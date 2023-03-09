Saudi, British ministries bring together innovators to discuss energy challenges, cleantech opportunities

LONDON: Saudi and British delegations, including the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, exhibited on Wednesday the latest potential and breadth of opportunities in the clean technology industry between the two countries to address energy and environmental challenges.

During CleanTech Venture Day, hosted by the Saudi British Joint Business Council in London, over 200 British and Saudi innovators came together to discuss the latest advancements and active projects in key sectors including carbon reduction, clean energy development, battery technologies, waste management and water preservation.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a substantial public and private Saudi delegation to London along with leading UK and Saudi investors and innovation hubs,” said Chris Innes-Hopkins, SBJBC UK executive director.

“Cleantech innovation is essential in helping us to address urgent climate and environmental challenges and reduce carbon emission on the journey to net zero.”

SBJBC is a private sector-led association with the goal of improving bilateral business relations and facilitating trade and investment through its broad networks and frequent events across a range of industries.

Since its establishment in 1990, the organization has “opened doors and created opportunities” and worked closely with governments in the UK and in Saudi Arabia to break down barriers, enabling knowledge transfer and boosting investment flows between the countries.

Speaking to Arab News, Jennie Gubbins, co-chair on the British side, said the perception of KSA as an oil-centered market is shifting, and businesses are seeking entry to the Saudi sector’s rapid development.

“People are looking at Saudi as an important market,” said Gubbins.

“A lot of it is about explaining what is going on because, unless you go to Saudi Arabia often, you do not understand the scale of change and the pace of change,” she added.

During the event, Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al-Saud also remarked on the Kingdom’s commitment to look beyond oil, affirming that KSA is dedicated to becoming a global leader in the clean technology sector and aims to generate half of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 through its Vision 2030 policy.

Prince Khalid emphasized how by combining their expertise and resources, the two countries can strengthen their positions as leading hubs of technology and innovation.

“When it comes to where we need to take things, Britain is famous for creating, launching and capitalizing on the first Industrial Revolution,” he explained.

“That is incredibly important for us in this discussion because what we are doing today is the new Green Industrial Revolution. And who better as a partner for us than who started the first one?”

Speaking to Arab News, British Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade Dominic Johnson said even though the clean energy sector is “the new frontier” and represents an opportunity to capitalize on that, the two countries should continue nurturing their “natural partnership” in other sectors.

“We (already) collaborate in other areas such as gaming, financial, legal and other accounting types of services and we want to do even more,” commented Johnson.

“I think we can do it. It is a true partnership between two countries.”

The event is supported by a range of private and public organizations across both the UK and Saudi Arabia and is followed by a visit to Newcastle and Teesside on Thursday and Friday to allow the Saudi delegation to meet with organizations in northeast England and discuss opportunities for collaboration.