UN announces ‘major breakthrough’ to prevent Yemen oil spill disaster

The Safer contains 1.1 million barrels of oil — four times as much as that spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, one of the world’s worst ecological catastrophes. (File/AFP)
The Safer contains 1.1 million barrels of oil — four times as much as that spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, one of the world’s worst ecological catastrophes. (File/AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

The Safer contains 1.1 million barrels of oil — four times as much as that spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster.
  • UN Development Program said it had signed contract to purchase a crude carrier from Euronav that will head to Yemen to remove the oil from FSO Safer
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations said Thursday it had bought a ship to remove oil and avoid a potentially catastrophic spill from a tanker decaying for years off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen.
The UN Development Program said it had signed a contract to purchase a crude carrier from major tanker company Euronav that will head to Yemen to remove the oil from the beleaguered FSO Safer.
The decaying 47-year-old ship has not been serviced since Yemen’s devastating war broke out in 2015 and was left abandoned off the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah, a critical gateway for shipments into the country heavily dependent on emergency foreign aid.
UNDP chief Achim Steiner called the deal a “major breakthrough.”
The effort will “avoid the risk of an environmental and humanitarian disaster on a massive scale,” he told reporters at the UN headquarters.
Steiner said the vessel would sail within the next month after routine maintenance.
“We hope if all things go according to plan, that the operation of the ship-to-ship transfer would actually commence in early May,” he said.
UN officials have voiced fears that the ship would crumble, unleashing an oil spill that would severely impair foreign shipments and cost some $20 billion to clean up.
The Safer contains 1.1 million barrels of oil — four times as much as that spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, one of the world’s worst ecological catastrophes, according to the UN.
An ecological disaster could also clog the Bab Al-Mandab strait between Africa and the Arabian peninsula, taking a major toll on the global economy by holding up the Suez Canal.
The salvage operation is estimated to cost $129 million of which $75 million has been received and another $20 million has been pledged, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Yemen safer tanker Oil

Updated 15 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The General Organization of Antiquities and Museums in Sanaa blamed ‘tomb robbers and antiquities traffickers’ for exhuming the corpse
  • “It has been sent to the National Museum in Sanaa for preservation,” the organization said
AL-MUKALLA: Residents in the Houthi-held city of Sanaa in Yemen have found what is purportedly a 2,000-year-old mummified body in the garbage. The discovery sparked fury among Yemenis, in particular archaeologists who have long fought to protect and conserve historic artifacts during the long-running war in the country.
The Sanaa-based General Organization of Antiquities and Museums announced on Wednesday it had acquired a mummy that had been abandoned in trash. It blamed “tomb robbers and antiquities traffickers” for exhuming the corpse, opening its stomach, and then discarding it.
“It has been sent to the National Museum in Sanaa for preservation, where specialists from the commission will cure the onset of bacterial decay and undertake research,” the organization said.
Ancient Yemenis, it added, were the third people, after Egyptians and Chileans, to perfect embalming techniques, and mummies have been found in the highlands of Sanaa, Mahweet, Dhamar and Shibam. The oldest of the mummies, which are currently housed in the Sanaa University Museum, dates back about 3,200 years.
Archaeologists, politicians, journalists and the general public have demanded an end to the looting and smuggling of the country’s antiquities.
Abdullah Mohsen, a Yemeni researcher who tracks antiquities smuggling, said the mummified remains that were discovered might date back to Yemen’s old kingdom, 2,000 years ago, and that the disposal of the ancient artifact in the trash is a “crazy” crime.
“In the land of Saba, Himyar, Qataban, Awsan, Ma’in, and Hadramout, it is natural to find ancient mummies in mountain caves and rocky graves,” he wrote in a message posted on Facebook.
“But the discovery of a mummified body at a Sanaa rubbish dump would be a calamity and the height of irresponsibility.”
Khaled Al-Ruwaishan, Yemen’s former cultural minister, expressed sadness and anger that ancient remains had been treated in this way.
“My sorrow and rage over the fate of a nation and its people is immense,” he said on Facebook.
Archaeologists believe that the person who found the mummy dumped it after failing to sell it or find a place to store it.
“He may have feared getting apprehended or facing legal action,” an archaeologist, who asked not to be named, told Arab News. “He thus threw it away.
“I once got a phone call from someone claiming to have discovered a mummy on a mountain and who was looking to sell it. I declined his request since I do not want to deal with smugglers.”

