Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells without Djokovic, Nadal

INDIAN WELLS, California: Brandon Nakashima took advantage of two double-faults by John Isner in an error-filled game to collect the match’s only service break and went on to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory in the all-American contest Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands as play got started at the year’s first Masters 1000 event, a combined tournament for women and men.
Nakashima, a 21-year-old from San Diego, saved one set point for 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Isner, who is 37, en route to grabbing the opening tiebreaker. And Nakashima, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, broke to lead 4-2 in the second set after nearly 1 1/2 hours of play, taking his four points in that game via that pair of double-faults, one forehand by Isner that found the net tape and didn’t make it over, and another that sailed long.
In all, Isner, the 2012 runner-up at Indian Wells, double-faulted seven times, part of his total of 25 unforced errors — 18 more than Nakashima. Next up for the 48th-ranked Nakashima is the tough task of facing 2022 US Open champion and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who is on a 14-match winning streak and won the past three tournaments he entered.
That run of success includes a win over Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion not in the field at Indian Wells because he can’t travel to the US as a foreign citizen not vaccinated against COVID-19. The player Djokovic shares the record with for most majors won by a man, Rafael Nadal, also isn’t in the desert; he has been sidelined since injuring his left hip flexor at the Australian Open.
Medvedev, like other seeded players, received a first-round bye.
In other Day 1 action, Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old who is ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-5; 67th-ranked Wang Xinyu beat 37th-ranked Elize Mertens 6-3, 6-1; wild-card entry Dayana Yastremska defeated Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich got past Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-6 (5); Anna Blinkova beat Ann Li 6-1, 6-2; and Linda Noskova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7), 6-1.
In men’s matches, Marcos Giron, who won an NCAA singles title for UCLA, eliminated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 7-5; Ugo Humbert beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6 (6); Jason Kubler edged Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (4); and Oscar Otte defeated Laslo Djere 6-3, 7-5.
Four things we learned from the Dubai Tennis Championships
Medvdev is back, Djokovic eyes more records and Rublev shows his resilience on court
Updated 06 March 2023
Reem Abulleil
An exciting fortnight of tennis has come to a close in Dubai with former world number one Daniil Medvedev securing his first triumph in the Emirates with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over his fellow Russian Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final.
Here’s what we learned from the action during ATP week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Medvedev is back
Doubts were swirling in Daniil Medvedev’s mind after he lost in straight sets in the Australian Open third round to Sebastian Korda in January.
Just 11 months earlier, the Russian was ranked No.1 in the world; suddenly he was outside the top 10 and feeling like he cannot win a match.
“I was feeling bad. I was doubting myself before Rotterdam. I was not feeling good at all,” said Medvedev on Saturday.
“I have a story. I went to one of the Russian guys getting ready for my match with [Alejandro] Davidovich Fokina. I won’t tell you who it is. I was like, ‘Come on, man, tell me how to win a match’.
“He was like, ‘You know better than me.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t know anything at the moment.’”
That was mid-February. Medvedev hasn’t lost a match since, claiming 14 consecutive victories within a 19-day period, which earned him three titles in a row in Rotterdam, Doha and now Dubai.
“After every tournament now he’s texting me, ‘So is it okay now?’” Medvedev continued. “I feel ashamed. But that’s how tennis is. I managed to keep some confidence going and I’m really happy about it.”
Medvedev’s stay outside the top 10 was brief — only three weeks — but it sparked something in him and he will move back up to No.6 in the rankings on Monday, thanks to the 1,250 points he collected in his last three events.
His run in Dubai was the most impressive part of his hat-trick, as he defeated world No.1 Novak Djokovic and former No.6 Andrey Rublev, both in straight sets, in the semi-finals and final.
After suffering nine consecutive losses against top-10 players, Medvedev has now won his last four, all in the last three weeks.
With huge charisma on and off the court, it’s great to see Medvedev back to his best. His court coverage, serving and returning were all exceptional in Dubai and his wit was on point in all his press conferences.
