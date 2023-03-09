You are here

  • Home
  • NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
1 / 3
A mud-stained gun is seen in front of Ukrainian servicemen who just come back from the trenches of Bakhmut in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on March 8, 2023. (AP)
NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
2 / 3
Ukrainian servicemen walk to safety after coming out of the trenches of Bakhmut in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
3 / 3
A Ukrainian serviceman Mykhailo cleans his gun of mud as he comes out of the trenches of Bakhmut in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on March 8, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tzrb

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
  • “What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” says Stoltenberg
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says his armed forces were resolved to stay in Bakhmut, warning that Bakhmut's fall would open the floodgates to nearby cities
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut might fall to Russia in the coming days following months of intense fighting.
His remarks came as Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded the attack on Bakhmut, claimed to have captured the eastern bank of the industrial town, devastated in the longest battle since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago.
Wagner chief and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media Wednesday that his forces “have taken all of the eastern part of Bakhmut,” a salt-mining town with a pre-war population of 80,000.
The intense fighting around Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest in Russia’s more than year-long invasion, which has devastated swathes of Ukraine and displaced millions of people.
“What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on the sidelines of an EU defense ministers meeting.
“We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” the head of the US-led military alliance said, adding that “this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with CNN of what could happen if Bakhmut falls to Russian forces.
“We understand that after Bakhmut, (Russian forces) could go further” and attack nearby cities in the Donetsk region, he said.
“They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be an open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction,” Zelensky said in an interview set to air Wednesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told military officials during a televised meeting on Tuesday that taking control of the city would allow for “further offensive operations” in eastern Ukraine.
Prigozhin has estimated that between 12,000 and 20,000 Ukrainian troops were still defending the town.
Zelensky told CNN that his armed forces were resolved to stay in Bakhmut.
“Of course, we have to think about the lives of our military. But we have to do whatever we can whilst we’re getting weapons, supplies, and our army is getting ready for the counter-offensive.”

Zelensky on Wednesday hosted UN chief Antonio Guterres in Kyiv, his third visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. Guterres stressed the need to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export its grain but is due to expire.
“I want to underscore the critical importance of the rollover of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 18 March,” Guterres said.
EU defense ministers were meeting in Stockholm to discuss a plan to rush one billion euros’ worth of ammunition to Ukraine as pressure mounts on Kyiv’s allies to bolster supplies to the war effort.
Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimeter howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against the grinding Russian offensive.




A Ukrainian tank fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

“The current rate of consumption compared to the current rate of production of ammunition is not sustainable, and therefore we need to ramp up production,” Stoltenberg said.
But a report by The New York Times on Tuesday claiming US officials had seen new intelligence indicating a “pro-Ukrainian group” was behind last year’s sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines could raise difficult questions among the allies.
“This is not our activity,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in Stockholm.

In the interview with CNN, Zelensky invited US House speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Ukraine and see for himself what the war is like. McCarthy has not opposed US aid to Ukraine but he has said more than once that Congress should not be writing “blank checks” to support the war without close scrutiny.
“Mr McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” Zelensky said,
Ukraine on Wednesday said it had identified the man shot dead in a video that sparked outrage on social media as one of its soldiers.
The footage shows what appears to be a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench and smoking, and then being shot after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
“Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic,” a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office told AFP on Wednesday.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Bakhmut NATO Jens Stoltenberg Yevgeny Prigozhin

Related

Iran sends Russia millions of bullets to fuel Ukraine war, source tells Sky News
Middle-East
Iran sends Russia millions of bullets to fuel Ukraine war, source tells Sky News
Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight
World
Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight

UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights

UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights

UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights
  • Roza Otunbayeva, UN envoy in Afghanistan, says funding for the Taliban-ruled nation is likely to drop if women were not allowed to work
  • “Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights,” she told the UN Security Council
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy in Afghanistan warned on Wednesday that a Taliban administration crackdown on women’s rights is likely to lead to a drop in aid and development funding in the country, where women fear being cut from public life as much as violent death.
The United Nations has made its single-largest country aid appeal ever, asking for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan, where two-thirds of the population — some 28 million people — need it to survive, said Roza Otunbayeva.
But she told the UN Security Council that providing that assistance had been put at risk by Taliban administration bans on women attending high school and university, visiting parks and working for aid groups. Women are also not allowed to leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces.
“Funding for Afghanistan is likely to drop if women were not allowed to work,” Otunbayeva said. “If the amount of assistance is reduced, then the amount of US dollar cash shipments required to support that assistance will also decline.”
She said discussions about providing more development-style help for things like small infrastructure projects or policies to combat effects of climate change had halted over the bans.
The United States was the largest donor to the 2022 UN aid plan in Afghanistan, giving more than $1 billion. When asked about possible cuts, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was looking at implications of the bans on aid deliveries and consulting closely with the United Nations.
Price said the United States wanted to make sure “the Taliban is under no illusions that they can have it both ways — that they can fail to fulfill the commitments that they’ve made to the people of Afghanistan ... and not face consequences from the international community.”
The Taliban administration, which seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
“They systematically deprive women and girls of their fundamental human rights,” United Arab Emirates UN Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said. “These decisions have nothing to do with Islam or Afghan culture and risk further entrenching the country’s international isolation.”
Otunbayeva said that while some Afghan women initially said they welcomed the Taliban coming to power because it ended the war, they quickly began to lose hope.
“They say their elimination from public life is no better than fearing violent death,” Otunbayeva told the Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, which coincided with International Women’s Day.
“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights,” she said. “It is difficult to understand how any government worthy of the name can govern against the needs of half of its population.” 

Topics: International Women's Day 2023 UN Security Council Taliban Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva Lana Nusseibeh

Related

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
World
UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
UN urges Taliban to end ‘terrible’ restrictions on women
World
UN urges Taliban to end ‘terrible’ restrictions on women
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
World
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights

UK announces sanctions against women’s rights violators

UK announces sanctions against women’s rights violators
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

UK announces sanctions against women’s rights violators

UK announces sanctions against women’s rights violators
  • Package also sanctions Iranian institutions responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women “with unreasonable force”
Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: The UK on Wednesday announced sanctions against individuals and institutions it claims are responsible for gender-based violence in Iran, Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.
Marking International Women’s Day, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the measures during a visit to Sierra Leone, where he is meeting women MPs instrumental in passing reforms to support gender equality.
“This package includes four individuals and one entity involved in grievous activities — including military figures who have overseen rape and other forms of gender-based violence in conflicts in Syria, South Sudan and the Central African Republic,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
It also sanctions Iranian institutions responsible for enforcing mandatory dress codes for women “with unreasonable force.”
“Promoting gender equality brings freedom, boosts prosperity and trade, and strengthens the security of us all,” Cleverly said.
“However, hard-won gains on gender equality are under increasing threat. These sanctions send a clear message that the perpetrators of abhorrent gender-based violence must be held accountable,” he added.
Those sanctioned include Major General James Nando, who commanded the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, and is accused of being one of “the main perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence in Tambura County in 2021.”
Mahamat Salleh Adoum Kette has also been sanctioned for overseeing rape by fighters in the Central Africa Republic (CAR), while Amjad Youssef has been targeted for similar actions in Syria.
Cleverly is currently in Sierra Leone visiting his mother’s hometown of Bo “to see how UK-funded projects are helping women and girls.”
The sanctions build on a previous wave in December, which included 18 designations targeting individuals accused of being involved in abuses of human rights, six of which were related to sexual violence.

Topics: IWD2023 UK sanctions

Related

Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
World
Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
Middle-East
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Updated 08 March 2023
Reuters

Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan

Women’s Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
  • Demonstrations were held in Paris, Berlin, Beirut, Jakarta, Singapore and elsewhere
Updated 08 March 2023
Reuters

MANILA/MADRID: Rallies marking International Women’s Day took place around the world on Wednesday after a year in which girls in Afghanistan were banned from education, mass women’s rights protests erupted in Iran and a landmark US abortion ruling was overturned.