 

Topics: Yemen mummy Houthi Sanaa Antiquities

Former architect Deema Assaf working to rewild Jordan’s native forests

Former architect Deema Assaf working to rewild Jordan’s native forests
Updated 27 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • Assaf switched to urban forestry after feeling guilty over her role in increasing landscape urbanization
  • Japanese method of planting saplings regenerates native forests 10 times faster than natural growth
LONDON: The founder of a rewilding and regeneration program in Jordan has shared her passion for keeping her country’s dwindling forests alive in an interview with Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

Deema Assaf previously worked as an architect for over a decade. 

She switched careers to urban forestry after feeling increasingly guilty over her role in the urbanization of the landscape.  

“We once had dense forests. There were elephants, rhinos and the Asiatic lion — animals that used to coexist with people here,” Assaf told the Guardian. 

“Discovering that made me see the landscape from a different perspective. It is fascinating to see the potential — if human intervention was not affecting it (the ecosystem) negatively, ” she added. 

Assaf, who collects information about Jordan’s indigenous forestry plans, became involved in regenerative landscaping and native forest creation, also known as permaculture, the newspaper said.

Her research focuses on the Japanese technique of planting saplings, which results in ultra-dense, multilayered native forests that regenerate 10 times faster than they would naturally. 

Through the Miyawaki method,  soil is evaluated and improved before planting four types of native seedlings: main tree species, subspecies, shrubs, and ground-covering vegetation. It has the potential to restore lost indigenous forests, which would otherwise take centuries to recover.

However, Assaf has expanded her approach to create  plant “communities” and reconnect indigenous species that have coexisted for thousands of years, the Guardian reported. 

According to studies, Jordan is one of the driest countries in the world, with 75 percent desert and little rainfall. Deforestation and the climate crisis have reduced the nation’s tree cover to 1 percent,  the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported.

“It is not drought that causes bare ground, it is bare ground that causes drought,” Assaf said. 

She claims that “the more we work on greening, the more we give nature the ability to restore itself.”

In 2018, Assaf started work on a small 107 sq. meter site, the Guardian reported. She has gradually compiled a database of plants and trees as part of plans to develop a Jordanian native forest. 

Assaf also organizes workshops, encouraging volunteers to help with tree planting and seed harvesting. 

“We are constantly testing techniques; always learning, refining and fine-tuning,” she said.  

Assaf is planting 1,100 native seedlings in her fifth forest. Asked how she selects her sites, she said: “It is pretty simple: If it was once a forest, it could be a forest again. It is in the land’s DNA.”

Topics: Jordan urban forest

Pentagon chief exhorts Netanyahu to reduce anti-Palestinian violenc

Updated 09 March 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Pentagon statement: Secretary Austin called for a halt in unilateral actions
  • Three Palestinians were killed in the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, early on Thursday
RAMALLAH: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Israeli leaders on Thursday to take steps to reduce tensions in the occupied West Bank, amid growing worries in Washington that the situation could distract the allies from their efforts to counter threats from Iran.

The Pentagon chief, who is on a regional tour, landed at Ben Gurion Airport for a visit that had been hastily rescheduled due to a surge in street protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Hours earlier, Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants in the West Bank in the latest outbreak of violence in the region.

A Pentagon statement about Austin’s meeting with Netanyahu said: “Secretary Austin called for a halt in unilateral actions that undermine the enduring goal of two states, with Palestinians and Israelis enjoying equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity, justice, and dignity.”

Austin and Netanyahu’s meeting at the airport lasted for more than an hour.

“Secretary Austin is perfectly capable of having conversations about both issues [West Bank and Iran],” a senior US defense official, preferring anonymity, told Reuters.

However, the official added that Israel’s preoccupation with the West Bank “detracts from our ability to focus on what the strategic threat is right now, and that is Iran’s dangerous nuclear advances and continuing regional and global aggression.”