Djokovic hungry as ever
Djokovic laughed when asked in Dubai if there was a possibility of him beating Rafael Nadal on the Spaniard’s beloved clay at Roland Garros later this year.
“If it’s not a possibility, my friend, I wouldn’t be playing tennis,” replied the world No.1, who will be targeting a men’s all-time record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this spring.
The 35-year-old Serb returned from a hamstring injury in the Emirates this week, and posted wins over Tomas Machac, Tallon Griekspoor and Hubert Hurkacz before falling to Medvedev in the semi-finals.
Even though his undefeated 15-0 start to this season was snapped by Medvedev, Djokovic can take lots of positives from Dubai, where he looked particularly sharp in the second round and the quarter-finals.
He is very clear on his targets for the rest of the year, where he wants to peak for the Grand Slams and move past Rafael Nadal, who currently shares the record with Djokovic, with 22 majors each.
“I still have lots of desire to break records,” Djokovic said after his second round last Wednesday.
On Monday, Djokovic will begin his 379th week as world No.1, a record. He will likely miss Indian Wells and Miami due to US regulations preventing unvaccinated people from entering the country but that might end up serving him well as it would allow him to fully focus on training on the clay in the build-up to Roland Garros, which is his next big goal on the agenda.
Rublev all heart, on and off the court
He chalked it up to luck, but anyone who watched Rublev save five match points in a row, from 1-6 down in the second-set tiebreak, against Davidovich Fokina in the second round will tell you this was all about heart.
The 25-year-old Russian then defeated two players he had never beaten before, Botic van de Zandschulp, who was 2-0 against Rublev head-to-head, and Alexander Zverev, who was 5-0 against him.
After ousting Zverev in the semis, Rublev scribbled “Tsoi is alive” on a TV camera lens — a nod to the late Soviet rock star Viktor Tsoi, who was a frontman of the band Kino.
Rublev said Tsoi’s powerful lyrics helped bring hope to people and called for change during the 1980s before he died in a car crash at the age of 28.
“He’s an artist from a past generation that had huge volume I think on USSR because his voice was really powerful. It was not an easy time. The lyrics that he was writing gave a lot of hope to the people at that time. I just wrote it (Tsoi is alive) because I feel that now, at this time, is happening similar things,” Rublev said.
A year on from when Rublev first wrote “no war please” on a camera lens in Dubai, he reiterated his call for peace this past week, in yet another courageous act.
“You cannot act like nothing is happening because it’s horrible. It’s crazy that so many just normal citizens are suffering, dying,” said Rublev on Friday.
“It’s not easy that it’s happening in our time when we have all the mobile phones, Internet, social media. There are kids, they just want to do TikTok.
He said he hoped that there would be “peace in every country.”
Middle East swing appealing to more and more players
Both the men’s and women’s fields were incredibly strong in Dubai these past two weeks.
The ATP event featured four of the world’s top 10 and eight of the world’s top 20, headlined by No.1 Djokovic. The women’s tournament had eight of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the world’s top 20, headlined by No.1 Iga Swiatek.
Felix Auger-Aliassime made his Dubai debut this year, while Medvedev made his first appearance since 2019.
Up until 2020, the men’s Qatar Open was held in the first week of the season, early January, while Dubai hosted its ATP tournament at the end of February.
For a third year in a row, Doha and Dubai are staged in consecutive weeks in February on the men’s tour. This season, the women’s circuit held three events in the Middle East back-to-back in Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai.
These mini swings in the region are becoming increasingly popular with the players, who find it easier to compete in tournaments that don’t require too much travel in between.
“I feel like it's a good swing,” said Auger-Aliassime about the Doha-Dubai double.
“I feel like most players in the future, if it (the schedule) stays that way, will try and play that just because we don’t have to travel a lot between Doha and Dubai. Similar conditions, which is very convenient.