Demonstrations were held in Paris, Berlin, Beirut, Jakarta, Singapore and elsewhere. Rallies were planned in other cities.

In Manila, activists calling for equal rights and better wages scuffled with police blocking their protest.

“Girls just want to have fun...damental rights,” read one poster.

In Melbourne, demonstrators demanded equal pay and better safety for women. “Safe, respected, equal,” said one banner at the march. An Iranian contingent was also present.

Protests included calls for solidarity with women in Iran and Afghanistan where their freedoms have faced especially hard blows in the past year.

“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights, and it has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere,” Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement marking the day.

The death in September of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in Tehran unleashed the biggest anti-government protests in Iran in years.

In recent days, Iran’s clerical rulers have faced renewed pressure as public anger was compounded by a wave of poisoning attacks affecting schoolgirls in dozens of schools.

Abortion and reproductive rights were on the agenda for international rallies on Wednesday, nine months after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Protesters in several Spanish cities including Madrid and Barcelona were due to hold competing rallies for International Women’s Day, reflecting divisions within the feminist movement over trans rights and the prohibition of prostitution.

In Colombo there were scuffles as riot police tried to stop protesters at a women’s day rally organized by the opposition.

Hundreds of people had gathered to call on the Sri Lankan government to protect women’s rights and protest against high living costs. Sri Lanka is suffering a major economic crisis that has caused inflation to soar.

One woman held a placard saying: “Stop exploitation of women’s labor.”

Some governments marked Wednesday with legislative changes or pledges.

Canada repealed historic indecency and anti-abortion laws, Japan said more needed to be done to change attitudes about gender and Ireland announced a referendum in November to remove outmoded references to women in the constitution.

Italy’s first woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, focused on the role of women in the economy saying state-controlled companies should have at least one female leader.

In Japan, which ranked 116 out of 146 countries on gender parity in a World Economic Forum global report last year, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said progress had been made on improving women’s working conditions but more had to be done.

“The situation for women, who are trying to balance household and workplace responsibilities, is quite difficult in our country and has been noted as an issue,” he said. “Measures to tackle this are still just halfway complete.”

In Russia, where International Women’s Day is one of the most celebrated public holidays, the head of its upper house of parliament used the occasion to launch a vehement attack on sexual minorities and liberal values promoted by the West.

“Men and women are the biological, social and cultural backbones of communities,” Valentina Matviyenko wrote in a blog on the Federation Council’s web site.

“Therefore, there are no dangerous gender games in our country and never will be. Let us leave it to the West to conduct this dangerous experiment on itself.”

Topics: IWD2023 Afghanistan Iran

Related

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap
World
Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap
Updated 08 March 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap

Pakistani women pilots defy odds to close gender gap
  • Globally, women make up around 7 percent of commercial pilots — in Pakistan it is even less
  • Country’s growing band of female pioneers say concept of aviation being men-only now ‘obsolete’
Updated 08 March 2023
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: After four years of training to become a commercial pilot, Azka Malik is entering the male-dominated industry, where she and her colleagues are trying to pave the way for other women.
Globally, women make up around 7 percent of commercial pilots, according to Women in Aviation International data. Although the percentage in Pakistan is not exactly known, the number is much lower.
“All around the world, there are less than 7 percent pilots who are women. And in Pakistan the ratio is further lower, which is obviously a very big challenge for us girls to come out here,” Malik, 23, told Arab News as she sat in the cockpit of a Cessna aircraft at her aviation school on Tuesday.
She recently graduated from the Sky Wing academy in Karachi and is now entering the profession, undeterred by the challenges she may face as a woman in pursuing her career.
“The freedom you feel when you’re in the aircraft, when you fly in the sky, it’s amazing. It’s like no other experience in this world,” she said.
“There are a lot more women who are joining this field now, so things are progressing, things are getting better.”
Women are also already present at the forefront of mechanical support and aircraft maintenance.
Komal Khalid, a 25-year-old technician and also a Sky Wing graduate, believes that women have proven that aircraft maintenance is not only a man’s job.
“Definitely it is a tough field but it is not that women can’t do it. We are present and are doing it, in front of you,” she said. “There is no work in the world that only a man can do. This thinking is getting obsolete.”
For another aircraft maintenance technician, Subhana Anwer, 25, the job was neither a male nor female field but one for those who can go through the thick science texts needed to master it.
“Being an aviation maintenance as a career, it takes a lot of studying, it takes a lot of hard work,” she said.
“If I speak from my heart about aviation, it takes a lot of work. It’s not easy. There’s a lot of studying to be done. There is a lot of late-night work. There is hardship ... and, you know, honestly, it takes a lot of grit and how much you’re willing to put in.”
More women are up for the challenge.
Sky Wings has trained 25 pilots and 42 aircraft technicians since 2019. Out of them, seven pilots and 22 technicians were women. There are eight other aviation academies like Sky Wings in Pakistan.
“We have trained several women pilots, engineers and technicians in the aviation industry and now they are successfully working in different airlines within Pakistan and abroad,” Imran Aslam Khan, the school’s chief executive, told Arab News.
“We believe that until the time we bring in women in all the industries, no country can progress.”

