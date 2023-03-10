Indonesian Investment Forum kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI: The Indonesian Investment Forum kicked off on Thursday in Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported.
The two-day event aimed to explore opportunities to attract foreign direct investment and expand markets for export-oriented products. It was hosted by Bank Indonesia in partnership with KJRI Dubai, the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center.
Titled “Unlocking Indonesia’s Potential,” the forum included presentations of several investment project opportunities, an “Indonesian night” that featured a modest fashion show and an exhibition from the Indonesian Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Exhibition.
In his speech, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo outlined three key reasons to invest in his country.
“First, Indonesia has shown the best post-pandemic economic performance. Economic fundamentals in Indonesia are solid, with optimized digitalization. Indonesia has monetary and financial stability, which is why circumstance is good for investment,” Warjiyo said.
“Second, strong national economic policy. With a strong leadership, Indonesia has an agile government policy, including sound fiscal and monetary coordination,” he said. “Thus, the state revenue and expenditure budget is considered relatively optimal to dampen emerging economic shocks. This will further facilitate trade and investment.
“In addition, the government continues to institute structural transformation of the real sector through mining and agricultural downstreaming, as well as the green and inclusive economy.
“Third, Bank Indonesia supports investment with policies, using a pro-stability and pro-growth policy mix to support a conducive investment climate. This includes, for example, policy incentives for banks to channel financing to priority sectors as well as support MSMEs development and digitalized them, while BI also promotes integrated, interoperable and interconnected payment systems for greater convenience.
“Moving forward, cross-border payment transactions will become simpler through cross-border payments, local currency transactions and the digital rupiah,” he said.
Forum to speed up Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plan
SMEs seen key to lowering unemployment, achieving socioeconomic goals of Vision 2030
Updated 10 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, which has been dependent on oil for several decades, is now on a path of economic diversification, primarily driven by its small and medium enterprises operating in various sectors.
Even during the time of global economic headwinds, SMEs in the Kingdom showed strong growth as the investments in startups grew by 72 percent to a record high of SR3.701 billion ($987 million) in 2022, according to a report by venture data platform MAGNiTT.
Forum to catalyze growth of SMEs
To further accelerate the growth of Saudi Arabia’s SME sector, the Kingdom is hosting Biban 2023, touted to be the largest SME and startup conference from March 9 to 13 in Riyadh.
Organized by the Kingdom’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, this year’s Biban is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees from within the Kingdom and abroad, along with hosting 300 workshops likely to benefit more than 20,000 participants.
“Biban is a giant of a meeting with over 100,000 expected to attend, learn and, hopefully, use what they learn to start businesses,” Paul Sullivan, lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Energy and Environmental Security, told Arab News.
He added: “The real hope for some of the economic and social goals of Vision 2030 can be found in SMEs, innovation, startups and instilling the entrepreneurial spirit.”
SMEs play significant role
Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the gross domestic product by the end of this decade.
It should be also noted that
SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent.
On the other hand, SMEs in the Kingdom are also reducing the gender gap effectively, as the Kingdom aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
Bandr bin Abdullah Alobied, Monsha’at’s deputy governor for strategy, said that female-led SMEs are driving the economic transformation in Saudi Arabia.
“Vision 2030’s ambitious targets for female labor force participation have already been met far in advance of the Kingdom’s original targets. As thousands of smart, creative, and highly motivated new women enter the workplace each year, female-led SMEs will continue to transform the wider economy,” said Alobied.
A recent report from Monsha’at also revealed that 45 percent of SMEs are now headed by women in Saudi Arabia.
Healthy regulatory reforms
Regulatory reforms in Saudi Arabia have also played a crucial role in accelerating the growth of SMEs, as opening a new business has now become very easy in the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia has developed new and effective agencies, departments, and finance and trading efforts to make this happen. The country has made amazing strides in allowing SMEs to develop. Starting a business in Saudi Arabia is exponentially easier than it was before Vision 2030,” added Sullivan.
He also praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the SME sector and noted that the Kingdom’s government understands the emotion of its citizens.