“I wanted to play more outside leading to Indian Wells. I feel like these conditions here, not so humid, dry, could resemble a bit Indian Wells. I feel like it’s good preparation for what’s to come as well.
“A few reasons, but for sure the scheduling and the temperature and environment is the main cause.”
Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set
The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Russian Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and his third in a row on Saturday by beating countryman and close friend Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches.
Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.
Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.
Earlier in the week, Medvedev had given top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals. And the 2021 US Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open in a purple patch of form.
“You always doubt what you do in practice, so I wasn’t really expecting what’s happened over the past three weeks, but I’m obviously very happy with how things have turned out, and looking forward to what’s next,” said Medvedev.
“The match tonight was very tactical, Andrey can cause trouble to anyone on Tour and every time we play he tries to make me suffer and I try to make him suffer, so I’m glad it went my way this time,” he added.
“I’ve felt at home since I arrived in Dubai. Even in the first match this week, I played a qualifier and the support was 50-50; great energy from the crowd here all week so thank you.”
Meanwhile, runner-up Rublev received a great ovation from the spectators before collecting his trophy, and responded: “Thank you very much, I’ve never had support like that. I’m really grateful and thank you to all for coming and supporting all of us.”
He also expressed his deep admiration for what Medvedev is achieving on the tour.
“I’ve played well this week, had some great matches, but Daniil destroyed me tonight. Three titles in a row, I don’t know how he is doing it, but I have huge respect for him. He’s a real champion.”
Medvedev shocks Djokovic to reach Dubai Tennis Championships final
Chasing a third title in as many weeks, the third seed overcame the world No. 1 and now faces Andrey Rublev
Updated 04 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: In-form Daniil Medvedev remains on-track to seal a third consecutive ATP Tour title after eclipsing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Looking to add Dubai glory to recent triumphs in Rotterdam and Doha, Medvedev made the most of a surprisingly out-of-sorts display by the 22-time Grand Slam winner to reach his first Dubai final, where he will face Andrey Rublev, a 6-3, 7-6 victor over Alexander Zverev earlier in the evening.
With an expectant Center Court full to the rafters when Djokovic, the tournament’s top seed, strode into Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium chasing a seventh final in the emirate, the contest’s early throes progressed on serve as both players felt each other out in sharing the first four games.
Medvedev, however, capitalized on a string of uncharacteristic Djokovic mistakes in the middle of the set to break the world No. 1 twice in quick succession. And while Djokovic broke back in game eight, and held serve in game nine, the 27-year-old Medvedev served out to seal the opening set 6-4 in 39 minutes.
After gifting Medvedev 16 points through unforced errors in the first set, Djokovic was unable to turn the tide at the start of the second set with Medvedev, the world No. 7, immediately breaking the five-time Dubai winner to maintain his momentum.
As mistakes continued to plague the 35-year-old Serbian’s comeback attempt, Djokovic, who desperately changed his racket in an attempt to curtail the litany of errors, cut a frustrated figure as the relentless stream of overhit groundstrokes and under-hit dropshots left Medvedev in a position to serve out the match at 5-3. The big-serving third seed, now on a 13-match winning streak going into the final, duly obliged.
“When you play against Novak you have to play your best and hope he doesn’t play his best,” Medvedev said. “When he plays his best, with 22 Grand Slam wins, you can play your best and not win, so I’m happy I managed to play a higher level than him today. I didn’t face a breakpoint in the second set, but there were so many 30-all and deuce-games, and I am really happy to be in the final tomorrow.”
“I am playing good right now,” he said. “I need to be at my best tomorrow. (Rublev) beat me the last two games — both tough battles — so I am looking forward to the final.”