Topics: Pakistan women pilot Azka Malik

Related

Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles
World
Thousands of women rally in Pakistan despite legal hurdles

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill
Updated 08 March 2023
Ellie Aben

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill

Philippines scrambles to prevent ecological disaster after oil tanker spill
  • Vessel carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off Oriental Mindoro coast last week
  • Local fishing communities will be paid to help with cleanup operation
Updated 08 March 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine authorities are scrambling to contain a looming ecological disaster in the waters of a central province after an oil spill that its president said on Wednesday could take months to clean up.

Dozens of people have fallen sick in coastal villages of Oriental Mindoro after the MT Princess Empress carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off its coast last week.

The oil has since reached the shores of nearby fishing villages, covering beaches in black sludge. Areas on the coastline were placed under a state of calamity earlier this week to help authorities extend aid to affected communities.

“Hopefully we can finish the cleanup in less than four months,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told reporters, as he announced a financial support scheme for fishermen and women who help with the cleanup effort.

“Fishermen can’t fish now, so they have no livelihood. We have a cash-for-work program for them since they will help with the cleanup.”

He added that the authorities had already located the sunken tanker that plunged 460 meters below sea level.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday placed an oil containment boom around the spill.

The scale of the environmental harm is still unfolding. Marine scientists at the University of the Philippines estimated that about 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves and seagrass could be at risk from the spill, which according to Greenpeace has already jeopardized the livelihoods of local communities that are dependent on the resource-rich waters.

The worst spill in the country’s history took place in 2006, when the MT Solar I tanker carrying 2 million liters of bunker fuel sank off the southern coast of Guimaras.

It damaged 1,500 hectares of the local ecosystem and severely affected the province’s marine resources and economy.

“It is important to note that oil spills, no matter their size, are permanent disasters,” Greenpeace Philippines campaigner Jefferson Chua told Arab News.

“This is even more concerning as the spill happened in an area with rich biodiversity and sensitive marine ecosystems, and with industrial oil, which is considered to have more severe and long-lasting impacts.”

About 18,000 fishermen and women had already been affected, he added.

“This oil spill, an unfolding environmental and social catastrophe … Twenty-one marine protected areas are confirmed affected in Oriental Mindoro alone,” Chua said.

“We can expect impacts on reduced growth of fish, disruptions in the local food chain, toxification of the environment, suffocation of coral reefs, notwithstanding health and livelihood impacts on communities.”

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. MT Princess Empress Oriental Mindoro

Related

Philippines to deploy underwater vehicle to pinpoint location of stricken tanker
World
Philippines to deploy underwater vehicle to pinpoint location of stricken tanker
Update Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao island
World
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao island

Latest updates

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights
UN warns of aid cuts over Taliban crackdown on women’s rights
Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.