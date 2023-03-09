You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  

Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  

Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  
Abu Dhabi-based company said it plans to increase its total solar power generation capacity to 7.3 gigawatts. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5b76b

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  

Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with UAE’s aim to achieve net-zero by 2050, Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has recommended a 606 percent rise in its solar power generation capacity by 2030.  

In its Future Capacity Requirements report, the Abu Dhabi-based company said it plans to increase its total solar power generation capacity to 7.3 gigawatts, in addition to the development of 300 megawatts of Battery Energy Storage Systems. 

The report forecasts the requirement for an additional 3 GW of solar power capacity by 2029 on top of the 1.5 GW procured from the Al Ajban Solar PV Project once it becomes operational in 2026.  

The recommendations, approved by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, endorse continued investment in low-carbon intensive reverse osmosis water desalination technology to enable over 90 percent of the total water demand to be met using RO by 2030. 

The implementation of these strategic renewable and clean energy projects will see the company’s average carbon dioxide intensity from electricity generation fall from 0.33kg per kilowatt-hour in 2019, to an estimated 0.19kg/kWh by 2029.  

Othman Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said: “Our growing portfolio of renewable and clean energy projects is accelerating the decarbonization of the country’s energy sector in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative whilst supporting the realization of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Target 2035.” 

Thermal power projects using gas turbine technology are part of EWEC’s plans to support the transformation of the energy mix by serving as an effective bridge to a decarbonized energy sector that achieves the country’s energy transition objectives.  

To meet reserve margin requirements, growing demand, and replace 7 GW of contract-expiring thermal cogeneration plants, the statement recommends securing a total of 9 GW of thermal capacity from open- or combined-cycle gas turbines through asset extension, reconfiguration or new development.  

EWEC’s report also forecasts the need to proceed with the development of two low-carbon intensive RO desalination plants, Mirfa 2 Reverse Osmosis and the Shuweihat 4 Reverse Osmosis.  

EWEC forecasts that over 90 percent of its water production will be generated from RO water desalination plants by 2030.   

Bruce Smith, strategy and planning executive director at EWEC, said: “EWEC is making tangible progress towards further diversifying the energy mix and increasing the share of renewable energy and low-carbon intensive RO to ensure a secure, sustainable, and least-cost supply of water and electricity across Abu Dhabi and beyond.” 

Topics: Abu Dhabi solar Net Zero

Saudi Arabia promotes Riyadh as fast-growing regional attraction hub

Saudi Arabia promotes Riyadh as fast-growing regional attraction hub
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia promotes Riyadh as fast-growing regional attraction hub

Saudi Arabia promotes Riyadh as fast-growing regional attraction hub
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Local and international investors from more than 40 countries concluded their participation in a Middle East trade forum held in Riyadh on March 8.

The gathering, organized by the General Entertainment Authority in partnership with the Global Association for the Attractions Industry, sought to highlight the capital’s Discover Riyadh initiative, the next fast-growing attraction hub in the region.

Sector delegates attended eight panel sessions organized during the two-day forum, during which 45 international experts discussed issues related to improving the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

An exhibition staged on the sidelines of the forum saw 24 local and international companies showcase their products and services.

The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit included a vocational development program presented by the association’s Institute for Attractions Managers.
 

Topics: General Entertainment Authority Global Association for the Attractions Industry Discover Riyadh

Related

First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
First IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit kicks off in Riyadh

Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts

Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts
Updated 30 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts

Oil Updates — Crude slightly down; Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts
Updated 30 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive US interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption.

Brent crude futures edged down by 5 cents to $82.61 per barrel at 11.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures went down 4 cents at $76.62 per barrel. 

Both benchmarks declined between 4 percent and 5 percent over the previous two days.

Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts on resilient Russian output

Barclays cut its 2023 oil price forecasts on Wednesday, due in part to more resilient output from Russia than expected, and said the market could flip into a deficit in the second half of the year due to growing demand in China.