Cressy and Martin complete doubles final line-up
After the drama of Djokovic’s singles exit, a shell-shocked Center Court witnessed the US’s Maxime Cressy and France’s Fabrice Martin reach the ATP500 Doubles final courtesy of a 5-7, 7-6, 10-7 victory over Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen — the all-Belgian surprise package who reached the semifinals after being promoted to the opening round as Lucky Losers. Cressy and Martin will play Lloyd Glasspool of the UK and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara, who downed Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-2 early in the evening on Center Court.
Defending champion Rublev marches into DDF tennis championship final
‘I was thinking it was going to be a third set, and maybe that helped me,’ said Rublev
Third seeds Glasspool and Heliovaara win over top seeds Mektic and Pavic to reach doubles final
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Andrey Rublev is pursuing his quest to become the first player since Roger Federer in 2015 to claim back-to-back Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship titles after marching to this year’s final.
Rublev stormed into the ATP 500 final at this week’s DDF championship, edging out childhood friend and No. 7 seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets in front of a capacity crowd at DDF Tennis Stadium.
It took the defending champion and World No. 6 a tiebreak to clinch the match 6-3, 7-6 (9) and continue his pursuit to clinch back-to-back titles.
Zverev’s hopes of reaching a first final since suffering serious injury at Roland Garros last June were quashed on Friday.
“I was thinking it was going to be a third set, and maybe that helped me,” said Rublev. “It was a super intense tiebreak. We are really good friends; we’ve known each other since we were 10 or 11 years-old in the juniors. He’s like an older brother to me, and he’s beaten me in our previous matches, so I knew I had nothing to lose.”
In a seesaw opening game that clocked in at just under 20 minutes, Rublev broke Zverev’s serve at the sixth attempt. He then repeated the feat twice more in four Zverev service games in the opening set, making light work of the German’s 200 kph-plus missiles.
Conversely, the second set was deadlocked on serve until the tiebreak, when a relaxed Rublev converted a fifth match point to seal his first ATP Tour win over Zverev, a player who sits 10 places beneath him in the world rankings.
Commenting over qualifying for his second consecutive DDF final, Rublev said: “It’s crazy, I have no words for the spectators and supporters here.”
In the first of the doubles semifinals, third seeds Lloyd Glasspool of the UK and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara downed Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-4, 6-2 in under and hour on Center Court.
Glasspool and Heliovaara are chasing their fourth ATP Tour title, and second tournament win of the year after triumphing in January’s Adelaide International 1. They will face either Maxime Cressy of the US and France’s Fabrice Martin, or Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen — the all-Belgian surprise package who have surged through the tournament after being promoted to the opening round as lucky losers.
Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev
Djokovic improved to 15-0 this season and hasn’t lost since dropping the Paris Masters final to Holger Rune last November
Updated 03 March 2023
AP
DUBAI: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The five-time Dubai champion’s 20th straight victory set the stage for a last-four match against Medvedev, who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 in the nightcap at the hard-court tournament.
“I’m playing good right now but when you play Novak, Novak is always the favorite,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “He’s playing great, moving great. I always had some good fights with him, so I’m hoping for my best shape tomorrow because that’s the only way to beat him.”
Djokovic is playing in his first event since winning the Australian Open for his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. The 35-year-old Serb had a partially torn hamstring when he captured his 10th title at Melbourne Park.
Djokovic improved to 15-0 this season and hasn’t lost since dropping the Paris Masters final to Holger Rune last November. He followed that up by winning the ATP Finals title in Turin.
Defending Dubai champion Andrey Rublev will face Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal match.
Rublev advanced by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6 (3). Zverev topped Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4.
It will be Zverev’s first semifinal since the French Open last June, when he injured his right ankle while playing against Rafael Nadal. He underwent surgery days later to repair torn ligaments.
“It’s been a very difficult time for me the last, I would say, nine months,” the 25-year-old German, who was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open, said in his on-court interview. “The hard work is paying off and I’m extremely happy with what the progress is and how I’m playing right now.”
Rublev, a 25-year-old Russian who is ranked No. 6, reached the semifinals for the third straight year.