Palestinians in Jenin expressed outrage over the killing of three Palestinians in the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, early on Thursday.

The killings brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the beginning of the year to 78, including 14 children and a woman, 33 of them from the Jenin area.

Palestinian Authority officials and leaders strongly condemned Israel’s belligerence, and vowed retaliation.

Jenin Gov. Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub told Arab News that the aim of the disproportionate use of force against Jenin was to break Palestinian will and to intimidate residents in the rest of the cities so that they would not resist the occupation.

Rajoub said the Israeli military measures constituted a collective punishment for Palestinians.

He added: “The Israelis must realize that no matter how much terror they use against the Palestinian people, they will not be able to break their will.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has stressed the importance of reaching a just solution to the Palestinian cause to achieve stability in the Middle East.

During a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, the Saudi minister praised the Russian position on the Palestinian cause and its continued support for international resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

He said the situation in Palestine was worrying due to the dangerous escalation by Israel, which made it imperative to search for a way to restore the path of dialogue to achieve peace.

Palestinian activists have posted a video of gunmen shooting down a Thor drone during the Jenin operation.

Palestinian fighters target Israeli drones in the West Bank, and the Thor flies at low altitudes to photograph potential target areas.

Israeli forces last October used more than 20 drones in Al-Yasmina neighborhood, in the old city of Nablus, to target the Lions’ Den group, resulting in several casualties.

Separately, an internal debate is going on among Palestinians about the effectiveness of their protests against Israel.

Abdul-Muneim Wahdan, assistant vice president of the Fatah movement, told Arab News that strikes were an ancient method of protest and no longer effective.

He said: “It is indeed important to express our anger at the fall of martyrs, but if these martyrs were alive, they would not be happy to see that we declare a strike to express our respect for them.

“When we close the city, we protest against whom? We only punish Palestinian society and add to its burdens. A strike is no longer an appropriate form of expressing our anger at the fall of the martyrs.

“Perhaps the strike method would be more effective if used in East Jerusalem and Palestinian cities and towns inside Israel, but not in Ramallah because the closed shops are to serve the Palestinian community.”

Topics: Palestine Israel US Lloyd Austin Benjamin Netanyahu Jenin

US targets China-based network supporting Iran’s drone procurement efforts

Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

  • Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on the China-based network of five companies and one person it accused of supporting Iran’s UAV procurement efforts
WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a China-based network over accusations it has shipped aerospace parts to an Iranian company involved in the production of drones that Tehran has used to attack oil tankers and exported to Russia.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the China-based network of five companies and one person it accused of supporting Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) procurement efforts.
The Treasury said the network is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components, including those that can be used for UAV applications, to the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.
The company has been involved in the production of the Shahed-136 UAV model that Iran has used to attack oil tankers and has exported to Russia, the Treasury said.
“Iran is directly implicated in the Ukrainian civilian casualties that result from Russia’s use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine,” Treasury’s Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“The United States will continue to target global Iranian procurement networks that supply Russia with deadly UAVs for use in its illegal war in Ukraine.”
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in January that Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia.
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said they were sent before Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran Shahed drones US sanctions

US to provide additional $55m in food assistance to Syrian refugees

Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

  • Extra aid aims to support WFP in meeting needs of 460,000 refugees in Jordan
AMMAN: The US said on Thursday it will provide an additional $55 million in food assistance to Syrian refugees through USAID, Jordan News Agency reported.

The new funding aims to assist the World Food Programme (WFP) in meeting the emergency food needs of more than 460,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan, as well as providing cash-based assistance for families to buy food in stores, thereby supporting local economies.

“Since the start of the war in Syria nearly 12 years ago, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have crossed into neighboring Jordan to seek refuge from the conflict,” USAID said in a statement.

“As of March 2023, Jordan hosts more than 670,000 registered Syrian refugees, the third-largest population of Syrian refugees in the world.

“With support from USAID, WFP provides critical food assistance to 460,000 at-risk Syrian and other refugees in Jordan each month.”

The agency added that the US continues to be the biggest humanitarian donor to Syria, having provided almost $16 billion in humanitarian aid throughout the country and region since the beginning of the civil war.
 

Topics: Syrian refugee camp in Jordan US Agency for International Development (USAID)