The bank cut its average forecasts for the Brent and West Texas Intermediate benchmarks by $6 per barrel and $7/b, respectively, to $92/b and $87/b.

It also forecast Brent would average $97 per barrel next year and WTI $92 per barrel. 

OPEC does not need to make up for Russia oil output cut: Angola Minister

There is no need for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil output to make up for Russia’s 500,000 barrel per day cut, Angola’s secretary of state for oil and gas told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We believe the Russian oil is still there,” Angola’s Jose Barroso said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Houston. “They find a way, they find new markets... There is a balance in the market.”

Russia said it would cut 500,000 bpd of supply from March. The Group of Seven countries, the EU and Australia implemented the price cap on seaborne cargoes of Russian oil on Dec. 5, setting it at $60 a barrel.

Russian oil has found buyers in countries such as China and India that have not imposed sanctions.

If China is importing more oil from Russia, then perhaps it is importing less from other countries, Barroso said.

“We believe for the time being there is no need for the OPEC member countries to increase their production,” he added.

OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day from last November through 2023. As part of this, the 10 OPEC members bound by the deal have a target to produce 25.416 million bpd.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude declines; OPEC expects China 2023 oil demand to grow 500k-600k bpd
Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Prices up on supply concerns; China crude imports fall

Saudi Arabia, Germany sign 7 deals to enhance investment cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Germany sign 7 deals to enhance investment cooperation
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Germany sign 7 deals to enhance investment cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Germany sign 7 deals to enhance investment cooperation
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Germany have signed seven agreements following a high-level delegation’s three-day visit to Berlin, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The memoranda of understanding dealt with enhancing cooperation in chemicals, waste management, renewable energies, engineering, advanced industries, automotives, and technology.

The delegation, led by Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, participated in events and bilateral engagements in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, and Hannover.

The German delegation, led by German State Secretary Udo Philipp, included government entities such as the Bavarian State Chancellery, the Federation of German Industries, and Germany Trade and Invest in addition to leading German companies, including BMW and Siemens.

The MoUs were signed in Berlin during the Kingdom’s participation in the German-Saudi Investment Forum, and included two between Almobda Company for Industrial Services and Chemicals and thyssenkrupp Uhde Engineering Services in the chemicals sector.

They also included a deal between the Saudi Ministry of Investment, Saudi Chemical Holding Co., and Hellman in chemicals; the Ministry of Investment and HTCycle in waste management; MISA and Wilo Group to drive innovative solutions in the water sector; and Alrabiah Consulting Engineers and Teuffel Engineering Consultants in engineering.

In addition, an MoU was inked between Advanced Systems and Technologies and ecoro in the technology field.

The forum featured panel sessions to explore private sector partnership opportunities.

Attendees saw presentations by Saudi officials about the Invest Saudi and Global Supply Chain Resilience initiatives, and the National Center for Privatization and Public Private Partnerships.

Samar Nassar, managing director of health care at MISA, joined a panel session titled, “How to Scale Innovation in Healthcare,” where participants explored opportunities for collaboration between the Saudi and German healthcare innovators, including through research and development and digital healthcare partnerships.

Al-Falih also attended ITB Berlin, one of the world’s largest tourism trade shows, where he met with hospitality investors to explore investment potential in leisure tourism.

The Saudi delegation’s tour of Germany came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to the Kingdom in September, followed by the visit of a German delegation to Riyadh in November to explore opportunities for greater cooperation.

Relations between both nations, each with the largest economies of their respective regions, continue to strengthen with an increasing presence of German companies in Saudi Arabia, including medical devices manufacturer Karl Storz and multinational technology company Wilo.

The investment minister’s visit to Germany was the latest in a series of high-level international trips conducted to enhance mutual investment.

This week, the delegation will also visit France, Austria, and Cyprus to participate in a series of bilateral engagements.
 

Topics: Germany Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih

Related

Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany
Saudi Arabia
Saudi investment delegation arrives in Germany

Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 

Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 
Updated 09 March 2023
REUTERS 

Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 

Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 
Updated 09 March 2023
REUTERS 

RIYADH: The Saudi economy grew 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period, estimates from the General Authority for Statistics showed on Thursday, as non-oil activities boosted overall growth. 

