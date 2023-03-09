Over 600 jobs offered at two-day fintech career fair in Riyadh

RIYADH: Over 50 fintech companies offered more than 600 jobs to young Saudi talent at the two-day Fintech Saudi Initiative’s careers fair held in Riyadh.

With the event, Fintech Saudi aimed at providing a platform to talented Saudi fresh graduates and job-seeking experienced professionals to showcase their talents to the participating fintech companies.

Over 8,000 people attended the job fair, which had the Saudi Central Bank and Saudi Payments among the top employers.

“The Fintech Careers Fair has proven to be a runaway success with Saudi professionals thanks to the opportunity it presented for them to be in direct touch with employers’ HR reps,” said Nezar Alhaidar, director of Fintech Saudi.

“They were able to have full visibility over the employment opportunities available to them, directly apply for those positions, and benefit from the fintech and career development workshops throughout the fair.”

The Fintech Careers Fair, explained Alhaidar, brought employment opportunities to job seekers, which went a long way in helping achieve the targets of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program and building up a local talent pool in financial technology.

Alhaidar expressed gratitude to SAMA and Tadawul for their endless support of Fintech Saudi, adding that the widespread participation of fintech companies, purveyors of digital payment solutions, and local banks greatly raised the profile of the event nationwide.

The Fintech Careers Fair comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a boom in the financial technology industry. As of March, there are 147 active local and international fintech companies operating in Saudi Arabia. In 2022, new fintech companies in the Kingdom were up 72 percent from 2021, with the number of fintech companies having increased a whopping 14.7 from just four years ago. So far, nearly $400 million have been invested in the industry nationwide.

Fintech Saudi held seven workshops and career guidance sessions on the sidelines of the Fintech Careers Fair, in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund and Cashin, which specializes in financial technology, digital payment solutions, and point-of-sale services. Some of the most popular workshops were the ones titled Why Now is the Best Time to Work in Fintech, Fintech 101: Introduction to Financial Technology, and Career Anxiety: Planning Your Professional Future.

The Fintech Saudi Initiative was jointly launched by SAMA and Tadawul to drive fintech development in the Kingdom with innovation that fosters growth and responsibility.