that forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee from the country and resign.
The economy has shown signs of improvement since Wickremesinghe took over as president last July with shortages reduced, power cuts ended and the Sri Lankan rupee starting to strengthen.

 

Topics: Sri Lanka economy IMF China India

Global oil market to remain balanced 'at least through H1 of 2023'

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’

Global oil market to remain balanced ‘at least through H1 of 2023’
Updated 07 March 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sees the global oil market in balance through at least the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The CEO of the national oil company added that Kuwait has not lost any market share in China from discounted Russian oil barrels.

KPC’s customers have not asked for reductions or increases in oil supply from the company, Al-Sabah said. He added that the company is staying mindful of the effect a potential recession could have on the global economy and oil market.

During a conference discussion, Al-Sabah referenced an announcement from earlier on Tuesday that second phase units for Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery are now operating. State news agency KUNA previously reported the news, citing KIPIC CEO Waleed Al-Badr.

The much delayed 615,000 barrel-per-day refinery is one of the several new complexes coming online this year across the world to churn out more oil products and cool refining margins from record levels last year following the disruption of supplies from top exporter Russia.

Kuwait is set to ramp up refined oil product exports from the Al-Zour refinery in the second half of 2023 to plug Russian shortfalls in Europe and meet growing demand in Asia and Africa, Reuters previously reported in February, citing industry sources and analysts.

The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. shipped its first shipment of low-sulphur fuel oil from the Al Zour refinery to Singapore, KUNA reported in November.

Topics: Oil ceraweek Market

