SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 

SAMA launches 3rd Joint Research Program on finance and economy 
The program will cover four areas of study – macroeconomics, financial stability, financial sector, and other economic-related issues, according to the bank, also known as SAMA. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has unveiled the third edition of its Joint Research Program to bring together academics, industry specialists and researchers for conducting economic-related research papers about the Kingdom.   

The program will cover four areas of study – macroeconomics, financial stability, financial sector, and other economic-related issues, according to the bank, also known as SAMA.  

It added that research teams should consist of a maximum of three researchers, and must include a representative from the bank and an economics specialist.   

Upon the completion of the admission process, SAMA will review all submitted research ideas and filter out the most proficient ones from each subject matter.   

The central bank noted that cash awards will be granted to the top research teams, while the three highest-ranking reports will obtain SAMA's award.   

Furthermore, the central bank’s Research Evaluation Committee will be handling the selection process.    

As for the program’s timeline, applications are expected to be sent by the end of April, teams are to be formed by the end of May, while research paper submissions are due by the end of November 2023.   

The program comes in line with SAMA's efforts to support economic development and realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.   

Saudi Arabia is witnessing rapid economic development on the back of significant growth in key sectors, making it one of the largest global economies and an active member of the G20.  

With a population of over 34 million, Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product reached SR2.6 trillion ($692.5 billion) with a 58.9 percent contribution from its non-oil sector, revealed the official data.   

Private sector contribution to the GDP reached 41.1 percent, trade surplus exceeded SR492.9 billion, whereas women’s participation in the labor market grew to an impressive 35.6 percent.   

In regards to the financial sector, the aggregate net profit of Saudi-listed banks rose 18 percent before zakat and tax to reach SR6.41 billion ($1.7 billion) in January as compared to SR5.41 billion a year earlier, official data showed. 

The monthly figures issued by SAMA showed the banks’ aggregate assets grew by nearly 12 percent year-on-year to SR3.61 trillion. 

According to the report, combined deposits rose by nearly 9 percent year-on-year to SR2.27 trillion in January. 

Lending to the private sector also jumped by almost 12 percent year-on-year to reach SR2.29 trillion in the aforementioned period.

RIYADH: Serco, a UK-based transport, defense, and public services provider, has officially launched its Saudi space division, the company has announced.

The firm has been providing support services to the European Space Agency for over 40 years, assisting many of its significant interplanetary, Earth observation, and astronomical missions.

The company also has supported both civil and military space programs for the UK Ministry of Defense and the US Space Command.

In a show of its dedication to the Kingdom, Serco has appointed Amar Vora, who was previously working with the UK Space division to lead the space team in Saudi Arabia, a press release noted.

Vora has worked closely with several government agencies including ESA in various areas like solution development in space sustainability, earth observation, and space data services.

“In establishing our Saudi Space division, Serco will be bringing decades of experience and expertise to a region where capabilities might still be relatively new, but there is very much the potential and resources to quickly become one of the leading countries worldwide in the space industry,” said Phil Malem, CEO at Serco Middle East.

He added: “Amar Vora is a highly skilled member of our international space division and under his guidance we will be building a local division, with locally trained team members, that will support both the goals of the Saudi government and Saudi Space Commission within Vision 2030.”

Vora and his team will be prioritizing local hires and capacity building, offering training and robust career development programs for talents in the Kingdom.

He said the opportunities now present in Saudi Arabia’s space sector are “literally infinite.”

Vora added: “As a team, we are also very much looking forward to harnessing the capabilities and skill sets of local talents on the ground to achieve great things together.”

It was during an exclusive interview with Arab News in December that Serco’s Middle East CEO initially revealed his company’s plans to open a new space division in Saudi Arabia.

He said the move would “offer some highly innovative services for the first time in the region at a time when space-related technology, data, and science are now increasingly becoming part of the national agenda.”

RIYADH: Corporate and infrastructure firms in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are expected to maintain a resilient performance in 2023 despite the looming threat of inflation, higher interest rates, less-accommodating debt capital markets and the possibility of an economic slowdown, according to a recent report by S&P Global. 

The US-based credit rating firm noted that the corporates and infrastructure issuers in the GCC will comfortably navigate through 2023, driven by stable earnings profiles, strong balance sheets, and healthy funding and maturity profiles. 

“Most companies exhibit a balanced debt composition with about half of their funding exposed to floating interest rates, and the rest based on fixed rates. However, a handful of companies have higher floating rate exposure, making them more vulnerable to further interest hikes, especially for those operating in cyclical industries that may suffer from economic headwinds,” said Tatjana Lescova, a credit analyst at S&P Global. 

S&P Global went on to note the operating performance of GCC companies accelerated in 2022 accompanied by positive rating actions, thanks to improvements in the regional oil and gas-based economies. 

“Seventy-five percent of our rating outlooks are stable, while over 20 percent are on a positive outlook, which reflects our expectations of resilience for the rated corporate and infrastructure issuers in 2023,” said the firm’s credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani. 

The agency further noted that the growth of gross domestic product in GCC countries is expected to slow down due to the oil product cut decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

In October 2022, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the equivalent of about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

According to S&P Global, Brent crude could average $90 per barrel in 2023, while it will slightly go down to $80 in 2024.

“Hydrocarbon prices in 2023 and 2024 should support intrinsic credit quality for the oil and gas sector in the region,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Rawan Oueidat. 

The report further pointed out that there will not be any significant negative impact on non-oil GDP and corporate sector performance in the GCC region, while inflation could affect profitability margins for some of the regional operators. 

RIYADH: A Regional Center for Climate Change will be established in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s cabinet signed off on the plan as part of its initiatives to protect the environment.

During the meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, the cabinet announced that the focus of the center will be to build the knowledge base required to encourage adaptation to climate change, reduce its effects and achieve sustainability in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, the  Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The cabinet also endorsed the first wave of projects supported by the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, also known as Shareek. 

It said the program, worth over SR192 billion ($51.14 million), affirmed economic growth by fostering private-sector investment, boosting domestic content and raising the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. 

The cabinet’s recommendations also included launching the Saudi Program for Attracting International Companies Headquarters under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. 

The council of ministers touched on the Kingdom’s participation at the recent G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the importance of taking collective action to address global challenges and foster dialogue and peace to make the world safer. 

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and Culture. 

It reviewed several regional and international issues, reiterating the commitment made by the Kingdom during the 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to strengthen security cooperation, step up efforts to combat drug use, and address any issues that pose a threat to pan-Arab security. 

Meanwhile, the Cabinet ratified a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education of China to teach Chinese in the Kingdom. 

It also consented to a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand in preventing and combating corruption.

DUBAI: The Islamic Development Bank is set to raise $2 billion from a sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, maturing in five years, a bank document showed on Tuesday. 

The spread on the sukuk was set at 55 basis points over secured overnight financing rate mid-swaps, tightened 2 basis points from guidance earlier in the day. 

Demand for the debt sale was over $2.2 billion, including $175 million of interest from joint lead managers. 

BNP Paribas, Citi, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the sukuk sale. 

BEIJING: China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing the revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were dismantled. 

The numbers were up 112.4 percent year-over-year. 

Data showed 122,000 visas and residence permits for foreigners were issued by immigration administration agencies nationwide by March 7, up 33.1 percent from before the policy U-turn. 

Chinese citizens flocked to travel sites and airports after the country re-opened its borders, allowing people to take advantage of travel after being cut off from the rest of the world. 

During the recent Lunar New Year in late January holiday trips surged in the country. 

The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on Feb. 25, exceeding one million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration. 

 

 

 

 