“The region and many other parts of the world are dealing with a pandemic of unemployment and frustration of youth. Developing SMEs and the hopes that can come from them are one of the main ways of solving unemployment and frustration. Saudi Arabia understands that,” Sullivan said.
Furthermore, it should be noted that the growth of SMEs was monumental in Saudi Arabia, as Monsha’at issued establishment-size certificates to 24,540 such businesses.
The establishment-size certificate comes with a lot of advantages including providing a greater opportunity for enterprises to take part in governmental projects.
Earlier in January, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Saud Alsabhan, vice governor of entrepreneurship at Monsha’at, said that the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem has witnessed a massive evolution in the past few years.
“Over the past six years, we have seen unprecedented growth in our own entrepreneurial ecosystem, both institutionally and organically. With nearly a million SMEs throughout the country, over 90 percent of adults now see entrepreneurship as the right career move,” said Alsabhan.
To further strengthen the SME and startup landscape in the Kingdom, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, in January, reduced the minimum paid-up capital for finance firms specialized in financing and supporting SMEs to SR50 million.
SAMA also added that the amendment made to the Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law cements its efforts to further develop Saudi Arabia’s SME sector.
Rising business confidence
Highlighting the business confidence in the Kingdom, GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain name registrar, in its Middle East and North Africa Small Business Survey noted that 73 percent of small businesses in Saudi Arabia are optimistic about growth in their business sector in 2023.
The report further noted that nearly half of the respondents intend to grow their small businesses substantially in 2023.
With the hosting of Biban, the growth of Saudi Arabia’s SME sector is expected to catalyze further, making the Kingdom a perfect place for more local and international investments.
The event will also witness the final round of the Entrepreneurship World Cup where competitors from more than 200 countries hope to secure cash prizes worth over $1 million.
As Saudi Arabia is hosting more events like Biban, monumental developments can be witnessed in the SME sector in the future, which will in turn help the Kingdom achieve the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.
Saudi privatization program records investments over $50bn
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The pace of Saudi Arabia’s privatization program is accelerating with investments now exceeding $50 billion, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the minister of finance and chairman of the National Center for Privatization Projects, has revealed.
During his participation in the roundtable discussions with consortia of South Korean firms in Seoul, Al-Jadaan pointed out that the investments are being seen in 200 projects across 17 sectors.
The program’s pipeline also includes another 300 projects currently under evaluation.
Even though the government started the journey of privatization and partnership between the public and private sectors recently, it has achieved significant goals during the short period of time, the minister noted.
This comes as the Kingdom’s privatization program — which is the largest and widest in the Middle East — has completed the privatization of 30 projects during the past five years, he exposed.
Al-Jadaan went on to demonstrate the depth of the relationship between Korean investors and the system of privatization and partnership projects between the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia.
“The Kingdom has adopted a modern framework for privatization and partnership projects between the public and private sectors that is flexible and based on international best practices,” the finance minister explained.
The current projects across different sectors in the Kingdom and the privatization and partnership program in South Korea share some common areas in terms of providing investment opportunities that are proportionate with the firms’ expertise and capabilities.
Saudi Arabia is seeking the presence of more Korean companies in the Kingdom in order to benefit from their respective expertise and resources in the privatization and partnership program, as well as to consolidate strong and close relations between the two countries, he stressed.
In November, Saudi Arabia and South Korea agreed to increase cooperation in the field of renewable energy, clean hydrogen, and electricity, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
This came during a virtual meeting held between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang on Nov. 2.
Saudi Aramco lays foundation stone for $7bn project in S. Korea
Shaheen is Aramco’s biggest investment in South Korea to date
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco, through its affiliate S-Oil, broke ground on Thursday for the $7 billion Shaheen petrochemical project, the Gulf company’s biggest investment in Korea.
The petrochemical steam cracker, located in S-Oil’s existing site in South Korea’s industrial city of Ulsan, is one of the biggest international downstream investments of Saudi Aramco.