Non-oil activities grew 6.2 percent in the quarter year-on-year, outperforming the increase in oil activities which grew 6.1 percent, according to the agency. 

Oil and gas activities accounted for just under 30 percent of the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter as the contribution of non-hydrocarbon sectors continued to gather momentum.  

Government services activities contributed 15.2 percent to overall GDP in the fourth quarter, the second biggest contributor after oil and gas. 

The government has accelerated investments into mega projects and initiatives to progress Vision 2030 goals, its national economic transformation plan, and said the Kingdom expects to record non-oil GDP growth of 6 percent or higher over the next three to five years. 

Saudi's non-oil business sector activity soared to its highest level in eight years in February according to a survey, based on a strong increase in demand and an optimistic economic outlook. 

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, recorded real GDP growth of 8.7 percent in 2022 as higher oil prices boosted public finances, leading to the Gulf state's first budget surplus in almost a decade. 

However, the International Monetary Fund in January lowered Saudi Arabia's GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.6 percent on lower expected output, although it said non-oil growth is expected to remain "robust". 

Topics: Saudi GDP GASTAT economy

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rose 6.4% in Q4 2022: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rose 6.4% in Q4 2022: GASTAT 
Update Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   

UAE exchange house Al Ansari to float 10 percent in Dubai IPO

UAE exchange house Al Ansari to float 10 percent in Dubai IPO
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

UAE exchange house Al Ansari to float 10 percent in Dubai IPO

UAE exchange house Al Ansari to float 10 percent in Dubai IPO
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: UAE-based exchange house Al Ansari Financial Services said on Thursday it plans to float 10 percent of the company on the Dubai Financial Market through an initial public offering, according to Reuters.

The subscription period for the offering of 750 million shares will run between March 16 and March 24, and the shares are expected to be listed on the exchange on or around April 6, the company said in a statement.

The Middle East bucked global trends last year to raise some $21.9 billion through IPOs, according to Dealogic. That was more than half the total for the wider Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Last week, state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. raised about $2.5 billion from an IPO of its gas business.

Al Ansari said Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, EFG Hermes UAE and Emirates NBD Capital were mandated as joint global coordinators for the IPO.

The company that began as a family business in 1966 is one of the region’s largest exchange businesses. As of end-2022, it ran 231 physical branches and employed 4,123 people.

It made 595 million dirhams ($162.01 million) in net profit last year, up from 491 million dirhams in 2021. Operating income rose to 1.15 billion dirhams from 988 million dirhams in 2021.

Al Ansari is targeting a minimum dividend of 600 million dirhams for 2023, to be paid out in October and in April next year.

“A minimum dividend pay-out ratio of at least 70 percent of the net profit generated (paid semi-annually) is expected going forward,” the company said.

It continues to evaluate accretive investment opportunities for growth, but could pay a dividend higher than the minimum in the absence of suitable opportunities, Al Ansari said.

The Emirates Investment Authority, the UAE’s only federal sovereign wealth fund, has the right to subscribe to up to 5 percent of the offering, Al Ansari added.

Topics: Al Ansari Financial Services Dubai Financial Market

Related

Dubai Financial Market starts trading Oman crude oil futures
Business & Economy
Dubai Financial Market starts trading Oman crude oil futures

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  
Abu Dhabi’s EWEC aims to increase solar power generation capacity  
Malaysia’s former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges
Malaysia’s former PM Muhyiddin Yassin arrested on multiple graft charges
Why the world of combat sports should welcome Jake Paul with open arms
Why the world of combat sports should welcome Jake Paul with open arms
Saudi Arabia promotes Riyadh as fast-growing regional attraction hub
Saudi Arabia promotes Riyadh as fast-growing regional attraction hub
Saudi Arabia chairs Arab ministerial meeting on Iran
Saudi Arabia chairs Arab ministerial meeting on Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.