South Korean President Yoon and Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Shaheen is among Aramco’s biggest international downstream investments, representing a significant and sizeable step forward in our liquids-to-chemicals expansion and another major milestone in further strengthening our presence in Korea,” Nasser said.
Shaheen is Aramco’s biggest investment in South Korea to date and is expected to be one of the largest integrated steam crackers in the world. It is also the first major commercial deployment of Aramco’s thermal crude to chemicals technology, that was developed in collaboration with Lummus Technology.
Aramco announced the project in November last year. The steam cracker will process crude byproducts, including naptha and off-gas, to produce ethylene, which is used in the manufacture of everyday items.
The Shaheen complex is also expected to produce other basic chemicals, including propylene and butadiene.
Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Aramco senior vice president of downstream, said in November that the Shaheen project aspires to be a gamechanger not only for S-Oil in South Korea, but also for Aramco’s global chemicals business.
Oil prices remain volatile as recession fears mount
Brent crude fell by 34 cents
Updated 10 March 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Oil fell for a third day on Thursday as fears over the economic impact of rising interest rates offset a surprise drop in US crude inventories and hopes for Chinese demand.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments this week on the likelihood that interest
rates will need to be raised more than previously expected in response to recent strong data continued to weigh on oil and other risk assets because of the potential impact on economic and demand growth.
Brent crude fell by 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $82.32 a barrel by 0902 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 11 cents to $76.55. Both benchmarks declined between 4 percent and 5 percent over the previous two days.
“Fears of recession are conspicuously rising,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
Oil prices on Tuesday registered their largest daily fall since early January after Powell’s comments.
“Oil prices are still under the influence of Powell’s hawkish tone,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank, pointing to the possibility of a 50 basis points rate hike rather than 25 basis points.
There was some support for oil from Wednesday’s official figures on US crude inventories, which fell 1.7 million barrels last week to end a 10-week run of increases. That compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 400,000 barrel increase.
Oil has also drawn support from expectations of rising Chinese demand.
While China’s crude oil imports in the first two months of 2023 fell 1.3 percent year on year, analysts pointed to accelerating imports in February as a sign that fuel demand was rebounding after Beijing scrapped COVID-19 controls.
Number of Saudi women in industrial sector grows by 93% to reach 63, 892
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi economy grew 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period, estimates from the General Authority for Statistics showed on Thursday, as non-oil activities boosted overall growth.
Non-oil activities grew 6.2 percent in the quarter year-on-year, outperforming the increase in oil activities which grew 6.1 percent, according to the agency.
Oil and gas activities accounted for just under 30 percent of the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter as the contribution of non-hydrocarbon sectors continued to gather momentum.
Government services activities contributed 15.2 percent to overall GDP in the fourth quarter, the second biggest contributor after oil and gas.
The government has accelerated investments into megaprojects and initiatives to progress Vision 2030 goals, its national economic transformation plan, and said the Kingdom expects to record non-oil GDP growth of 6 percent or higher over the next three to five years.
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector activity soared to its highest level in eight years in February according to a survey, based on a strong increase in demand and an optimistic economic outlook.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, recorded real GDP growth of 8.7 percent in 2022 as higher oil prices boosted public finances, leading to the Kingdom’s first budget surplus in almost a decade.
However, the International Monetary Fund in January lowered Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.6 percent on lower expected output, although it said non-oil growth is expected to remain “robust.”
Female participation
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Thursday revealed that the number of women working in the Kingdom’s industrial sector rose by more than 93 percent to 63,892 by the end of 2022 compared to 33,000 at the end of 2019.
The report attributed the rise in the number of women in the industrial sector to the improved working environment created by the introduction of laws and effective implementation of regulations to facilitate Saudi women making contributions to the growth of the Kingdom.
According to the statistics issued by the ministry, the largest number of Saudi female workers in the industrial sector are concentrated in the Riyadh region with 28,170 workers followed by 15,621 in the Makkah region, 10,911 in the Eastern Province, 2,886 in Qassim and 2,009 in the Madinah region.